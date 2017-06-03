PINKBIKE TECH

Who's Using Remote Lockouts and Lots More Tech From Fort William

Jun 3, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Fox Coil remote lock out.
Fox Coil remote lock out.
Team Mondraker's secret weapon: Fox's prototype remote lockout uses two buttons, presumably, the smaller one is the release lever. The bits on the shock are adapted to the stock DHX2 housing.


PB photographer Ross Bell dives back into the pits at Fort William and gives us an up close and personal look at Fox's prototype remote lockout system for its DHX2 shock, and then follows it with a massive tech expose on the flurry of testing and preparation required to get the stars to the start box for what may be the greatest battle of technology that World Cup Downhill racing has experienced to date.


Fox Coil remote lock out.
Fox's DHX2 remote lockout housing is printed. Go-fast factory parts don't get any fresher than that.


The Norco rigs get a bearing swap to make sure they are immaculate for Blenkinsop Smith and Fitzgerald tomorrow.
Norco's DH prototype DH bikes with their high-pivot reverse-action suspension get a bearing swap to make sure they are immaculate for Blenkinsop, Smith, and Fitzgerald tomorrow.


The Crankbrother s Stamp pedals aboard Operator of Connor Fearon.
The Crankbrother's Stamp pedals aboard the Operator for Connor Fearon.
Connor is using 7.5mm pins which should give him plenty of purchase.
Connor is using 7.5mm pins, which should give him plenty of purchase.


Air shock for Loris Vergier...
Air shock for Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10 29er...
...whist Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw opt for the coil
...while Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw opt for the coil
Greg Minnaar s mechanic Jason Marsh prepping some big wheels for some hard action this weekend.
Greg Minnaar's mechanic, Jason Marsh, prepping some 29er wheels for some hard action.


Graeme Mudd is aboard the new Trek 29er this weekend flying the flag for the team in the elite men as Gee Atherton recovers from his dislocated hip.
Graeme Mudd is aboard the new Session 29er, flying the flag for Trek Factory Racing's elite men as Gee Atherton recovers from his dislocated hip.


A fresh build for Rachel Atherton this weekend with a little touch of Rainbow stripes on her perfect season liveried Session.
A fresh build for Rachel Atherton this weekend with a little touch of Rainbow stripes on her 'perfect season' liveried Session.


The 1 board is the final piece of the puzzle as Rachel Atherton s bike is put together.
The number 1 plate is the final piece of the puzzle as Rachel Atherton's Session is put together.


We already spotted Tahnee s new Transition TR11 at the BDS earlier in the month but she is on a stealthed out version this week.
We spotted Tahnee Seagrave's new Transition TR11 at the BDS earlier in the month. She's on a stealthed-out version for the World Cup.


Fresh Deemaxs ready to do battle with the Fort William rocks.
Fresh Mavic Deemax wheels, ready to battle with the Fort William rocks.


Thermometers strips on the shocks of Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace.
Thermometer strips on the shocks of Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace.
Super Alloy Racing springs in the back too.
Super Alloy Racing springs in the back too.


Aaron Gwin has a new Odi number board holder this weekend.
Aaron Gwin has a new Odi number board holder this weekend.
Aaron Gwin has a new ODI number board holder this weekend.


...and when we say loads we mean it
Fort Bill's favorite snack: loads of backup wheels and tires being prepped today.


The Giant boys making sure everything is bang on before the riders let loose on Aonoch Mor tomorrow.
The Giant boys making sure everything is bang on before the riders let loose on Aonach Mor.


Data acquisition ready to go on the Polygon test mule of the overall leader Alex Fayolle.
Data acquisition ready to go on the Polygon test mule of overall leader, Alex Fayolle.


Headset stripped out in the Polygon pits.
Less showy: headset laid out in the Polygon pits. Each detail is a win or lose proposition.


Side by side comparison of the Rock Shox 27.5 and 29 fork offering.
Side by side comparison of RockShox 27.5" and 29" forks.
No caption needed here. Bigger tire bigger clearance.
No caption needed here. Bigger tire, bigger clearance.


Gold Ohlins stanchions aboard Loic Bruni s Demo.
Gold Ohlins stanchions aboard Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo.


Every part off the bike checked greased if necessary and torqued ready for battle this weekend.
Every part of the bike checked, greased if necessary, and torqued ready for battle this weekend.


After Lourdes we got a sneak peak of Intense 29 offering and here it is in the flesh.
After Lourdes we got a sneak peek of Intense' 29" offering and here it is in the flesh.


Rims and tires are a potential headache for teams switching to 29 but it doesn t look to be a problem for Intense with Enve rims and Maxxis rubber as normal.
Rims and tires are a potential headache for teams switching to 29" but it doesn't look to be a problem for Intense with Enve rims and Maxxis rubber as normal.


GT s Tom Duncan gets to work polishing up the team frames.
GT's Tom Duncan gets to work polishing up the team frames.
GT Fury linkage detail.
GT Fury linkage detail.

New decals going on. The bikes looks spotless for now.
New decals going on. Spotless, for now.


Semi-slicks are nothing new at Fort Bill but with the rain falling now it ll be interesting to see who risks running them.
Semi-slicks are nothing new at Fort Bill, but with the rain that's been falling, it'll be interesting to see who risks running them.


Wheel builds going down in the Kona pits.
Wheel builds going down in the Kona pits.


Fingers crossed these wet screams won t make an appearance this weekend.
Fingers crossed that these wet screams won't need to make an appearance this weekend.


The Nicolai of Jack Reading leady to go.
The strategically weighted Nicolai of Jack Reading "leady" to go.
It is track specific however as Jack says it feels good on the fast and rough tracks but made the bike feel a little dead on the tight and twisty sections.
The added lead weight is track specific, however, as Jack says it feels good on the fast and rough tracks, but made the bike feel a little 'dead' on the tight and twisty sections.
Jack wouldn t tell us the weight of the lead but just said he s been working with Chris Porter from Mojo and through testing have found that by placing the extra weight behind the stem and at the bottom bracket helps to calm down the forces and roughness from tracks keeping the ride planted.
Jack wouldn't tell us the weight of the lead, but just said he's been working with Chris Porter from Mojo, and through testing, they have found that placing the extra weight behind the stem and at the bottom bracket helps to calm down the roughness, keeping the ride planted.


Complete overhauls were standard practice throughout the pits.
Complete overhauls were standard practice throughout the pits.


All neat and orderly on the work benches.
All neat and orderly on the work benches - at least for now.




Must Read This Week
The New Santa Cruz Nomad is Longer and Slacker Than Ever – First Ride
142376 views
Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland – Results
67114 views
Ibis' New HD4 - Review
64203 views
Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup
55464 views
Pivot Switchblade – Review
52946 views
Fort William DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk – Photo Epic
50322 views
The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic
47024 views
Isabeau Courdurier's Custom Sunn Kern - EWS Ireland 2017
46459 views

13 Comments

  • + 3
 Yesterday's tech randoms post was almost the same, except a couple of images.
  • + 2
 Remote lockouts on dh bikes! Wtf is going on!!
  • + 1
 A Frenchman called Alex is what is going on..
  • + 3
 What parts of track can they really use it on tho? The bridges at the top and the jumps at the end?
  • + 2
 @coolskidz: that might be enough but it would be cool to know when its deployed. I love the idea, im only surprised its only come into top racing this late.
  • + 2
 "DH tracks are not tough enough"
  • + 2
 Is the Fury a true single pivot now?
  • + 1
 Yes, and personally I am very surprised to see such move.
  • + 1
 @barzaka: it the similar article from yesterday some guy explained why this was very good solution 10 years ago but is pretty much redundant these days...
  • + 3
 Shit just got real!
  • + 1
 Why would you need to lockout on a downhill track ??
  • + 1
 Bag it Sam!! Its all yours..
  • + 1
 dejavu

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043264
Mobile Version of Website