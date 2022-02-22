 Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?

No matter what cycling publication you read, you've probably heard some version of the following story that has been regurgitated en masse in the past 12 months:
|Basically the whole world shut down because of a killer virus and then when it started to reopen, everyone remembered that bikes are actually great, even governments, so we all rushed to our bike shop and bought all the bikes. Then there were no bikes. Even the people we buy bikes from couldn't buy bikes anymore... or the people they buy bikes from. Maybe one day soon there will be too many bikes because everyone's trying to build the bikes we can't buy, but for now they are all stuck on the other side of the world. So, if you want a bike now you'd better be prepared to pay more for it than before because all of a sudden everything is more expensive, including the things that go into making a bike and the space on boats to get the bike to you."—A cycling journo who has a loose (at best) grasp of economics, logistics and geopolitics
While this may sound like a pretty terrible situation all round, it has actually worked out pretty well for some bike brands. So much so that we've seen a year of record sales, profits and stock prices for the brands that allow us access to them. A boom like this hasn't gone unnoticed by the wider world either. We've reported in the past month alone on Kona being bought by Kent
and the Accell Group securing a $1.56 billion price from a consortium led by the KKR Group
. Further back than that, Pon made a big play when it bought Dorel Sports
, and both Canyon and YT secured big private investments
. It's clear that money is flooding into the cycling industry, but what decisions are driving the sales of these bikes brands? Let's take a quick run down some possibilities:There's money to be made
As we outlined above, this boom is making money for brands. Investors want a slice of that pie for as long as it lasts. Hopefully this is a boom that they see lasting and investors hopping on board while the getting's good rather than hoping to flip a quick buck.eBikes
Sorry to break it to you if you're an eMTB detractor, but battery-powered bikes are driving the industry forward at the moment. While giant multi-nationals probably aren't paying attention to who is winning the EWS-E, they definitely are looking at the changing ways people are getting around cities. E-bikes, electric scooters and electric cars are the transport of the future and rather than start from ground zero, investors want to own companies that already have a foot in the door. Porsche buying a majority stake in Greyp
and investing in Fazua
is a perfect example of this.Brands need the cash
Brands currently have a lot of cash tied up in pre-orders and stock cash tied up in inventory - cash that could be used to get more sales, price its products more competitively or continue funding R&D, marketing and more. For small to medium sized brands, investment could be the only way they can actually capitalise on the promises of the bike boom.Bigger brands can help with operations
Those same brands may also not be equipped to deal with the current demand they're experiencing. When DT Swiss bought Trickstuff
, it mentioned how it would use "its knowledge in business model development, IT infrastructure, supply chain management and production optimisation" to benefit the brake manufacturer. In Trickstuff, you had a brand with a great product that was falling behind in logistics and operations but that will now be buttressed by DT Swiss. With other brands, investors could grant them access to new markets, help them set up e-commerce or share technical information to help them grow.
Regardless of the reason for investments, is any of this good for cyclists? Well, sorry to dodge my own question, but really that remains to be seen. I personally believe if the bike boom is managed sustainably, it will lead to a better future for cyclists of all stripes. However, if we let the bubble burst, mountain biking could be looking at a slump similar to the one skateboarding had in the 2010s. Whatever happens, we'll be following the situation with interest and keeping you updated.
You know, it's funny how the same folks that blindly supported the government shutting everything down and putting small businesses out of business are the ones who love to complain about things like crony capitalism and what not.
You're painting with an oversimplified brush that's too broad. The nominal value of corporate debt is also relatively meaningless (just like Federal debt) without taking other factors into account.
Also, the average American got many thousands in COVID funds in the past few years too. It's not just corporations who got handouts. And I know many small business owners who got tens of thousands in federal grants that kept them afloat (and able to pay their bills).
1st, the manufacturers/brands do not look to fulfil demand.. because they are adffraid that might get in a position where they are overstocked, if the bubble suddenly crashes; their approach is slow and steady with no risk taken. The positive side effect of this are the profit margins as production will not cover demand so, they never have to sell it cheaper.
2nd. the biggest lie world wide is the *fuel of the future* BS, regading everything electric. FFS, the batteries recycle really badly(not efficient at all) and the process of making batteries pollutes more than anything else. Basically the carbon footprint of any electric vehicle, on its life-cycle, for the majority of their users, is worse than another type of combustion motorized vehicle.
But, yeah, if you like BS marketing then, by all means, do believe the *green future* fairy tales and stories and pay up the price, when in reality, electric is cheaper to build/fabric.
I would be curious.. and woud ask myself.., where is that sustainable green energy is/comes from.. when, in reality, the whole effin' world is the middle of an energy crisis.. basically, for the current expanding needs, not the current and not the future solutions for energy are enough/sustainable, green or not.
I do know that the government gives out money to corporations from public coffers without adequate public consultation, inflating the stock market, triggering inflation, which does not serve the interests of the working class. Don't have to be a Marxist to point that out.
And shutting down small business during the lockdown with a couple of cheques to tide them over, while their customers flee permanently to Amazon etc. was a decision that will never be undone and will have profound implications. Why would you think I support that?
Corrected:
"Basically the world governments shut their countries because of a virus and then when it started to reopen, everyone remembered that bikes are actually great, even governments, so we all rushed to our bike shop and bought all the bikes."
But... the fact remains that these deals aren't crony capitalism in any way.
I think it's safe to say almost every major issue we face is the directly correlated to this snowball effect of narcissist non-empathetic decision making by powerful people, going un-check by equally demented politicians.
Everything you just said is textbook millennial financial illiteracy and misdirected jealousy over your own lack of success... and that jealousy and ignorance is a far larger issue for society than your imaginary capitalist boogeyman. Just stop.
I don't think it's generally a bad signal and would in fact consider myself "bullish" (if you will) on the trend. If the industry can learn to start optimizing costs and processes, we should see those outputs on the consumer side in the form of cheaper bikes, shorter supply times, and bigger R&D investment.
The money has joined this industry over a decade ago.
But the bike industry was one of the fastest growing industries during the so-called pandemic, that's why some turbo capitalist vulture funds are highly interested in buying it up to milk it to death.
Imagine expecting cheaper bikes from this... lmao
If Pon Holdings (GT buyer), Carlyle, etc. snatched up MRP, Box Components, and some small biz tire company, they could own the entire process of building a more than capable bike for less than $200M and then use their weight to drive supplier's pricing off a cliff so that it costs 35% less to build a whole bike and get it out the door.
So I'll agree that efficiencies are challenging to solve for existing bike companies when we're talking about $200m investments, but an amount like that is a rounding error for Carlyle.
And if you're a founder who's been working long hours, taking small paychecks, and seeing your passion become plain old work work, cash the eff out. You've seen things go up and down and it's not looking like there's any more up on the horizon. Enjoy some time off and (if you even still want to) go for a bike ride.
Hope they keep it in mind when hop back in the car and pass you at 120km/h on a narrow road scraping the color of your grips.
Unfortunately, the goal of a successful business in a capitalism system is profit first and foremost. As bike comps are gobbled up by large holding companies, they’ll quickly show to be a drag on the overall bottom line.
For niche markets like specialty sporting goods, consolidation is seldom good for the industry or the consumer.
