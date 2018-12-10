SPONSORED

Vote Now: $10,000 Cash on the Line for These 10 Videos in the GoPro Evolution Contest

Dec 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit
You. GoPro. Your Creativity

Voting is now open for Part 3 of the GoPro Evolution Contest.

The judges have done their job and chose their top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes - First prize of $7,000. Second gets $2,500. Third wins $500.

Bonus Draw PRIZES: There are five Hero 7 Black cameras up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!
*(one draw entry per person)

The voting period closes Monday, December 17th, 2018 at 11:59 pm PST.


Who is your pick for GoPro Evolution, Part 3: Capture & Edit




@gusts Riga, Latvia

by gusts
Views: 337    Faves: 0    Comments: 1



@RedBikeFilms Singletrack BikePark

GoPro clip submission

by RedBikeFilms
Views: 371    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



swiss-manuel BroRide / Mountain View Trail (Mürren in Switzerland)

GoPro clip submission

by swiss-manuel
Views: 1,073    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



@david-hill Morocco

GoPro clip submission

by david-hill
Views: 327    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



@jdbrill Deathgrip Spine, Big Water, Utah

GoPro clip submission

by jdbrill
Views: 311    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



@ehenrickson Green River, UT

GoPro clip submission

by ehenrickson
Views: 374    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



@Dima-S Moscow, Russia

by Dima-S
Views: 186    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



@andreevpa VVCforce

GoPro clip submission

by andreevpa
Views: 304    Faves: 1    Comments: 3



@EmanuelPombo Dog Life, Madeira Island

GoPro clip submission

by EmanuelPombo
Views: 227    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



kbmxr A-Line & California

GoPro clip submission

by kbmxr
Views: 285    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



Who is your pick for GoPro Evolution, Part 3: Capture & Edit



Go Pro Contest

More information on the GoPro Evolution Contest can be found on the contest page.

MENTIONS: @GoPro


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
76116 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
63808 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
56469 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
54601 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
52909 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29
51535 views
Interbike Cancelled for 2019
44708 views
Joe Nation Joins Pole Enduro Team & Pole Stamina Bike Revealed
44642 views

14 Comments

  • + 4
 none of these really stood out innovation wise. Utah stuff is always gnarly to watch though
  • + 1
 I went a bit outside the norm and made an entry with my kids in our backyard. They were super stoked to be a part of it. I told them not to get their hopes up because there are a lot of great edits, but they'll be bummed to miss the cut. If anyone wants to take a look and give them a shout, I'm sure they'll be excited to get some kind comments. Cheers. www.pinkbike.com/video/496548
  • + 1
 Good luck to everyone selcted.
Since I didnt make it into the top ten, I´m going to shamelessly plug myself for once ????. I´ve made my entry also available on YouTube (it got corrupted here) youtu.be/xCQeXoGJA5k
  • + 1
 Disappointing not to make the cut, but that's life... www.pinkbike.com/video/495228
What do you think of my video, I was 11 this summer when we filmed it...
  • + 1
 Was really hoping to win money for a new bike! Lol. Worked really hard on my edit if anyone wants to check it out that would be awesome! m.pinkbike.com/video/495448
  • + 3
 Super Stoked to get in top 10!! All videos are very nice!
  • + 1
 you got my vote. Nice work.
  • + 1
 @BiNARYBiKE: Thank you Bro!
  • - 1
 Wow, Super surprised I didn't make the cut, Some of these videos have no story and the editing was poor. Not saying I'm the best ever, but definitely should have placed over a few of these.....Remind us again the editing criteria? 25% Location, 25%Story, 25%Editing 25%Composition and Framing? How does a video (like Green River) with 1 angle and 1 song make the cut?
  • + 0
 Ya, a couple of these are really well done but others are fairly generic. It seems like with these contests, venturing outside of the typical formula is not usually rewarded. Gotta figure they’re at least trying to get a ready made commercial out of these, so they probably lean towards the edits with more traditional mass appeal. Fun to try in any case.
  • + 1
 @bikeandfish maybe ya should have done more shredding and less fishing
  • + 1
 @wiscobiker: Yeah I guess I should have just rode a bikepark instead of spend 3 nights in the woods, but my edit explained my perfect day biking, all part of the story that the judges apparently didn't judge
  • + 2
 So stoked to even get on to the top ten! Everyone’s entries were sick.
  • - 1
 my first time to comment first! ha ha

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043395
Mobile Version of Website