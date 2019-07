Who Won the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wildcard?

Photo by Lear Miller

Photo by Lear Miller

The votes are in! Pinkbike fans have determined that Lear Miller is the winner of the Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard search. Lear Miller is a mountain biker and photographer based in Arizona and will be joining the roster of world-class mountain bike photographers competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx Whistler, Tuesday, August 13, 2019.The 6 official photographers featured for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge this year are:These six photographers will have three days to shoot a team of up to six people as they shred the Whistler Valley and Whistler Mountain Bike Park.Best photographic slideshow takes home $3000, with $2000 awarded to second and $1000 to third.Want to get front row seats to all the action? Tickets are on sale NOW for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge (Tuesday, August 13) VIP Experiences >> DETAILS