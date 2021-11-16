Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)

A commonly made argument is that longer cranks offer more leverage, meaning more torque can be generated for a given force at the pedal. This is true, but leverage comes at a cost. If you can move your pedal with a certain force and at a certain speed around the circumference of the pedalling circle, a longer crank will generate more torque but at a lower rotational speed (rpm), because the circumference is bigger. Power is just force times speed or torque times rotational speed, so either way, the power is the same (at least in theory).



This thoroughly amateurish diagram shows that for a given distance travelled by the pedal, a longer crank will turn through a smaller angle. So for a given pedal speed, a longer crank has a lower rpm, which cancels out the increase in torque.