Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?

A catastrophic frame failure in the middle of a race run is a nightmare scenario for any professional athlete, and for the company that manufactured the frame. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to Bernard Kerr and his prototype Pivot during the Crankworx Rotorua DH race this past weekend. Towards the bottom of his run he pulled up for a triple and came up short, with the front end of his bike separating on impact, as the above video demonstrates. Thankfully, Bernard wasn't seriously injured, but it's still the last thing anyone wants to see happen.
Chris Cocalis, Pivot's founder, provided the following insight into what likely caused the frame to break:
|After a preliminary investigation into the failure of the prototype frame, we have identified that there was no failure of the carbon tubes and the epoxy used to bond the frame was still intact on the carbon tube side. Unfortunately, virtually no adhesive remained bonded to the aluminum. We use a treatment on all the aluminum parts to protect from galvanic corrosion between the carbon and the aluminum. We believe there was a failure of this treatment to properly etch/adhere to the aluminum.
We have additional frames that were made in the same batch, which we will be putting through full destructive testing as well as getting all the frames from the team back that were produced at the same time. Once we have the opportunity to test these prototype frames, we will take the necessary steps to ensure that the frames are as safe as possible, and ready for the full impact of another World Cup season.
We never want to see a frame failure and certainly not a failure of this magnitude. We are incredibly thankful that Bernard was not seriously injured and are taking steps to make sure that this is not an issue in the future.— Chris Cocalis, President, Pivot Cycles
Racers often serve as test pilots, putting hard miles in on bikes and equipment before they're launched to the public. Lab testing can only go so far, which is why real world testing is still an integral part of the development process. In this case, Pivot has been developing the new DH bike out in the open, allowing the general public to trace its progress over the course of last year's World Cup DH season.
The frame that broke had been raced at Hardline and seen numerous practice runs put on it in the lead-up to the Crankworx DH finals, so it hadn't exactly had an easy start to its life. Still, an instance like this does illustrate just how quickly things can go wrong. It is good to see that Pivot are already working to correct the issue, and we look forward to seeing Bernard and the rest of the Pivot DH team on track when the World Cup season kicks off at Fort William.
…..my mind