Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?

Feb 22, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
CRC visit. Ballyclare Northern Ireland. Photo by Matt Wragg.

No matter what cycling publication you read, you've probably heard some version of the following story that has been regurgitated en masse in the past 12 months:

bigquotesBasically the whole world shut down because of a killer virus and then when it started to reopen, everyone remembered that bikes are actually great, even governments, so we all rushed to our bike shop and bought all the bikes. Then there were no bikes. Even the people we buy bikes from couldn't buy bikes anymore... or the people they buy bikes from. Maybe one day soon there will be too many bikes because everyone's trying to build the bikes we can't buy, but for now they are all stuck on the other side of the world. So, if you want a bike now you'd better be prepared to pay more for it than before because all of a sudden everything is more expensive, including the things that go into making a bike and the space on boats to get the bike to you."A cycling journo who has a loose (at best) grasp of economics, logistics and geopolitics


While this may sound like a pretty terrible situation all round, it has actually worked out pretty well for some bike brands. So much so that we've seen a year of record sales, profits and stock prices for the brands that allow us access to them. A boom like this hasn't gone unnoticed by the wider world either. We've reported in the past month alone on Kona being bought by Kent and the Accell Group securing a $1.56 billion price from a consortium led by the KKR Group. Further back than that, Pon made a big play when it bought Dorel Sports, and both Canyon and YT secured big private investments. It's clear that money is flooding into the cycling industry, but what decisions are driving the sales of these bikes brands? Let's take a quick run down some possibilities:

There's money to be made As we outlined above, this boom is making money for brands. Investors want a slice of that pie for as long as it lasts. Hopefully this is a boom that they see lasting and investors hopping on board while the getting's good rather than hoping to flip a quick buck.

eBikes Sorry to break it to you if you're an eMTB detractor, but battery-powered bikes are driving the industry forward at the moment. While giant multi-nationals probably aren't paying attention to who is winning the EWS-E, they definitely are looking at the changing ways people are getting around cities. E-bikes, electric scooters and electric cars are the transport of the future and rather than start from ground zero, investors want to own companies that already have a foot in the door. Porsche buying a majority stake in Greyp and investing in Fazua is a perfect example of this.

Brands need the cash Brands currently have a lot of cash tied up in pre-orders and stock cash tied up in inventory - cash that could be used to get more sales, price its products more competitively or continue funding R&D, marketing and more. For small to medium sized brands, investment could be the only way they can actually capitalise on the promises of the bike boom.

CRC visit. Ballyclare Northern Ireland. Photo by Matt Wragg.

Bigger brands can help with operations Those same brands may also not be equipped to deal with the current demand they're experiencing. When DT Swiss bought Trickstuff, it mentioned how it would use "its knowledge in business model development, IT infrastructure, supply chain management and production optimisation" to benefit the brake manufacturer. In Trickstuff, you had a brand with a great product that was falling behind in logistics and operations but that will now be buttressed by DT Swiss. With other brands, investors could grant them access to new markets, help them set up e-commerce or share technical information to help them grow.

Regardless of the reason for investments, is any of this good for cyclists? Well, sorry to dodge my own question, but really that remains to be seen. I personally believe if the bike boom is managed sustainably, it will lead to a better future for cyclists of all stripes. However, if we let the bubble burst, mountain biking could be looking at a slump similar to the one skateboarding had in the 2010s. Whatever happens, we'll be following the situation with interest and keeping you updated.

Posted In:
Industry News


58 Comments

  • 75 25
 Corporations are purchasing on low to zero interest debt thanks to a rigged Fed and COVID government handouts. Its all fake and the working class will pay for it when this inevitably backfires in the next economic downturn and the governments proclaim these corporations are "too big to fail". The corporate debt bubble is the largest bubble in economic history, currently exceeding over $10 trillion USD. Yeah, nothing to worry about here while the execs and CEOs rob everyone blind.
  • 5 0
 Topical: www.instagram.com/p/CaIE0kNJ_Ft
  • 13 33
flag badbadleroybrown (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 LMAO... cramming that much ignorance into such a short post is legitimately impressive. Top level sookery, well done.
  • 8 1
 best way to shield your money from 7.5% inflation and protect your cash, is to spend it!
  • 22 6
 I see this comment is getting a lot of likes. Probably because it's some partial truths intermixed with thinly veiled tin-foil-hattery, that almost sounds smart.
  • 15 5
 @WildboiBen: Economically illiterate attacks on capitalism always play well on Pinkbike... which itself is really some great irony.
  • 7 0
 The 10-year T Note is still under 2% (and last August was close to 1%). That's effectively free money and while no one will agree with how every one of those $10T was spent, keeping the economy functioning during a global pandemic and rebuilding long-neglected infrastructure is about a good a use as you're going to find.
  • 6 3
 @badbadleroybrown: That's not an attack on capitalism. It's an attack on crony capitalism and government intervention.
  • 4 3
 @Adamrideshisbike: Ahhh... ok... so now Kent, Accel, and Pon are "crony capitalists" winning out thanks to "government intervention"

lol lol


This shit keeps getting better, tell me more!


You know, it's funny how the same folks that blindly supported the government shutting everything down and putting small businesses out of business are the ones who love to complain about things like crony capitalism and what not.
  • 5 2
 While I partially agree with you, the ability of the average Joe to participate in this growth is unprecedentedly easy, historically speaking. It's not only the 1% who've benefited - anyone with a 401k, 529, brokerage account, etc. has too. People who make $50k/yr can benefit as much as people who make $5million a year through widely available financial institutions.

You're painting with an oversimplified brush that's too broad. The nominal value of corporate debt is also relatively meaningless (just like Federal debt) without taking other factors into account.

Also, the average American got many thousands in COVID funds in the past few years too. It's not just corporations who got handouts. And I know many small business owners who got tens of thousands in federal grants that kept them afloat (and able to pay their bills).
  • 4 0
 2 comments:
1st, the manufacturers/brands do not look to fulfil demand.. because they are adffraid that might get in a position where they are overstocked, if the bubble suddenly crashes; their approach is slow and steady with no risk taken. The positive side effect of this are the profit margins as production will not cover demand so, they never have to sell it cheaper.

2nd. the biggest lie world wide is the *fuel of the future* BS, regading everything electric. FFS, the batteries recycle really badly(not efficient at all) and the process of making batteries pollutes more than anything else. Basically the carbon footprint of any electric vehicle, on its life-cycle, for the majority of their users, is worse than another type of combustion motorized vehicle.

But, yeah, if you like BS marketing then, by all means, do believe the *green future* fairy tales and stories and pay up the price, when in reality, electric is cheaper to build/fabric.

I would be curious.. and woud ask myself.., where is that sustainable green energy is/comes from.. when, in reality, the whole effin' world is the middle of an energy crisis.. basically, for the current expanding needs, not the current and not the future solutions for energy are enough/sustainable, green or not.
  • 5 0
 @badbadleroybrown: You got the wrong guy fella.

I know nothing about those companies.

I do know that the government gives out money to corporations from public coffers without adequate public consultation, inflating the stock market, triggering inflation, which does not serve the interests of the working class. Don't have to be a Marxist to point that out.

And shutting down small business during the lockdown with a couple of cheques to tide them over, while their customers flee permanently to Amazon etc. was a decision that will never be undone and will have profound implications. Why would you think I support that?
  • 5 1
 @badbadleroybrown: To be fair, even economists don't know what the f*ck they're talking about because economics isn't an actual science: it's crystal-ball-tarot-card-reading at best.
  • 4 0
 "Basically the whole world shut down because of a killer virus and then when it started to reopen, everyone remembered that bikes are actually great, even governments, so we all rushed to our bike shop and bought all the bikes."

Corrected:

"Basically the world governments shut their countries because of a virus and then when it started to reopen, everyone remembered that bikes are actually great, even governments, so we all rushed to our bike shop and bought all the bikes."
  • 3 0
 These are global companies, global mergers and acquisitions. Your rant is largely irrelevant at best.
  • 1 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: Apologies... those were two separate thoughts and I didn't mean to tie you to the group that supported the shutdown, though those who do often share your opinions on crony capitalism.

But... the fact remains that these deals aren't crony capitalism in any way.
  • 2 1
 A large amount of powerful people are solely in it to gain more power/money. That is their main goal. That goal is purely selfish. Most corporations are designed around this mentality, and hugely incentivize decision making that ignores empathy and focuses on profitability. That mentality on its own is guaranteed to snowball into huge problems for society, especially the working class.

I think it's safe to say almost every major issue we face is the directly correlated to this snowball effect of narcissist non-empathetic decision making by powerful people, going un-check by equally demented politicians.
  • 1 0
 @radrider: Profit incentivized capitalism is the primary reason we have a "working class" today instead of a "peasant" class as we had in all other systems.

Everything you just said is textbook millennial financial illiteracy and misdirected jealousy over your own lack of success... and that jealousy and ignorance is a far larger issue for society than your imaginary capitalist boogeyman. Just stop.
  • 2 0
 "next economic downturn" pretty sure it's already here lol. oil and CPI are going up seemingly by the day. lets go brandon
  • 47 2
 Why did Mr Crabs build a second Krusty Krabs adjacent to the original Krusty Krabs? ....Money.

Why are bike companies selling out to larger corporations? ....Money.

Why does YT not have a Worlds racing team this year? .....Money.

Why did Pinkbike sell out to Outsider? .....Money.
  • 4 2
 This should be one of 22 comments of 2022. Make it happen.
  • 4 2
 I thought these were hip hop lyrics for a sec
  • 2 1
 Why did my wife leave me for another man? ....Money.
  • 28 1
 With all of the new riders coming into the sport who have previous backgrounds in BMX, it's no wonder the sport is growing.
  • 6 0
 bmx background you say...
  • 1 0
 Imagine when they will come with an MTB background!
*Mind=Blown*
  • 18 0
 Why are fun, rowdy websites being bought by corporations and turned into bland melba toast.
  • 12 2
 I used to work on Wall Street doing due diligence for M&A. The real answer is that it's easy money. PE companies are the best in the biz at eliminating redundancies and optimizing costs. Bike companies (from what I've seen) are generally run terribly and are super easy targets for PE companies to turn a quick buck while expending minimal effort from first year VP's, associates and a couple interns. Easiest way to get from VP to SVP is to enter a new industry and bring some fast cash into the fund.

I don't think it's generally a bad signal and would in fact consider myself "bullish" (if you will) on the trend. If the industry can learn to start optimizing costs and processes, we should see those outputs on the consumer side in the form of cheaper bikes, shorter supply times, and bigger R&D investment.
  • 1 0
 Agree, QE and PE. Any concern on quality suffering? Also, it feels like efficiencies would be harder to find in the bike industry considering the reliance of a fragmented component industry required just to build a bicycle and get it to market.
  • 1 0
 This should be the top comment, not some half-truth nonsense the other dude posted. Bike companies are still mostly run by bros...lots of upside for good operators.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the insight. Sounds hopeful, I hope you're right.
  • 2 0
 @fullendurbro We're literally living in the age of setting up full suspension downhill bikes with computer diagnostics strapped to the frames and multi million wind channels to optimize drag and you're acting as if the bike industry was some stone age relict that needed overpaid MBA desk jockeys to improve productivity. Ridiculous.
The money has joined this industry over a decade ago.
But the bike industry was one of the fastest growing industries during the so-called pandemic, that's why some turbo capitalist vulture funds are highly interested in buying it up to milk it to death.
Imagine expecting cheaper bikes from this... lmao
  • 2 0
 @ElDebarge: If you zoom out and look at your comment from a macro point of view, you just pointed out a huge inefficiency that can be solved by capital investment. If I had the stamina to stick it out on wall street and I was one of these ambitious VP's trying to get an SVP title, I would buy up a bike company, show the partners it was profitable, and then start acquiring small component manufacturers so that I could control the whole supply chain and start chipping down prices.

If Pon Holdings (GT buyer), Carlyle, etc. snatched up MRP, Box Components, and some small biz tire company, they could own the entire process of building a more than capable bike for less than $200M and then use their weight to drive supplier's pricing off a cliff so that it costs 35% less to build a whole bike and get it out the door.

So I'll agree that efficiencies are challenging to solve for existing bike companies when we're talking about $200m investments, but an amount like that is a rounding error for Carlyle.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: "good operators" aka cheapen and simplifiers.
  • 1 0
 @radrider: In some cases, sure.
  • 11 0
 TL;DR: Money.
  • 15 9
 Late-stage capitalism at work and this is impacting all industries. The winners who thrived during the pandemic are consolidating industries that will reduce competition and drive shareholder value.
  • 6 4
 late-stage capitalism isn't a thing. The Western European countries and the USA have never had a more centralized, command economy than they do now.
  • 5 0
 I always get confused when people say "late stage capitalism." Late stage implies the economic system is about to change into something else. I don't see that happening.
  • 2 2
 @HB208: but it makes capitalism sound like a cancer, which is slimy yet satisfying
  • 5 1
 @Jimmy0: The is that capitalism is the greatest vehicle for decentralizing power, improving the quality of life for all people, etc. Its demonizing the economic system responsible for eradication of global poverty over the last 60 years.
  • 2 1
 @Jimmy0: I have issues with how the economic system is captured by the ultra wealthy. There are legitimate grievances to be had. I just don't think we are in the "late stage", meaning we go to an entirely different system. I could see reform happening, but that's not changing systems.
  • 2 0
 The imminent demise of capitalism has been touted for 150 years. It’s getting into l cults predicting Jesus’ return based on planetary alignment territory at this point.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Man, I tell ya... if you think the disparity in economic benefit between the poor and the wealthy is bad in capitalism, you should see how it's worked in the other economic systems humanity has tried. lol
  • 10 0
 Money for shareholders.
  • 5 0
 Honestly? Good for them. We're still a long way from monopoly/duopoly issues (at least for *bikes*) and a lot of smaller brands could benefit from a more professional working environment. At some point most employees realize that bro deals and afternoon beers aren't a substitute for a decent paycheck and benefits.

And if you're a founder who's been working long hours, taking small paychecks, and seeing your passion become plain old work work, cash the eff out. You've seen things go up and down and it's not looking like there's any more up on the horizon. Enjoy some time off and (if you even still want to) go for a bike ride.
  • 2 0
 I'm pretty happy with this bike-bizz explosion. Loads of people get to taste their first bike. Loads of them get their first portion of how it is to move around from the cyclist perspective.

Hope they keep it in mind when hop back in the car and pass you at 120km/h on a narrow road scraping the color of your grips.
  • 2 0
 God damn evil corporations trying to turn raw materials and labour into profit based on the voluntary leisure spending of free willed people trying to enjoy themselves. How dare they. This sport has gone to the dogs ever since Spesh mass produced the stump jumper in 1987.
  • 2 0
 Capitalism relies on scale as a method of reducing overhead. It’s why Outside has been on a shopping spree. It’s why the bike industry has had so many consolidations.

Unfortunately, the goal of a successful business in a capitalism system is profit first and foremost. As bike comps are gobbled up by large holding companies, they’ll quickly show to be a drag on the overall bottom line.

For niche markets like specialty sporting goods, consolidation is seldom good for the industry or the consumer.

Or the reader.
  • 5 2
 "Sorry to break it to you if you're an eMTB detractor, but battery-powered bikes are driving the industry forward at the moment."

Pun Intended?
  • 1 1
 You have got to be CEO in big investment company to buy “nice” bike this days, soo its almost cheeper to buy whole company,….and you dont need to wait in line for new model

45 Sworks Kenevos = Athe.rton bikes
100 Sworks Kenevos = Cu.be
200 Sworks Kenevos = Ye.ti
300 Sworks Kenevos & 2 Levos + 2 Unnos = Big S
314 apple 13 PRO & 11 Sworks Kenevo = Shim.ano
  • 2 2
 Oh yes such a "killer virus" that it only killed 30000 in 2 years in Canada which is less the the amount of people that die from the common flu every year but facts don't matter to our clownshoe government or most of our political community.
  • 1 0
 I would tell you it has more to do with direct to consumer sales. But don’t take my word for it: Read Zap’s column in Road Bike Action.
  • 1 0
 Cash from pre-orders is investment? Since when? I'd say that taking money and not giving nothing in return is "debt", said politely.
  • 1 0
 More importantly I am interested in what will happen to the housing market. Specifically rapidly growing areas like Boise.
  • 3 3
 GREEEED.. THATS ALL IT IS. THATS WHY THEY ARE PUSHING OUT EBIKES AS A NEW NORM THEY WANT YOU FAT AND DUMB.
  • 10 13
 Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?

Because greedy rich bastads sucks ass.
  • 1 0
 i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/mobile/000/024/574/Screen_Shot_2017-11-06_at_12.41.31_PM.jpg

