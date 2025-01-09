Powered by Outside

Why Are Modern Mountain Bikes Getting Heavier?

Jan 9, 2025
by Seb Stott  
Mike Levy testing the Specialized Enduro 29er in Sedona. Photo by Colin Meagher

It's tempting to think that progress means everything should get better in all ways at all times. But mountain bikes have been failing in one key metric for a while now - they keep getting heavier.

Take one of the longest-standing bike models that exists: the Specialized Enduro. Back in 2014, a top-spec version weighed 27.1 lbs (12.3 kg) in the real world. The current version (which has been around for a few years) weighs 32.5 lb / 14.7 kg. So, the Enduro has gained 5.4 lb / 2.4 kg since 2014 - and that's light by today's standards. When Specialized finally updates it, it's a good bet that it will get heavier again.

So what's caused this bloat? What are we getting in return?

2020 Specialized Enduro

Frame

For starters, bikes have simply got bigger. Longer reach and stack per size means longer tubes, so more material is needed to provide the same strength and stiffness. A modern Enduro has about 100 mm longer wheelbase size-for-size than the 2014 version, and you need more reinforcement to stop the rider's weight from snapping it in the middle.

At the same time, many enduro bikes are now category-5 rated for strength and fatigue resistance, meaning they're designed to take the abuse associated with downhill racing. For what it's worth, I owned a 2014 Enduro (not the S-Works model) and broke the chainstay on a fairly modest step-down. It's unlikely that a current enduro bike would do the same.

Suspension travel has also increased - in the case of the Enduro, it went from 155 mm to 170 mm at the rear - and many trail bikes now have as much travel as enduro bikes once did (150 -160 mm). Suspension systems have also become more complicated in many cases - the Enduro has an extra two links to help independently control the suspension curves; other manufacturers are adding idlers or electronics in a bid to improve suspension performance.

Frames tend to have more features too, from integrated storage to adjustable geometry, all of which add weight.

It's hard to know how much heavier frames have become over the years because reliable weight figures are hard to find. Specialized claims the current Enduro frame weighs 3.83 kg (8.4 lb), and while data is lacking, it seems likely the 2014 version was significantly lighter.

photo

Fork

Back in the day, a RockShox Pike with 35 mm stanchions was the go-to fork for trail and enduro bikes. Now, the burlier Lyrik is more common on trail bikes, and the even bigger RockShox Zeb or Fox 38 are standard on enduro bikes. It's debatable whether everyone needs such a stout fork, but they certainly offer more stiffness, strength and the option of more travel - at the cost of extra weight. A RockShox Zeb weighs about 450 g more than a Pike.

photo

Brakes

Brakes have become much better in recent years. Rotors have generally become thicker (rising from 1.8 mm to 2.0 mm) as well as larger in diameter, resulting in more power and consistency. A 2 mm thick SRAM HS2 rotor weighs 14 g more than the 1.85 mm Centerline alternative but is claimed to offer 7% more power. The subjective difference in bite and consistency is dramatic as well.

Brake calipers have generally become more robust and powerful too. The SRAM Maven, for example, weighs about 136 g more per pair than SRAM's previous most powerful downhill brake, the Code, in exchange for more power. We're seeing Mavens appear on trail bikes now.

photo

Dropper posts

Back in the day, you were lucky to get a 125 mm travel seatpost. These days, 175 mm is considered the minimum and most enduro riders prefer north of 200 mm. According to OneUp, the difference in weight between their 120 mm and 210 mm seatpost is about 150 g.

photo

Wheels and tires

It used to be common for enduro bikes to come with sub-1,000 g tires. These roll fast but puncture easily and reduce control in rough terrain. Today, many bike brands are still guilty of picking underweight tires, especially on enduro bikes, but you'll usually get a ~1,300 g tire like a Maxxis DoubleDown on the rear at least, often paired with a ~1,100 g tire like a Maxxis EXO+ casing on the front. Even this EXO+ casing, common on trail bikes as well as the front of some enduro bikes, has been made tougher and around 50 g heavier recently.

Wheels have also become heavier, with wider rims, wider hubs and, in general, more impact resistance. Ten years ago, it was pretty common for trail and enduro bike wheels to break or need regular re-tensioning; these days, most bikes ship with wheels that last pretty well.

Mike Levy testing the Specialized Enduro 29er in Sedona. Photo by Colin Meagher
2020 Specialized Enduro

What's the bottom line?

Here's a very rough breakdown of where the weight difference between a modern and ten-year-old enduro bike could be coming from, taking the 2014 S-Works Enduro as an example.

Wheels - 200 g
Tires - 350 g
Dropper post - 150 g
Brakes & rotors - 200 g
Fork - 450 g
Frame - 1,000 g
Total - 2,300 g (5.1 lb)

My colleague Henry Quinney once said that everything that has made bikes heavier has made them better. I have to say that, like a stopped clock, he pretty much nailed it then. Whether it's longer dropper posts, tougher tires or more powerful and consistent brakes, everything on this list has made bikes more capable, more reliable and more fun to ride.

I'm not saying that weight doesn't matter at all - it's just that in the past lightness was prioritised so much that we missed out on huge performance and reliability gains that only recently have been realised. I don't think anyone that switches a 120 mm for a 210 mm seatpost would ever go back for the sake of 150 grams.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Nerding Out Seb Stott


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
470 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
169534 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46867 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46644 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44786 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44704 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40373 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34592 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32715 views

304 Comments
  • 2042
 Missed drivetrain, big dinner plate cassettes, mechs and more chain. Old XX1 11 speed - 1450g New XX 12 speed - 1663g
  • 1348
 Don’t forget all the batteries they now need
  • 672
 Also wheel size. 10 years ago a lot of enduro bikes used to be full 27.5, and now their either full 29er or mullet. And last but not least water bottles. Before it was not uncommon to have a frame which could not fit a water bottle, now its a requirement to be able to fit at least a regular sized bottle.
  • 2219
 Also handlebars, they used to be sub 750 and now some are over 800, need to be burlier to go wider.
  • 550
 Agreed, I'll stick with 11 speed for as long as I can.
  • 120
 @CM999: are the batteries heavier than the cables? I would assume so, but data would be better than guessing.
  • 130
 @thevoiceofchaos: yes, battery systems add weight under current technology.
  • 916
flag smegman (Jan 9, 2025 at 10:17) (Below Threshold)
 @thevoiceofchaos: a battery VS a single cable + the hose + clamps / zip ties are interesting to compare in term of simplicity/maintenance/aesthetic whatever... but the difference in term of weight won't make anybody faster in the climbs 'cos these are STATIC masses anyway. ROTATING masses matter... and geometry!!!
  • 423
 Love me some XX1 11sp. Just picked up an entire like new drivetrain for $250. Cassette, mech, shifter. Lighter, waaaay cheaper, and better performance (for my needs). 12sp and T-type, especially, is overrated and unnecessary. I will die on this hill.
  • 1221
flag stiingya (Jan 9, 2025 at 11:46) (Below Threshold)
 NOT all all an apples to apples comparison though. Just because it has the name "Enduro" on the tube set doesn't make them them directly comparable bikes. (they made "Enduro" hardtails too)

Better off using the new Stumpy 15 to compare with the older model Enduro and redoing your maths!!
  • 150
 @MOBrules: I don’t like ultra wide 800 bars, 760 is my sweet spot and wider than that feels weird
  • 52
 @stiingya: right, compare capabilities not just a name
  • 377
 All of this misses the point that last year in the Enduro World Series (yeah, I’m sticking to that name cuz it sounds better) Charlie Murray came in 3rd in the championship on a “Trail” bike, StumpJumper. Not an enduro that is heavier.

So if you can do that on a trail bike, we don't need heavy ass enduro bikes.

Enduro bikes, which I have, are basically freeride bikes for large hucks.

For enduro riding, a well built 150R/160F trail bike will do great!

I mean, I don’t know how many on here are riding better or harder than Charlie Murray!

And yes, I’m actually selling my bike CUZ it’s too heavy. 36lbs. I have friends with trail bikes that are 40+ lbs. lame!
  • 31
 @danstonQ: the derailer battery counts as unsprung mass which certainly can't be helping with the climb. I agree it's probably not a significant factor though.
  • 22
 @thevoiceofchaos: Facts are facts and fiction's fiction.
  • 89
 @FaastEddie: yeah and the two people that beat C. Murray were on enduro bikes. Slawomir Lukasik(2nd place) rides a 40 lb SB160. Let’s see you enter the EDR next year on a 150mm.
  • 90
 And tire inserts.
  • 20
 @shredlightly: agreed pal
Lighter is better, but sometimes the 42 is real work
  • 81
 Bigger rear cassettes, but we lost the front mech and two front chainrings. Is that a wash?
  • 182
 @shredlightly: a lot of people tend to be dying on hills in 2025.
Is it the slight elevation gain or the overuse of this cliche?
Maybe from depending on a motor to get you to the top of the summit?
  • 60
 @imbiker: Same! Shimano XT derailleur & shifter with a Sram X01 cassette.

Great article!
  • 12
 @CM999: The batteries and servos replace the ratchet mechanism in the shifters and the cables and housing. None of them is heavy. A choice between both technologies can't be made on the basis of weight.
  • 82
 @danstonQ: @danstonQ: idk why you got downvoted out of sight. but the battery haters gon hate i guess. You were 100% right. An enduro bike with xc tires is going to be faster to climb than a xc bike with DH tires
  • 40
 @ksilvey10: thanks Bro. IDK either. These factors are obvious and well proven though. Anyway... Have a good year and some epic rides ;-)
  • 21
 @danstonQ: Dang, why the downvotes for ya? I totally agree. I'd rather lose 10grams off my wheels than 100grams off the bike.
  • 50
 @fracasnoxteam: "compare capabilities not just a name" well stated!

Not sure why my comment was downvote bombed? It's a very relevant point. You wouldn't compare a modern stumpjumper 15 with the OG mid 80's stumpy either?? (first MTB I rode, but only got to borrow! Smile )
  • 10
 @shredlightly: You shall die alone.
  • 31
 @CM999: an xx1 AXS drivetrain including batteries is lighter than mechanical XTR (not including cables and housing).

How come cable and housing weight is never included in mech drivetrain weights?
  • 10
 @FaastEddie: Well - not all can ride as good as mr Murray when going fast and your herat rate is in the red. I bet he sometimes would have liked a bit more suspension in "oh shit" situations - but will work with a smaller bike because he can pedal it faster = gaining more time on pedalling than loosing on the down.
  • 10
 @CM999: Which mean that you do not need cable outer and cables which weigh more than the batteries.
  • 30
 @FaastEddie: I would like point out that Charlie Murray is 182 cm/ 78 kg (6'/ 172 lbs) so is probably on a Medium/ Large frame (ie lighter than my XL) and can probably run a Lyrik (if he wanted to) based on his weight.
As a factory rider he can be on optimised S-Works frames (also lighter) and has a factory/ team mechanic that can swap out a frame if he/ she feels that it is at risk of breaking during the current or next round (or training between rounds).

I don't know what level of support the pros get now but in the early '90s (I know I am SOOOO old) I had training bikes for training (road bike - base miles, 1 x XC bike and 1 x DH bike (same as the XC bike but with a single chain ring and a ghetto chain guide) and race bikes for racing (the race bikes stayed with the team so that the mechanic had time between races to ensure that it was fully serviced and 'perfect' for the next race). My training bikes were equipped with XT and the race bikes had XTR which was always a nice bonus for race weekends.

Do current top level pros have this level of bike support.

Finally he also has elite level skills to ride stupid race winning fast whilst still avoiding most of the impacts that lesser skilled riders like myself abuse our bikes with.
Like they used to say about a certain brand of carbon rim that was failing for the general public but holding up to elite level racing: "It is hard to break it if it is never touching the ground".
  • 10
 @thevoiceofchaos: well i can tell you that my enduro bike was used to race down redbull hardline, RatBoy just added a dual crown.

So if the bike can handle those drops and gaps, which are well beyond anything enduro throws at those bikes, then we are all over biked.


Trail bikes doing enduro and winning.

Enduro Bikes doing hardline next to DH bikes.


Yeah, we’re over-biked!

Im also from the 90s. Riding since 93


We’re not that old brother! 😉👍🏼
  • 10
 @FaastEddie: I see your point, but 150mm bikes do not replace enduro bikes. They still have their place. Even C. Murray admits that when he is asked about his bike choice in the EDR. Yeah 150mm bikes are the more logical choice for the vast majority of trails out there, but I still ride trails where my enduro rig pulls ahead of my trail bike no doubt about it. The clock does not lie for a mortal like me.
  • 1414
 This is very very simple, if you do not ride hard enough to benefit from a heavy enduro bike, buy a trail or XC bike, they are as capable and light as 2012 enduro bike have been if not more...
  • 140
 A 2024 5010 compared to a 2018 Nomad is basically the same head angle (64.9 vs 64.6), but 20mm longer and higher reach and stack and a 20mm longer wheelbase. Its just when you are really pushing it its has less room for error with less suspension.

Just got the 5010, my first short travel bike (all previous ~150mm or more) and have a few rides on it, but I was impressed how capable it was.
  • 121
 But they have got heavy too. Look at the new Izzy just launched that’s only got 130mm travel but designed to take big hits using a the same fork as an enduro bike on the fancy version
  • 71
 @CM999: Izzo is not an XC bike Smile You can still go lighter. Hard hitting short travel bikes is a niche really, they require a certain type of trails to really work.
  • 81
 @lkubica: it’s a short travel trail bike. It doesn’t need an enduro fork
  • 40
 @chrismac70: there’s a bunch out there with a 150 Fox 36. They are just supplying what users have been making themselves. It’s pretty smart.
  • 90
 The issue is a lot of these enduro race "capabilities" have trickled down to the all mountain and trail categories in way that I'm not sure if a worthy trade of vis-a-vis weight.

The sub 30lb trail bike used to be common, but now not so much.
  • 50
 @bridgermurray: trail riding has changed. A lot more average riders getting into much bigger jumps, drops and decent sized rolls than there was back in the day.
  • 120
 I think that's part of the problem, that the new trail bikes weigh similar to the enduro bikes now -- yet if you're looking at a 130mm rear travel bike, it shouldn't be the same weight, it should be lighter by a few pounds. Just overbuilding to protect themselves from all the warranty claims (and the weight of overbuilding down tubes for in-frame storage, and over forking the bikes with a 38 for 150mm instead of just a 36). Seems you have to go full XC to start to get back to the 27-28 lb range, and then it just jumps straight up to 32+lb for "trail". I have a 26ish pound 130/150mm Intense Spider from 2017 I'd love to upgrade to new Primer 140/150, but the Pro version is over 32 lbs - and I can't justify paying $9k to add 6 lbs to my ride.
  • 30
 @trillot: THIS....I am frustrated by the gap from 24lb XC/DC bike straight to 31lb trail bikes. I'm riding my 24lb 120mm bike most of the time and SOMETIMES my 7-year old "all mountain" bike that is 28lbs. I'd like a modern 150mm bike that is under 30lbs. They exist but we're not drowning in options.
  • 20
 @trillot: I ride my 140/150 Knolly Fugitive on trails that many people use longer travel bikes for. My 'trail' bike is burly enough to handle them just fine, and is more fun to ride most of the time. If the cost of having a bike that I know will stand up to the riding I want to do and perform reliably is that it weights 32+ pounds, then I am OK with that.
  • 970
 "Specialized claims the current Enduro frame weighs 3.83 kg (8.4 lb), and while data is lacking, it seems likely the 2014 version was significantly lighter."

If only there was an independent journalistic entity that could find older frames and compare their weight against their modern counterparts and make an article out of it.
  • 250
 You can find a wealth of information in forums like MTBR.

"2009 Enduro SL frame in XL size - 3130 grams with all the bolts and AFR shock"

Meanwhile my 2022 Enduro S4 with Öhlins coil weighed 4393g. 3534g for the frame and 859g for the shock

To this article's point, I find these new breed of Enduro bikes are so comfortable to climb that this added weight really doesn't matter. No one times the uphill segments for Enduro style riding.
  • 559
 Hate to be a hater but honestly this article seems pretty half a$$ed. Missed a bunch of stuff on the technical front, skipped the impact e-bikes have doubtlessly had on component development, and drew no connection to how mountain bikes are used / ridden now vs. previously.
  • 152
 @BigMulaCeazy, fair point. Seb didn't have a 2014 frame on hand when putting this article together. If anyone out there has a photo of their 2024 Enduro frame on a scale we'd be happy to add that information in.
  • 60
 @mikekazimer: Of course, just being cheeky, but it would be interesting to see the results of side by side comparisons. Even of forks and groupsets too.
  • 101
 @BigMulaCeazy, for sure. Dario is currently in possession of a vintage freeride machine, so keep an eye out for some throwback shenanigans later this year.
  • 172
 @mikekazimer: could he not ask Specialized as a journalist
  • 51
 @mikekazimer: Oh boy, if you look at the old freeride bikes, modern ones are likely a good bit lighter!
  • 850
 I’ve gained more than 5 pounds in the last 10 years.
  • 160
 More like 10 pounds in the last 5 years for me.
  • 70
 @nozes: Honestly, I'm with you there.
  • 40
 @AndrewFleming: honestly it's not the years, it's the f*cking birthdays
  • 111
 The moral of the story is: if you want to improve mountain biking performance, look at yourself before you look at the bike.
  • 90
 @nozes: Many have gained 5lbs in the last 10 weeks.
  • 674
 Bike have gotten way more capable. When they were spec'd light we complained about that and put on heavier tires and a longer dropper. Or they broke and we complained about that. Now they come stock with mostly the right kit and don't break as much and they weigh more. And don't forget the in-frame storage requirement. I don't think there's anything wrong with bikes coming set up at a real-world fighting weight. That 2014 showroom floor weight was a lie.
  • 64
 wrong box sorry
  • 209
 While they're more capable because of advances, they're all just building on technology we already had. Longer droppers are the same construction with the same materials as shorter ones. More powerful brakes just have thicker rotors and bigger calipers made of the same stuff as less powerful ones.

Where is the advancement in manufacturing techniques and materials that let us have more powerful brakes, stronger frames and longer droppers without extra weight? Consumers have got lax in demanding light bikes, manufacturers have noticed that they can get away without investing in these advancements while still charging us more and so we just have the same stuff, but bigger and heavier. It's progress, but not the right progress.
  • 177
 Speak for yourself. Unless I’m going to the Alps I never use more than exo casing because the natural terrain I ride is the same natural terrain I was riding 20 years ago. The geology and gradient of the hill hasn’t changed so why do you now need tyres weighing 500g+ heavier. Geometry and handling of the bike has allowed for extra speed but the tyres are still on the same ground.

Why havent engineers come up with engineering solutions to keep the weight off them. Take carbon wheels that now with the same as aluminium ones. Why carbon ones should be lighter for the same strength as aluminium ones. Let’s face it you expect a carbon frame to be as strong as an aluminium one but lighter, so why not wheels?
  • 10
 @lukeb: There is no demand for that unless you're a pro-racer. In fact the demand is the opposite direction due to e-bikes... which demand heavier parts.
  • 1616
 @CM999: Agreed. I will never get why so many people need DD or other super heavy casings. I've ridden all over the country, i'm 200lbs, and I have never felt EXO to be inadequate outside of techy black and double black at a bike park... as in proper DH trails... which is the only place I ever have blown a EXO tire.
  • 2011
 @totaltoads: Because a lot of us ride “proper DH trails”.
  • 74
 @totaltoads: agreed. I am 140 and routinely ride EXO in the park and tech and they do great. Granted the drops I hit are generally 5 ft and under but I laugh when I see people that are light, riding mellow terrain with Assagi’s front and rear. It slows the bike down so much on anything that isn’t super steep.
  • 212
 @totaltoads: come visit AZ with those EXOs
  • 814
flag BornOnTwo (Jan 9, 2025 at 9:57) (Below Threshold)
 @totaltoads: "will never get why so many people need DD or other super heavy casings" simple because people need to pose. I just got a 29x2.4 High Rollers for $25 Canadian on sale at a LBS because they could not sell them due to the dreaded EXO casing (and the local trails here are NOT gnarly). Even if I have to patch them up a couple times that is still a good deal.
  • 141
 @totaltoads: sorry dude that’s just biased toward where you live and where you’ve traveled. Absolutely necessary in the last two places/states I’ve lived for me. But yes the trail bike gets EXO+ and it definitely feels like a gamble sometimes.
  • 41
 @lukeb: go to any new bike announcement page and read the comment sections. Count how many are complaining about prices. Cost, weight, durability, pick 2
  • 20
 A 2004 S-Works Enduro weighed 27.2 pounds, not sure the 2014 would be the same either.
  • 61
 @totaltoads: I'm 290lbs. I run dh/gravity cased tires with cushcore or Vittoria airliners for everything. I'll throw a paper thin exo off the rim or pinch it in a rock garden on the first run down the mountain. I'll take the weight penalty if it means I can run a tire through it's designed life cycle.
  • 52
 @azdog: true story. Mt Lemmon/Flag/Hawes will destroy Exo on the first section of trail.
  • 77
 @totaltoads: I think a lot of people feel they need DD or DH tyres because they refuse to check their tyre pressures properly so smash EXO and EXO+ tyres due to under-inflation OR get poor performance from being over inflated.
  • 40
 @azdog: I was going to invite him out here too. We could show him around to places he would get plenty of practice using his puncture kit.
  • 20
 @sempertubby: and those are the smooth trails. West natty and done for.
  • 81
 @CM999: I too am still riding the same natural terrain I was 20 years ago but I am fixing far fewer snake bites and holes through the tread than I used to thanks to better heavier tires. I'm in the desert south west of the US where all of the plants are pokey and the rocks are sharp. I'd say I don't NOW need tires that are heavier I've always needed them, they're just finally available.
  • 20
 @lukeb: Good point! This is exactly what has been happening in the ski industry these years and is not happening in the MTB industry...
  • 10
 @MOBrules: that’s fine on a dh bike. That’s what they are for. Not for a trail or xc bike
  • 30
 @lukeb: Innovations like that would make the top of the line models go from $15k to $30k probably. I don't need a NASA Space grade blah blah blah frame just to save a pound or twoover the conventional way. Not to mention, half the WC DH racers last year were ADDING weights to their bikes; probably for more stability at speed.
  • 50
 @totaltoads: Because I live in the Canadian Rockies and they are... rocky.

On my last ride of the season, I shredded the sidewall on my DH casing Kryptotal on a service road before I even got to the trail. Sharks are lurking everywhere. EXO and EXO+ have no place out here.
  • 10
 @CM999: About carbon wheels. For me weight is a parameter - for sure. But the fact that you can need less time maintaining a carbon wheel than a alloy one is a no-brainer for me.

I put a lot of time and effort in maintaining my bike - time I could have been spending riding instead. So if there are parts that are more reliable that can make me riding more - than I am all for it and then I dont really care about the weight.
  • 10
 @dandinoiu: To be fair - if you want to ski offpiste fast in vairable conditions the skis need to be dampend...A LOT = rubber and heavy wood.
I really hated the "lighter boots lighter skis" trend that cought on for a while. Grilamid boots are shit for shredding and light skis are not as predictable when things are not soft and supple.
Ski touring? Sure go for the light setup.
Resort charging? Why whould you need a light setup at all?
  • 20
 @PerNyberg1Bn: Sure, you're right, but weight reduction is not the only parameter that has reached unprecedented levels in recent years... flex pattern handling has evolved a lot... the latest generations of skis have reached remarkable performances thanks to advances in materials and manufacturing methods... Rossignol Sender Soul 102 is an example: heavy, with a particular flex pattern, hard to find a place where it doesn't cope... And yes, in the resort I ski with heavy skis, maybe they are harder to handle but they are 100% reliable and predictable... and much better than the old skis from 10 years ago...
  • 10
 @dandinoiu: Had to look up what the Soul Sender contains - and for me this is stuff you found in skis 10 years ago.
Poplar core, Honey comb tip and tail (swing weight reduction and vibration reduction), metal (probably "titanal" aka a type of aluminuim) and rubber.

You can go back to the Extrem Opinion that launched 2013. It had all of that in one ski - except the core was made of birch and poplar.

I really don't see much innovation but rather silly prices on skis these days. The only good light skis I have ever tried that can charge are Down Skis (the old ones not the new ones...) and the Faction Dictator.

Swing weight reduction si great for making it feel playful - modern stance also helps with that. Tapered shape relieves side forces a lot and makes it predictable.
This is all old stuff - some so old as 20 years. Like the old Drake Boney Tabula Rasa skis (now Drake PowderworkS = DPS) - ro Volkl Sanouk for that matter. Even flex pattern and taper.
  • 10
 @PerNyberg1Bn: Correct, that's exactly what I'm saying: apart from the evolution of geometry, which has occurred in both skiing and MTB, today's skis are the fruition of the last 10 years of evolution in thinking and technology. In MTB we still use thinking and technology produced more than 20 years ago... for most of us it's the same aluminum, same linkage driven single pivot, same type of transmission, same wheels...
  • 600
 I like that I don't break frames anymore, I actually have wheels that last a whole + season now and even occasionally wear out a tire before casing deforms or sidewall tears. I'll take the 5 lbs and less violent frame snapping crashes that left me injured.
  • 60
 This.
  • 575
 Once again Pinkbike doesn’t understand that they are in fact the problem. As Pinkbike got more popular, Whistler, Vancouver and Bellingham collectively turned into the Nurburgring of the mountain bike world.

Everything got bigger, heavier as more expensive because the bike manufacturers were worried about their trail bike being broke on a review at Whistler.

Pinkbike reviewers routinely say that 37 lb bikes aren’t heavy, Seb said this last week about his privateer bike as a matter of fact. Every Pinkbike reviewer always wants a drppper post that is at least 20- 40mm longer than whatever size the bike comes with( Matt Wragg is the exception that proves the rule). And if you live at Whistler, this is all fine and good. Most of us don’t.

So now people are voting on the weight problem with their wallets…
  • 113
 Exactly this.
I was downvoted all the times I raised those questions,but people will understand sooner than later.
What we have now in the enduro category are "pedalable" park bikes. In fact the term "park bike" is missing from most of the manufacturers lineups,so these bikes can be marketed to a larger audience.
If you don't ride just bikeparks and freeride lines,are very heavy or are prone to break everything on your bike,you don't need a 38mm fork,a 5kg frame and 1,5kg tires.
  • 61
 @nozes: nah. My beefy af 170mm enduro bike eats a lot, but it still feels like a roller skate when I come back to it after a few months in a row mostly riding my DH bike in the park. A modern enduro bike can do a LOT, perhaps more than a DH bike from 15-20 years ago. But let’s compare apples to apples - a modern enduro to a modern dh bike. Pedaling is far from the only difference. Have you ever ridden tech at high speed with a 40, 200+mm of rear travel, and a 62.5 HT angle? It’s like comparing an enduro bike and a 120mm light trail bike. Lmao I wouldn’t dream of subjecting my enduro bike to the stuff my dh bike eats up and shits out like it’s a laxative.

I agree with the later sentiment though - there are a good amount of people that think they need a 38 to ride spicy blue trails, or a black trail where they’re gonna walk all of the gnarly chunk.
  • 1111
 A lot of us ride in places where that beef is appreciated. That’s who PinkBike used to be for, not Broped bros who only ride 75 days a year in the Midwest.
  • 100
 @wyorider: I didn't know Pinkbike was only for cool people that live in the rockies. I better stop reading it and riding in the UP and Northshore because it's not as gnarly.
  • 41
 Cars are tested on the Nurburgring to prove what they are capable of. Is Joe Schmo going to reach the limits of his 911 GT3RS on his Sunday morning drive? Absolutely not, but it's cool to know what it's capable of. I would prefer bikes are tested to the limit rather than not. It's what progresses the technology. Trading a few of pounds for peace of mind that your bike isn't going to break is worth it. If your riding level or terrain doesn't warrant 170mm travel and burly tires, then there are lots of lighter and plenty capable trail bikes to fit the bill.

I remember my 2014 Intense Carbine XO. It was 28.5lbs out the box with a dropper and pedals. The cables ended up wearing holes in both the front and rear triangle just from rattling, and the front triangle cracked, and the rear triangle cracked in 4 places. Two front triangles and a rear triangle in a year and a half is dumb. I'll take a 33-36lbs bike ANYDAY over that to not have to deal with that nonsense.
  • 32
 @leon-forfar: and Porsche spend a lot of money on the GTRS3 to make it the best it can be by stripping out as much weight as they possibly can. They make the wheels and tyres as light as possible even though they are going to get smashed into the curbs way faster and heavier than any customer could. Why do they do this? Because lighter is faster and a better driving experience. It’s only in the world of trail and enduro bikes is heavier seen as better.
  • 30
 @zarban: we should send OP down B.O.B. or Overflow before we ask for permission to use pinkbike with all the rest of the badboys
  • 10
 Who's weight problem are you referring to? Wink
  • 20
 @Skooks: every single trail bike that weighs more than 30lbs…

I had to put carbon wheels on mine to get it under 30lbs. My old enduro bike weighed under 30 lbs with aluminum wheels.

Also my modern geometry trail bike is the only frame I have ever cracked in 25 years of riding, so I don’t buy the “stronger” argument either.
  • 330
 Wheels got bigger too. There's a decent chunk of weight difference between a 29er wheel and either a 27.5 or 26.
  • 315
 Bike got heavier simply because y'all decided to make mountain biking a completely different thing.

In the early days mountain biking meant exploring in a nature area, goofing around with friends, using your riding skills to overcome the natural obstacles you encountered, actually cycling uphill and getting a speedy downhill as a well earned reward, while wearing shorts, a shirt and a styrofoam helmet. Skidding, wheelies, bunny hops, river crossings, occasional endo's. Outdoor life, on a simple, limiting, but fun, lightweight bike.

Now, you pay an entrance fee to wait in line to get yourself hauled up the mountain, to jump a shitload of huge, man made (gap) jumps, speed down a flow trail, bomb over rock gardens, navigate tricky North Shore contraptions, while wearing body protection, fall face helmets and what not. Speed and thrills and moves for social media likes.
Fine if you like that, but wondering why bikes have gotten heavier is like wondering why kids can't play on city streets anymore.

I happily ride the same way we rode in the late eighties/early nineties, and I can assure you MY bikes haven't gotten heavier :-)
  • 41
 The early Marin County folks were largely elite road racers who liked to get after it in the dirt. Hence the famous ride at the time was the Repack Descent-and it was ridden flat out!! To appease folks who didn’t like how klunkers looked, MTB geometry got steep and crappy which limited the capability of production MTBs. It wasn’t until the North Shore scene and the demands those riders put on their bikes that bottom brackets came down and head tube angles slackened back into a more usable range. These days even XC race bikes have head tube angles in the 65-67 degree range and are better for it.
  • 70
 @WhateverBikes THIS.
I wish a had a riding mate like you Smile
  • 43
 @wyorider: Not better. More capable.
Better is different for everybody. I tried many modern bikes. Don't like 'm.
Don't like the ride, the wide bars, the maintenance, the suspension setup, the weight, the expensive parts.

For a racer, yes, those modern bikes are better.
For me, my 1993 Giant Cadex CFM-2 is better.
It's cheap and easy to maintain and repair, it does everything I need, it makes my local trails fun, it's dependable, it has character, and it's loads of fun.
  • 11
 @Velosexualist: Haha, thanks!
Deutschland is not far away from The Netherlands :-)
In fact, me and 2 friends plan to go to Cologne for visiting another lover of old bikes who has a shop there (L' Etappe Cycles) and a few days of riding.
If you have Instagram, follow me at @whateverbikes!
  • 91
 If you're from the Netherlands, do you have terrain that necessitates more capable bikes? I do all the things you do (explore nature, goof around with friends in the mountains, ride uphill, speed downhill, wear shorts and a t-shirt, skid, wheelie, bunny hop, cross rivers, endo, etc. I also love big jumps, drops, flow trails, "tricky NS contraptions", the occasional park day and very much appreciate having better safety equipment than styrofoam helmets).

Having a heavier and more capable bike means I can do all the things I want without worrying about something breaking and in turn, injuring me or leaving me stranded out in the wilderness. Claiming that the things you love aren't happening because I'm not on a rigid bike from the 90s is silly.
  • 21
 @jsnfschr: "If you're from the Netherlands, do you have terrain that necessitates more capable bikes?"
Good question. There's some regions that are a bit more hilly, but in general we are a flat country. That does mean that every trail here is purposely trying to include each and every little thing that makes it more challenging and fun. Trails tend to be (very) curvy, and include many small climbs and descends, often short but steep and technical.
Even so, if you ask me, no, our terrain doesn't necessitate more capable bikes. That's why a stick with nineties bikes. However, the push from shops, brands, media and other riders to get a 'more serious' bike is strong. So people do ride on fullies, with dropper posts and all that. To each their own. I never feel the need to lower my saddle for the riding I do.

Anyway, my point was that what is now broadly considered 'mountain biking' is completely different from what it was back then. I didn't claim that 'the things I love aren't happening'. That would be silly. Me and my friends ride that way, and many other I know from Insta and YT etc. do too. But I do realize that we are the outliers.
  • 20
 @WhateverBikes: Yeah, I have a number of mid 90s MTBs that I keep riding a surprising amount. Not necessarily for bike park riding, but for easy stuff around town they are still a lot of fun, plus bikes of that era were so simple to maintain, and just keep working and working. When they do eventually need a part, replacements (as long as you're not trying to keep it period correct) are incredibly cheap. Props to you for keeping the Cadex going, but do keep an eye on those tube and lug junctions...I seem to recall they had a tendency to separate due to galvanic corrosion on some of the early Cadex bikes.
  • 10
 @thekaiser: Yeah, I happen to have a soft spot for nineties bikes that have tubes bonded with lugs.
My first ever mountain bike was a Vitus Dural VTT, fat aluminum tubes bonded to even fatter aluminum lugs. Later I had a Raleigh USA Heat with aluminium front triangle tubes bonded to steel lugs and with a steel rear end. Me and my best friend both ride a Cadex, but my daughter's bike and my winter bike are Koga Miyata, a TerraRunner and an Explosion. Both aluminium tubes bonded to all lugs.
Funny thing is that I haven't had one single failure with these frames, but I did just get a Koga Miyata TiRunner gifted because it had a fail in the down tube/head tube bond. Titanium tubes bonded to aluminium lugs, maybe that connection is just more problematic. I'm gonna attempt to bond it again.
Living on the edge! :-P
  • 21
 OP are you even listening to yourself? Gaps, drops, chunk, that’s what MTB is all about. Nothing is more fun than hitting cool stuff with your friends
  • 40
 @mariomtblt: That was sorta the whole point: mountain biking now is a totally different thing from mountain biking in the late eighties/early nineties, when it had its first big popularity.

You and your friends clearly like the new kind of mountain biking, and that's perfectly fine. That doesn't mean though that is 'what MTB is all about', or that 'nothing is more fun'.
For me it is about other things, and those things are more fun to me.

It's a bit arrogant to claim your way is the 'right' way. It's not a competition. You can like your way, and I can like mine.
  • 30
 @WhateverBikes: I mean, you started by complaining about how bikes aren't the way they used to be because riding isn't what it used to be.

You realize that PB began to cover the emerging and growing freeride movement back in the day, which was (and remains) drops, skinnies, gaps, jumps, etc. Stuff that was breaking your ideal kind of bike. Sure, PB covers other disciplines, but the primary audience is gravity driven riding.

I recognize that it's not your kind of riding, but it's like going on a car tuning website and complaining about all the modifications people are making their cars.

You may have an ideal picture of what mtb was and should be, but I'm not sure you're going to find a ton of people who agree that things were better back in the day.
  • 21
 @jsnfschr: I didn't complain 🤷🏻‍♂️
I have no reason to. You do you, and as long as you let me do me I'm fine.

What I did was get past all the things mentioned in the article, because those are all just symptoms. I merely pointed out the cause: modern mountain biking is a different sport.
  • 60
 @WhateverBikes: It's not, though. We're all doing the same thing you did back in the day, with more access to a wider variety of terrain and more capable bikes to match the access and variety. We still ride to get outside, hang out with friends, explore the world and get the blood pumping.

Assuming that "modern riding" means paying for lift access terrain, body armor and is just for social media likes is just "old man yells at clouds" kind of stuff.

At the end of the day, no one gets to own or define what mountain biking is or isn't. Equipment and riding style and skill may change over time, but at its core it's still about getting outside on the dirt with two wheels and your friends.
  • 20
 @WhateverBikes: I think you actually like gravel biking vs mtb
  • 10
 @mariomtblt: Fair assistent, but not entirely true.
Gravel bikes are of course as popular as they are, exactly because for a big part they offer that same pure, simple joy as early mountain bikes did. Enjoying the outdoors, on lightweight, uncomplicated bikes, where YOU have to put the work in (instead of the bike making it easy for you).
The difference is, at least for me and my friends, that we certainly don't stick to the wide gravel roads. 90% of what we ride is (XC) mtb trails, mostly technical singletrack.
  • 30
 @WhateverBikes: You're calling others arrogant for claiming their way of riding is "the right way", but then go on to say that modern bikes make it easy and that riders don't have to put the work in. You continue to double down about how the "pure, simple joy" only seems to be available on early mountain bikes. Even your comment about gravel biking on "wide, gravel roads" assumes a certain kind of riding and excludes the wide variety of terrain that gravel bikers ride.

I've been riding bikes one way or another for 35 years. I've ridden rigid, dj, bmx, hardtail, fixie, road, gravel, enduro and freeride bikes. I've ridden empty gravel roads in the Saskatchewan prairies, urban free ride, bmx street and park, dirt jumps, xc trails, flow trails, enduro and dh races, bike parks and some of the steepest trails in the world. I've scared myself, exhausted myself, hurt myself. There are few things out there that have brought more new friends, caused me to bleed more, laugh harder, and smile more, regardless of what kind of bike I'm on.

Your riding and your fun isn't better or more pure than the guy on an ebike or the guy riding the chairlift or the guy shuttling up the mountain in the back of a pickup truck. Get outside, ride bikes and laugh. Period.
  • 10
 @jsnfschr:
But, but… modern bikes DO make it easy 🤷🏻‍♂️
That's exactly how they are promoted and what people buy them for. Suspension and bigger wheels give you more control and comfort, and let you roll over obstacles better. Disk brakes and wide tubeless tires give you more grip and braking power/control. Dropper posts get your saddle out of the way. Electronic shifting and 12-speed 1x drivetrains give you a linear gear steps in small increments.
The result is that the terrain you always rode gets easier, a bit boring, so trails had to become ever more extreme to stay entertaining.
I could have been a bit more nuanced when I said you don't have to put the work in. Let's just say that you have to put way less work in to do the same thing.

Also, yes, a bike that doesn't have all the things mentioned above is a more pure bike. Just one look at modern a high pivot bike will show that very clearly.
The comment about the wide, gravel roads was simply to make it clear where me and my friends are in the gravel spectrum.

Lastly, I'm 54, started cycling as a toddler (this being The Netherlands, we all start young), then got a bmx and I lived on that thing for years. Then some 10-speed racing, and then mtb's came to our country, and I never looked back. I was a mountain bike guide, a bike messenger, rode in the Alpes etc., but living in a flat country myself, I'm positive your riding was way gnarlier overall. My experiences though have been mostly the same: cycling is the best. I do however have more fun on one bike than on the other. Upright Dutch bikes for example are pretty lame.

TL;DR: I never said my way of mountain biking is better. I do think it is more pure, and it is better FOR ME.
If someone else likes another style of riding, fine with me. And I never said otherwise.
  • 272
 "My colleague Henry Quinney once said that everything that has made bikes heavier has made them better. I have to say that, like a stopped clock, he pretty much nailed it then"

Damn...does that mean Henry is right twice a day? Lads' head is going to get massive and he'll struggle to get through the door...
  • 192
 Bikes haven't actually gotten that much heavier. If you're looking for an "apples to apples" comparison-look at bikes that have similar capabilities. By that metric, most modern XC bikes can outride a 20 year old freeride or enduro bike at the same or lower weight. A modern enduro bike can outride a 20 year old DH bike and go uphill efficiently. For those of us who used to break frames (and rims, and tires, and other parts) on difficult terrain, having a truly trustworthy has been amazing. For a rider whose local trails, skill level and/or risk tolerance don't warrant the beef here's a TRUE apples to apples comparison. A 2001 S Works hardtail weighed in at something like 21-23 pounds and cost around $3500. A new Specialized Epic Hardtail Comp has heavier 29er wheels, heavier AXS shifting, heavier disc brakes.......and weighs under 23 pounds, costs $3600.

So if you ride demanding trails with high consequences-yes, you're riding a heavier bike these days. And it isn't breaking (or at least not as often). If you don't, bike weight is the same or close to it AND modern bikes are more capable.
  • 174
 Money talks. When people don’t bat an eye at increased weight anymore then there’s no incentive to try and reduce weight since that costs more money. Optimizing a frame is much more expensive than calling it good. Warranty claims are fewer if the bike is overbuilt.
  • 101
 Money does talk. Bike companies were slinging warranty frames all day 10 years ago. Now warranty claims are pretty rare. Modern trail and enduro frames ARE optimized, for hard use on rocky terrain. If you don't need the beef a modern XC bike will be as capable as a 10-15 year old trail or enduro bike, weighs about what an XC bike did 15 years ago at the same price. The reason so many riders choose a heavier bike is the same as why so many people choose to buy big pickup trucks as daily drivers-they like the idea of needing capability that's far beyond what they'll ever use.
  • 50
 @wyorider: these days bikes are built to handle loads that would be imparted on it by things that aren’t covered by warranty anyway. Trouble is people think they should be so you receive a bad reputation if you deny warrant claims. Santa Cruz in particular was covering a lot of stuff that they shouldn’t have had to be covering for a while. But even then frames are far from optimized. The bike industry just doesn’t have the resources or personnel to do that.
  • 22
 @taquitos: I'd disagree. Broke 2 previous gen Giant Reign Advanced frames, Giant reluctantly warrantied the first one (stress cracks at the bb) and refused to on the second one. Second one had a shattered down tube under the rubber protector......from flicking up a rock off my front wheel on a mellow blue trail. It should have been a warranty. I've owned or own Trek, Specialized, Ibis, Otso, Yeti, and Intense bikes in recent years and they've all taken a granite or limestone rock to the down tube. They've all taken repeated short/high wattage (1100-1300 watts) bursts of power without developing stress cracks. The frame that couldn't handle being used as a mountain bike was notably lighter than the other frames (except for my Intense Sniper, which despite being a purebred XC bike has been rock solid). Giant has the most sophisticated in-house composite manufacturing facility in the world-but they "optimize" their frames to be ligher than the competition-and they break. And these days, they don't stand behind their product.
  • 10
 @wyorider: just because a company has the facilities doesn’t mean they have the knowledge to truly optimize something. I know of a particular manufacturer (a different one that’s also quite large) that only did stress tests with the shock in one position and it caused issues. The bike industry just isn’t on the same level as aerospace or the automotive industry.
  • 40
 @wyorider: road and track bikes handle higher wattages than that without cracking so I don't think that's a weight issue. Sounds more like a manufacturing defect hence the successful warranty claim.
  • 10
 @kevinturner12: I dude to hit bigger wattage numbers on the road bike. However, winding out a sprint is a lot less abrupt than soft pedaling up to a step up move and then going over 1000 watts to get the bike up and over. That kind of shock loading is similar to how an impact wrench works.

The simple truth is that despite Giant having the most sophisticated composite frame production facility on earth, they also know most riders buy more bike than they’ll ever use. For a parking lot test ride or even a demo, a lighter trail or enduro bike will feel way better to these riders.

My bigger MTB these days is a Ripmo AF. It sure is less lively pedaling uphill than a Reign (efficient, but not lively). But it sure is better anytime there’s some aggressive descending. And I sure feel better on a bike that’s unlikely to crack or snap landing a big drop or carrying speed through a rock garden.
  • 10
 @wyorider: I was thinking more of man 1 in a team sprint. If you're putting more force through your frame than they are then hats off. Robert Forstemann would have bankrupted the German cycling team.
  • 130
 We are being tricked into thinking we need burlier bikes. I don't think most people need a Zeb or a 38. These things are likely useful for heavy af ebikes, so they might as well tell us we need them for regular bikes too. Of course there is the outliers that actually shred hard enough to need a 38lb Enduro bike. But it's not the majority.
  • 20
 This. It's the ebike supply chain putting its ugly footprint on bikes.
  • 20
 I know people riding 35lb Enduro race bikes on their 68min after-work rides at the town park with 300ft of elevation gain/loss.
  • 121
 my reign weighs like 17kg. Yes it's heavy, but I can smash my super gravity tires into anything I want, I got a glove box in there, it's sturdy af and it doesn't hold me back anywhere. I am willing to take that weight penalty anytime
  • 151
 Everything used to break all the time. Now rarely things break. I’ll take the weight penalty.
  • 10
 All the time. So many flat tires.
  • 10
 Knocking on wood as I say this but my lighter bikes in recent years have less breakage than my heavier bikes from the past. I think most of that is due to technology updates moreso than anything to do with weight. My hope would be that technology would solve the issues without much of a weight penalty. Now their might be a PRICE penalty but that's a different topic.
  • 177
 I like a lightweight bike. I sold my HD3 and made an XC bike with a 200mm front rotor and a 35mm SID. I still ride all of the same trails. If it breaks its all under warranty. Bike weighs a shave over 24 lbs with pedals.
  • 31
 and of course a mixed set up with saint calipers and XT master cylinders/levers
  • 60
 And on the rolling technical xc trails that fewer people seem to ride nowadays, thats still the best bike
  • 90
 Totally agree. I’d add that not only has everything that has made them heavier has made them better and more reliable, but they also probably climb better than the old bikes thanks to steeper seat tube angles. Amazing what being in an ergonomic climbing position will do for you.
  • 40
 One thing I'm curious about is the climb times. Are people climbing faster? Pinkbike should do a study and compare strava times from today and 10 years ago.
  • 124
 The problem is that 99% of riders don’t need the extra stiffness and strength. I get why enduro bikes might want to be dh rated but not trail bikes. Why do they need making so much stronger. How much does the extra carbon to make a longer frame actually weigh? Not how much has been added as an easy solution to the demand for no warranty claims rather than because it’s actually needed. If you break a trail bike trying to ride a bike park trail then that should be on you, not the rest of the world having to have a heavier bike just so your stupidity doesn’t give rise to a warranty claim. Where I ride in the Uk no one uses a tyre heavier than exo+ unless they are in a bike park. They just aren’t needed, even then it’s debatable unless they are on a dh bike. I know everyone wants to think they ride so hard they need them, but I bet most dont.
  • 157
 Americans are fat. They also ride their bikes like trucks and not rally cars and frequently do stupid stuff like hucking to flat. And every forum/youtube vlog is bragging about how 'aggressive' they are. I call it riding with zero finesse or skills, personally.
  • 11
 @totaltoads: Come on out to Shepherd mtn and see how long you can finesse those trails.
  • 10
 @totaltoads: Meh, I love to harsh on Americans as I am one, but I gotta say, after 4 decades of riding all over North America, what you described is rare indeed.
  • 102
 They are getting heavier so E bikes are more acceptable and in a few years they will get lighter to ensure the future pipeline of sales is guaranteed.
It's not the first time the getting heavier cycle has happened and it won't be the last.

Or maybe I am old, cynical and have worked around marketing for too many years as part of R&D.
  • 40
 @betsie came here to see this comment.
  • 70
 Kind of a pointless article.... when the answer is simply "everything about MTBs has just gotten bigger and burlier". Thats essentially the entire article and we all know that already.

I think the better question to ask is with “trail bikes” (or even down country) being so insanely capable now, does anyone outside of bike park bros need an enduro bike now? I mean a new Top Fuel 9.9 is like 30-pound bike now and has probably gained 5+ pounds since say 2018, but a new one can serve the needs of probably 80% of riders out there. The old 100/100 one with no dropper of old was crazy light but wasn’t a great bike for doing anything besides xc racing. How many folks are riding around on 170mm shred sleds on machine-made flow trails and maybe some old xc singletrack?
  • 31
 I’m sure most of us would’ve guessed correctly, but the per part breakdown was fun to read. And from Pinkbike’s standpoint, clearly not pointless. Look how much more engagement this article got vs the ones around it.
  • 81
 Besides all the micro reasons, the MAIN REASON bikes are heavier now is that we are all pretending to be Sam Hill instead of Tinker Juarez. That is to say, climbing up is ded, going down is our preferred riding du jour. I guess for most of us, it always has been. It's just recently that the industry is selling that idea wholesale.
  • 60
 A lot of us really love going downhill fast. And there's a plethora of incredible and lightweight new XC bikes on the market now for anyone who enjoys that.
  • 30
 @NWBasser: And those new XC bikes have the same geo and suspension numbers as trail bikes from 2020. Innovation!
  • 10
 @Mtmw: I'd like to take one of these new XC bikes for a spin to see what all the hype is about.
  • 30
 @NWBasser: I suspect the hype is about how astonishingly fun a 25 pound bike with 120mm of suspension is- like the ibis ripley from 2020, or the epic 8 from 2025.
  • 30
 @Mtmw: I do have some terrain that's suitable for a short-travel bike and I think it would be incredibly fun to have one. Unfortunately, I don't have the funds for such fun.
  • 120
 You summoned me?
  • 92
 People complaining about weight on trail/enduro bikes can put on paper tires, a light fork and two pistons brakes. Let me know how that goes for you. I feel like trying to make an enduro bike is the worst of both worlds.
  • 10
 my enduro bike is a merida onesixty 8000 with DD tyres/38 etc it weighs less than 15kg...
But the cool part is, it shares the same frame as their trail bike so i swap out my wheels, fork and shock turns out i have a full blown trail bike that weighs alot less - Merida make their own Frames and they are seriously high quality, probably the best mass production quality in the MTB/road world.

-it's happy being a 13kg trail bike that is fasssst but is catagory 5 rated to live at a bike park in 180/171 mode aswell.

brands are creating bikes that make you buy more than 1 catagory... ie enduro and trail.
  • 20
 Or just buy an XC bike. I did and it's the one I grab for local rides on mellow trails. Still have a big bike for big stuff-but that means driving to a trailhead.
  • 80
 My 2016 Scott Genius LT was about 2kg lighter than my current enduro bike. It climbed worse and wasn't nearly as reliable. I see no reason to go back to that era
  • 104
 "Frames tend to have more features too, from integrated storage to adjustable geometry, all of which add weight."

I know people like these things. But I do not.

Mainly, I think they should get the geometry right the first time. Adjusting angles by 0.4° and the BB by a couple of millimeters is pretty much meaningless.
  • 84
 So buy bikes that don't have those features. They exist.
  • 71
 @totaltoads: That's exactly what I do. But options are dwindling
  • 50
 Great article and breakdown! I think we are all choosing the newer bike if given the option.

A couple of notes: Drivetrains went from 11spd to 12spd, and since the old enduruo was 155mm, maybe it's a better comparison to the current SJ?
  • 10
 They were 165mm then. I have a 2014 Comp in 26" still and it's very light compared to my Stumpy Evo. 14kg vs 16kg
  • 50
 As a large human I approve this progression. If fitness is your goal a heavier bike will get you fitter faster. If you’re racing uphill get an XC/gravel rig. If you want to go uphill real fast get an ebike.

Every time I think about weight weenie options for my Dreadnought I think about little Emmy Lan hauling the same bike up the hill for 3x my daily ride… and winning.
  • 60
 Watts is watts. You don’t get fitter, faster because your bike weighs more. You get fitter because you train your body to produce more power (and lose weight to produce more power/weight).

That said, at the same power output, a light bike is way more fun uphill.

I’m not saying that you shouldn’t ride a heavier bike. In particular, if you climb for fitness but descend for fun-it may be worth getting to the top a few minutes later if you know you can really pin the descent on a beefier bike.
  • 80
 I’ve gained a lot more weight than 5lbs since 2014… who are we to judge.
  • 40
 @bootyking username checks out
  • 50
 "Freeride" bikes used to be heavy as hell. Modern Enduro bikes have to fill that Freeride niche for many.
I owned that 2014 Enduro and it's still a hell of a trail bike by modern standards. It was / is fast as F but I did suffer tons of punctures and sidewall slashes.

I'm fine with heavy enduro bikes but would love to see lighter trails bikes come back. Most people ride way overbiked due to lack of skills and / or ego.
  • 40
 Just get a beefier XC bike. 120r/130f with a fox 34 or pike and a long stroke dropper can ride 85% of what a modern enduro bike can.
  • 70
 The cynical side of me says bikes are getting heavier because parts are being developed to be e-bike compatible.
  • 10
 And bikes generally being way heavier *must* have an impact on people accepting that they maybe fancy a motor to help on the hills...
  • 41
 Bikes today are amazing and the weight is worth it if your riding and terrain call for it. But I think many remain overbiked and would benefit from lighter rides (without spending more). Kind of amazing to me how the industry was able to sneak heavier everything onto everyone the last few years.
  • 21
 If you want a bike as capable as what you rode 10-20 years ago, weight will be pretty close at a given price. But you'll be on an "XC" bike instead of a "Trail" or "Enduro" bike. Kind of like a modern Civic is the size of a 20 year old Accord. Or a modern Rav4 is close to all of the specs of a first gen Highlander. Or a modern Tacoma is more capable than any "1/2 ton" truck from the 1980's.
  • 113
 The average rider would be fine on a 120-130mm bike w/ Rekons and a fox 34.

But everyone buys bikes aspirationally so most bikes on my group ride are 150-170mm Fox 36/38 with DH tires on rolling blue/green trails.

And if you show up to any ride with a proper XC bike or hardtail everyone thinks you're a insane weirdo, even though those bikes can do any of the local trails with easy excepting maybe a big steep roller.
  • 31
 I really wish that I could use a lightweight trailbike, but my terrain and riding just go above what those bikes are meant for.
  • 20
 @totaltoads: Yeah, I've ridden my enduro sled on those blue/green trails when I've been away on vacation and it's, um, not the best experience. I mean, it's not terrible, but a lighter bike would definitely be more enjoyable. The reason I have the big bike along is because I'm also riding the black/double-black trails too. It would be a PITA to bring two bikes along.
  • 43
 @NWBasser: there is something cool about shredding a double black on an xc bike, with lighter tyres.
There isn't much you can't ride in an xc bike, even one a good few years old if your cockpit etc is setup like your trail bike.
At the last easy enduro here, one of the Scottish xc juniors pitched up and spanked everyone on his clunky xc training bike in full lycra and xc tyres. Yeah it has a black jump line in it.... He smoked everyone because he had the skills required to smoke everyone and the fastest rolling bike.
The poor lads on 35+lb enduro bikes got a beating.

And ... If you look at the top enduro lads or listen to the podcasts, travel isn't everything, being able to pump and carry speed is, which is why they chose to ride shorter travel bikes and often with angles sets to steepen the head angle.
  • 30
 @betsie: I can tell from your post that you have much direct experience with my steep and technical trails in the PNW of the US. It's clear that you also know how fast I ride and my overall skill level.
  • 20
 @betsie: I have a big bike and a purebred XC bike. If I rode the purebred XC bike flat out on the rowdier trails near home at minimum I’d tear a tire or 2. If I got really unlucky I’d fold a rim or shatter the frame.

Horses for courses.
  • 13
 @wyorider: dang, you must be wild to follow.
If I'm ever over I will take the xc bike and come do some laps with you, follow in and buzz your back tyre with the GoPro on.

@NWbasser. I am sure your steep and technical trails are on another level to anything I have ever ridden or could dream of riding. (Used to love laps of trespasser when I rode for a DH team in whistler)
  • 32
 @betsie: Yes, I see from your post why the top EDR riders are all now switching to XC bikes with less travel and steeper geometry. No doubt that the WC DH racers will be following suit. Less travel and steep head angles are where it's at. What's old is new again.
  • 22
 @NWBasser: are you always prone to exaggeration. At 57 you should have grown up past that phase in life.

Enjoy your ride, if your ever over in the UK let's hook up for a ride, I will be gentle.
  • 20
 @betsie: Hyperbole is my stock in trade. Growing up? Oh, hell no!
  • 22
 @NWBasser: haha. Growing up is optional.
Still spend my days building jumps, maintaining trails and creating new stuff just because it's fun and you can't crash if your digging.
  • 52
 This totally anecdotal and presumptuous. But I think a LOT of people kind of quit caring about uphill performance (STRAAVAA!) and realized how much more fun a controlable, stable, predictable bike is going downhill, as fast as up you can handle.

I even think that Strava for DH has lost a bit of lustre, due to the fact that no one trusts or cares about any Strava time anymore, due to the e-bike factor.

And yes, I’m one of those people. I don’t even really think about those times on an ebike, it’s just so silly.
  • 40
 I think there are other factors too. Trails have changed, leading to a more downhill-focused mentality. Also, the market dictates what’s ’desirable’ and most people end up with completely overbuilt bikes. Still there’s no downside in terms of fun and safety for a moderately fit beginner/intermediate rider to go downhill in an enduro sled weighing 37lbs. And I agree with you, terms of tradeoffs the general public would prefer to winch up a climb for the perfect descent than to have a fast climb to then tiptoe back down.
  • 41
 If you really want to go uphill fast, you now buy an X/C bike and can go full weight weenie. Enduro and trail bikes back in the mid-2010's still were fighting the holdover legacy of X/C-road geo (pre-long low slack) and rampant weight weenie-ism everywhere that came from that part of the sport.

For the majority of folks, ditching that heritage has been a huge improvement in the fun part of mountain biking. Downhill is fun and there has never been a better time to be a mountain biker. The now average bike is way more capable and won't die anymore.
  • 10
 I made my fat bike as light as I could so it could climb better in all seasons.. anything I put on my trail bike is put on to make it more capable, weight be darned.
  • 41
 Everything BIGGER has been the mantra of the bike industry for two decades. It is the easiest thing to market, and people respond. Bigger wheels, bigger forks, bigger brakes, bigger stems, bigger bars, 1x now heavier than 2x or 3x by a chunk, crazy long drop posts, and cherry on the cake the frame storage, that nobody really needs but somehow has become the thing to have even if it adds more than a pound to a frame. The same is happening with motored-bicycles, getting bigger and bigger (but hey! they will soon shed their pedals, who needs them, and drop some weight that way!)

What to do ... I am not sure but f you do not need all that BIG stuff, drop some. And shop carefully with components, 100-150 grams a pop add up quickly.

I still enjoy my IBIS HD3. 6.25 pound frame with piggyback and close to 28 pounds ready to go. But the 15-20% frame weight increase that happened in the last two years is one of the things that keeps me from pulling the trigger on a new bike ... somehow it feels crazy to shell out $3,500-4,000 for something heavier than my perfectly working "old" frame.
  • 30
 One easy place to save weight would be to design enduro bikes meant for smashing downhill around a 26 or 28t front ring, and have a 10-40 or 11-40 to cassette in the back. If your you're spinning out at 28/10t on your (Insert Enduro bike with Zebs or 38'shere, heck even with 35 or 36mm's) then you're either over biked, or the trails too easy for the bike you chose.
  • 11
 To be fair I've played around with front rings and the smallest I went was a 30t on 26" and whilst lovely for climbing it was terrible descending when I needed a quick burst at say 20kmh between corners. That bike is back at a 34t and I'm fine with 30t on my 29er.
  • 10
 @ChazzMichaelMichaels: I simply cannot push up the inclines we have around here with a 30 or 32t front ring, and if I can, I'm at maximum crosschain. On the way down it's rare that I even pedal forward. I'd rather crosschain to the ouboard side on the occasional time I do actually need some pedal power on a decline. The amount of time spent pedaling on the way down is about 0-5% of the time pedaling up (and there's no option to coast on the way up!)
A 29er with a 2.5 width tire and a 28t chainring and 11t rear cog will have the rider spinning at less than 60 rpm at over 20km/h. Any faster than that and I'll be peeling myself off a Douglas Fir.
  • 10
 @woofer2609: Believe me I've tested it, I'm not going any bigger on my 29er! My 30t 10-50 is plenty for me. I experimented mostly on the smaller wheels. It's not the sustained pedal efforts with the little chain ring, it was the little bursts between corners, or up a small incline (in the middle of a descent) where the 30t was too small for half dozen pedal strokes I needed. For 99% of the ride it's fine. NB this was on 26"
I'm not bothered by cross chaining. I've been 1x since 9 speed so don't really worry how straight or for how long the chain is.
  • 41
 At 6' lean, modern MTBs feel like boats. Even a bunny hop over a fallen tree requires a bit of commitment. Of course the industry targets today's affluent customers primarily, but since the only option is kids frame + custom 26 wheels & parts, I feel a bit overlooked.
  • 50
 tl;dr the bike is much better now, and there's more of it (literally, length-wise)
  • 72
 The heavier the get, the more likely we all are to cave into buying eBikes.
  • 30
 My big bike is heavier so I don't break stuff on high stakes trails. That in no way incentivizes me to add a motor.
  • 10
 came here to say that! the latest trail bike test had something like an average weight of 15kg, heavier bikes exist because lets be fair everyone now rides like an insta wanna be and sends massive stuff or gets an uplift so stuff needs to be more robust, think warranty & liability. Let's be fair back in the day we didn't have bikeparks, uplifts and people sending the stuff we see daily now that 'kids' try and copy...........oh and simply because an ebike now seems like an attractive proposition if you can afford one...........alternatively go ride a gravel bike &/or XC full sus if you still ride 'just regular trails' and stop overbiking your enduro sled, it's a revelation..............
  • 20
 I made no attempt to buy light parts for my most recent build, just good quality and on sale. I could have spent less but would have regretted. Total cost: $1,850 and weight: 37.4 lb (17kg). Have only tried to bed the brakes so far, due to weather and trail conditions but seems like good bang for the buck.
  • 31
 I think what's missed here is XC bikes have gotten heavier too, while the capability has increased maybe more so than enduro bikes. Full sus 120/120 frames, with 35 mm stanchion forks, and 2.4 in tires don't make for featherweight bikes, and that just goes to show how little weight matters, even for uphill performance, when compared to other things like stiffness, tire nerd stuff like casing suppleness, efficiency, overall performance, etc.
  • 41
 FFS my body did not get 20% stronger to try and pedal the bike that increased by 20%.
Maybe instead of smashing through shit try and ride better is my answer.
I will not ride a bike over 31 pounds. Simple. My choice.
  • 10
 Mine didn't either, in fact I am not nearly as strong as I once was, but still have no problem pedalling 600-1000m up a mountain on my 32+ pound bike. I will not ride a bike that isn't heavy enough to handle the trails I ride without breaking or requiring constant maintenance. Simple!
  • 20
 2017 Yeti SB6 size M: Bought it used off a Yeti sponsored rider in 2019 for a steal. Came with SRAM/RockShox everything except Enve wheels, and it weighed 29.6 lbs when I bought it. I've upgraded to Fox Factory X2 rear, 38 fork which added 1lb to the weight. I look at newer bikes constantly but I see nothing compelling me to part with $6k, $8k or more for a newer model. My bike still exceeds my ability and runs like new. My riding buddy has a Spec Enduro Expert like the one pictured with the X in the frame, a 2019 model and he's not compelled to buy newer either.
  • 40
 Same here. I got a Yeti SB6 2018 frame brand new in 2020 (warranty return) and build it the way I like (I9 Enduro wheels, full XTR, XX1 11-speed cassette, Renthal, etc.) and it weighs in at around 28 lb. Like you, it far exceeds my abilities and if Richie was able to win many EWS races on it, it's way more than enough for me. Since I have to climb to go down, I'd better get a lighter bike, especially at my age... Wink
  • 20
 @cool3: Simpatico! "At my age" and at my level of beer consumption, I need the lightest weight I can afford.
  • 10
 U missing geo part, a lot have changed since 2017
  • 20
 @nickmalysh: Doesn't really matter, since the bike far exceeds my abilities anyway. Wink
  • 20
 So many people are over-biked also, I don't even think many gnarly spots in Pisgah can use 170mm. I have a 22.5 pound/10.2KG 2017 XC 29'r with 2.35 tires and 120mm on both ends, good enough for most of the trails I ride but it's a handful in some of Pisgah.
  • 10
 I am lucky to have two bikes...one I care about the weight of (Blur) and one I don't (Hightower). Would I like the Hightower to be lighter? Sure, but for it's primary purpose it doesn't NEED to be.

I do, however, wonder who's actually asking for things like downtube storage. I guess I get it on certain bikes, but I certainly wouldn't want it on the Blur.
  • 31
 IME it's mostly the people who want to do short lunch rides for like 30m, hence no need for more than a single bottle of water and fixing a flat. Majority of my rides are 2hrs+ so frame storage is pointless for me since I'm always bringing 2+ bottles of water, esp in summer where I will need like 4.
  • 10
 I’m doing my rides under hour all year besides bike parks visit, frame storage and waterbottle onboard is best thing ever
  • 10
 FYI// From the article : "Take one of the longest-standing bike models that exists: the Specialized Enduro. Back in 2014, a top-spec version weighed 27.1 lbs (12.3 kg) in the real world. The current version (which has been around for a few years) weighs 32.5 lb / 14.7 kg. So, the Enduro has gained 5.4 lb / 2.4 kg since 2014" vs from Specialized..
Weight 16.04kg (35 lb, 5.8 oz) Weight Size S4
  • 10
 What about riders' weights/health/physical conditions, level of laziness/expectations depending on who you are, mental and physical motivation/resistance to efforts, picky abstract degrees of exigencies (weight?ha ha), culture/knowledge about what's really important in term of efficiency, etc... etc...???
Anyway: have FUN, and move your fvckin' asses, no matter how much they weight ;-)
  • 10
 What ever the change, the extra weight is nice because things last way longer, during normal use, of course. From 1991-1999, I had 6 frames crack/break, broke 2 bars, a stem fail (clamp stretched, not over tightened, soft metal), countless rigid seat post fails, rims, forks, cranks, bottom brackets. Have only run Shimano pedals, nothing with those. That was when I was a svelte 200lbs. The last 11 years... Same trails, same stunts, and a beefy 275lbs (old age) I really have to think. Nothing other then one time I cased a jump and cracked 3 eyelets. It really is a 4-5lbs difference in comparable bike weights, but I kind of like not worrying if a 2 month old handlebar is going to snap if I roll up into a nose wheelie.
  • 10
 Whether new is heavier depends where you are on the price curve. Under $5K with alloy wheels and frames, the additional size, durability, and capability add weight. Larger frames with larger tubes, wider wheels, bigger and knobbier tires, dropper posts, and so on. But on the pointy end, it's the opposite. There are multiple 120-travel carbon frames under 1800g with shock. Stiff, wide wheels under 1200g, bars and finishing kit under 150g. And it's all reliable stuff from radically improved manufacturing. There are 23-pound XC race rigs that would shame anything from fifteen years ago under 160mm travel.
  • 10
 Modern geometry made weight essentially irrelevant, as bikes suddenly felt 'right'.....prior to that, most all bikes handled and rode like shit (sorry pure believers but it's true), and saving weight with light parts was a desperate attempt at the old addage of 'maybe throwing money at the problem' with light parts would make the bike suxx any less. It didn't, but you sure got some enviously fun looks at the trailhead. Tell me I'm wrong.
  • 10
 I would like a lighter bike, but I also really appreciate riding 1,000 hard miles last year (25% at the park) on a 4yo bike, and having zero frame issues, zero mechanical issues, and only one blown tire (which didn't even require walking out due to cushcore).

To me, it seems like an easy way to save weight without compromising performance or durability is to run a less beefy fork with a longer airshaft. All these enduro bikes have a 170 38, but why not run a 170 36 instead?
  • 10
 I have 36 with 140 mm now and had lyrics 180’before, it flex a lot, like no tomorrow
  • 10
 THE REAL REASON: Heavier bikes are more profitable for bike companies. Lower engineering and quality thresholds + cheaper materials means higher profits margins on bikes.This movement started around 2018 right around the time Pinkbike did an industry research project to help manufactures decide one whether consumers would react poorly to higher weights. Here's the poll: www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-poll-weight-a-minute.html
  • 10
 It's so old school to think that weight is THE driving factor for mtn bikes. All those listed benefits that increase fun, performance, and durability are certainly worth a mere 5 lbs addition to the weight. I would never go back to those old bikes to save 5 lbs on the bike. Especially when those 5 lbs partially or fully negate any issues with the extra 5 lbs. I would much rather have a better fun time riding and less time maintaining and repairing a performance and durability limited old design bike.
  • 10
 With bikes getting bigger and robust all positive, however 1,5 tire? Not buying it, always try to buy the lighter tire to the terrain i ride. I only switch to 1,5 tires for bike parks and no inserts, do not get them much, like u adding 200g of weight for the already dd tire?


Also 35lbs is still a standard to measure against, anything heavier better be electric, anything lighter u pay for grams
  • 10
 my 2025 Specialized enduro with an XT build, fox 38, air shock, weighs 33.5 lbs
my 2012 Specialzed Demo with Saint build, fox 40, coil shock, weighs 38.0 lbs

for me these are similar bikes. I'm too old to smash a DH bike anymore, but I know a true DH bike would be more capable than an enduro and weigh more. I'm stoked to have a "DH'y" kind of bike that I can pedal uphill to trails. It's overkill and I am going to giggle a lot while riding it. my normal trail bike is a 130mm bike that is extremely capable and 26lbs. Bikes are fun!
  • 10
 It would be good to see this comparison on the equivalent XC bike eg. specialized Epic 29er from 2014 compared to now.

These have also beefed up approx 1.5-2kg. Whilst I understand the requirements for trail/enduro I am surprised that XC bikes have also got heavier given their focus on power to weight and performance
  • 1917
 Fat middle aged dads need a bike that can hang at the park on weekend. Wanna lighter ride, take a dump and drink 4 fewer beers a week.
  • 130
 You can do that and have a lighter bike
  • 11
 this is 90% of my local riding demo. I'm 200lbs @ 6ft and I am 'skinny'. Maybe 10% of riders are eldery/younger than 30 and they tend to be wafer thin XC/gravel focused.
  • 10
 @totaltoads: I'm 6' and 150 lbs. And no, I'm not a XC/gravel rider. It seems that most riders in my local demo are generally on the lighter side. But not as light as I am.
  • 10
 How dare you so simply and correctly describe and solve my issues!
  • 20
 I remember hen i started riding a banshee scream with monster t weighed over 50lbs, modern bikes are way lighter compared to that.
  • 20
 I had a 2011 S Works enduro...lighter than many current trailbikes and I broke it. My 2018 is 2kg or more heavier and far stronger.
  • 41
 You wouldn’t put coil springs in your tires…. Why would you put air in your suspension?
  • 40
 Marketing, and easy to sell to your run of the mill entry level jabroni who doesn't yet understand the consequences of not having traction. Just pump it up and off you go, no need to install different weight coils or do math. But everyone who knows, knows, there's no substitute for coil. Unless it's 2 coils.
  • 10
 @lukemech: I love a coiled bike. But I also love air shocks. Coil is faster with better traction. Air suspension is more playful. At least on a well designed bike that can handle both. Some bikes are crap with a coil. Some bikes are crap with an air can-on a very progressive rear end, coil all day.
  • 10
 @wyorider: I do agree, it's unfortunate some bikes have a leverage curve that suit air suspension better. But a coil will always provide improved hysteresis and better performance when the frame allow. Also, your point about Air being progressive CAN be solved. I run a modified Fox 36 with a Push ACS3 coil conversion that has an air cartridge that only engages in the bottom 30% of travel, and even better, a modified boxxer that runs a 2 stage spring, so I get beautiful off the top, tons of mid stroke support, and great bottom out protection. It's uncommon, but worth it if you really need all the help you can get as I do.
  • 11
 my tracer 279 is a porker compared to the firebird 27.5 it replaced, around 4lbs worth. but the bike is just so much more capable and i will never go back to a bike that doesn't have in frame storage. having the weight off my body and in the frame makes the riding experience feel lighter. i also feel like pedaling geo can make a heavy bike hide it's weight better. i often get comments on my bike like "i've read those bikes are heavy!" and yes that is true, but i often end up pulling 3-4 seconds on those guys on any downhill section. i take those comments with a grin on my face.
  • 20
 2025 trail bike is enduro bike from 2019
- chech now SB 140 vs 2019 SB 150
- Switchblade vs Firebird 2019
...
and also the "trail" riding much gnarlier then 5 years back
  • 33
 I come from the era of Hardtails that where over 50lbs. The era where tires and rims weighted more that a some full bikes today. Where your Monstet T's weighed 12lbs. Anyone compling that about bike weight today, with geo and gearing. You are judged.
  • 60
 And what era would this be? Penny farthing?
  • 20
 @woofer2609: mid 90's to the early 2000's... I had a Banshee Morphine. With Monster T up front. 26-24 mullet with 3.0 Tires on Deemax rims. Steel wing nut bars and stem. Huge 38 tooth, 3 piece CroMo BMX crank and BB. Half link chain. The thing was 55.7lbs. Added rider and the gear of the era. We was well overweight back then.
  • 30
 @OlSkoolJake: Those Monster T's wer legend. Still hard to beat a Penny Farthing for roll over.
  • 20
 @OlSkoolJake: to be fair my first Big Hit weighed a lot. But I also walked it up most hills too. Now I actually ride the whole way Smile
  • 20
 @woofer2609: pick a wheel size and be a dick about it... OK i will!!! 227.5 inch, bitch!
  • 10
 @ChazzMichaelMichaels: I was an unapologetic pusher upper back in the day. Still am. The BigHit was a beast of beasts. Way ahead of it time. That's is waht is so great about modern bike geo and gearing. I can ride my 35lbs HT up anything. Now
  • 20
 227.5" is dead! Long live 29er's ( 29 decimeters' that is).
  • 20
 @woofer2609: great another new "standard"....
  • 20
 To be honest u were able to bunny hop over 26 wheel that 50pound with no complaints tho
  • 40
 Americans keep getting heavier so we need heavier bikes to support us
  • 20
 The title is misleading -- should be: Why Are ENDURO Modern Mountain Bikes Getting Heavier? The article is all about enduro machines...
  • 10
 XC bikes also got about 1,5 kg heavier
  • 30
 My bike is heavier. Or it feels heavier. I’d blame it on all the hot dogs I eat. But they are innocent & delicious.
  • 10
 I just want to give a big shout out to @seb-stott for cranking out these bangers- not enough popcorn in the world for the comments section on his hot take articles like these.
  • 11
 For all those complaining about current bike weight; you can still buy light, cheap parts from temu/ali.

It is true that lot of bikes are overbuilt now though - most people wouldn't notice the difference in stiffness between a 36 and 38 - this is mainly because of marketing/trends, but it is also great that these options exist. Not everyone can own a trail bike and downhill bike, so having a enduro bike with 38 forks makes sense if you have one bike for everything.

But I don't understand the complains about tyre weights as EXO was/is crap, hence why they brought out exo+. Most people would be best served with a DD out back even if they only go to a bikepark once a year
  • 20
 They were too light for a while when teams were taping water bottles on bikes to make them heavier for testing.
  • 20
 Downhill is the new uphill (finally, because this trend has been coming for a long time before 2014).
  • 10
 When I started riding in the 90s we often wished for an overall stronger and more capable bike at the expense of a few pounds. If only took 30 years to get there.
  • 42
 If your spouse gained 5 pounds in 10 years, you'd shut the hell up about it!
  • 40
 Depends where they gained it, really.
  • 20
 Modern me is also getting heavier, so bike-to-body weight ratio remains quite consistent...
  • 10
 The same reason a base model car is way more expensive and heavy than it was 10 years ago. They are larger and have more features, that adds weight.
  • 41
 People are getting heavier, too.
  • 10
 I prefer my bikes around 30-32 lbs. my arrival and my trail 429 feel light on the trail and I do a lot of climbing for where I live.
  • 20
 Regardless of weight, bikes are more aesthetically pleasing than ever, IMO.
  • 11
 Getting heavier? I've been riding a 33-35 lb bike in one brand or another for the last 20 years. It's inescapably the sweet spot for durability and performance. Just accept it.
  • 10
 Because stronger wheels, appropriate casing tires with insets and more durable parts overall have been long overdue and definitely needed…
  • 11
 Anyone who has ridden an ebike will tell you that extra weight doesnt necessarily fall into the bloat category. More planted and able to carry speed better arent bad things, they are fun things.
  • 20
 The real reason is PB presenters and commentators saying “i NeeD BigGer bRAkeS, weIGhT peNaLty doEsnT MaTTer”
  • 10
 If I was a frame MFG, I'd be inclined to add a small amount of weight as a trade off for strength. Less frame breakage = reduced warranty costs.
  • 10
 ""Like a stopped clock" means that someone or something is occasionally correct, but is generally unreliable or inaccurate." Really taking the piss at Henry, lol.
  • 10
 I love this question. Nobody seems to remember how light bikes were in like 2018 before everything was 29. Hmmmmm I wonder why they’re heavy now, idk
  • 10
 Clever marketing and impressionable enduro bros that think they ride harder than they actually do.
  • 10
 I tend to believe that the biggest reason for the fame weights going up has more to do with "lifetime" warranties.
  • 10
 Probably sensible. It probably means bikes were underweight for a couple of decades
  • 11
 I know a guy, who knows a guy, who knows a guy named Dangerholm that can fix your MTBs weight problem for a wee fee....just sayin
  • 10
 Dangerholm builds are getting heavier too...
  • 10
 You can still have a light, capable , modern bike. It just costs more to do so, and requires aftermarket parts.
  • 10
 From a capability perspective it would be more apt to compare to an SX build.
  • 10
 Great article, have been thinking about this a lot recently. Thanks for spelling it out
  • 10
 Seat post length is strongly height driven. At 5'5" no way do I want a 200mm dropper.
  • 10
 Rulezman just came around with another super light
build. 10.7 Kg 😳

youtu.be/ldiQunC34HY?si=spU21xPSg8pXpcbC
  • 21
 they arent gravity is getting stronger.....its the only expectation
  • 20
 That explains what my scale says when I step on it.
  • 10
 Titanium bolt kit for sale... Reasonable offers accepted
  • 10
 I like to believe this same article was written about cars in ~1950.
  • 11
 My deviate weighs 17.5kg easy. Dh tyres and the bike never breaks. Touch wood.
  • 10
 I’m about 14kg overweight
  • 10
 ...and more reliable and they stop better.
  • 10
 If these bikes keep gaining weight e-bikes will be lighter.
  • 10
 It's just that only now are they real MTBs.
  • 10
 We lost the front mech. That saved a bit.
  • 10
 and..front chainrings got much thicker.........moot
  • 10
 You forgot the Aenomaly SwitchGrade (adds approx 150g)
  • 10
 Nope, it's obviously a conspiracy by Big Bike
  • 10
 XCO bikes also got heavier and faster
  • 10
 Also forgot E-bikes, the batteries and motors add weight. lol
  • 10
 I'm going to start using metric for my personal life.
  • 10
 Fat shaming is soooo 2000, bru
  • 10
 Must be winter, slumming for content
  • 20
 Its cheaper
  • 10
 Heavier but more capable and fun than ever!
  • 10
 Because they can't afford to replace all the broken frames anymore.
  • 21
 nice article!
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053465
Mobile Version of Website