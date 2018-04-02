Why Adrien Dailly, Florian Nicolai, & Dimitri Tordo Were Penalized at EWS Colombia

Adrien Dailly, Dimitri Tordo, and Florian Nicolai were docked 20 seconds for illegal shuttling at round two of the Enduro World Series in Manizales, Colombia. In Adrien's case the penalty pushed him from 5th place to 9th place. We caught up with EWS director Chris Ball to learn more.
Could you give us more details on the illegal shuttling that Adrien Dailly, Dimitri Tordo and Florian Nicolai did? Chris Ball:
We asked that all riders and teams follow the official course liaisons at this round even during training. Operating an enduro event in and around a city of 500,000 people meant that there were roads everywhere of various designations. These riders took the wrong road.
Who caught and reported them? Chris Ball:
The race organisation.
When was the last time a penalty was issued for illegal shuttling? Chris Ball:
Whistler 2013.
How was the 0:20 time penalty determined? Chris Ball:
The Race Director [Jorge Jaramillo -Ed.] believed this to be an adequate penalty for the rule infringement that occurred. Penalties for illegal shuttling can be given in a range from 10 seconds to a full disqualification. The 5 sec penalties given in the downtown were for crossing a course marker outside of the tape.
At Whistler in 2013, Fabien Barel was docked 5 minutes for illegal shuttling. Why is there such a disparity in the penalty issued to Adrien Dailly, Dimitri Tordo and Florian Nicolai? Chris Ball:
The Rule Book
has changed considerably from 2013 to 2018 and penalties are now reduced in size to allow for more frequent application. We also have a Yellow Card rule now that stays with a rider for the whole season. Two yellow cards in a season equal a 200 series point deduction from the Championship points.
Did any of the riders receive a yellow card for this?Chris Ball:
Dimitri Tordo has been issued a yellow card for two rule infringements in two races. He received a 5 second penalty in Round 1 for a missed time check.
For full results, click here
We've reached out to the riders and their teams for comment.
Rules are rules, you are a professional racer and you should read them, understand them and practice them.
That’s what’s wrong with most of the world right now. Rules are rules. Happy to see them enforced it will only further legitimatize the sport. The other mtb disciplines have them and use them often. Good move EWS.
Time limit is enough, there's no point in adding extra difficulty to liassion stages, in any sport.
@paulskibum: that could explain, yep
It's just common sense, it's part of the event, it's not the organisers deliberately adding difficulty if everybody rides the sname route and that's how the event has been designed, transition stages are part of the race, designed to test the rider.
By your example, why have jumps, rocks or corners, after all they all add difficulty so what's the point?
Of course people taking shortcuts should be penalized, I just say there shouldn't be shortcuts cause the easyest way up should be the chisen by organizers, since enduro is just about the downs.
I also said (by mentioning another user's coment) that road access issues might be the explanation for the chosen liassions.
Anyway...
Peace.
"Go back to school son!" - pinkbike ews fans
As I say, you are missing the point about what enduro is, the entire point of the competition is to time downhills and make riders put in the effort and miles to get to the top of stages, the transitions being picked specifically to test the rides endurance (you seeing where the name comes from now?) so making them as easy short as possible completely misses the point.
.
Fair enough, just like a car rally. Barel was using a truck for uplift in 2013, that was a bit more than pedalling up the wrong road, but it's good that they've made the penalty system more flexible since.
Nah, keep it up, I come to PB comments to get more learns.
You see where i´m going with this?
One can always claim "accident" and "unintentional". As it stands it is a high profile sports event with money on the line and if you´re a professional athlete you better know beforehand what you´re supposed to do. If you fail to comply to the rules in any way that is absolutely your own fault and needs to be penalized no matter what to keep the integrity of the competition.
as for the wording, they call it shuttling, but what it basically equates to is "getting an advantage through shortening the pedal section". One way to do this is shuttling. Another is taking a wrong (shorter) route. The end result is the same. As long as the rules state they cannot take another route, which paragraph applies as reasoning is solely up to the organizer and race commitee. It doesn´t really matter anyway. They could have just caled it cheating in every single case and be done with it.
classic enduro.
why do they even keep time/have results with enduro anyway?
its just one big gravity gran fondo...............its fun, participation is huge for pros and regular joes alike, its stimulates bike sales, blah, blah blah,.............
but is it really a race?
not really, its more like a weekend sport demo/festival/local tourism board extravaganza..........
its more about post ride beers and pretty pictures.....
You sound like a butthurt fanboy crying because their favorite rider got busted.
Under the ruleset they cheated. Nothing to argue there. They´ve been penalized for it and it was handled pretty professionally by the EWS organisation imho. What is there to cry about?
Is your butt still hurting ?
"Uh officer, i didn´t know i wasn´t supposed to run over that grandma with my car. It´s pretty unfair i´m getting fined now!"
Intentions can only be considered to a certain point. If they clearly only made a mistake that is plausible and maybe even not completely down to their own fault, the penalty needs to be less severe (which was probably considered anyways). But there has to be some sort of restitution to the other competitors to keep things fair, which is done in the form of a time penalty.
