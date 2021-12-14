Why Taj Mihelich Has Sympathy for Mountain Bike Designers

Photo by Brockit Studios

Words: Taj Mihelich

will

Mike Levy and Mike Kaz would have to test bikes together to be a similar weight to me.

My Zwift trainer's weight limit is 250lbs which leaves no room for me to wear clothes while working out.

I hit up my friend George French first. He's one of the engineers who helped transform the dangerously weak BMX bikes of the early 90's into the bikes of nowadays that you can throw off a building. I wondered if he could explain why my BMX held up better than my MTB costing ten times as much.

"PING!!!" I fire out of the 90-degree catch berm that I had just slammed into. That sharp metallic noise that is echoing through the woods came from my fork. I can feel that it is suddenly sagging low, and before even hitting the brakes, I bounce the much-too-soft front end to confirm that yet another fork has given up on me (this time, it ends up being a sheared compression damper).This kind of thing happens way too much, and in a flood of frustration, I curse mountain biking and all its stupid, overly complicated parts. "Why can't they make parts that last!" My short riding seasons in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan are perennially interrupted by failed bike parts. I've never had a fork or dropper survive a summer. I measure the lifespan of my shocks in weeks, not months. Cassettes wilt underneath me.Maybe I'm doing something wrong? My pro BMX career indeed developed a riding style that my bikes would call "unsympathetic." When things were on the line, my mindset was, "my bikebend to my will (or simply bend)."Still, I pushed my BMX bikes hard most every day and they never seemed to break (even though the whole bike cost less than my now limp mountain bike fork). It wasn't until my pro retirement that I got on a mountain bike and all the bike failures began. And that doesn't seem right to me. I'm a 48-year old man with a fused lower back who sits at a desk most of the time– I don't think that I'm riding that hard!A couple of summers ago, I rode a shuttle up at Copper Harbor with two other big men who I'd guessed were in the same 250lb (113kg) club as me. I jokingly said, "I bet you boys have broken some bike parts." An avalanche of stories with failed suspension and crumpled parts entertained me to the top of the mountain. They were having the same experience as me. It seemed I wasn't alone. It made me wonder if mountain bike designers worried so much about product weight and performance gains that they had neglected long-term durability for the Clydesdale class?Frustration drained out of me as I cooled down on the slow, mushy-fork ride home. With a clearer head, I admitted it isn't fair to compare my BMX experiences to MTB. For one, thanks to good sponsors, BMX parts were free. To be safe I regularly changed out "wear parts" like handlebars, forks, cranks, and frames before they showed any signs of fatigue. And, perhaps most critically, I had to acknowledge the painful truth that I wasn't this heavy when I rode bikes for a living. I don't know when it happened, but the shift in my life from riding all day to sitting at a desk all day added some pounds. I wondered, "do bike parts have a weight limit?" My Zwift trainer and my pull-up bar both have a 250lb user limit (which means I'm over the limit if I wear clothes while working out).Contemplating the design challenges faced by mountain bike engineers made me realize they deserve some sympathy. Imagine trying to design a product that needs to work for a rider who weighs 90lbs (41kgs) or one as heavy as me? And what about riders heavier than me? Their task seems impossible—design a product their pro team wants to use, and every other kind of rider too, oh, and don't forget Taj, the overweight, washed-up BMXer who wants his bike set up unreasonably stiff. I decided to reach out to some designers/ engineers to learn more about the seemingly insurmountable challenges they face.

Why are BMX parts so strong, yet so inexpensive (compared to MTB)?

We've learnt that the standardized testing was almost worthless, passing the standard tests was a formality and not a guarantee that things were strong enough. — George French

-George French, Mechanical Engineer @ Odyssey and G-Sport

It wasn't that long ago that I thought a seat post that sprang erect at the push of a button seemed hilariously unnecessary. Now having a dropper seems absolutely essential (but still makes me giggle). Droppers live a hard life, though, enduring a rider's weight bouncing around on rough climbs. I shudder to think of the torture my posts have suffered sandwiched between my bulk and a hardtail. I asked Quinn at OneUp Components for his thoughts.

What are some of the challenges of making parts (droppers) that need to work for a huge range of rider weights?

Is there a weight limit on your products?

I noticed this blurb in the instructions for adjusting post travel, "Lowering the post travel also increases bushing overlap and alignment pin length, which is great for heavier riders." Should riders over a certain weight choose less dropper travel to prolong the post's life?

Quinn Lanzon, Marketing Director @ OneUp Components

Jon Staples, Owner, Engineer, and Designer of OneUp's dropper

I am woefully unqualified to offer product advice of any kind, but I recently got a Manitou Mezzer Pro on the front of my bike and like it a lot. Cranking the pressure in the upper air chamber seems to work well at keeping the fork supportive under me but doesn't feel harsh as it ramps up. I hit up Phil from Manitou to try and learn about how his crew tackles the design challenges of varied rider weight.

Do your products have weight limits?

What are some of the challenges of making a fork for a huge weight range?

Let's say a rider is 250, 300, or 400 lbs. How can they expect their fork to perform?

Phil Ott, Product Manager @ Manitou

It was a eureka moment that made me fall in love with mountain biking when I figured out how much suspension could increase grip. Suddenly a dusty and bumpy berm could feel like a smooth, Skatelite layered, bowl corner on a ramp. Diving in and forcing my tires to grip is one of the best feelings I can think of on a bike. Dave and Bronson from Rock Shox were kind enough to answer some questions about how they make that magic happen.

What are some of the challenges you face trying to create a product that a wide range of rider weights can use?

Is there a weight limit on your products?

How does suspension perform differently for really lightweight riders vs ideal weight (if there is such a thing) vs heavy riders?

Setting up my bike to factory specs at my weight puts me pretty close to max pressure. Coming from the fully rigid world of BMX makes me want things even stiffer and so I'm often right near the limit. I imagine that is why I have so many suspension failures?

Dave Camp, Senior Design Engineer @ Rock Shox Rear Shock

Bronson Stagner, Design Engineer @ Rock Shox XC Front Fork

Is the solution to my problem as simple as adjusting the advice on my shirt?

I've spent my life on bikes, and so it is strange for me to discover that I'm on the edge of who mountain bikes are designed for. There were some hints in the manufacturer's responses about steps to make my equipment hold up better. For part 2 of this story, I'll dig deeper, focusing on practical advice (from the experts) for setup and durability.