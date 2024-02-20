Whoop Becomes Title Sponsor of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series

Feb 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

This year's World Cup series has been rebranded as the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series as the fitness tracker brand becomes a title sponsor.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced that Whoop has signed on to become the title sponsor of mountain bike World Cup racing for the next three seasons. Whoop originally partnered with the series last year to provide live biometric data.

In its press release, WBD says the partnership in 2023 added "extra value to live content from the series," allowing "audiences to better connect with the sport and its riders by gaining a deeper understanding of what it takes to perform at Elite level."

For 2024, it states that the data from Whoop will be more in-depth to "enhance the narrative of the sport, from both the athletes’ and the broadcasters’ perspective." In addition to the live rider data seen last year, the expanded partnership will mean prominent on-site branding at all 15 race weekends this year and the data is said to be "key to Warner Bros. Discovery’s coverage of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series."

bigquotesGame-changing insights from WHOOP into rider performance have already helped to elevate mountain bike to a whole new level by bringing fans closer to the sport and its athletes than ever before.

We are excited to welcome back WHOOP in a new, larger role as the title sponsor of the now called WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series to aid our ongoing mission to support the continued growth of the discipline amongst new fans and to propel mountain biking into a new era. Chris Ball, Vice President of Cycling Events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe

bigquotesWe’re very excited to continue our work with the UCI, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the Mountain Bike World Series. Mountain bike is an incredible discipline of cycling that is accessible and fun for everyone. WHOOP is a unique tool, that can be worn by anyone, including the best athletes in the world, to help them learn more about themselves so they can be their best on and off their bikes.

By supporting the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, we’ll be part of creating lasting memories for fans. WHOOP will help push mountain bike to the next level through an innovative broadcast experience, showcasing in-depth biometric data through our all-new WHOOP Live integration. This technology showcases the feat of performance displayed by these athletes.

We cannot wait to kick off this season in Brazil and showcase mountain biking to the world through this truly unique partnership. Jeremy Powers, Director of Sports Marketing at WHOOP

Our first chance to check out the new partnership will be when the XC World Cup series kicks off in Brazil in April.

45 Comments
  • 30 0
 a watch with no face... that you rent not buy.... Go Garmin
  • 5 0
 Ah, but at least it's very uncomfortable. I tried to wear a Whoop on my wrist for a few weeks, and no matter what I did, it felt horrible. I've worn a variety of watches and bands in my time, and I've never had something feel so bad as the Whoop.
  • 1 0
 Garmin, Xaomi Redmi, Honor Watch, Galaxy Watch, literally anything else.
  • 1 0
 WHOO?
  • 22 6
 To see Loic Bruni throwing down a full sprint at 121 bpm really shows the fitness these athletes have. So amazing. Thanks Whoop!
  • 22 2
 Or it shows how inaccurate HR measurements can be sometimes.. I don't know what equipment they used, but wrist based sensors are often very inaccurate for me, especially when they get shaken around in rougher terrain.
  • 5 0
 I doubt anyone can sprint at 121 HR. If that's the case then they look like they're sprinting but putting down low wattage
  • 3 0
 @finnspin: they are almost useless on a mtb.
  • 3 0
 “…game-changing insight…”
  • 2 2
 Depends on how long he's been sprinting. Heart rate is slow to pick up. He may sprint anaerobically and then only after the finish line the heart rate picks up as the body works to pay off the oxygen debt.

If it is an optical heart rate sensor, be glad most of the field has light skin. From what I understand, it doesn't really work well on dark skin. I've got dark skin myself and as an experiment I used an optical device from Garmin whilst simultaneously wearing a Suunto monitor (Ambit 2) that receives the signal from my chest strap. They didn't match one bit. In particular, the optical device kept showing low HR when I had already been riding hard for a while (which the Suunto did show). And then suddenly it shoots up extremely high, which didn't make sense either (and luckily wasn't reflected on the Suunto).

Polar has an optical sensor that's supposed to be worn around the upper arm, which may do a better job.
  • 2 2
 @finnspin: Woosh
  • 18 4
 Chris Ball is continuing to sacrifice mountain biking to help propel him up the corporate ladder, I see.
  • 5 5
 Harsh, but not unfair - based on recent developments.
  • 10 3
 How is having a different title sponsor going to "sacrifice mountain biking"?
  • 9 1
 @finnspin: dunno fits the narrative tho innit
  • 1 0
 Mr AMA! Our hero!
  • 3 0
 "Game-changing", "a whole new level", "than ever before" ...surprised he doesn't ask to have that quote attributed to "Chris Ball, MBA". It's kinda funny if you imagine him saying it like Billy Mays though.
  • 15 0
 Big Whoop
  • 11 0
 Once we can roll back some of Redbull’s ad restrictions, we estimate we can sell up to 80% of an individual's visual field before inducing seizures.
  • 8 0
 Whoop is silicone valley tech bro garbage. It's a faceless watch you pay monthly for, and the data is wildly inaccurate compared to cheaper alternatives.
  • 5 0
 I'm thinking of ryan from the Office's Wuphf
  • 2 0
 Whatever, but just so everyone knows Whoop is massively overpriced. I have a Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 coming from AliExpress for $100 that is an incredibly accurate fitness tracker with 100x more features for a fraction of the price.
  • 7 2
 I like Mercedes-Benz better
  • 6 0
 ...there it is
  • 3 0
 Whoop locks you in for a year and can't be canceled. It's basically a sleep tracker to tell you how bad you're doing. Not worth it
  • 2 0
 And an ineffective sleep tracker at that
  • 5 0
 Whoopci daisy
  • 5 0
 Who(op)?
  • 1 0
 I feel like I only see 2 types with Whoops - tech bros and people paid to wear them. I do not understand the hype. Garmin and other WATCHES track all the same data and aren't a subscription service. Seems like a fad
  • 3 0
 Game-changing insights = wildly inaccurate HR data
  • 2 0
 This is so f*cking hilarious to me. Good luck getting a whoop bracelet to work while riding your mtb.
  • 3 0
 WHOOPS!
  • 1 0
 Couldn't we as a sport just all get together and pay for Chris Ball to f*ck off to some island somewhere?
  • 2 0
 Whoppy Doo!
  • 1 0
 ‘If you didn’t already know..
  • 1 0
 Whoop whoop, assassins de la police..
  • 2 1
 mercedez benz is the only acceptable title sponsor
  • 1 0
 Well, I now know who Whoop are so their advertising worked

Cry
  • 1 0
 WBDSE coverage was complete tosh
  • 1 0
 Lets hope the race accuracy is better than Whoop.
  • 1 0
 Yawn
  • 1 0
 Well.... There it is
Below threshold threads are hidden







