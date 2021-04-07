Why Cycles Releases the el Jefe Hardtail for Backcountry Epics - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

When you have a Tour Divide winner riding your frames, it makes sense to produce them a bike that can go as long as they can. That's exactly what Why Cycles did for Jefe Branham, winner of the 2014 pan-American event, and no stranger to massive backcountry rides. Now they will be releasing a replica version for customers too.

Named el Jefe, Why Cycles describe it as a combination of their current frame line up with it being lighter than the backcountry-focussed Wayfairer but less swoopy than the S7 trail hardtail. As a result, they say the el Jefe is suitable for bikepacking, technical singletrack, and even the start line of an XC race.

Jefe Branham set the fastest known time for a singlespeeder at this year's Arizona Trail 300.

The bike is titanium tubed, uses 29" wheels and is designed around a 120mm fork. It has clearance for 29x2.6” tires and sliding dropouts with 420-435mm chainstay adjustability. Unlike Why's other bikes, it uses a straight top tube but it keeps the impressive storage capacity with room for three bottles plus plenty of real estate for frame bags, fenders and rack mounts.


Why will only be offering the el Jefe in raw titanium with a sandblasted Lilly logo that's an homage to Branham's daughter. As this is a pro model, Why is taking some inspiration from the skateboard and snow world and will be supporting Branham's racing career with a portion of each sale.


Due to stock issues, Why will be offering the bike as either a frame-only for $2349, a frame and SID ultimate ($2999), or a frame/fork and new Revel Wheels RW27 wheelset ($4499). The bike is in stock and ready to ship now. More info, here.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Why Cycles Why El Jefe Pond Beaver 2021


Must Read This Week
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
76245 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
74825 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
71437 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
56514 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
56238 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48399 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
47234 views
Updated: Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider
45514 views

12 Comments

  • 9 0
 Frame only package, aka "The ultimate you're on your freaking own package because we can't parts or components from anywhere else like everyone else" package...
  • 6 0
 Idk, why did they release it?
  • 1 0
 Probably cause the boss told them to.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Revel of a bike.
  • 6 0
 2349 for a hardtail is bit much. But titanium is always cool.
  • 6 0
 Plus the bit where it says "in stock" means they have a license to charge what they like at the moment.
  • 1 0
 First blush it seems not outrageously priced for ti – but other mfrs offer similar or even semi-custom ti frames for $500-800 less including sliders. But you will have to suffer without the fancy blasted graphics.
  • 2 0
 I revel that they don't call this a canfield.
  • 1 0
 But where does the motor go?
  • 1 0
 The attachment points for the motor are the grips, pedals, and sometimes the seat.
  • 1 1
 Only 2350? That’s not really deserving of an only.
  • 1 0
 for titanium yeah, a moots is like 5k

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008197
Mobile Version of Website