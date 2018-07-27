Who Won the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wildcard?

The votes are in! Pinkbike fans have determined that Hailey Elise
is the winner of the Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard search. Hailey Elise is a Digital Content Creator and photographer based in Whistler, BC and will be joining the roster of world-class mountain bike photographers competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx Whistler, Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
The 6 official photographers featured for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge this year are:John EntwistleMark MackayChris PillingNick NaultClint TrahanHailey Elise
These six photographers will have three days to shoot a team of up to six people as they shred the Whistler Valley and Whistler Mountain Bike Park.
Each photographer competes to secure either the judge's first pick or the favour of online voters. For 24 hours following the show, fans will be able to log onto Crankworx.com and vote for their favourite show; the shows will all be embedded on the website and featured on the Crankworx YouTube account.
Best photographic slideshow takes home $3000, with $2000 awarded to second and $1000 to third. An additional $1000 is awarded to the Peoples’ Choice, following the event.
Want to get front row seats to all the action? Tickets are on sale NOW for both the Dirt Diaries (Tuesday, August 14) and Deep Summer Photo Challenge (Wednesday, August 15) VIP Experiences >> DETAILS
.
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx @Haileyelisee
2 Comments
Post a Comment