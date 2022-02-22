 Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?

Basically the whole world shut down because of a killer virus and then when it started to reopen, everyone remembered that bikes are actually great, even governments, so we all rushed to our bike shop and bought all the bikes. Then there were no bikes. Even the people we buy bikes from couldn't buy bikes anymore... or the people they buy bikes from. Maybe one day soon there will be too many bikes because everyone's trying to build the bikes we can't buy, but for now they are all stuck on the other side of the world. So, if you want a bike now you'd better be prepared to pay more for it than before because all of a sudden everything is more expensive, including the things that go into making a bike and the space on boats to get the bike to you." — A cycling journo who has a loose (at best) grasp of economics, logistics and geopolitics