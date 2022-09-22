Who Can Still Win the EWS Overall in Loudenvielle?

Sep 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Polly Henderson took the win on home soil in the U21 women she was ahead of Sophie Riva and Ellen Flewitt.

The 2022 has already reached its conclusion after some great racing moments. None of the Elite or U21 titles are concluded so we are in for some flat out racing as it all comes down to the final weekend of racing.

We have broken down the numbers and tried to make a bit more sense of the stats before racing kicks off for the final round of the 2022 season.


How does the points system work?

Unlike DH World Cup racing where the final round all comes down to the final race with no qualifying points the EWS isn't quite as simple. This weekend riders will be hunting for a top overall position as well as fast times in the Pro Stage and Queen Stage.

For the Pro and Queen stages the top five Elite Men and Women can get points while it's just the top three U21. In the Elite Men's race points are handed out to places back to 115th and the Women gets points up to 25th. In the U21 racing the top 30 Men get points and top six Women.

In terms of totals the Elite racing has up to 570 points on the line this weekend with the U21 Men at 330 and Women equalling 180.

Points Table


Queen/Pro Stage Additional Points Table



Who can still win the titles?

Mathematically, there aren't many racers who are still in the running for the overall titles with two riders going head to head in the Elite and U21 categories. In the Elite Men's series it's between Jesse Melamed and Richie Rude with 495 points between the riders. For the Elite Women Isabeau Courdurier has a healthy lead of 545 points and doesn't need to push too hard for the win. Luke Meier-Smith has been flying at the DH World Cups and is in the lead for the U21 Men's overall this weekend. Seth Sherlock is the only rider who can beat him but he will need Luke Meier-Smith to have a pretty bad weekend. Finally, the closest race is in the U21 Women as Sophie Riva is ahead by only 30 points on Emmy Lan.

Elite Men
Jesse Melamed - 3470
Richie Rude - 2975 (-495)
Elite Women
Isabeau Courdurier - 3385
Morgane Charre - 2840 (-545)

U21 Men
Luke Meier-Smith - 1645
Seth Sherlock - 1405 (-240)
U21 Women
Sophie Riva - 735
Emmy Lan - 705 (-30)


How can the overall titles be decided?

Elite Men
At the very basic level, Jesse Melamed only needs 76 points to win the series outright meaning if he can come 67th with no points in the special stages he will still win even if Richie Rude wins everything. If Richie Rude is outside the top five on both the Queen and Pro stages and comes 2nd then he cannot make up the current points difference.

For Richie to have a chance at the overall he has to either come first at the end of the weekend with victories on both special stages and have Jesse finish 68th or below. Or if the worst happens and Jesse takes home no points then Richie can just about scrape through with a 2nd place along with both special stage wins. It should be a pretty easy one for Jesse to win this weekend although with some long stages anything can happen on the mountain.


Elite Women
The Elite Women's overall fight is potentially another easy one to call with a sizeable 545-point gap between Isabeau Courdurier and Morgane Charre. As there are 570 points on offer this weekend if Isabeau kicks off the weekend with a Pro Stage win then it will mean the series ends with her taking the title. Otherwise, Morgane Charre will need to at least win one special stage alongside winning the race to even draw with Isabeau (Given that she scores 0 points). A perfect weekend is the only way Morgane can outright win the 2022 overall title but this does mean that Isabeau has to be placed 23rd or lower.


U21 Men
For the U21 Men we have a completely different points table as now only the top 30 overall get points and just the top three riders on special stages. Luke Meier-Smith should be pretty confident coming into this weekend as a 240 point lead out of a possible 330 points is a strong way to enter the final round. Based on if neither rider is in the top-three on either the Pro or Queen stages then Luke has to be 20th or lower for Seth to win if he also takes the race win on Sunday. As there are up to 30 points on offer from the special stages this figure is flexible with Seth potentially just needing a 14th or worse from Luke given a perfect weekend.

If Luke can only finish 12th or better with no special stage points then there is simply nothing Seth can do to pull back the deficit and win the 2022 title.


U21 Women
By far the closest battle and the most unclear is that of the U21 Women. Emmy Lan is currently just 30 points behind Sophie Rive and with a gap of 50 between first and second it is literally all to play for. Just like the U21 Men the special Pro and Queen stages can give out a total of 30 points as well making this one a very close battle.

Here is a breakdown of the winning scenarios:

- If Sophie Riva wins the race on Sunday (Pro and Queen stage points do not matter) then Emmy Lan can do nothing to take the overall.
- If Emmy Lan wins then Sophie Riva must secure at least 21 points from the special stages and come 2nd to outright win the series.
- If Emmy Lan finishes 2nd then Sophie Riva must win the race (Pro and Queen stage points do not matter) to keep ahead in the overall.
- If Emmy Lan finishes 3rd then Sophie Riva once again just needs 21 points across the whole weekend to win the title.

Anything less than this from Emmy Lan and she becomes even more reliant on Sophie Riva not scoring any points across the weekend.



11 Comments

  • 10 0
 The battle of the weekend will be which Brit will get 3rd place in the women's comp! Bex on 2450 Ella on 2445 and Hattie on 2420!
  • 10 1
 Here’s hoping Jesse gets through this weekend safe after the big bail in the last race & takes the win.
  • 9 0
 Dude deserves to (finally!) win the overall, his grit and consistency are really inspiring.
  • 3 0
 @dolface: Are we officially not counting Jesse's 2020 overall win as legitimate?
  • 2 0
 @ct0413: We are, I'm just an idiot and forgot... mea culpa
  • 2 0
 @dolface: I mean even so... It will be cool to see him take the win under the full pressure and stacked field.
  • 2 0
 @ct0413: I suppose a lot of racers weren’t participating because of lockdowns, so perhaps Jesse himself wants this win to ‘truly’ be an enduro champion
  • 1 0
 @ct0413: If I'm remembering right, the EWS doesn't. Or was that the world cup that didn't officially award a series overall in 2020?
  • 4 1
 Hopefully Jesse rides between the tape
  • 2 2
 Worst points system I've ever seen. They can't even be sick/injured for one event and win the title. Insane rules!
  • 1 0
 Worst racing take I’ve ever seen. Staying healthy is part of racing





