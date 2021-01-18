Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?

Jan 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
The meme that's been making the rounds.


Words: James Smurthwaite

Throughout Silly Season I've been spending a lot of time on social media trying to spot new sponsors for riders and maybe some new bikes too... but that's not all I've seen. One meme that has been doing the rounds and simply refuses to die is the above image pitting 'YouTubers' and 'Dudes who actually shred' against each other.

The implication is that the bike industry is ignoring the best riders out there and instead spending all its money sponsoring riders who simply have a large following on the video-sharing site and no riding ability. I've seen it shared by both sizeable YouTubers and, more frequently, by talented riders with a chip on their shoulders. Oh, and definitely some local dude-bros.

I’ll be the first to admit that a lot of what happens on YouTube is pretty lame. It's understandable when some experienced riders roll their eyes at those ‘Epic Backcountry Rides’ or videos about how ‘sick’ the bike park is, or being told how to bunny hop for the 40th time, but clearly there’s an audience that cares. Those channels can rack up millions of views a month. But, is this new generation of content creators hoarding all the sponsorship money at the expense of fast riders? Well, it's time to wade into the mire of shit slinging too...

The Premise is Flawed

For a start, this is a bit of a false comparison. Some of the most talented riders on the planet have got their start on YouTube and continue to use it as their main outlet such as Danny MacAskill, Fabio Wibmer and Tomomi Nishikubo. Outside the trials world, former pros have also turned to Youtube to continue their careers such as 2013 FMB overall winner Sam Pilgrim, 2015 Rampage Best Trick Winner Sam Reynolds and slopestyle legend Cam McCaul. The boundaries are more blurred than ever between the two categories as even current racers and freeriders such as Bernard Kerr, Rachel Atherton, Danny Hart, and Finn Iles have begun to put more effort into their YouTube channels too.

Of course, this meme probably isn't targeting the YouTubers I've mentioned above but the like-and-subscribe-ring-the-bell-all-caps-wheelie-tutorial-glowing-thumbnail-I-just-hit-my-first-double-and-you-won't-believe-what-happened brigade. There's definitely a drop-off when it comes to the riding ability of YouTubers and the majority of mountain bike videos, even from some of the bigger creators, on the site are nowhere near the levels of the riders listed above but to say it's all Joeys on there is definitely hyperbolic.

Reynolds going stratospheric across the canyon gap.
Sam Reynolds - A dude who shreds... and also a YouTuber

Brands Spend a Lot on Sponsored Riders Beyond Just Their Salaries

Secondly, there's no small amount of money going to sponsored riders, both men and women, who aren't on Youtube. To put it simply, racing and competition ain't cheap. Sure, only the cream of the crop riders earn a large wage but bike companies support lots of "B" riders as well as the teams they ride for too. The flights, hotels, bikes, mechanics, team trucks and everything else that goes into a sports marketing program is a sizeable investment for a bike brand. Add on top of that all the freeriders, brand ambassadors and legacy riders who also get a slice of the pie and there are plenty of people out there getting paid to ride without a YouTube channel.

Money might be moving around these days, but it's hardly that brands aren't spending a lot on talented riders.

The Reality is More Complex than the Meme Suggests

I don't need to tell you that bike companies don't sponsor anyone just because they're fast, it's because they help to sell bikes. Previously, racing and competing was one of the best ways to do this as it got blanket coverage in all the magazines, produced content for advertising and was a way to show the speed of your bikes against the competition. Another way to do it was through photos, films or videos where, again, the fastest riders profited as they usually looked the best.

In 2021 however, there are so many other ways to get your bikes in front of potential customers. Social media, along with cheaper and more available cameras, means that anyone can create content and share it with the world. It's no longer the fastest riders that carry the most capital but those who can get the most engagement.

Content creation featured in two of the Pinkbike Academy challenges this year because it's becoming more important than ever for mountain bike athletes.

Racers have maybe 10 or 15 opportunities a year to show their pace against the competition but for YouTubers, every new video is a chance to show off the product they're paid to promote. Even if they only produce one video a week, that's significantly more than a racer can hope to compete with.

On top of that, the value of a race result (especially a mid-pack one) is hard to calculate, but the analytical tools that the internet provides can very easily tell a marketing manager exactly how many eyeballs a YouTuber has reached. Each impression has a cash value attached to it and the marketing dollars spent on an influencer much easier to justify. The proof here is in the pudding with racers now pumping out riding content on their Instagram profiles or YouTube channels to bolster what they can offer to sponsors.

The Pandemic is Accelerating Current Trends

But YouTube is 15 years old now, so why has this meme become so popular this winter? Well, as with most things at the moment, the COVID-19 pandemic has probably had something to do with it. A changing global situation has left brands re-thinking where they spend their money. If you've sold out of bikes and you're on a waiting list to get your next batch of frames, that product/sports marketing budget is going to be one of the first things on the chopping block.

It's still unclear exactly what racing is going to happen this year and with racing falling under the marketing banner, racers are likely to be one of the first victims of these cuts. I know that some entire racing programs are being disbanded for 2021 and others are definitely shrinking the number of riders they support.

As Matt Wragg alluded to in his predictions article, the way that sponsored athletes to interact with brands will have to change over the course of the next 12 months too. If a racer can't provide a return to their sponsor through a strong race result, they are going to have to think of other ways to show that they are worth the money that is spent on them. Don't be surprised for them to turn to social media, especially a YouTube channel, to be one of those ways. They will have to be savvy about it though as we've also seen some prominent YouTubers have their sponsorships reduced this year too as the market starts to get saturated.

Wyn Masters and Keegan Wright talking their way down through the relentless gnar.
Wyn Masters is way ahead of the competition when it comes to mixing a strong media presence with race pace.

The pandemic has also introduced a new wave of riders to the sport. Mountain biking offers the ability to exercise alone or in a family bubble, to escape the home office and it offers great mental health benefits. These new riders aren't going to be hunting down content from riders sending 100-foot gaps or smashing bike park berms. Instead, they'll be looking for content that opens their eyes to the variety of trails they can ride, coaches them through the confusing world of trail etiquette, encourages them to progress their skills and tells them which products they should upgrade their new bikes with. It's far less intimidating for these riders to see someone talking through the ups and downs of a ride on their local trails compared to a shreddit full of hucking and shralping. Being a shredder could potentially make you less relatable to potential buyers and therefore less valuable to a potential sponsor. (On that note, I suspect several "beginner" channels are downplaying their skills on the bike to be more relatable. Gross.)

It's Mostly Jealousy

The popularity of this meme probably tells us one thing, the balance is shifting and some riders are being left behind. It's adapt or die time for riders and those who don't embrace the added reach of social media are likely to be the ones that are on the wrong side of that bargain. If all you offer to a brand is the ability to ride a bike fast and you can't back it up with anything on social media, there aren't many ticks in your column when budget meetings come around.

Of course, all of this has been happening for years but it has been seriously accelerated by the fallout from COVID-19. This probably means some 'Dudes (or women) who shred' are looking pretty enviously at those YouTubers while they have struggled to find as much support this year. But ironically, a salty meme probably isn't the kind of social media content their sponsors will be looking for...

Posted In:
Racing and Events Stories Op Ed


86 Comments

  • 74 10
 No James, your premise is flawed. Theres a big difference between a pro who posts to YouTube and a "youtuber"
  • 3 0
 Pros posts on Youtube?
  • 8 1
 @HendersonMike: To describe one’s self as a ‘YouTuber’ is to give one’s self a professional title (no different than an ‘engineer’ or ‘nurse’). Moreover, it implies creating video content for YouTube is their primary focus and primary source of income.
  • 9 7
 @HendersonMike: They've been reduced to because the industry has decided to sponsor youtube posers instead of real professionals. Apparently, talent doesn't matter anymore, only view counts.
  • 6 1
 @HendersonMike: brendon fairclough, olly wilkins, remy metailer, cam zink, lewis buchanan and some others
  • 5 2
 @cwatt: wow semantics much? They clearly meant pro mountain biker not pro YouTuber.

And there's lots of good content on both sides. Remy and Yoann are certainly my first go to but the content from people like vancan and Dale stone are awesome.

Therea also just as many pro MOUNTAIN BIKERS (happy now) who's online content is just meh. Presenting is a unique skill and not everyone can be as good as Sarah Moore.
  • 1 2
 @chriskneeland:
Posing is a good thing! That is what Cover Girl model do, they pose and then they make a lot of money from it. I myself think we as individuals, or a company, should sponsor any and all that can help us sell our products.

I am sure Seth Bike Hacks help sells way more bicycle products than any Professional Racer does. At this point though, I do NOT know if I can even trust Seth Bike Hacks anymore for an honest review as that channel is heavily sponsored, it is really no different than a Big "Magazine". Can any of us really trust these "Big Dogs" for honesty? They are going to say what their sponsors tell them to say and NOT what they truly feel.

My favorite Youtubers the small time guys that post stuff that helps me fix my bike. To me "how to repair and maintenance" videos are the best videos, and most of these vids seem to be from small time guys that do not have monetized channels. These guys tend to have channels with NO Flash, only SUBSTANCE, and that works out great for me, because I only want substance and I do NOT care for flash.
  • 2 2
 I think the most frustrating thing about youtube mtb content is just how many channels there are of people who don't really know what they're talking about. The reality is they don't have the skill and experience to tell someone how to properly ride a bike. But for some reason they think they need to be on the internet doing how to videos and bike reviews. Some people need attention and need to the the one looked up to, I guess. But seriously, how many videos do we need of another mediocre mountain biker POV his ride down a trail talking about a bike and how it compares to his 2014 stumpjumper. And he brought along his even less skilled girlfriend.

Other really skilled riders just want to ride their bikes, with their friends, and have a good time without feeling the need to f*ckin document everything on the internet. That should be okay.
  • 42 2
 "IM HOMELESS AND UNEMPLOYED" aka I moved into my really expensive sprinter van to make a living off youtube views sums this meme up pretty well.
  • 2 0
 LOL!! that was awesome
  • 34 2
 Youtube Riders regardless of skills do actually help sell bicycle stuff, Riders who shred quietly do NOT. Besides, about 90% of bicycle riders do NOT shred at all, nor do they care to.
  • 1 0
 This. At the end of the day a sponsored rider is another form of advertisement for a company and if a sponsored rider can't improve sales then they're not a worthy investment
  • 21 0
 I really appreciate this kind of thought and writing, especially on such a fraught subject. Thanks for the nuance.
  • 16 1
 James is spot on about the long tail of average youtuber riders being a boon to anyone seeking out new trails. It’s hugely entertaining watching Remy Metailer huck Goranga but if I can ever get up to Squamish I want to see average-Joe being like “um, well, I think if I creep down the left then I won’t die” or even and honest “way harder than it looks. Should’ve chosen a different trail”.

Likewise, 100 videos of “how to bunny hop” or “easiest way to remove stuck cranks” is annoying on its face but really nice if you’re struggling with a skill or mechanical failure.

The only thing that truly sucks is the hustle/attention culture. The all-caps colorful fonts make my eyes bleed (looking at you BCPOV).
  • 19 5
 Haters gonna hate - it takes A LOT of work to be a successful YouTuber. There seems to be this weird view that you just film your ride, put up a video and get paid. Look at all the racers who tried to become influencers back in March and how cringe their content was/is. For the handful of YouTubers we all see, there are thousands who never go anywhere. It's not much different than racing...the best rise to the top. Im not convinced any of pros really sell bikes - the reviews here, BIKE, Vital, etc. and local bike shop influence sell bikes.
  • 2 0
 I think pros selling bikes might be indirect - they have a direct impact on people who influence others to sell bikes, perhaps. I'm not sure how many Instincts Jesse Melamed sold on his own when he was racing that platform, but when I talked about that bike in the store after he both won a couple races on it AND did pretty well on the NIMBY 50 you can bet your ass I was telling people about how versatile that platform was.
  • 3 0
 @j-t-g: Jesse also had some great youtube content in 2020. I don't think you can discount the whole package as being valuable.
  • 2 1
 @j-t-g: I get that. How many of those buyers do you think even knew who Jesse is or what EWS is?
  • 2 0
 @jayacheess: Absolutely. I think he probably sold more slayers with his "this is my slayer that I ride 100% everywhere" bike check video than he did in years of racing. But I'm referring to when he ran the Instinct, which is the year prior and before he did as much content.
  • 3 0
 @MikeyMT: Knowing the customer is important. It's something I'll say to someone who I know before or who clearly reads Pinkbike, etc. You can tell pretty fast. We also sold a ton of Instincts to 40 year old moms - this was a group I was less likely to mention Jesse's achievements to.
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: lol. The mom is the interesting one IMO...why did she come to your shop not the one down the street?
  • 22 9
 There is a big difference between watching the same old videos about going down A-line and watching Brian Kennedy BKXC ride somewhere in China, Spain or wherever. Sure he may not have the skill of riders that fly down a hill at ludicrous speed but in the end he is more entertaining. And I can relate to less skilled riders because that is who the market is for Santa Cruz, Ibis etc.
  • 6 1
 This. I got worked for defending the ‘lifestyle’ photos in the Pinkbike Academy episode but my position was lifestyle photos offer a broad appeal to people at different riding abilities, most especially people who may not yet participate in the sport but might be compelled to do so if they see it as a fun, community-driven activity.

While I have heard the criticism re: Brian Kennedy, he certainly has a market I believe represents the majority of riders (new to mid-skill).
  • 7 0
 @cwatt: Brian also comes across as a likable, affable guy who has found a good format for his videos, and highlights many trail centers that get little to no love otherwise. I've used his videos as a resource more than once when I'm hitting up a new trail system
  • 13 0
 Wait, so a histrionic meme turns out to be histrionic and the realty actually far more nuanced? Lies, I tell you! :-D
  • 9 1
 Do people that hate on Youtubers really feel that the rider they are watching in a mountain biking video needs to be in the top 0.1% of speed/skill for it to be enjoyable and entertaining to watch? I think the Youtubers have proved that there is a lot more to making entertaining content than simply bombing down a trail at mach speed.

I honestly just think it's the fact that higher skilled (pro type) bikers are butt hurt that lesser skilled riders have managed to gain a much bigger following than themselves.

If a given pro put as much thought, time and effort into making content as the Youtubers do then I am sure they'd have an even bigger following. Someone like Remy Metailler is a prime example - half pro half Youtuber. Best of both worlds, and he has a very significant following.
  • 6 0
 Great Topic: I think the term pro is often based on solely someones ability at their chosen discipline. This doesn't always relate to someone who can represent a brand.

Sponsoring someone is like giving someone a new job role, and a brand can often see the potential in a person and through this develop them into a face for the brand.

Budget naturally play a part in these decisions, a prolific name in the sport will have a huge wage requirement yet get the brand less exposure to the market than someone who is uploading on YouTube once or twice a week.
  • 2 0
 Pro or professional has lost it's actual meaning. It means only a person who earns their living from a specified professional activity. Usually they should have sufficient education and/or training but it's demonstrated over and over that (in certain professions) there are people who don't have it.
  • 7 0
 I think some of the appeal of the youtuber mtbs is many focus the video on the trails which is what most of us think about when riding. The pro vids focus on what they can do on a bike, which is amazing. I got time for both!
  • 6 1
 I have a friend who is salty because they got a 4.0 gpa and a masters degree and don’t make as much as a friend who finished high school and started a business. Same issue here. There will be those who are jealous and those who know how to bring home the bacon regardless of changes in the marketplace. It just takes flexibility.
  • 2 2
 never hire anyone that actually gets a 4.0 ;p
  • 3 3
 @Dlakusta: the A students teach the B students how to work for the C students.
  • 9 0
 It's never worth comparing ourselves to other people. That's as true for income as it is for riding ability. We're all going to die, just do your best.
  • 2 0
 I agree @Yerts

Comparison is the thief of joy - Roosevelt
  • 5 0
 Youtube has to be a pretty tough grind, I mean people who post content daily or weekly while traveling, riding, filming, editing, uploading, responding to comments etc, that can't be the easiest job in the world, and good on them for being courageous enough to quit their day-job and try to make a living amongst the endless trolls of the internet. I say good for them because it's a small percentage that can actually make a living doing that, similarly, the pros who make a living from competitive mountain biking, either way, you're a boss in my mind.
  • 5 1
 A good Youtuber needs to be a good video maker more than they need to be a good rider. The best rider in the world won't be entertaining to watch or successful on Youtube if they can't write decent scripts, edit and shoot videos properly and generally engage the audience.

Bike companies are paying Youtubers to advertise their products, in the same way they are paying racers. The best racers get the most money, the best Youtubers get the most money. (In theory)

Remember the 'job' is to sell products. Not shred on a bike.
  • 5 0
 So the real issue here is the meme is saying funding for grass roots racers is dying out. I guess the answer would depend on how critical you feel racing is to mountain bike culture.
  • 4 1
 Dunno, when i was first getting into the sport all i needed was some NWD to get motivated. I didn't need a Youtuber telling me to check my bolts before a ride. I figured that out later when my cranks would spontaneously detach.
  • 2 2
 edits > some failed dentist rambling about cockpit setup
  • 1 1
 So much this.
  • 3 0
 Bike companies want to sell more bikes. You tubers get a ton of views and exposure for their products. It’s probably not a coincidence that companies are shifting a portion of their allocated sponsor budget towards YouTube riders. At the end of the day the reality is that they are probably selling more product from YouTube exposure vs pro rider exposure. It’s just business and marketing. These riders are pumping out the product media for you vs the bike company dipping into its media budget as often.
  • 3 1
 Adapting/adaptation occurs in a population, not an individual. You mean acclimate.

PS: article is meh, riders shouldn't be forced to have use YouTube to get sponsors to want them. Do you even understand how much time it takes to shoot and edit content? I swear some people think you can just get a good video shot and edited in like 2 hours.
  • 2 0
 I'm old enough to remember when we had to wait months to get the newest DVD of Clay Porter or NWD to get me stoked. I still watch them over and over again. But, the fact that I can happily watch Jeff Kendall-Weed wear out just his back tire with something new every week is awesome. Seeing places that are actually accessible to me or places that I am super familiar with are cool to see ridden differently as well. I'm a fan of the instant gratification of YouTube.
  • 2 0
 I may be in the minority here but after a couple of minutes of watching pros ride doing super amazing, fast, sketchy stuff I just zone out. It's so far out of my ability that after the inital 'awe' of it all, I can't relate in any way. I'm not saying it's not amazing because it is, it's just not for me most of the time.

Compare that to an intermediate rider who has a fun personality and is showcasing cool trails that I'm interested in visiting at some point, that's much more where I am as a rider and person so of course I'm going to want to watch stuff like that.

At the end of the day, it's the views that matter. Why would a sponsor give a pro loads of money if they're not out there showing off that brand's stuff to as many eyes as possible? If I wanted to advertise my bike/pedals/clothing etc, I would choose the average rider who has 1 million subscribers over the pro who has 2 thousand, it just makes sense.
  • 2 0
 I mean I watch a ton of Youtube videos as do probably everyone who posts here and there is a big difference in the levels of polish as well as entertainment value you get from certain videos. And that is what matters most is can you keep me entertained since that is why I watch youtube, for the most part. Youtube is a product and if you can offer me a good "show" then people will watch or if you offer nothing people will tune out.

Look at people who have Rocketed up out of Nowhere like Kyle and April or others who have had channels for years and are still very low in subscriber counts. What is the difference? Many times it has zero to do with riding ability.
  • 2 0
 As the top comment says, there is a massive distinction to be made between pros who upload videos to youtube and "youtubers". I understand how this is confusing, especially given some regular bike pros will sometimes step into the youtube universe for a cameo in much the same way protagonists in stranger things will step through the portal into the upside down.

I could write a dissertation on the youtuber parallel culture universe phenomenon, its happening/happened in every sport I follow with the oldest and most well developed example being skateboarding. The funny thing is despite mountain biking and skateboarding cultures being very different, their respective youtuber parallel universes are the same and bike youtube has followed the exact growth path. We are now at an important phase where they have achieved almost complete cultural independence (this mislead article being fantastic evidence for that) and they will move towards creating their own financial/economic ecosystem.

In skateboarding this translated to entire youtube only pro teams and companies. I think its going to take longer in biking due to complexity and manufacturing costs but it will happen and I'll come back to this post for an I told you so moment.
Or maybe it already happened, I don't actually watch that stuff.
  • 6 1
 Well hello Punt.. I mean Pinkers..
  • 2 1
 Speaking of tools with ridiculous titles and thumbnails...
  • 2 1
 Being good at youtube is so much more than just filming yourself riding bikes. You might be good for one viral video if you do some amazing ride/run/line and it gets traction in the right places but turning that into a career and consistently making money from it requires you to be a skilled filmmaker, entertainer and algorithm decipherer.

There are more than 500 hours of content being uploaded to youtube every minute of every day. Making yours worth watching is far more than just being good at riding bikes.

Brands understand this, they also understand that the budget for one race can get someone to put your bike in front of thousands of people every week of the year with a guaranteed positive message attached. The big difference is the racer might have a mechanical out of the gate and you get publicity that is worse than not spending the money at all.
  • 2 1
 I don't think it's quite so black and white. There's always going to be shit YouTubers for whatever reason, and that reason may not be their riding ability. Cathro for example, is not a shit YouTuber. Remy is not a shit YouTuber. Seth's bike hacks isn't on the same level of riding at all, but he knows this and makes a wide variety of high quality content, making him not a shit YouTuber.
I don't think the issue is YouTubers who aren't great riders getting brand deals, the issue is HOW MANY uninteresting content creators get sponsors. 80% of the content out there, it's all the same mediocre 'lifestyle' riding, with nothing to make it truly unique.
Whatever, I'm not a marketing director so who am I to comment
  • 5 1
 Related issue: YouTubers filming unsanctioned trails. It happens, and it sucks. Anyone who films unsanctioned trails without builder permission should be kicked to the dirt.
  • 3 0
 Don’t forget about the builders’ channels. They are interesting and a fundamental part of the sport that was largely ignored in bike media when it was all magazines and races.
  • 1 1
 @Jvisscher: are there any / many good builders channels to watch? I don't really 'Youtube' much as there is just so much crap on there. (and yes the POV unsanctioned trail people can suck on a huge variety of ball sacks....)
  • 1 0
 @wallheater: The only name I can come up with is Berm Peak. My friends always send me links to watch but I haven’t recorded/written any down. Just use them to get ideas for features to build.
  • 2 0
 So bike/ bike parts sponsorship is really just about selling more bike stuff? Didn't see that coming.
All this time I thought it was about the joy of competition, making the breed better and so on.
  • 2 0
 There was a point where it really was about development. All the bikes are so bloody fast now that they can be ridden at speeds where you may not be walking away from a crash. Somethings gotta give.
  • 1 0
 If I had to guess I would say it's mostly new riders watching and supporting these mtb youtube personalities. Anyone who has ridden for a while knows how to jump,skid,wheelie and install a tubeless tire. I don't mind them but some if them are corny and stereo type the mtb style. Like the flannel daddy's constantly saying Yewh! and Ya Boi!
  • 1 1
 Well... I don't know either way but I find it extremely annoying to go onto YouTube and see all these videos with huge letters splashed across a picture of some guy and his bike "Epic monster drop!!!" "Biggest backflip yet!?!!"

I watch bike videos on PinkBike and that's it. And the comments under the videos are always better on PB, most times I actually learn something...

So, I am not sure what y'all think but I prefer to ingest my bike-related media on a website wholly devoted to biking and not wade through trillions of videos that try to click-bait me but just end up making me frustrated because theirs a million more like 'em out there all doing the same thing.
  • 3 3
 Youtubers are as a whole a bunch of geeks. There’s that many of them grassing up peoples trails with their Crow mountain bike jersey they've been given thinking they are sponsored. They must spend time at home practicing at home how to do a high pitch scream like their balls have been chopped off so they can try and sound like Claudio. Hard to find any decent stuff anymore as there’s that many of them! Plus in these tough times they seem to ignore travel restrictions and think they are exempt and say the footage was taken before travel restrictions were put in place!
  • 3 3
 Most of the pro channels dont even have the 30k followers to even get paid from google which is a shame when you see garbage channels like BC POV and that Kyle and April one those people can barley ride and are def getting paid, it is whack people should stop looking at these channels and watch Dylan stark, Wynn masters, Bernard's or brendogs. I think the meme is very correct!
  • 2 0
 "The Reality is More Complex than the Meme Suggests" needs to preface every meme.
  • 3 1
 I don't shred, but when I do, I'm hitting 100 foot gap jumps when nobody is around to see it.
  • 3 1
 Meanwhile the people who build all the trails for other people to profit from don't even make it on to the meme Big Grin
  • 2 2
 people watching seth bikes hacks as he uses his fucking fox 36 axle as a hammer to spin off his air top cap like a fucking monkey. fuckkkk youtube persona's ride your bike like an OG, not for the likes ya friggen weiners!
  • 1 1
 There is already a good video from last year on the subject here on Pinkbike: Wyn Masters Speaks to Yoann Barelli on Sponsorship and Salaries in Pro MTB.
  • 3 2
 EVERYONE JUST GO OUTSIDE AND RIDE YOUR BIKE
  • 1 1
 anyone else find the youtube content super annoying ? too much talking, too many bro-downs. Peter Pan convention.
  • 1 1
 I love the premise that the bike companies know anything.
  • 3 3
 I can’t stand you tubers.
  • 1 1
 delete
  • 1 2
 deleted
Below threshold threads are hidden

