Who Will be Racing in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Mountain Bike Race?

Australia



Dan McConnell

Rebecca McConnell







Austria



Max Foidl

Laura Stigger





Belgium



Jens Scheurmans

Githa Michiels







Brazil



Henrique Avancini

Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi

Jaqueline Mourão





Denmark



Sebastian Fini

Caroline Bohé

Malene Degn







France



Jordan Sarrou

Victor Koretzky

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Loana Lecomte





Israel



ShlomiI Chaimi





Japan



Kohei Yamamoto

Miho Imai





Mexico



Gerardo Ulloa

Daniela Campuzano







The Netherlands



Mathieu van der Poel

Milan Vader

Anne Tauber

Anne Terpstra





New Zealand



Anton Cooper







Romania



Vlad Dascalu





South Africa



Alan Hatherly

Candace Lill





Spain



Rocío García

David Valero

Jofre Cullell





Sweden





Jenny Rissveds





Switzerland



Nino Schurter

Filippo Colombo

Mathias Fluckiger

Jolanda Neff

Linda Indergand

Sina Frei





United Kingdom



Tom Pidcock

Evie Richards







USA



Christopher Blevins

Haley Batten

Kate Courtney

Chloe Woodruff



With mountain biking's biggest prize just over a month away, teams for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are starting to be announced. Who will be packing their bags with medals in mind and who will have to stay at home and watch it on television? Below is a list of all the team announcements we've seen so far and while it's packed full of World Cup talent, some big names, such as Annie Last, Nicole Koller and Maxime Marotte have unfortunately missed out on a place. Note: Some federations have not yet announced teams, we will update this article when they do.