Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?

Oct 12, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
DH World Champs bikes 2018
Adam Brayton's custom-painted Scott Gambler probably didn't look this pretty after the World Championships were over. Imagine how beat up it would look after a season at the bike park.


Why does it take so long for corporate bike brands to address popular grassroots trends? Wide bars, short stems, dropper posts, one-by drivetrains, chain guides, 29ers, wide rims, tubeless systems… the list of user-generated improvements that were widely adopted years before mainstream bike and component makers committed to production goes on... Rather than answer that question, I’ll give you another yet-to-be-addressed grassroots example that has been ‘trending’ for over a decade.

How many riders wrap their bikes to protect their frame finishes from gouging and scratches? Yeah, a lot, and the practice isn’t limited to fastidious dentists who can’t live with the sight of a scratched up Hightower perched on the back of their recently detailed BMW X6 M.

I took a straw poll while I was skulking around the Whistler bike park that suggested that as many as one in four riders had wrapped their frames. A little more poking around revealed that a large number of bike brands and shops religiously wrap their demo and rental fleets as well.

You don’t have to search far for a compelling reason to protect a frame. Pinkbike’s Buy/Sell pages are filled with close-up images of minor frame blemishes, posted by sellers to assure potential buyers that their bikes look close to new.
0 BIKE FRAME WRAP PROTECTION
Many riders protect their frames with off-the-shelf products originally designed for helicopter rotors. Pre-cut options, like this one from Shack Wrap, make the task easier and look more professional.

Moab’s Poison Spider bike shop rents a fleet of elite-level trail bikes. Mechanic Chad Guyer says that they wrap every frame with a clear product used to protect helicopters. When the tape comes off, Guyer states that, with the exception of a few deeper gouges which are unavoidable, the frames look new. When Poison Spider sells their rentals, the value added, he says, is upwards of $200 USD.

Let’s recap here: A mountain bike costs a lot of money, and it lives in an environment where it will be continually scratched and scuffed. Paint, anodizing, and plating have historically failed to resist that abrasion. Wrapping a frame with a tough, clear adhesive product protects the finish, keeps the bike looking newer longer, and adds a busload of resale value. And, the concept is both valued and accepted worldwide by a large number of enthusiasts. Buoyed by all those positives, you’d think that bike makers would jump on that and integrate protective wrap as standard equipment on mountain bikes.

But… they don’t.

invisiFRAME proetection kit being applied
Hope HB160 - Fully invisiFRAMED
Applying a layer of adhesive material to the complicated shapes of a mountain bike frame requires some skill and clever cutting. Invisiwrap offers pre-cut full-frame wrap kits for the more adventurous garage mechanic.

I breached this subject with a handful of marketing types from well-respected bike brands and all I heard were excuses: “We believe that our chainstay cushions and down tube bash guards provide adequate protection.” “It would add weight.” “Bikes are already expensive, that would just raise the MSRP.” “Frame wraps would detract from the finish.” Plausible? Maybe. Pathetic? Absolutely. The smoking gun was that when asked if they wrapped their personal bikes, the answer from five out of six was, “yes.”

bigquotesIntegrating graphics with clear protective wraps on the top tube and down tube, as well as high-wear areas like the rear stays, should not be a daunting task for bike designers.

Combining frame graphics with a protective wrap is neither new nor experimental. Keith Bontrager’s 1990’s-era hardtails featured thick, wrap-around vinyl stickers that integrated his logo graphic into frame protection for the vulnerable top and down tubes.

Off-road motorcycles and cars have long abandoned paint in favor of protective (and replaceable) wrap graphics in high-scuff zones. To their credit, some brands ship their bikes with an assortment of clear protection tape that range from a handful of dots and squares to ward off cable rub, to more comprehensive kits (like the ones Specialized ships with its bikes), which include some tube-length protection. Yeti includes pre-cut wrap kits that are specific to each frame and size.
Bontrager Race lite
Bontrager's 1990's-era Race Lite combined a wrap-around vinyl sticker with frame graphics to protect the top and down tubes.

Customers, however are still saddled with a task of applying the stuff. No problem taping up small areas, but wrapping the top and down tubes without adding fingerprints and air bubbles to your graphics can be a scary commitment for a first-timer who has just shelled out eight grand for a stunning new bike.

I'm not suggesting that bike makers cover their frames tip to toe with plastic tape. I do think it's high time that bike makers came to terms with the fact that paint doesn't hold up well in the mountain bike environment and offer us a pro-version of the longer-lasting alternative that riders have collectively developed in their absence. Integrating graphics with clear protective wraps on the top tube and down tube, as well as high-wear areas like the rear stays, should not be a daunting task for bike designers. And, applying that treatment at the factory would ensure a professional aesthetic on the showroom floor. Bikes would look better, and customers could refresh the graphics when they didn't. The only real question left is, “Why aren’t we already there?"

  • + 5
 I still can't get my head around why bike still don't have as standard complete rear triangle chainslap protection. Even bikes that do have it there always that 'missed spot' that is back to raw.
  • + 5
 Been doing this for years with clearbrite auto hood protectant from pepboys at $20 a 6inxhx20ft roll, $15 harbor freight heat gun and their free coupon scissors. NOT A DENTIST!
  • + 1
 What is this: "6inxhx20ft"?
  • + 1
 @ssteve: 6 inch x 20 ft... or 15,2 cm x 6,1 m
  • + 4
 I'm gonna take a really far out guess here and say.....money. It costs money and time to wrap a frame, and the manufacturers wouldn't be able to make that cost back by charging more for the bike, like they would with say, a dropper instead of a standard seat post.
  • + 1
 They could make it an option, loads of bike companies let you customise the bike and it's components to no end, yet they don't offer wrap as an option. Seems like as a £100-150 option it would be a good margin option too.

I think it's more about turnover, they don't want their old bikes kept in pristine condition because the first buyer has less incentive to sell it and buy a new one, and the used buyer is a potential customer they lost. It's in their interest that bikes don't look factory fresh for years and years.
  • + 6
 my 2 cents. They want you to keep buying their shit. plain and simple
  • + 5
 Yup. The quicker your bike looks shit, the quicker you'll buy a new one.
  • + 1
 Or go the Orange route with powder coated frames? My 8 year old Five still looks great. I bought a Tues and a Myst recently (not both for me!) and both had quite a lot of wrap on crucial places, so clearly the manufacturers can apply it at the factory. I still put more on as neither had any on the top tube or on the outside of the chain stays to cover heel rub.
  • + 1
 I agree completely that there should be a factory option of frame protection. As said elsewhere, even chain and downtube protection is still lacking with many manufacturers. But I also feel like why do we need to try so hard to protect these blinged out machines that, as RC says, are being used in quite an abrasive environment? I mean why spend £5k on something that needs £100 of clear tape to keep it looking bling?
I totally get all the arguments for resale, upon which I rely heavily but we shouldn’t have to be so concerned about keeping our bikes tidy so much as we should about ripping. It smacks of some roadieology to me and I don’t like that show shit.
Have we gone too far, making bikes that are too shmancy and now we’re all scared to ride em before we wrap them up in protection? Heaven forbid I crash and put a scratch in it and you can forget going out in the mud, no way my babies getting the grinding paste treatment.
Do I care more about protecting my investment than I do about hitting that rock garden? I mean the things worth 4 times more than my car and I wouldn’t take that rallying. Feels like it’s heading that way to me but then I’m perpetually skint.
  • + 1
 Frames coming wrapped seems like it could definitely benefit a lot of consumers. I like the idea, and though I can see some downsides, I think wrapping the high-wear areas ought to be wrapped.
  • + 1
 Effetto Mariposa Shelter Tape is the best stuff out there! Use a nickel to round the edges and a heat gun to get it to sit flush and it quite honestly saves frames. I can't recommend it enough!
  • + 1
 Don't YETI Bikes come with protective foil for certain places of the bike? Granted, the foil does not look as thick and sturdy as Invisframe for example.
  • + 1
 What's this helicopter clear vinyl ? Sounds interesting. I use motorbike shop thick clear vinyl, it's a bit of work to cut the forms but not impossible.
  • - 1
 There's quite a few reasons why manufacturers don't wrap frames from the factory but I'll give you a few:
- Shipping containers that exceed temperatures of 60*c during transport cause material deformation and defects.
- Paint off-gassing causing a reaction with material adhered to it.
- Long term effects of glue interacting with paint, leading to possible warranty scenarios.
- Discoloration of the wrap material overtime as it gets sun-affected

The list goes on.

I applaud companies like RideWrap offering a high-end solution to protecting frames. We have staff in our office that have gotten their personal bikes wrapped and they look great. However, due to a myriad of known and unknown issues with adhering copious amounts of 3M or off-branded protective tape to bicycle frames, we're happy to let RideWrap provide this particular service.
  • + 1
 Because they’re too busy chasing their tails coming up with dumb shit to think about smart shit.
  • + 1
 YT Bikes now come with some area's of the frame taped, downtime, rear chain stays etc.
  • + 1
 Banshee uses hard anodising to avoid minor scratches. That really is some tough stuff. Only works with aluminium though.
  • + 2
 same here! 3M clear protective film...
  • + 1
 Or just stop caring. A lot of BMX riders just get on with their lives and ride their bikes, scratches, skuffs and all.
  • + 1
 Prediction: 2020 clear protective dynotags will be the new black
  • + 2
 3M tape
  • + 1
 Bonty Race Lites (with their custom short offset) were the bomb!
  • + 1
 Well said.
  • - 3
 Article? Reads more like a sponsored advert to me.

Post a Comment



