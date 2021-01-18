Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?

The meme that's been making the rounds.

The Premise is Flawed

Sam Reynolds - A dude who shreds... and also a YouTuber

Brands Spend a Lot on Sponsored Riders Beyond Just Their Salaries

The Reality is More Complex than the Meme Suggests

Content creation featured in two of the Pinkbike Academy challenges this year because it's becoming more important than ever for mountain bike athletes.

The Pandemic is Accelerating Current Trends

Wyn Masters is way ahead of the competition when it comes to mixing a strong media presence with race pace.

It's Mostly Jealousy