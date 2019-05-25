Who has the best espresso in the pits? - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

That's right. We did it. We put our bodies on the line to answer the age-old question of who has the best espresso in the pits.
If you've ever visited a World Cup, you'd notice an assortment of shiny boxes with all sorts of dials and gauges perched on a dedicated table inside most pit spaces. Those beautiful machines produce fuel for humans and the teams hold them to the highest regard. However, not all Gods hold the same powers. We've been debating this question for a long while now. As media, we often get the privilege to sit down for a cup with staff from different teams but never put them up against one another. Until today, that is.
After nine team pits, a little under an hour, and many hallucinations later, we had our winner. Hold on to your heart rate, beans are about to get ground.
Because its all about the flow
p.s. even though they won... Shouldn't Scott be disqualified for 'illegal substances'? :-o ;-)
