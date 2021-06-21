Who Will be Racing in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Mountain Bike Race?

With mountain biking's biggest prize just over a month away, teams for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are starting to be announced. Who will be packing their bags with medals in mind and who will have to stay at home and watch it on television? Below is a list of all the team announcements we've seen so far and while it's packed full of World Cup talent, some big names, such as Annie Last, Nicole Koller and Maxime Marotte have unfortunately missed out on a place. Note: Some federations have not yet announced teams, we will update this article when they do.
Dan McConnell
Rebecca McConnell
Austria
Belgium
Jens Scheurmans
Githa Michiels
Brazil
Henrique Avancini
Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi
Jaqueline Mourão
Denmark
Sebastian Fini
Caroline Bohé
Malene Degn
France
Jordan Sarrou
Victor Koretzky
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Loana Lecomte
Israel
Japan
Mexico
Gerardo Ulloa
Daniela Campuzano
The Netherlands
Mathieu van der Poel
Milan Vader
Anne Tauber
Anne Terpstra
New Zealand
Romania
South Africa
Alan Hatherly
Candace Lill
Spain
Rocío García
David Valero
Jofre Cullell
Sweden
Switzerland
Nino Schurter
Filippo Colombo
Mathias Fluckiger
Jolanda Neff
Linda Indergand
Sina Frei
United Kingdom
USA
Christopher Blevins
Haley Batten
Kate Courtney
Chloe Woodruff
