Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?

Mar 18, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

A catastrophic frame failure in the middle of a race run is a nightmare scenario for any professional athlete, and for the company that manufactured the frame. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to Bernard Kerr and his prototype Pivot during the Crankworx Rotorua DH race this past weekend. Towards the bottom of his run he pulled up for a triple and came up short, with the front end of his bike separating on impact, as the above video demonstrates. Thankfully, Bernard wasn't seriously injured, but it's still the last thing anyone wants to see happen.

Chris Cocalis, Pivot's founder, provided the following insight into what likely caused the frame to break:

bigquotesAfter a preliminary investigation into the failure of the prototype frame, we have identified that there was no failure of the carbon tubes and the epoxy used to bond the frame was still intact on the carbon tube side. Unfortunately, virtually no adhesive remained bonded to the aluminum. We use a treatment on all the aluminum parts to protect from galvanic corrosion between the carbon and the aluminum. We believe there was a failure of this treatment to properly etch/adhere to the aluminum.

We have additional frames that were made in the same batch, which we will be putting through full destructive testing as well as getting all the frames from the team back that were produced at the same time. Once we have the opportunity to test these prototype frames, we will take the necessary steps to ensure that the frames are as safe as possible, and ready for the full impact of another World Cup season.

We never want to see a frame failure and certainly not a failure of this magnitude. We are incredibly thankful that Bernard was not seriously injured and are taking steps to make sure that this is not an issue in the future. Chris Cocalis, President, Pivot Cycles

Photo Credit Dario DiGiulio
One of the prototype frames being assembled at Pivot's Phoenix, Arizona, headquarters.

Racers often serve as test pilots, putting hard miles in on bikes and equipment before they're launched to the public. Lab testing can only go so far, which is why real world testing is still an integral part of the development process. In this case, Pivot has been developing the new DH bike out in the open, allowing the general public to trace its progress over the course of last year's World Cup DH season.

The frame that broke had been raced at Hardline and seen numerous practice runs put on it in the lead-up to the Crankworx DH finals, so it hadn't exactly had an easy start to its life. Still, an instance like this does illustrate just how quickly things can go wrong. It is good to see that Pivot are already working to correct the issue, and we look forward to seeing Bernard and the rest of the Pivot DH team on track when the World Cup season kicks off at Fort William.

Bernard Kerr warming the hips up for some race run break dancing.
BK sending a whopper at Crankworx Rotorua before things took a turn for the worse.



26 Comments
  • 27 2
 One word: Prototype. That frame took WAY more abuse than most of us mortals would put it thru in 5 seasons. I mean....Hardline race alone was a beast of a race. Prototypes break, they adjust and move on. Glad Kerr wasn't seriously injured (I hope). Part of racing at the pointy end.
  • 5 9
flag jostaudt (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Frames (even prototypes) that get raced should NOT break! It puts a rider‘s life at risk. All of these construction processes are well known. Messing up the process for a high consequence step like anti-galvanic corrosion treatment is negligence.
  • 5 1
 @jostaudt: Saying prototypes shouldn't break is naive at best. Pro racers have been testing AND breaking prototypes since pretty much bike racing was invented (Road, Track, BMX, MTB, etc). Simple as that
  • 1 0
 It's like people forgot how Bernard Kerr got on pivot in the first place!
  • 2 0
 Wow! Could’ve been a lot worse! I have faith in Pivot getting the PR nightmare sorted! As a pivot rider for the last 4 years I’ve only got great things to say about my Firebird. And as another commenter says Bernard’s bike gets more abuse than us mere mortals could ever throw at a bike. Glad Bernard’s ok. Gonna have to go scope his race day footage now!
  • 1 0
 yeah, I think it was bman right above you who mentioned about Bernard's bike getting more abuse from him vs mere mortals
  • 2 0
 I would like to hear more explanation of how/why the treatment failed to keep the aluminum in a state to keep an epoxy bond. Also, I wish someone would explain the benefit of the lugs and tubes sorta Atherton esque design that people are using now. Specialized and Pivot (and more?). What are the benefits that can't be achieved with a standard alloy mule or full carbon construction?
  • 6 0
 Ease of modifying the design. If through testing they need to switch up the kinematics or geometry, they can quickly machine new lugs to make these adjustments. Carbon tooling for a frame is very pricey, as well as tube molds for alloy bikes.
  • 2 0
 It's a balance of cost and performance, but mostly because you can modify geometry easily between versions. Hence proto frames and Atherton, whose bikes are all unique geo for the rider. The flexibility to adjust a prototypes geometry in the machined aluminum components (or printed Ti for Atherton) without having to redo a carbon frame layup plan is why. Easier geometry adjustments.
  • 1 0
 There was an interview with Chris somewhere… he talked about using this lug method only for rapid prototyping. Once they’re done tweaking the frame, they’ll build a full carbon version for sale. Also said it wasn’t feasible as these bikes would cost something like $20k each including all the man hours etc.
  • 4 0
 Little JB Weld onto 'er by'jaysus B'ys... She'll Buff!
  • 6 4
 Just stick to alu mules and carbon production bikes, if it ain't broke why fix it, and BK frame sure did break
  • 2 1
 Just leave the carbon testing for the consumers? What could go wrong?
  • 1 0
 That was a Hard Hit. Could have been nasty. Just glad that BK is ok. Just shows how hard the really push it and what shape these athletes are in.
  • 1 0
 Top tier response from Chris honestly! No tip toeing around and right to the point on reason, solution and mitigation. You love to see it. Happy BK is okay too of course
  • 2 0
 Maybe the frame was Kerrsed?
  • 2 0
 would a Brooklyn machine works have cracked under the same pressure?
  • 3 2
 This is a professional rider taking things to the extreme. Of course a frame is gonna break.
  • 1 0
 I was waiting for damage control. Hard Line and Taniwha are certainly good testing grounds, but not for BK.
  • 1 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zA6QW0rUkA&t=500s
  • 1 0
 no one will ever be able to accuse mtn bikers of listening to good music, except for the guy who posted an opening day video from buffalo creek...
  • 1 0
 Hot take: because Pivot made it…
  • 1 0
 Gotta break some eggs if you want to make a omelet.
  • 1 0
 Time for RE500
  • 1 2
 That blows…..

…..my mind
  • 6 9
 Yasss queen, this is THE article of the year, thank you Kaz







