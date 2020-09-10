Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?

Sep 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

With Across the Pond Beaver in full swing, we've been covering all manner of new mountain bikes that have been released in a frenzy of activity this past week. There's one bike we resisted covering though, until now. That is the AMD Custom mountain bike pictured above. AMD is best known for producing computer processors, but this week decided to step into the world of bikes with a mountain bike and a cruiser.

A cursory glance will tell you that this bike will serve you about as well as one of their microchips out in the mountains, but its press release merrily boasts of the bike's "twist grip Shimano index shifting, linear pull MTB brakes, dual suspension frame, and a comfortable Mountain bike saddle" regardless (no, we're not sure why Mountain is capitalized either). The kicker is that this thing retails for $299, which isn't that expensive as mountain bikes go, but the equivalent level of bike from Walmart is half that price.

AMD is hardly the first company to brand up a cheap catalog frame and flog it to the masses who don't know any better. Car brands are the usual culprits, and we've seen some howlers from Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Ferrari and other tech brands like Sony in the past.



But the real question is, why do brands do this? To anybody with a modicum of knowledge about bikes, it's patently obvious that they are a waste of time and money but they still keep cropping up. Let's take a look at some of the reasons.

Publicity

Sure, no mountain bike publications picked up on the AMD bikes but they were reported on by PC GamesN, PC Mag, PC Gamer, Benzinga and other tech publications. It put AMD back in the conversation, and then yesterday it was announced that it was preparing to launch updated versions of the Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU products, despite having reportedly been quiet since the spring.

A small run of a novelty product has got people talking about the brand again and probably did no harm to the algorithms that will thrust its latest piece of news to the top of Google search results and social media feeds.

Selling a lifestyle

While brands don't participate in mountain biking directly, they definitely do want to align themselves with what it stands for. If you go into a Jeep dealership and see a Jeep branded mountain bike on top of a Wrangler, you don't have to know the difference between a Horst Link and VPP to understand that it means the car is as rugged and adventurous as the bike.

In that respect, it's no different to car commercials featuring mountain bikers or Audi sponsoring the Nines competition, or Mercedes the World Cups. Arguably Red Bull has become one of the biggest drinks companies in the world by smartly aligning itself with the right sports and athletes.


It works both ways too. As much as brands want to align themselves with lifestyles, people want to align themselves with brands. Some of us might want to buy a T-shirt representing our favorite rock band or mountain bike media outlet and in the same way, some people will buy a bike based on the brand it represents.

For a lot of people, a bike is a bike is a bike and how the bike looks will be their number one priority when buying one. If you love Ferraris but can't stump up the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed to buy one, maybe a bike is the next best way to feel like you're a part of that brand. In that sense, these bikes are just merch, no different from a branded bottle opener or baseball cap.

Ferrari bike check. Keep an eye out for this 400HP gun coming to a ripping DH course near you....

People actually buy them

That brings us on to our last point. Why do they make them? Because people buy them. Simple as that. If you want proof, the AMD monstrosity that we started off the article talking about has already sold out. Of course, AMD probably didn't order a huge production run, but it has managed to get all the benefits listed above, and still probably made money while doing it too.


When it's done right

At this point, it's worth saying that these things don't always have to end in disaster. The most famous example of a car brand making a mountain bike is the Honda RN-01, which ended up being a World Cup winning frame that captivated the imagination of race fans for years.


We've also recently seen Santa Cruz and Supreme team up on a custom Chameleon hardtail. Yes, there was plenty of eye-rolling in the comments for that one, but at least you know the hype beasts that bought it won't end up with a broken bike the first time it's pointed off road. Other examples include Specialized and MacLaren or Lamborghini and Cervelo producing road bikes or Lotus and Hope's track bike that's set to be raced by Team GB next Olympics.

Supreme.Santa Cruz Chameleon

It's clear that these luxury brands can genuinely produce a decent bike by either collaborating with a brand already established in the mountain bike world, hiring a mountain bike consultant (yes, they exist) or even hiring some engineers to design a bike for you; the problem is they don't have to or need to. If all their customers want is a simple bike with a badge slapped on it to cycle around the park 3 or 4 times a year, why try harder? Why put in all the effort to design a bike that's on modern and capable when buying a bulk load in cheap will be simpler and profitable? Unfortunately, these brands are giving their customers exactly what they want and probably charging a premium for it too. That's why we're seeing all these crappy bikes and we'll probably see plenty more in future too.

35 Comments

  • 20 0
 Why hire a mountain bike consultant when you can read the comment section here? Big Grin
  • 10 0
 Will never forget seeing Minaar ride that RN01 at Deer Valley. Bike still looks amazing....if I had one it'd be on a lighted, rotating display in my living room :-)
  • 6 0
 I always love it when I see someone selling a 'rare' Porsche or BMW bike claiming that it's was worth like $10k new and they're selling it for the bargain price of $5k or so when they'd be lucky to get half that, unless they find another sucker like themselves to sell it to.
  • 9 1
 They build crappy bikes because those brands aren't supposed to build bikes
  • 4 0
 I had a Jeep branded mountain bike as a kid, at 12 years old I just assumed anything branded Jeep must be the shit! I'm sure any clueless tech dad sees AMD making a bicycle and assumes that's just what his kid needs, after all if you can design a micro processor how hard can it be to design a bicycle eh?
  • 1 0
 i had one also for about a week before i realized it was a POS, returned it to sears and bought a trek 4300 from LBS.
  • 1 0
 I had a 20” Jeep single speed “mountain bike” as a kid. Put a bunch of GT and Dyno parts on it to make it a BMX. First ride I dropped off the sidewalk and the head tube came right off.
  • 4 0
 Just for a look at the scale of AMD: in 2019 and did 6.73 billion USD in revenue. That’s approx 750K per hour.

If they sell 10 000 of these bikes that equals 4 hours of normal sales. Furthering the question “why bother?”
  • 1 0
 Especially when you already have a good product(name), why put it on junk.
  • 2 0
 I used to work in a shop that carried Colnago. I built a few of the Ferrari bikes (2005ish) - they were kinda heavy, but otherwise pretty sweet. I think they were painted alongside the cars in Italy with the same paint? They seemed a little nicer than the cobbled China frame w/ brand logo than this article is talking about though.
  • 2 0
 Commonly these kinds of bikes with brand names on them are licensing deals. The brands themselves dont develop the bikes at all. They sell the right to use their name to a third party who then sells the bikes. The third party is likely a company who's niche is selling licensed brands on random products. Not sure about the AMD deal, but for sure the car company bikes like GMC and Cadillac fall into this category.
  • 5 0
 That Honda really is a special bike. Absolutely beautiful!
  • 1 0
 I understand why cheapo, big-box store bikes have to be full suspension for marketing purposes even though (at least in theory) if they were just simple hardtails they might have better, more durable, and more rideable components. But could you do a feature where we get to see how those garbage, big box store full suspension bikes are designed and built? Like who is the dude on the forefront of Walmart fs bike design?
  • 1 0
 Anyone remember the kona branded ford focus? I think it had a small Kona logo the side molding and came with a decent kona hardtail and roof rack. I never was a fan of the focus, but I do think that is a much better way to do it compared to the brands discussed in this article. Although I wouldn't ever call ford a luxury brand.
  • 4 0
 Mercedes AMP bikes were actually pretty cool back in the day
  • 2 0
 AMP bike with Mercedes logo was top end then.....
  • 1 0
 Companies that did proper high end spec bikes. Recently Lambourghini, and Aston Martin.
www2.astonmartin.com/live/news/2017/11/02/aston-martin-unveils-special-edition-storck-bicycle
  • 4 0
 that Honda still looks fully gangsta now. Showa forks blingin.
  • 2 0
 My guess: it's cheap bike brands paying licensing fees to sell cheap bikes for more money with branding that buyers are sure to recognize.
  • 1 0
 AMD needed something to get the conversation away from Nvidias recent announcements of killer graphics prices, some at shockingly good prices and they decided that.... mountain bikes...? was how to do it.
  • 1 0
 BMW actually did quite a novel one, BMW Q6.S?? It had the sort of linkage/telescopic forks from their motorbikes, telelever I think?
www.retrobike.co.uk/forum/viewtopic.php?f=41&t=402804
  • 3 0
 Classic F1 Merch, low cost, high margin shit that no-one needs.
  • 1 0
 Been to two F1 races here in the States. I can vouch for most of the merch being department store level...nothing special or worth the crazy prices.
  • 1 0
 Tbf, the Land rover frame I had was amazing (once it had proper parts on it, including a fork 60mm longer travel than what it came with).
  • 1 0
 Not only did Honda build a killer bike, they also had the sense to build a competitive team to race said bike. No half a$$ing on their part!
  • 1 0
 Don't forget the Ducati MIG-RR! Granted, its not a Ducati, but it is a sweet e-bike!
  • 3 0
 26 ain't dead!
  • 1 0
 Wish that V8 TDI Touareg was available state side.
On and what about those hawt KTMs ?
  • 1 0
 to be fair though...Minaar could have probably won on a huffy...so...
  • 1 0
 I’m still waiting for the Honda to be released lol
  • 1 0
 Their gearboxed ebike could spur the ebike development, if it was any good.
  • 1 0
 Nice sly move pushing a link to branded PinkBike shirts!
  • 1 0
 actually theres one in the pic up there, doh
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah

Post a Comment



