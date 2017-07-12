Who Won the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wildcard?

The votes are in! Pinkbike fans placed almost 4000 votes overall and determined Satchel Cronk
to be the winner of the Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard search. Satchel will be joining the roster of world-class mountain bike photographers competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx Whistler, Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
Satchel Cronk is a passionate light chaser based in California, who is focused on using his camera to tell impactful stories from around the world. He seeks to capture and share images that convey soulful natural beauty alongside a good helping of pure single track stoke. Fond of accents, fine ice cream, and obscure historical information, Satchel is a newly minted member of the Bike Magazine video production team.
The 6 official photographers featured for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge this year are:
Daniel Ronnback – danielronnback.com
Jb Liautard – jbliautard.wixsite.com/jb-liautard-photo
Julien Grimard – julien-grimard.format.com
Ollie Jones – Instagram @olliegregoryjones
Steve Shannon – steveshannonphoto.com
Satchel Cronk - https://www.satchelcronkphoto.com/
Each photographer compete to secure either the judge's first pick or the favour of online voters. For 24 hours following the show, fans will be able to log onto Crankworx.com and vote for their favourite show; the shows will all be embedded on the website and featured on the Crankworx YouTube account.
For more information check out the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Event Page
