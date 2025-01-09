Why Are Modern Mountain Bikes Getting Heavier?

It's tempting to think that progress means everything should get better in all ways at all times. But mountain bikes have been failing in one key metric for a while now - they keep getting heavier.
Take one of the longest-standing bike models that exists: the Specialized Enduro. Back in 2014, a top-spec version
weighed 27.1 lbs (12.3 kg) in the real world. The current version (which has been around for a few years) weighs 32.5 lb / 14.7 kg. So, the Enduro has gained 5.4 lb / 2.4 kg since 2014 - and that's light by today's standards. When Specialized finally updates it, it's a good bet that it will get heavier again.
So what's caused this bloat? What are we getting in return?Frame
For starters, bikes have simply got bigger. Longer reach and stack per size means longer tubes, so more material is needed to provide the same strength and stiffness. A modern Enduro has about 100 mm longer wheelbase size-for-size than the 2014 version, and you need more reinforcement to stop the rider's weight from snapping it in the middle.
At the same time, many enduro bikes are now category-5 rated for strength and fatigue resistance, meaning they're designed to take the abuse associated with downhill racing. For what it's worth, I owned a 2014 Enduro (not the S-Works model) and broke the chainstay on a fairly modest step-down. It's unlikely that a current enduro bike would do the same.
Suspension travel has also increased - in the case of the Enduro, it went from 155 mm to 170 mm at the rear - and many trail bikes now have as much travel as enduro bikes once did (150 -160 mm). Suspension systems have also become more complicated in many cases - the Enduro has an extra two links to help independently control the suspension curves; other manufacturers are adding idlers or electronics in a bid to improve suspension performance.
Frames tend to have more features too, from integrated storage to adjustable geometry, all of which add weight.
It's hard to know how much heavier frames have become over the years because reliable weight figures are hard to find. Specialized claims the current Enduro frame weighs 3.83 kg (8.4 lb), and while data is lacking, it seems likely the 2014 version was significantly lighter.Fork
Back in the day, a RockShox Pike with 35 mm stanchions was the go-to fork for trail and enduro bikes. Now, the burlier Lyrik is more common on trail bikes, and the even bigger RockShox Zeb or Fox 38 are standard on enduro bikes. It's debatable whether everyone needs such a stout fork, but they certainly offer more stiffness, strength and the option of more travel - at the cost of extra weight. A RockShox Zeb weighs about 450 g more than a Pike. Brakes
Brakes have become much better in recent years. Rotors have generally become thicker (rising from 1.8 mm to 2.0 mm) as well as larger in diameter, resulting in more power and consistency. A 2 mm thick SRAM HS2 rotor weighs 14 g more than the 1.85 mm Centerline alternative but is claimed to offer 7% more power. The subjective difference in bite and consistency is dramatic as well.
Brake calipers have generally become more robust and powerful too. The SRAM Maven, for example, weighs about 136 g more per pair than SRAM's previous most powerful downhill brake, the Code, in exchange for more power. We're seeing Mavens appear on trail bikes now.Dropper posts
Back in the day, you were lucky to get a 125 mm travel seatpost. These days, 175 mm is considered the minimum and most enduro riders prefer north of 200 mm. According to OneUp
, the difference in weight between their 120 mm and 210 mm seatpost is about 150 g.
Wheels and tires
It used to be common for enduro bikes to come with sub-1,000 g tires. These roll fast but puncture easily and reduce control in rough terrain. Today, many bike brands are still guilty of picking underweight tires, especially on enduro bikes, but you'll usually get a ~1,300 g tire like a Maxxis DoubleDown on the rear at least, often paired with a ~1,100 g tire like a Maxxis EXO+ casing on the front. Even this EXO+ casing, common on trail bikes as well as the front of some enduro bikes, has been made tougher
and around 50 g heavier recently.
Wheels have also become heavier, with wider rims, wider hubs and, in general, more impact resistance. Ten years ago, it was pretty common for trail and enduro bike wheels to break or need regular re-tensioning; these days, most bikes ship with wheels that last pretty well.What's the bottom line?
Here's a very rough breakdown of where the weight difference between a modern and ten-year-old enduro bike could be coming from, taking the 2014 S-Works Enduro as an example.
Wheels - 200 g
Tires - 350 g
Dropper post - 150 g
Brakes & rotors - 200 g
Fork - 450 g
Frame - 1,000 gTotal - 2,300 g (5.1 lb)
My colleague Henry Quinney
once said that everything that has made bikes heavier has made them better. I have to say that, like a stopped clock, he pretty much nailed it then. Whether it's longer dropper posts, tougher tires or more powerful and consistent brakes, everything on this list has made bikes more capable, more reliable and more fun to ride.
I'm not saying that weight doesn't matter at all - it's just that in the past lightness was prioritised so
much that we missed out on huge performance and reliability gains that only recently have been realised. I don't think anyone that switches a 120 mm for a 210 mm seatpost would ever go back for the sake of 150 grams.
Better off using the new Stumpy 15 to compare with the older model Enduro and redoing your maths!!
So if you can do that on a trail bike, we don't need heavy ass enduro bikes.
Enduro bikes, which I have, are basically freeride bikes for large hucks.
For enduro riding, a well built 150R/160F trail bike will do great!
I mean, I don’t know how many on here are riding better or harder than Charlie Murray!
And yes, I’m actually selling my bike CUZ it’s too heavy. 36lbs. I have friends with trail bikes that are 40+ lbs. lame!
Not sure why my comment was downvote bombed? It's a very relevant point. You wouldn't compare a modern stumpjumper 15 with the OG mid 80's stumpy either?? (first MTB I rode, but only got to borrow! )
How come cable and housing weight is never included in mech drivetrain weights?
As a factory rider he can be on optimised S-Works frames (also lighter) and has a factory/ team mechanic that can swap out a frame if he/ she feels that it is at risk of breaking during the current or next round (or training between rounds).
I don't know what level of support the pros get now but in the early '90s (I know I am SOOOO old) I had training bikes for training (road bike - base miles, 1 x XC bike and 1 x DH bike (same as the XC bike but with a single chain ring and a ghetto chain guide) and race bikes for racing (the race bikes stayed with the team so that the mechanic had time between races to ensure that it was fully serviced and 'perfect' for the next race). My training bikes were equipped with XT and the race bikes had XTR which was always a nice bonus for race weekends.
Do current top level pros have this level of bike support.
Finally he also has elite level skills to ride stupid race winning fast whilst still avoiding most of the impacts that lesser skilled riders like myself abuse our bikes with.
Like they used to say about a certain brand of carbon rim that was failing for the general public but holding up to elite level racing: "It is hard to break it if it is never touching the ground".
So if the bike can handle those drops and gaps, which are well beyond anything enduro throws at those bikes, then we are all over biked.
Trail bikes doing enduro and winning.
Enduro Bikes doing hardline next to DH bikes.
Yeah, we’re over-biked!
Just got the 5010, my first short travel bike (all previous ~150mm or more) and have a few rides on it, but I was impressed how capable it was.
The sub 30lb trail bike used to be common, but now not so much.
If only there was an independent journalistic entity that could find older frames and compare their weight against their modern counterparts and make an article out of it.
"2009 Enduro SL frame in XL size - 3130 grams with all the bolts and AFR shock"
Meanwhile my 2022 Enduro S4 with Öhlins coil weighed 4393g. 3534g for the frame and 859g for the shock
To this article's point, I find these new breed of Enduro bikes are so comfortable to climb that this added weight really doesn't matter. No one times the uphill segments for Enduro style riding.
Where is the advancement in manufacturing techniques and materials that let us have more powerful brakes, stronger frames and longer droppers without extra weight? Consumers have got lax in demanding light bikes, manufacturers have noticed that they can get away without investing in these advancements while still charging us more and so we just have the same stuff, but bigger and heavier. It's progress, but not the right progress.
Why havent engineers come up with engineering solutions to keep the weight off them. Take carbon wheels that now with the same as aluminium ones. Why carbon ones should be lighter for the same strength as aluminium ones. Let’s face it you expect a carbon frame to be as strong as an aluminium one but lighter, so why not wheels?
On my last ride of the season, I shredded the sidewall on my DH casing Kryptotal on a service road before I even got to the trail. Sharks are lurking everywhere. EXO and EXO+ have no place out here.
I put a lot of time and effort in maintaining my bike - time I could have been spending riding instead. So if there are parts that are more reliable that can make me riding more - than I am all for it and then I dont really care about the weight.
I really hated the "lighter boots lighter skis" trend that cought on for a while. Grilamid boots are shit for shredding and light skis are not as predictable when things are not soft and supple.
Ski touring? Sure go for the light setup.
Resort charging? Why whould you need a light setup at all?
Poplar core, Honey comb tip and tail (swing weight reduction and vibration reduction), metal (probably "titanal" aka a type of aluminuim) and rubber.
You can go back to the Extrem Opinion that launched 2013. It had all of that in one ski - except the core was made of birch and poplar.
I really don't see much innovation but rather silly prices on skis these days. The only good light skis I have ever tried that can charge are Down Skis (the old ones not the new ones...) and the Faction Dictator.
Swing weight reduction si great for making it feel playful - modern stance also helps with that. Tapered shape relieves side forces a lot and makes it predictable.
This is all old stuff - some so old as 20 years. Like the old Drake Boney Tabula Rasa skis (now Drake PowderworkS = DPS) - ro Volkl Sanouk for that matter. Even flex pattern and taper.
Everything got bigger, heavier as more expensive because the bike manufacturers were worried about their trail bike being broke on a review at Whistler.
Pinkbike reviewers routinely say that 37 lb bikes aren’t heavy, Seb said this last week about his privateer bike as a matter of fact. Every Pinkbike reviewer always wants a drppper post that is at least 20- 40mm longer than whatever size the bike comes with( Matt Wragg is the exception that proves the rule). And if you live at Whistler, this is all fine and good. Most of us don’t.
So now people are voting on the weight problem with their wallets…
I was downvoted all the times I raised those questions,but people will understand sooner than later.
What we have now in the enduro category are "pedalable" park bikes. In fact the term "park bike" is missing from most of the manufacturers lineups,so these bikes can be marketed to a larger audience.
If you don't ride just bikeparks and freeride lines,are very heavy or are prone to break everything on your bike,you don't need a 38mm fork,a 5kg frame and 1,5kg tires.
I agree with the later sentiment though - there are a good amount of people that think they need a 38 to ride spicy blue trails, or a black trail where they’re gonna walk all of the gnarly chunk.
I remember my 2014 Intense Carbine XO. It was 28.5lbs out the box with a dropper and pedals. The cables ended up wearing holes in both the front and rear triangle just from rattling, and the front triangle cracked, and the rear triangle cracked in 4 places. Two front triangles and a rear triangle in a year and a half is dumb. I'll take a 33-36lbs bike ANYDAY over that to not have to deal with that nonsense.
I had to put carbon wheels on mine to get it under 30lbs. My old enduro bike weighed under 30 lbs with aluminum wheels.
Also my modern geometry trail bike is the only frame I have ever cracked in 25 years of riding, so I don’t buy the “stronger” argument either.
In the early days mountain biking meant exploring in a nature area, goofing around with friends, using your riding skills to overcome the natural obstacles you encountered, actually cycling uphill and getting a speedy downhill as a well earned reward, while wearing shorts, a shirt and a styrofoam helmet. Skidding, wheelies, bunny hops, river crossings, occasional endo's. Outdoor life, on a simple, limiting, but fun, lightweight bike.
Now, you pay an entrance fee to wait in line to get yourself hauled up the mountain, to jump a shitload of huge, man made (gap) jumps, speed down a flow trail, bomb over rock gardens, navigate tricky North Shore contraptions, while wearing body protection, fall face helmets and what not. Speed and thrills and moves for social media likes.
Fine if you like that, but wondering why bikes have gotten heavier is like wondering why kids can't play on city streets anymore.
I happily ride the same way we rode in the late eighties/early nineties, and I can assure you MY bikes haven't gotten heavier :-)
Better is different for everybody. I tried many modern bikes. Don't like 'm.
Don't like the ride, the wide bars, the maintenance, the suspension setup, the weight, the expensive parts.
For a racer, yes, those modern bikes are better.
For me, my 1993 Giant Cadex CFM-2 is better.
It's cheap and easy to maintain and repair, it does everything I need, it makes my local trails fun, it's dependable, it has character, and it's loads of fun.
Deutschland is not far away from The Netherlands :-)
In fact, me and 2 friends plan to go to Cologne for visiting another lover of old bikes who has a shop there (L' Etappe Cycles) and a few days of riding.
If you have Instagram, follow me at @whateverbikes!
Having a heavier and more capable bike means I can do all the things I want without worrying about something breaking and in turn, injuring me or leaving me stranded out in the wilderness. Claiming that the things you love aren't happening because I'm not on a rigid bike from the 90s is silly.
Good question. There's some regions that are a bit more hilly, but in general we are a flat country. That does mean that every trail here is purposely trying to include each and every little thing that makes it more challenging and fun. Trails tend to be (very) curvy, and include many small climbs and descends, often short but steep and technical.
Even so, if you ask me, no, our terrain doesn't necessitate more capable bikes. That's why a stick with nineties bikes. However, the push from shops, brands, media and other riders to get a 'more serious' bike is strong. So people do ride on fullies, with dropper posts and all that. To each their own. I never feel the need to lower my saddle for the riding I do.
Anyway, my point was that what is now broadly considered 'mountain biking' is completely different from what it was back then. I didn't claim that 'the things I love aren't happening'. That would be silly. Me and my friends ride that way, and many other I know from Insta and YT etc. do too. But I do realize that we are the outliers.
My first ever mountain bike was a Vitus Dural VTT, fat aluminum tubes bonded to even fatter aluminum lugs. Later I had a Raleigh USA Heat with aluminium front triangle tubes bonded to steel lugs and with a steel rear end. Me and my best friend both ride a Cadex, but my daughter's bike and my winter bike are Koga Miyata, a TerraRunner and an Explosion. Both aluminium tubes bonded to all lugs.
Funny thing is that I haven't had one single failure with these frames, but I did just get a Koga Miyata TiRunner gifted because it had a fail in the down tube/head tube bond. Titanium tubes bonded to aluminium lugs, maybe that connection is just more problematic. I'm gonna attempt to bond it again.
You and your friends clearly like the new kind of mountain biking, and that's perfectly fine. That doesn't mean though that is 'what MTB is all about', or that 'nothing is more fun'.
For me it is about other things, and those things are more fun to me.
It's a bit arrogant to claim your way is the 'right' way. It's not a competition. You can like your way, and I can like mine.
You realize that PB began to cover the emerging and growing freeride movement back in the day, which was (and remains) drops, skinnies, gaps, jumps, etc. Stuff that was breaking your ideal kind of bike. Sure, PB covers other disciplines, but the primary audience is gravity driven riding.
I recognize that it's not your kind of riding, but it's like going on a car tuning website and complaining about all the modifications people are making their cars.
You may have an ideal picture of what mtb was and should be, but I'm not sure you're going to find a ton of people who agree that things were better back in the day.
What I did was get past all the things mentioned in the article, because those are all just symptoms. I merely pointed out the cause: modern mountain biking is a different sport.
Assuming that "modern riding" means paying for lift access terrain, body armor and is just for social media likes is just "old man yells at clouds" kind of stuff.
At the end of the day, no one gets to own or define what mountain biking is or isn't. Equipment and riding style and skill may change over time, but at its core it's still about getting outside on the dirt with two wheels and your friends.
Gravel bikes are of course as popular as they are, exactly because for a big part they offer that same pure, simple joy as early mountain bikes did. Enjoying the outdoors, on lightweight, uncomplicated bikes, where YOU have to put the work in (instead of the bike making it easy for you).
The difference is, at least for me and my friends, that we certainly don't stick to the wide gravel roads. 90% of what we ride is (XC) mtb trails, mostly technical singletrack.
I've been riding bikes one way or another for 35 years. I've ridden rigid, dj, bmx, hardtail, fixie, road, gravel, enduro and freeride bikes. I've ridden empty gravel roads in the Saskatchewan prairies, urban free ride, bmx street and park, dirt jumps, xc trails, flow trails, enduro and dh races, bike parks and some of the steepest trails in the world. I've scared myself, exhausted myself, hurt myself. There are few things out there that have brought more new friends, caused me to bleed more, laugh harder, and smile more, regardless of what kind of bike I'm on.
Your riding and your fun isn't better or more pure than the guy on an ebike or the guy riding the chairlift or the guy shuttling up the mountain in the back of a pickup truck. Get outside, ride bikes and laugh. Period.
But, but… modern bikes DO make it easy 🤷🏻♂️
That's exactly how they are promoted and what people buy them for. Suspension and bigger wheels give you more control and comfort, and let you roll over obstacles better. Disk brakes and wide tubeless tires give you more grip and braking power/control. Dropper posts get your saddle out of the way. Electronic shifting and 12-speed 1x drivetrains give you a linear gear steps in small increments.
The result is that the terrain you always rode gets easier, a bit boring, so trails had to become ever more extreme to stay entertaining.
I could have been a bit more nuanced when I said you don't have to put the work in. Let's just say that you have to put way less work in to do the same thing.
Also, yes, a bike that doesn't have all the things mentioned above is a more pure bike. Just one look at modern a high pivot bike will show that very clearly.
The comment about the wide, gravel roads was simply to make it clear where me and my friends are in the gravel spectrum.
Lastly, I'm 54, started cycling as a toddler (this being The Netherlands, we all start young), then got a bmx and I lived on that thing for years. Then some 10-speed racing, and then mtb's came to our country, and I never looked back. I was a mountain bike guide, a bike messenger, rode in the Alpes etc., but living in a flat country myself, I'm positive your riding was way gnarlier overall. My experiences though have been mostly the same: cycling is the best. I do however have more fun on one bike than on the other. Upright Dutch bikes for example are pretty lame.
TL;DR: I never said my way of mountain biking is better. I do think it is more pure, and it is better FOR ME.
If someone else likes another style of riding, fine with me. And I never said otherwise.
So if you ride demanding trails with high consequences-yes, you're riding a heavier bike these days. And it isn't breaking (or at least not as often). If you don't, bike weight is the same or close to it AND modern bikes are more capable.
The simple truth is that despite Giant having the most sophisticated composite frame production facility on earth, they also know most riders buy more bike than they’ll ever use. For a parking lot test ride or even a demo, a lighter trail or enduro bike will feel way better to these riders.
My bigger MTB these days is a Ripmo AF. It sure is less lively pedaling uphill than a Reign (efficient, but not lively). But it sure is better anytime there’s some aggressive descending. And I sure feel better on a bike that’s unlikely to crack or snap landing a big drop or carrying speed through a rock garden.
It's not the first time the getting heavier cycle has happened and it won't be the last.
Or maybe I am old, cynical and have worked around marketing for too many years as part of R&D.
I think the better question to ask is with “trail bikes” (or even down country) being so insanely capable now, does anyone outside of bike park bros need an enduro bike now? I mean a new Top Fuel 9.9 is like 30-pound bike now and has probably gained 5+ pounds since say 2018, but a new one can serve the needs of probably 80% of riders out there. The old 100/100 one with no dropper of old was crazy light but wasn’t a great bike for doing anything besides xc racing. How many folks are riding around on 170mm shred sleds on machine-made flow trails and maybe some old xc singletrack?
But the cool part is, it shares the same frame as their trail bike so i swap out my wheels, fork and shock turns out i have a full blown trail bike that weighs alot less - Merida make their own Frames and they are seriously high quality, probably the best mass production quality in the MTB/road world.
-it's happy being a 13kg trail bike that is fasssst but is catagory 5 rated to live at a bike park in 180/171 mode aswell.
brands are creating bikes that make you buy more than 1 catagory... ie enduro and trail.
I know people like these things. But I do not.
Mainly, I think they should get the geometry right the first time. Adjusting angles by 0.4° and the BB by a couple of millimeters is pretty much meaningless.
A couple of notes: Drivetrains went from 11spd to 12spd, and since the old enduruo was 155mm, maybe it's a better comparison to the current SJ?
Every time I think about weight weenie options for my Dreadnought I think about little Emmy Lan hauling the same bike up the hill for 3x my daily ride… and winning.
That said, at the same power output, a light bike is way more fun uphill.
I’m not saying that you shouldn’t ride a heavier bike. In particular, if you climb for fitness but descend for fun-it may be worth getting to the top a few minutes later if you know you can really pin the descent on a beefier bike.
I owned that 2014 Enduro and it's still a hell of a trail bike by modern standards. It was / is fast as F but I did suffer tons of punctures and sidewall slashes.
I'm fine with heavy enduro bikes but would love to see lighter trails bikes come back. Most people ride way overbiked due to lack of skills and / or ego.
But everyone buys bikes aspirationally so most bikes on my group ride are 150-170mm Fox 36/38 with DH tires on rolling blue/green trails.
And if you show up to any ride with a proper XC bike or hardtail everyone thinks you're a insane weirdo, even though those bikes can do any of the local trails with easy excepting maybe a big steep roller.
There isn't much you can't ride in an xc bike, even one a good few years old if your cockpit etc is setup like your trail bike.
At the last easy enduro here, one of the Scottish xc juniors pitched up and spanked everyone on his clunky xc training bike in full lycra and xc tyres. Yeah it has a black jump line in it.... He smoked everyone because he had the skills required to smoke everyone and the fastest rolling bike.
The poor lads on 35+lb enduro bikes got a beating.
And ... If you look at the top enduro lads or listen to the podcasts, travel isn't everything, being able to pump and carry speed is, which is why they chose to ride shorter travel bikes and often with angles sets to steepen the head angle.
Horses for courses.
If I'm ever over I will take the xc bike and come do some laps with you, follow in and buzz your back tyre with the GoPro on.
@NWbasser. I am sure your steep and technical trails are on another level to anything I have ever ridden or could dream of riding. (Used to love laps of trespasser when I rode for a DH team in whistler)
Enjoy your ride, if your ever over in the UK let's hook up for a ride, I will be gentle.
Still spend my days building jumps, maintaining trails and creating new stuff just because it's fun and you can't crash if your digging.
I even think that Strava for DH has lost a bit of lustre, due to the fact that no one trusts or cares about any Strava time anymore, due to the e-bike factor.
And yes, I’m one of those people. I don’t even really think about those times on an ebike, it’s just so silly.
For the majority of folks, ditching that heritage has been a huge improvement in the fun part of mountain biking. Downhill is fun and there has never been a better time to be a mountain biker. The now average bike is way more capable and won't die anymore.
What to do ... I am not sure but f you do not need all that BIG stuff, drop some. And shop carefully with components, 100-150 grams a pop add up quickly.
I still enjoy my IBIS HD3. 6.25 pound frame with piggyback and close to 28 pounds ready to go. But the 15-20% frame weight increase that happened in the last two years is one of the things that keeps me from pulling the trigger on a new bike ... somehow it feels crazy to shell out $3,500-4,000 for something heavier than my perfectly working "old" frame.
A 29er with a 2.5 width tire and a 28t chainring and 11t rear cog will have the rider spinning at less than 60 rpm at over 20km/h. Any faster than that and I'll be peeling myself off a Douglas Fir.
I'm not bothered by cross chaining. I've been 1x since 9 speed so don't really worry how straight or for how long the chain is.
Maybe instead of smashing through shit try and ride better is my answer.
I will not ride a bike over 31 pounds. Simple. My choice.
I do, however, wonder who's actually asking for things like downtube storage. I guess I get it on certain bikes, but I certainly wouldn't want it on the Blur.
Weight 16.04kg (35 lb, 5.8 oz) Weight Size S4
To me, it seems like an easy way to save weight without compromising performance or durability is to run a less beefy fork with a longer airshaft. All these enduro bikes have a 170 38, but why not run a 170 36 instead?
Also 35lbs is still a standard to measure against, anything heavier better be electric, anything lighter u pay for grams
my 2012 Specialzed Demo with Saint build, fox 40, coil shock, weighs 38.0 lbs
for me these are similar bikes. I'm too old to smash a DH bike anymore, but I know a true DH bike would be more capable than an enduro and weigh more. I'm stoked to have a "DH'y" kind of bike that I can pedal uphill to trails. It's overkill and I am going to giggle a lot while riding it. my normal trail bike is a 130mm bike that is extremely capable and 26lbs. Bikes are fun!
These have also beefed up approx 1.5-2kg. Whilst I understand the requirements for trail/enduro I am surprised that XC bikes have also got heavier given their focus on power to weight and performance
- chech now SB 140 vs 2019 SB 150
- Switchblade vs Firebird 2019
and also the "trail" riding much gnarlier then 5 years back
It is true that lot of bikes are overbuilt now though - most people wouldn't notice the difference in stiffness between a 36 and 38 - this is mainly because of marketing/trends, but it is also great that these options exist. Not everyone can own a trail bike and downhill bike, so having a enduro bike with 38 forks makes sense if you have one bike for everything.
But I don't understand the complains about tyre weights as EXO was/is crap, hence why they brought out exo+. Most people would be best served with a DD out back even if they only go to a bikepark once a year
build. 10.7 Kg 😳
youtu.be/ldiQunC34HY?si=spU21xPSg8pXpcbC