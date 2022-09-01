Who Can Still Win the World Cup DH Overall in Val di Sole?

The 2022 World Cup season has been an amazing ride with some incredible moments on and off the track but this weekend we see the series wrap on the always wild Val di Sole course. With only one overall title concluded racers will be on the hunt for precious overall points to try and take home the title of World Cup champion.
In the Elite Men's series Amaury Pierron has an almost unbeatable lead but if he can't score a single point Finn Iles could take it if he wins. Camille Balanche looked like she was a sure thing for the Elite Women's win, but a shoulder injury has made it less certain with both Vali Höll and Myriam Nicole right behind her in the points. Gracey Hemstreet is another rider hoping for a great result as her title hangs in the balance with British rider Phoebe Gale a threat for the title.
We have broken down the numbers and tried to make a bit more sense of the stats before racing kicks off for the final round of the 2022 season.
How does the points system work in Val di Sole?
With a total of 250 points still to be allocated, things could change quickly in Val di Sole this weekend. With Val di Sole being the season finale
, there are no points for qualifying but the totals are combined on race day, this means we could see a 250 point swing in one afternoon of racing.
Who can still win the titles?
Mathematically, there aren't many racers who are still in the running for the overall titles. In the Elite Men's series Amaury Pierron basically has the title but Finn Iles technically still does have a chance at overall glory. For the Elite Women's it's a three-rider race with Vali Höll and Myriam Nicole all within the realm of reason to take the title. The Junior Women's race only has 60 points on offer but a gap of 25 between the top two means it will be a close race.
Elite Men
Amaury Pierron - 1245
Finn Iles - 996 (-249)
Elite Women
Camille Balanche - 1335
Vali Höll - 1216 (-119)
Myriam Nicole - 1155 (-180)
Junior Women
Gracey Hemstreet - 380
Phoebe Gale - 355 (-25)
How can the overall titles be decided?Elite Men
Amaury Pierron needs just a single point to take the win or draw the overall title. Looking at the number this means Amaury has to come 60th to win/draw or just cross the line in 59th to completely take the 2022 title. For Finn Iles his one goal will be to win the final race on Saturday, anything less will mean that Amaury Pierron wins even if the French racer doesn't finish a run. It's been quite a while since we have had such a simple end to the season for the Elite Men but as we saw last year in Snowshoe anything can happen at the final race so while it seems tough for Finn to win we wouldn't count it out just yet.
Elite Women
At one point this season it was looking certain that Camille Balanche would take the overall title, but a crash at Mont-Sainte-Anne
took her out of racing. In a move that seemed impossible, Camille is back racing and even managed 4th place at the World Champs last week. Camille needs just 131 points to win or draw the overall, this means she will need to match her performance from World Champs and take 4th place or better to definitively win the title. The course in Val di Sole is brutal even for those not recovering from surgery so it could be tough for Camille, but given what she has managed so far, we don't doubt she can pull through the pain and take a top result.
Sitting in second place and coming off a World Cup win and World Champs victory Vali Höll is on top form right now and with 250 points on the line for a win, she could take it all in Val di Sole. Vali's goal this weekend as ever will be to take the win and if she can go fastest then Camille Balanche will have to be sitting in 5th or worse. If Vali is 6th or worse then she cannot win the overall.
Finally, Myriam Nicole is still in the running but it will be a tough challenge to come out on top. Currently, Myriam will need to make up 180 points on Camille and 61 points on Vali to top the leaderboard. If Myriam can win on Saturday then Camille has to be ninth or worse, but this could end in a draw if she isn't ahead by more than 70 points. Myriam will need to be if first or second place in finals otherwise she cannot take the title. While it would be tough to take the overall win, if Vali Höll has a disaster of a run and scores no points, Myriam will only have to be 9th or better to take second. Even if Vali does have a successful race, Myriam could climb ahead of her in the rankings by beating her by more than 61 points - which could happen if Vali takes 5th and Myriam takes 2nd, for example.
Junior Women
The Junior racing has a completely different points structure with only 60 points on the line for a win. Gracey Hemstreet sits 25 points ahead of Phoebe Gale and it will be a tough one for the current positions to be switched. If Phoebe Gale takes the win, Gracey Hemstreet will need to rank fifth or worse for the two riders to tie.
What if there's a tie?
If riders are tied on points, UCI Rules state, "Riders tying on points are ranked by the greatest number of 1st places, 2nd places, etc. (total points in the standings of the concerned round) taking account only of places for which points are awarded for the world cup. If they are still tied, the points scored in the most recent world cup event are used to separate them."
The pressure of the overall title can be tough for every rider and with everything on the line on one of the toughest World Cup tracks it is going to be a very exciting conclusion to the 2022 season.
