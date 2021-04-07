Why Cycles Releases the el Jefe Hardtail for Backcountry Epics - Pond Beaver 2021

When you have a Tour Divide winner riding your frames, it makes sense to produce them a bike that can go as long as they can. That's exactly what Why Cycles did for Jefe Branham, winner of the 2014 pan-American event, and no stranger to massive backcountry rides. Now they will be releasing a replica version for customers too.
Named el Jefe, Why Cycles describe it as a combination of their current frame line up with it being lighter than the backcountry-focussed Wayfairer but less swoopy than the S7 trail hardtail. As a result, they say the el Jefe is suitable for bikepacking, technical singletrack, and even the start line of an XC race.
The bike is titanium tubed, uses 29" wheels and is designed around a 120mm fork. It has clearance for 29x2.6” tires and sliding dropouts with 420-435mm chainstay adjustability. Unlike Why's other bikes, it uses a straight top tube but it keeps the impressive storage capacity with room for three bottles plus plenty of real estate for frame bags, fenders and rack mounts.
Why will only be offering the el Jefe in raw titanium with a sandblasted Lilly logo that's an homage to Branham's daughter. As this is a pro model, Why is taking some inspiration from the skateboard and snow world and will be supporting Branham's racing career with a portion of each sale.
Due to stock issues, Why will be offering the bike as either a frame-only for $2349, a frame and SID ultimate ($2999), or a frame/fork and new Revel Wheels RW27 wheelset ($4499). The bike is in stock and ready to ship now. More info, here
