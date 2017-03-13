USER GENERATED

Who Won the Year's Supply of Muc-Off?

Mar 13, 2017
by Muc-Off  
Keeping your bike well looked after is important if you want to get the most out of it and the folks at Muc-Off know this. Race teams such as Trek Factory Racing, Chain Reaction Cycles Paypal, and the latest partnership of Tahnee Seagraves and the FMD Transition team, rely on Muc-Off's products to keep the bikes running slick and looking fresh when it counts.

In February, we gave one Pinkbike user the chance to win a year's supply year’s supply of Muc-Off Goods that included:


Prize


3 x Nano Tech Bike Cleaner
5 x Bike Cleaner Concentrate 500ml
3 x Bio Drivetrain Cleaner
1 x X-3 Dirty Chain Machine
2 x Microcell Expanding Sponge
1 x Wheel & Component Brush
1 x Two Prong Brush
1 x Claw Brush
1 x Soft Washing Brush
1 x Detailing Brush
2 x Microfibre Cloth
3 x Silicon Shine
3 x MO94
3 x Bike Protect
2 x Miracle Shine
3 x Carbon Gripper
3 x Bio Grease
1 x Bike Mat
1 x Water Bottle
3 x Dry Shower
3 x Fabric Protect
3 x Foam Fresh
3 x Anti-Fog
3 x Ceramic C3 Wet Lube
3 x Ceramic C3 Dry Lube
3 x Visor, Lens & Goggle Cleaner


You guys answered, and the lucky winner is...

joshface

Congratulations from everyone at Muc-Off!

3 Comments

  • + 7
 Active member since 2008! Sounds like a deserving winner!
  • + 3
 I already got my year's supply of muc on and Fuc off...
  • + 2
 He will need it in the UK too with the shitty weather we get lol

