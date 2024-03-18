Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?

After a preliminary investigation into the failure of the prototype frame, we have identified that there was no failure of the carbon tubes and the epoxy used to bond the frame was still intact on the carbon tube side. Unfortunately, virtually no adhesive remained bonded to the aluminum. We use a treatment on all the aluminum parts to protect from galvanic corrosion between the carbon and the aluminum. We believe there was a failure of this treatment to properly etch/adhere to the aluminum.



We have additional frames that were made in the same batch, which we will be putting through full destructive testing as well as getting all the frames from the team back that were produced at the same time. Once we have the opportunity to test these prototype frames, we will take the necessary steps to ensure that the frames are as safe as possible, and ready for the full impact of another World Cup season.



We never want to see a frame failure and certainly not a failure of this magnitude. We are incredibly thankful that Bernard was not seriously injured and are taking steps to make sure that this is not an issue in the future. — Chris Cocalis, President, Pivot Cycles