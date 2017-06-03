Who's Using Remote Lockouts and Lots More Tech From Fort William

Team Mondraker's secret weapon: Fox's prototype remote lockout uses two buttons, presumably, the smaller one is the release lever. The bits on the shock are adapted to the stock DHX2 housing. Team Mondraker's secret weapon: Fox's prototype remote lockout uses two buttons, presumably, the smaller one is the release lever. The bits on the shock are adapted to the stock DHX2 housing.

PB photographer

Ross Bell dives back into the pits at Fort William and gives us an up close and personal look at Fox's prototype remote lockout system for its DHX2 shock, and then follows it with a massive tech expose on the flurry of testing and preparation required to get the stars to the start box for what may be the greatest battle of technology that World Cup Downhill racing has experienced to date.