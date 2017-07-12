PHOTOGRAPHY

Who Won the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wildcard?

Jul 12, 2017
by Kim Brennan  
The votes are in! Pinkbike fans placed almost 4000 votes overall and determined Satchel Cronk to be the winner of the Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard search. Satchel will be joining the roster of world-class mountain bike photographers competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx Whistler, Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

The team is complete


Satchel Cronk is a passionate light chaser based in California, who is focused on using his camera to tell impactful stories from around the world. He seeks to capture and share images that convey soulful natural beauty alongside a good helping of pure single track stoke. Fond of accents, fine ice cream, and obscure historical information, Satchel is a newly minted member of the Bike Magazine video production team.

Satchel Cronk

The 6 official photographers featured for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge this year are:
Daniel Ronnback – danielronnback.com
Jb Liautard – jbliautard.wixsite.com/jb-liautard-photo
Julien Grimard – julien-grimard.format.com
Ollie Jones – Instagram @olliegregoryjones
Steve Shannon – steveshannonphoto.com
Satchel Cronk - https://www.satchelcronkphoto.com/


Self Portrait Marin County November 2016 I m always pushing myself to find beautiful locations and exciting conditions to shoot but on this one my heart was beating particularly quickly as I ran back and forth between takes. I d been past this spot many times and thought about shooting there sometime but on this particular morning it was as if West Marin knew I was coming and put on a special effects show.

There wasn t lots of flowing green beer on our St. Patty s day but flowing down green hills worked just fine.

Practicing leans with a hand full of remote.


Each photographer compete to secure either the judge's first pick or the favour of online voters. For 24 hours following the show, fans will be able to log onto Crankworx.com and vote for their favourite show; the shows will all be embedded on the website and featured on the Crankworx YouTube account.


For more information check out the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Event Page.

