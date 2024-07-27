Who Are the Favourites for the Paris Olympic Mountain Bike Race?

There are only 12 people who have ever won a gold medal in mountain biking on the Olympics stage since mountain biking was added to the list of Olympic sports in Atlanta in 1996. Paola Pezzo and Julien Absalon have won two Olympic gold medals apiece while Bart Brentjens, Miguel Martinez, Gunn-Rita Dahle, Sabine Spitz, Jaroslav Kulhavý, Julie Bresset, Nino Schurter, Jenny Rissveds, Tom Pidcock and Jolanda Neff each have one.
With Tokyo Olympic champion Jolanda Neff announcing that she won't be competing
just two weeks before the Games in Paris due to breathing issues, there won't be a defending champion from Tokyo on the women's side. On the men's side, Tom Pidcock pulled out of the Tour de France
with Covid just over two weeks ago, but will be lining up on the start line in Paris to defend his title from Tokyo. If he wins for the second time in a row, he will only be the third rider in the history of the sport to do so after Absalon and Pezzo.
Other former Olympic medallists who will be competing in Paris include Jenny Rissveds who won gold in 2016, Mathias Flueckiger who came second in 2021, Sina Frei who also came second in 2021, David Valero who came third in 2021, and Nino Schurter who has bronze, silver, and gold medals from 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Before the riders get between the race tape, here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result this Sunday, July 28 (women) and Monday, July 29 (men). Although if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that anything can happen on the world's biggest stage.
Who's Fast in 2024?
Round 1 - Mairiporã
Elite Women
1st. Jenny Rissveds: 1:17:18
2nd. Savilia Blunk: 1:17:45 // (+27 )
3rd. Haley Batten: 1:18:03 // (+45 )
4th. Chiara Teocchi: 1:18:16 // (+58 )
5th. Jolanda Neff: 1:18:27 // (+1:09 )
Elite Men
1st. Christopher Blevins: 1:30:00
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 1:30:02 // (+2 )
3rd. Filippo Colombo: 1:30:03 // (+3 )
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:30:05 // (+5 )
5th. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:30:05 // (+5 )
Round 2 - Araxa
Elite Women:
1st. Haley Batten: 1:23:04
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: 1:23:21 // (+17)
3rd. Savilia Blunk: 1:23:44 // (+40)
4th. Alessandra Keller: 1:24:09 // (+1:05)
5th. Anne Terpstra: 1:24:50 // (+1:46)
Elite Men:
1st. Simon Andreassen: 1:20:00
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 1:20:01 // (+1)
3rd. Alan Hatherly: 1:20:01 // (+1)
4th. Filippo Colombo: 1:20:01 // (+1)
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:20:10 // (+10)
Round 3 - Nove Mesto
Elite Women:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:24:44
2nd. Haley Batten: 1:25:46 // (+1:02)
3rd. Alessandra Keller: 1:26:15 // (+1:31)
4th. Puck Pieterse: 1:26:28 // (+1:44)
5th. Laura Stigger: 1:26:31 // (+1:47)
Elite Men:
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:21:41
2nd. Nino Schurter: 1:22:13 // (+32)
3rd. Marcel Guerrini: 1:22:25 // (+44)
4th. Charlie Aldridge: 1:22:27 // (+46)
5th. Mathis Azzaro: 1:22:27 // (+46)
Round 4 - Val di Sole
Elite Women:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:21:04
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 1:21:54 // (+50)
3rd. Candice Lill: 1:22:17 // (+1:13)
4th. Loana Lecomte: 1:22:43 // (+1:39)
5th. Savilia Blunk: 1:22:54 // (+1:50)
Elite Men:
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:18:25
2nd. Alan Hatherly: 1:18:32 // (+7)
3rd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:19:11 // (+46)
4th. Luca Braidot: 1:19:11 // (+46)
5th. Filippo Colombo: 1:19:11 // (+46)
Round 5 - Val di Sole
Elite Women
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:17:22
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 1:18:08 // (+46 )
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:18:55 // (+1:33 )
4th. Laura Stigger: 1:19:40 // (+2:18 )
5th. Evie Richards: 1:21:19 // (+3:57 )
Elite Men
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:26:28
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: 1:27:38 // (+1:10 )
3rd. Luca Braidot: 1:28:33 // (+2:05 )
4th. Nino Schurter: 1:28:36 // (+2:08 )
5th. Julian Schelb: 1:28:51 // (+2:23 )
Round 6 - Les Gets
Elite Women
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:29:12
2nd. Candice Lill: 1:31:49 / +2:37
3rd. Alessandra Keller: 1:32:19 / +3:07
4th. Jenny Rissveds: 1:32:50 / +3:38
5th. Anne Terpstra: 1:33:26 / +4:14
Elite Men
1st. Alan Hatherly: 1:23:14
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: 1:24:25 / +1:31
3rd. Simon Andreassen: 1:25:16 / +2:02
4th. Luca Braidot: 1:25:19 / +2:05
5th. Simone Avondetto: 1:25:33 / +2:19
2024 Season Stats
Elite Women's Race Picks
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
This is Pauline Ferrand Prevot's fourth time attending the Olympic Games, with her first appearance back in 2012 in London. There were high expectations on her to win a medal in Tokyo, but after a run in with Jolanda Neff on the first lap
and a flat tire later in the race, she ended up a disappointing 10th.
The French rider has put all of focus this year into winning a gold medal at the Olympics at home in Paris, skipping all but two World Cups in her build up to the Games. An Olympic medal is the one thing missing from the reigning world champion's resume as a cyclist. She said she'll retire from mountain biking
after the Olympics and so this year is her last chance to win an Olympic medal.
While the pressure is immense, Ferrand Prevot has proved that she can peak for single-day events time and time again, as her European titles and four XCO World Championship titles prove. She's won almost everything she's competed in this year, including dominant wins at the two World Cups she competed in, and seemed to be in a class of her own. It would be incredible to see her wrap up her mountain bike career with that elusive gold medal.
Puck Pieterse
The multi-discipline Dutch star skipped the first two races in Brazil to race on the road
, but took no time getting up to speed when she got back on her mountain bike in Nove Mesto. Last year, she took the overall World Cup win in her first full season of racing mountain bikes and she's proved again this season that she's always a threat when she toes the start line. This season, she has three podiums and one win in the four races that she's competed in and looks to continue her winning ways in Paris.
Alessandra Keller
Another consistent performer is Alessandra Keller, with four podiums in six races. The Swiss rider missed out on making the Olympic team for Tokyo and saw her three compatriots, Jolanda Neff, Sina Frei and Linda Indergand, sweep the medals and so you can bet she wants to add her name to the list of Swiss Olympic medallists this weekend after watching that spectacle from home. Keller is a gutsy racer and always puts up a strong fight. There will be no bigger fight than the one for Olympic gold this week.
Elite Men's Race Picks
Tom Pidcock
Despite breaking his collarbone just two months before the Tokyo Olympics, Tom Pidcock went on to win the gold medal. This year, he's once again coming into the Games on the back foot after retiring from the Tour de France on July 13 after contracting Covid
. The multi-discipline phenom has only done two World Cups this year, but he won both in dominant fashion. He also won the World Championships last year and goes into the Olympic Games as the defending champion as well as the reigning World Champion. While his build up may not have been optimal, we have no doubt that Pidcock can win any time he toes the line.
Nino Schurter
He might be 38 and heading to his fifth Olympic Games, but Nino Schurter hasn't slowed down in the build up to the Paris Olympics, with a 35th World Cup win and three more podiums this season. The start of his season was rough, with an eye infection derailing his first race in Brazil. However, he turned it around in a big way once the racing headed back to Europe. He was leading the World Cup XCO overall standings heading into Les Gets, but decided to skip that race and the chance to win a 10th overall World Cup XCO title, to head to altitude to prepare for the Paris Olympics.
The Swiss superstar has Olympic medals in every colour, with a gold from Rio, a silver from London and a bronze from Beijing. At the last Olympics in Tokyo, he finished just off the podium in 4th. He's hinted in the N1NO BEYOND
series that he's looking to close out his career after this Olympic cycle and you can bet he wants to end on a high note. With ten World Championships to his name, he's proved time and time again that he has a next level at the biggest race of the year and he'll once again be a contender for gold.
Alan Hatherly
While Hatherly has won XCC races and even won the XCC overall in 2022, at the beginning of the season, Alan Hatherly might not have been the top pick for the gold medal in Paris. However, his build up to Paris has been impressive, with a third in Araxa, a second in Val di Sole and his first ever World Cup win in Les Gets. His confidence will be at an all-time high after finally securing a World Cup XCO win. He did so in a dominant fashion, finishing a minute and a half ahead of Tokyo silver medallist Mathias Flückiger.
Wildcard Race Picks
Candice Lill
32-year-old Candice Lill took her first-ever World Cup podium in Val di Sole. The South African then went on to improve upon that third place with a second place in Les Gets. She finished second in the Cape Epic earlier this year alongside Mona Mitterwallner and while Mitterwallner has had a difficult 2024 season after that start to the season, Lill has gone on to have her best season by a long shot. In 2012, she finished last at the Olympics in London, but now she has a real chance for a medal in Paris.
Haley Batten
Haley Batten has one win from Araxa and two podium finishes so far this season, despite missing the last two World Cup races. During the short track event in Crans Montana, a fluke movement caused a minor Achilles injury and so she decided not to race Crans Montana or Les Gets. Her preparation seems to be going smoothly despite that setback and her previous Games experience is sure to help settle her nerves on the start line. She finished a respectable 9th last time around at her first Games appearance in Tokyo and has three more years of racing experience under her belt since then.
Luca Braidot
Other than Nino Schurter and Alan Hatherly, Luca Braidot will be the only male rider in the field at the Olympics who has finished on the podium three times this season. The Italian won two World Cups in 2022 and finished third in the 2022 World Championships, and has proved time and time again that he has what it takes to perform in the world's highest level mountain bike races. Italy has had one male Olympic medallist with Marco Aurelio Fontana's bronze medal in 2012, but Braidot could make it two, joining double gold medallist Paola Pezzo on the women's side.
Victor Koretzky
Victor Koretzky started the season off with a bang, winning the second XCC of the year and finishing second at the two rounds in Brazil. He then went on to win another XCC in Nove Mesto. However, his results after Brazil were nothing to write home about after he got sick, with a 20th in the XCO in Nove Mesto and a 24th in Val di Sole. He skipped out on the last two rounds to prepare for Paris and has shown that he did have the form at the beginning of the season, so it's a bit of a long shot, but there's no counting out how many fans will be there rooting for him to win gold on home soil.
Who Do You Think Will Win?
Jordan Sarrou will also be racing on home soil alongside Victor Koretzy and Loana Lecomte will be competing alongside Pauline Ferrand Prevot. This is likely the only chance any of them will have to win an Olympic medal on home soil and so you can bet the pressure will be immense.
Other riders who have had strong results so far this season in the women's category include Savilia Blunk, Jenny Rissveds, Laura Stigger and Anne Terpstra, while on the men's side Mathias Flückiger has been building all season after a rough start and could add a second medal to his silver medal from Tokyo. Simon Andreassen and Christopher Blevins have also won World Cup races this year, so keep an eye out for the Danish rider and the American.
We shared our thoughts and picks for this weekend, but who do you think will be on top of the podium?