Whoop Becomes Title Sponsor of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series

This year's World Cup series has been rebranded as the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series as the fitness tracker brand becomes a title sponsor.
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced that Whoop has signed on to become the title sponsor of mountain bike World Cup racing for the next three seasons. Whoop originally partnered with the series
last year to provide live biometric data.
In its press release, WBD says the partnership in 2023 added "extra value to live content from the series," allowing "audiences to better connect with the sport and its riders by gaining a deeper understanding of what it takes to perform at Elite level."
For 2024, it states that the data from Whoop will be more in-depth to "enhance the narrative of the sport, from both the athletes’ and the broadcasters’ perspective." In addition to the live rider data seen last year, the expanded partnership will mean prominent on-site branding at all 15 race weekends this year and the data is said to be "key to Warner Bros. Discovery’s coverage of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series."
|Game-changing insights from WHOOP into rider performance have already helped to elevate mountain bike to a whole new level by bringing fans closer to the sport and its athletes than ever before.
We are excited to welcome back WHOOP in a new, larger role as the title sponsor of the now called WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series to aid our ongoing mission to support the continued growth of the discipline amongst new fans and to propel mountain biking into a new era.— Chris Ball, Vice President of Cycling Events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe
|We’re very excited to continue our work with the UCI, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the Mountain Bike World Series. Mountain bike is an incredible discipline of cycling that is accessible and fun for everyone. WHOOP is a unique tool, that can be worn by anyone, including the best athletes in the world, to help them learn more about themselves so they can be their best on and off their bikes.
By supporting the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, we’ll be part of creating lasting memories for fans. WHOOP will help push mountain bike to the next level through an innovative broadcast experience, showcasing in-depth biometric data through our all-new WHOOP Live integration. This technology showcases the feat of performance displayed by these athletes.
We cannot wait to kick off this season in Brazil and showcase mountain biking to the world through this truly unique partnership.— Jeremy Powers, Director of Sports Marketing at WHOOP
Our first chance to check out the new partnership will be when the XC World Cup series kicks off in Brazil in April.
If it is an optical heart rate sensor, be glad most of the field has light skin. From what I understand, it doesn't really work well on dark skin. I've got dark skin myself and as an experiment I used an optical device from Garmin whilst simultaneously wearing a Suunto monitor (Ambit 2) that receives the signal from my chest strap. They didn't match one bit. In particular, the optical device kept showing low HR when I had already been riding hard for a while (which the Suunto did show). And then suddenly it shoots up extremely high, which didn't make sense either (and luckily wasn't reflected on the Suunto).
Polar has an optical sensor that's supposed to be worn around the upper arm, which may do a better job.
