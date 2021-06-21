Who Will be Racing in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Mountain Bike Race?

Jun 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
With mountain biking's biggest prize just over a month away, teams for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are starting to be announced. Who will be packing their bags with medals in mind and who will have to stay at home and watch it on television? Below is a list of all the team announcements we've seen so far and while it's packed full of World Cup talent, some big names, such as Annie Last, Nicole Koller and Maxime Marotte have unfortunately missed out on a place. Note: Some federations have not yet announced teams, we will update this article when they do.

Australia

Dan McConnell
Rebecca McConnell


Laura Stigger rode into eighth today.

Austria

Max Foidl
Laura Stigger


Belgium

Jens Scheurmans
Githa Michiels


Henrique Avancini focused warms up for battle.

Brazil

Henrique Avancini
Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi
Jaqueline Mourão


Denmark

Sebastian Fini
Caroline Bohé
Malene Degn


Smashing the rocks and pulling even further away Loana Lecomte pushed hard untill the finish line.

France

Jordan Sarrou
Victor Koretzky
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Loana Lecomte


Israel

ShlomiI Chaimi


Japan

Kohei Yamamoto
Miho Imai


Mexico

Gerardo Ulloa
Daniela Campuzano


The first statement of the 2021 season goes to Mathieu Van Der Poel.

The Netherlands

Mathieu van der Poel
Milan Vader
Anne Tauber
Anne Terpstra


New Zealand

Anton Cooper


Vlad Dascalu found himself on the elite podium in fifth. He fought hard for that last spot and secured his first ever elite podium.

Romania

Vlad Dascalu


South Africa

Alan Hatherly
Candace Lill


Spain

Rocío García
David Valero
Jofre Cullell


Sweden

Jenny Rissveds with a solid ride into 4th and a front-row grid slot for Sunday.

Jenny Rissveds


Switzerland

Nino Schurter
Filippo Colombo
Mathias Fluckiger
Jolanda Neff
Linda Indergand
Sina Frei


United Kingdom

Tom Pidcock
Evie Richards


Kate Courtney was looking forward to this race. As luck would have it she d hit the deck pretty hard and leave the race early.

USA

Christopher Blevins
Haley Batten
Kate Courtney
Chloe Woodruff

Note: Some federations have not yet announced teams, we will update this article when they do.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Tokyo Olympics 2020 XC Racing


1 Comment

