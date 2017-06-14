Who Won The Push Industries Pimp My Bike?

The time has come to announce the winner of the Push Industries Pimp My Bike contest
. By now there have already been the usual comments all over Pinkbike of, "Who won the Pimp My Bike contest?" and "When will we find out who won the Push Industries stuff?"
• Push Customized Eleven Six shock
• Engraved one-of-a-kind Pinkbike design
• Trip to Push Industries Headquarters
• A brand new product from Push
• Strapping your bike up with Push's telemetry set up and some time spent out on the trails helping you set up the bike
• A tour of the Push HQ
Head honcho Darren Murphy can't wait to show the winner what Push can do for his machine.
Focusst might just get the chance to have a try at using this.
Focusst's name and the PB logo will be appearing here on his new shock.
Push Industries' mystery product
We reached out to the winner, from Quebec, Canada, to see what he had to say about being picked as the winner of the contest:
|I am very stoked to be the winner of this great prize! I am so happy to be the one who will have the chance to spend some time with the suspension gurus at Push. Push has been on my radar for years with great product and solutions for OEM spec products that have the possibility to be improved—and I was planning to replace/upgrade my current set up sometime next year!
Thanks Pinkbike and Push for this awesome prize!
We'll be covering Focusst's trip to Push when he flies over in the next couple of months—make sure to look out for it popping up on the Pinkbike homepage.About Push IndustriesPush Industries, Inc. was formed in Irvine, California in an 800sq.ft. warehouse. The company was founded by Darren Murphy, a long time cycling/motorcycle enthusiast and suspension geek, as a way to combine his two passions. The goal? To provide industry leading customer service and provide consumers with the same level of product that is available to world class racers. Using National and World Champion Eric Carter and riders from the Turner Honda Racing Team, Push quickly established itself as the premiere suspension tuner for North America.
Visit Push Industries.
