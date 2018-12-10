Vote Now: $10,000 Cash on the Line for These 10 Videos in the GoPro Evolution Contest

GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit

You. GoPro. Your Creativity

Voting is now open for Part 3 of the GoPro Evolution Contest.



The judges have done their job and chose their top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes - First prize of $7,000 . Second gets $2,500 . Third wins $500 .



Bonus Draw PRIZES: There are five Hero 7 Black cameras up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!

*(one draw entry per person)



The voting period closes Monday, December 17th, 2018 at 11:59 pm PST.

Who is your pick for GoPro Evolution, Part 3: Capture & Edit You must be logged in to take this poll. @gusts - Riga, Latvia

@RedBikeFilms - Singletrack BikePark

@swiss-manuel - BroRide / Mountain View Trail, Switzerland

@david-hill - Morocco

@jdbrill - Deathgrip Spine, Big Water, Utah

@ehenrickson - Green River, UT

@Dima-S - Moscow, Russia

@andreevpa - VVCforce

@EmanuelPombo - Dog Life, Madeira Island

@kbmxr, A-Line & California Responses: 217 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

MENTIONS: