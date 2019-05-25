Who has the best espresso in the pits? - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

Cheers to heart palpitations, Andy.

Robbie Meade unsure if this whole thing is a good idea. Robbie Meade just doesn't get science.

I was pretty impressed with my tamping skills on TFR's new San Marco machine. We scored it a 4.5. Creamy on the front end with a slightly bitter finish.

Creamy goodness at the Trek pit. It went down smooth, just as advertised.

Andy tries to choke down that Nescafe Gold. It was not pleasant.

Norco wanted in so they got in. They scored a 1. There should be a minus in front of it though.

My guts hurt now. I'm blaming it on the Nescafe.

Not an espresso machine.

No grinder. No tamper. No high tech gear. Norco's methods were uncivilized.

Cannondales Rocket Appartmento.

Cannondale pouring a fine shot of espresso.

The tamp is everything. Get it wrong and your shot could be ruined.

The finest Brazilian blend from Cannondale.

Fresh batch just for us. Thank you for supporting the study, Cannondale.

We had high hopes for Cannondale, and despite not having their bean of choice they delivered a solid shot scoring 4.1.

What a good coffee puck should look like, folks.

Well it ain't gonna drink itself, eh Matt?

Ghost had a sprung packer for that extra..pack.

Questionable results since they scored themselves. Nonetheless, it was a decent brew.

BH bikes were one of the last stops. Presentation and flavor weren't quite on point.

Heart racing, Andy steadies his hand for another shot.

Rumor has it that the Thömas team has the best coffee in the XC circus. I mean, they have a dedicated coffee room in the pits! This was espresso no. 8 for us but the quality still came through.

DeLorme showing off the goods. I don't think we knew what we were having, and I don't think it mattered at this point.

4.8 on the palpitation scale.

Bonus points for the handlebar. Innovation is key.

MMR offered up %100 Arabica beans but tipped the scale at just %60.

The Amazing set up of Specialized. Rocket Espresso R58.

Specialized buckled under pressure. The Rocket R58 is a precision machine and an under tamped shot led to under extraction.

Pulled fast and served hot at Specialized.

The Specialized pits were caught of guard with our challenge but hey, science doesn't wait for anybody.

Andy's heart has seized by shot 8.

Last stop at the Scott pits. They had something special waiting for us indeed.

Brad pours the winning shot.

That grappa took the edge of nine espressos off for a short spell.

Come on Andy, it's the best shot. Don't look so sad.

That bottle to the left saved our bacon and won Scott the day.

There's a reason why Scott wears the UCI rainbows on their jerseys, and it has nothing to do with racing.

The Final tally: Scott SRAM MTB takes the win thanks to a bit of Grappa. Thömas and Ghost tie for second, despite Ghost's best efforts to grade themselves. Trek takes third.

Nine shots in a little under an hour for Matt and I. I'm sure we'll sleep just fine tonight.

We did this for you so you didn't have to.

That's right. We did it. We put our bodies on the line to answer the age-old question of who has the best espresso in the pits.If you've ever visited a World Cup, you'd notice an assortment of shiny boxes with all sorts of dials and gauges perched on a dedicated table inside most pit spaces. Those beautiful machines produce fuel for humans and the teams hold them to the highest regard. However, not all Gods hold the same powers. We've been debating this question for a long while now. As media, we often get the privilege to sit down for a cup with staff from different teams but never put them up against one another. Until today, that is.After nine team pits, a little under an hour, and many hallucinations later, we had our winner. Hold on to your heart rate, beans are about to get ground.