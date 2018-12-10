Vote Now: $10,000 Cash on the Line for These 10 Videos in the GoPro Evolution Contest

GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit
You. GoPro. Your Creativity
Voting is now open for Part 3 of the GoPro Evolution Contest.
The judges have done their job and chose their top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes - First prize of $7,000. Second gets $2,500. Third wins $500.
Bonus Draw PRIZES: There are five Hero 7 Black cameras up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!
*(one draw entry per person)
The voting period closes Monday, December 17th, 2018 at 11:59 pm PST.
@gusts
Riga, Latvia
@RedBikeFilms
Singletrack BikePark
swiss-manuel
BroRide / Mountain View Trail (Mürren in Switzerland)
@david-hill
Morocco
@jdbrill
Deathgrip Spine, Big Water, Utah
@ehenrickson
Green River, UT
@Dima-S
Moscow, Russia
@andreevpa
VVCforce
@EmanuelPombo
Dog Life, Madeira Island
kbmxr
A-Line & California
More information on the GoPro Evolution Contest can be found on the contest page.
MENTIONS: @GoPro
14 Comments
Since I didnt make it into the top ten, I´m going to shamelessly plug myself for once ????. I´ve made my entry also available on YouTube (it got corrupted here) youtu.be/xCQeXoGJA5k
What do you think of my video, I was 11 this summer when we filmed it...
Post a Comment