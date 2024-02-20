Whoop Becomes Title Sponsor of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series

We’re very excited to continue our work with the UCI, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the Mountain Bike World Series. Mountain bike is an incredible discipline of cycling that is accessible and fun for everyone. WHOOP is a unique tool, that can be worn by anyone, including the best athletes in the world, to help them learn more about themselves so they can be their best on and off their bikes.



By supporting the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, we’ll be part of creating lasting memories for fans. WHOOP will help push mountain bike to the next level through an innovative broadcast experience, showcasing in-depth biometric data through our all-new WHOOP Live integration. This technology showcases the feat of performance displayed by these athletes.



We cannot wait to kick off this season in Brazil and showcase mountain biking to the world through this truly unique partnership. — Jeremy Powers, Director of Sports Marketing at WHOOP