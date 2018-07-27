PHOTOGRAPHY

Who Won the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wildcard?

Jul 27, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

The votes are in! Pinkbike fans have determined that Hailey Elise is the winner of the Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard search. Hailey Elise is a Digital Content Creator and photographer based in Whistler, BC and will be joining the roster of world-class mountain bike photographers competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx Whistler, Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

The 6 official photographers featured for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge this year are:

John Entwistle
Mark Mackay
Chris Pilling
Nick Nault
Clint Trahan
Hailey Elise

These six photographers will have three days to shoot a team of up to six people as they shred the Whistler Valley and Whistler Mountain Bike Park.

Each photographer competes to secure either the judge's first pick or the favour of online voters. For 24 hours following the show, fans will be able to log onto Crankworx.com and vote for their favourite show; the shows will all be embedded on the website and featured on the Crankworx YouTube account.

Best photographic slideshow takes home $3000, with $2000 awarded to second and $1000 to third. An additional $1000 is awarded to the Peoples’ Choice, following the event.

The money light.
Photo by Hailey Elise

The wind was enough to blow you right over and off the ridge but Ollie found a break and just in time too.
Photo by Hailey Elise

Brendan sending er huge.
Photo by Hailey Elise

Want to get front row seats to all the action? Tickets are on sale NOW for both the Dirt Diaries (Tuesday, August 14) and Deep Summer Photo Challenge (Wednesday, August 15) VIP Experiences >> DETAILS.

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx @Haileyelisee


2 Comments

  • + 1
 banger photos!!
  • + 1
 Congrats Hailey!

