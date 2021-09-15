Who Can Still Win the World Cup Overall in Snowshoe?

How does the points system work in Snowshoe?

In Saturday's race, riders can score the regular amount of points plus those in brackets

Who can still win the titles?

Elite Men

Thibaut Daprela - 752

Loris Vergier - 566

Loic Bruni - 467

Laurie Greenland - 433

Danny Hart - 409

Troy Brosnan - 386

Greg Minnaar - 384

Benoit Coulanges - 372

Reece Wilson - 329

Amaury Pierron - 327

Elite Women

Myriam Nicole - 860

Camille Balanche - 735

Tahnee Seagrave - 676

Vali Holl - 675

Monika Hrastnik - 527

Eleonora Farina - 481



How can the overall titles be decided?

Elite Men

Elite Women

What if there's a tie?