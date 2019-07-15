Who Won the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wildcard?

The votes are in! Pinkbike fans have determined that Lear Miller
is the winner of the Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard search. Lear Miller is a mountain biker and photographer based in Arizona and will be joining the roster of world-class mountain bike photographers competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx Whistler, Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
The 6 official photographers featured for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge this year are:Katie LozancichPeter JamisonMichael OverbeckCassandra ProcheraJim ToplissLear Miller
These six photographers will have three days to shoot a team of up to six people as they shred the Whistler Valley and Whistler Mountain Bike Park.
Best photographic slideshow takes home $3000, with $2000 awarded to second and $1000 to third.
