Who Won the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wildcard?





The votes are in! Pinkbike fans placed almost 4000 votes overall and determined Satchel Cronk to be the winner of the Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard search. Satchel will be joining the roster of world-class mountain bike photographers competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx Whistler, Wednesday, August 16, 2017.





Satchel Cronk is a passionate light chaser based in California, who is focused on using his camera to tell impactful stories from around the world. He seeks to capture and share images that convey soulful natural beauty alongside a good helping of pure single track stoke. Fond of accents, fine ice cream, and obscure historical information, Satchel is a newly minted member of the Bike Magazine video production team.







The 6 official photographers featured for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge this year are:Daniel Ronnback – danielronnback.com Jb Liautard – jbliautard.wixsite.com/jb-liautard-photo Julien Grimard – julien-grimard.format.com Ollie Jones – Instagram @olliegregoryjones Steve Shannon – steveshannonphoto.com Satchel Cronk - https://www.satchelcronkphoto.com/







