Who Won the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wildcard?

Jul 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  
Photo by Lear Miller

The votes are in! Pinkbike fans have determined that Lear Miller is the winner of the Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard search. Lear Miller is a mountain biker and photographer based in Arizona and will be joining the roster of world-class mountain bike photographers competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx Whistler, Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

The 6 official photographers featured for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge this year are:

Katie Lozancich
Peter Jamison
Michael Overbeck
Cassandra Prochera
Jim Topliss
Lear Miller

These six photographers will have three days to shoot a team of up to six people as they shred the Whistler Valley and Whistler Mountain Bike Park.

Best photographic slideshow takes home $3000, with $2000 awarded to second and $1000 to third.

Photo by Lear Miller

Want to get front row seats to all the action? Tickets are on sale NOW for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge (Tuesday, August 13) VIP Experiences >> DETAILS.

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


4 Comments

  • + 1
 There it is, the anxious waiting is over! haha. Congrats @learmiller ! Good luck in the final comp, looking forward to seeing what you produce!
  • + 1
 That Lee miller shot is out of this world!
  • + 1
 Congrats Lear! Looking forward to seeing your show
  • + 2
 This is a good thing.

