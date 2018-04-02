Why Adrien Dailly, Florian Nicolai, & Dimitri Tordo Were Penalized at EWS Colombia

After receiving a 20 second penalty for illegally shuttling a stage in practice, Adrien Dailly would be pushed down from 5th to 9th in Colombia.

Adrien Dailly, Dimitri Tordo, and Florian Nicolai were docked 20 seconds for illegal shuttling at round two of the Enduro World Series in Manizales, Colombia. In Adrien's case the penalty pushed him from 5th place to 9th place. We caught up with EWS director Chris Ball to learn more.

Could you give us more details on the illegal shuttling that Adrien Dailly, Dimitri Tordo and Florian Nicolai did?

Chris Ball:

We asked that all riders and teams follow the official course liaisons at this round even during training. Operating an enduro event in and around a city of 500,000 people meant that there were roads everywhere of various designations. These riders took the wrong road.

Who caught and reported them?

Chris Ball:

The race organisation.

When was the last time a penalty was issued for illegal shuttling?

Chris Ball:

Whistler 2013.

How was the 0:20 time penalty determined?

Chris Ball:

The Race Director [Jorge Jaramillo -Ed.] believed this to be an adequate penalty for the rule infringement that occurred. Penalties for illegal shuttling can be given in a range from 10 seconds to a full disqualification. The 5 sec penalties given in the downtown were for crossing a course marker outside of the tape.

At Whistler in 2013, Fabien Barel was docked 5 minutes for illegal shuttling. Why is there such a disparity in the penalty issued to Adrien Dailly, Dimitri Tordo and Florian Nicolai?

Chris Ball:

The Rule Book has changed considerably from 2013 to 2018 and penalties are now reduced in size to allow for more frequent application. We also have a Yellow Card rule now that stays with a rider for the whole season. Two yellow cards in a season equal a 200 series point deduction from the Championship points.

Did any of the riders receive a yellow card for this?

Chris Ball: