Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed

Jan 14, 2022
by Seb Stott  
I'll admit, this cartoon is way over the top. But it's worth knowing that suspension travel figures are far from exact.

Recently I made the case that more is more when it comes to suspension travel. But it may surprise you to learn that many bikes don't actually offer the travel they claim. Some have more travel than advertised, but more often they have less. Sometimes quite a lot less.

I must give credit to Alan Muldoon of MBR magazine for drawing my attention to this. Never content to take any bike brand at their word, he's been measuring the travel of test bikes for years. Because some of the bikes he measured were way off-spec, he convinced me to start doing the same in 2018. Two of the first bikes I measured were the 2019 Specialized Enduro and Scott Ransom. The Enduro had a claimed 160 mm of travel, but my test bike with its Fox DPX2 shock was delivering just 148 mm; meanwhile, the Ransom claimed 170 mm but delivered 173 mm. So, instead of a 10 mm travel difference, the bikes had a 25 mm gulf between them. I'd already noticed the Ransom far outperformed the Enduro in the rough, but was more imbalanced unsupportive in the corners. Measuring the travel provided a credible reason why.

Measuring travel

I'll admit that measuring travel isn't precise. I estimate my method has an error of +/- 3 mm, but that's good enough to spot when a bike deviates significantly from the claimed travel. I put the bike upside-down on smooth, level ground, adjusting the dropper post until the axles are level, then measure from the floor to the centre of the axle. Next, I deflate the shock and thread a ratchet strap from the bottom of the rim to the seat tube. Ratcheting it tight while allowing the remaining air to escape the shock, I can be sure it's fully bottomed out. Then I measure the distance to the floor again and take the difference.

Of course, you could use linkage software to calculate the travel, but this assumes you know the real-world stroke and eye-to-eye length of the shock and a lot of the variation in travel comes down to this.

Why travel can change

Marketing
Customers often shop for bikes by travel, so brands might occasionally stick a badge on a bike that fits it neatly into a particular travel segment based on intended use, rather than its actual travel. One brand told me off the record that they once had a bike that measured up at 158 mm travel but they sold it as a 150 mm bike because that's what customers wanted. More common is just to round up to the nearest 10 mm.

The Grim Donut
Who needs precision when you're this hydrated?

Compromise
Frame designers have to balance many considerations when designing a suspension linkage: weight, cost, ease of manufacturing, reliability, progressiveness, standover clearance and (most importantly of all) how many water bottles can fit around the shock. Stipulating that the bike must deliver exactly X mm of suspension travel is an unnecessary extra constraint. If moving the shock mount a few millimetres will make it less likely to break, or better still, allow a water bottle to fit, then who cares if the travel figure changes a bit?

Shock stroke
Most bikes have a leverage ratio of between 2:1 and 3:1, meaning for every millimetre the shock moves, the axle moves 2-3 mm. So if a shock measures 1 mm short on stroke length, the travel will drop by as much as 3 mm.

Fox say their shocks are built to a tolerance of +/- 1 mm on stroke length, but in the real world, it's often difficult or impossible to access every last millimetre of that stroke. Modern air shocks are designed such that the negative air spring prevents it from topping out harshly when riding and helps improve the off-the-top sensitivity. But in some cases, this can make them unable to fully extend without being pulled by an external force. If you forcefully extend the rear axle or over-inflate the positive chamber, you can usually get these shocks to deliver their full travel, but whether or not you'll ever use those last few millimetres on the trail is another question. Similarly, some modern air shocks have substantial bottom-out bumpers which make it difficult or impossible to fully compress the shock.

Don't get me wrong, shocks that don't fully top-out or fully bottom-out are undoubtedly a good thing on the trail. But depending on how you measure it, the "usable stroke" can be as much as 2-3 mm less than the fully-extended stroke length in the most extreme cases, corresponding to 5-8 mm less travel.

2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude
2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude

Geometry adjustments
Some bikes have adjustable chainstay lengths or longer chainstays for larger sizes. Increasing the chainstay length usually increases the length of the effective swingarm, which means more travel. Roughly speaking, for every 10 mm increase in the swingarm length, suspension travel will increase by about 2-2.5%, so about 3-4 mm for a 150 mm bike. Not a huge amount, but for bikes where the chainstay length can vary by as much as 20 mm, it's worth considering. Note this isn't true for brands like Forbidden where the change in chainstay length is achieved by moving the bottom bracket relative to the main pivot, not by changing the swingarm length.

The leverage ratio for the 2019 (non-high-pivot) GT Force, courtesy of Dan Roberts. In the low setting, the leverage ratio is slightly lower meaning less travel, though not by much in this case.

Less obvious are flip chips at the shock eyelet, which are designed to raise or lower the bottom bracket height. Flipping these can change the average leverage ratio and therefore the amount of travel that's extracted from the shock. Ironically, the low/slack setting, generally considered better for descending, usually offers less travel. The difference is usually only a millimetre or two, but in some cases where the flip-chip is mounted on a short rocker link, it can be much more.

Axle path
Axle path diagrams are often shown with a compressed scale. This makes it look as if the forward or rearward component of the travel contributes significantly to the overall distance the axle moves along the perimeter of the arc, or diagonally from the start point to the endpoint, as opposed to the vertical component of the travel which is normally quoted.

But if the axle path is drawn to scale, like in the diagram opposite, it becomes clear that measuring travel vertically or diagonally doesn't make much difference. Even for a bike with an extremely rearward axle path (a Forbidden Dreadnought in this case) the difference is only about 3 mm. For bikes with conventional axle paths, the "diagonal travel" is usually around a millimetre more than the vertical travel.

Does this matter?

Yes and no. Though important, suspension travel is far from the only thing that affects suspension performance. Ultimately, if a bike rides well it rides well, whether or not the travel matches what's written on the frame badge. Besides, I don't want you to think that most bikes are centimetres off the quoted travel figure. Most I've measured are within a few millimetres - close enough that any difference could just be a measurement error and certainly not enough to worry about.


But just as riders want to know exactly how much a bike weighs, they should know how much travel it's got. In those (rare) cases where a bike has notably less travel than claimed, it can help to explain why it rides the way it does. It's a bike review cliché to say a bike feels like it has more or less travel than it claims to. In some cases, that's because it does!

Seb Stott


84 Comments

  • 154 3
 Good theory but the number one reason for less travel is corona lol
  • 1 0
 nice one
  • 2 0
 Smooth. That’s pretty good
  • 5 7
 ... which is caused by 5G.
  • 1 0
 @mrti: aliens
  • 6 0
 @mrti: that made me laugh, but my scientific brain told me to downvote.
  • 1 0
 hahhaaa
  • 1 0
 that was good one
  • 80 12
 My bike identifies as having more travel than it does
  • 1 4
 this made my day hahaha
  • 6 7
 r/onejoke
  • 5 8
 I heard the Canyon Strive is travel-fluid too. Rad.
  • 4 10
flag elemon58 (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ct0413: That's hilarious haha. Let's just hope it doesn't cut itself.
  • 1 5
flag noakeabean (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Comment of the day
  • 7 3
 Now we just need stickers for rigid singlespeeds that say: “I identify as a DH bike.”
  • 1 1
 @carym: YES
  • 1 2
 @bishopsmike you win today sir...you win. Big Grin
  • 5 4
 @elemon58: Internet Jokes degrading people who are different than you make your day?
  • 3 3
 @rpdale: yeah pretty much
  • 1 0
 @carym: "I identify as a prius" - recently seen on a lifted, mud-terrain tire'd, coal rolling Ram 4x4.
  • 1 1
 @rpdale: not sure how you read that from my comment, but you are clearly a strong detective.
  • 1 0
 My $700 hardtail identifies as a $20,000 spesh turbo kenevo sl
  • 17 0
 Dammit! My bike has 3mm less travel than claimed! No wonder I can't ride as well as Loic Bruni does!
  • 5 0
 This is the real reason I measure travel: more excuses.
  • 1 0
 @seb-stott: wouldnt the strap in the above article also induce error, if you tighten to 5 pounds pressure vs. 500 pounds. The 500 pound may bend the stays enough to add more travel?
  • 14 0
 Really cool. I'd be fascinated to see a (probably redacted) breakdown of how bikes within a category compare. Knowing the Ransom and Enduro were so different, I'd be curious if there's even more range when you add more bikes, and if that affects perceived performance. I'm sure manufacturers wouldn't want this, as it could reveal marketing hooey or the like, but I'm curious regardless.

I'm also wondering if some brands are worse offenders than others- does Specialized always lie (I assume so, for a variety of reasons) or are there outliers? Are brands that list very specific travel, like the Ibis Ripmo AF at 147mm, more accurate or not? I know it ultimately makes little difference knowing or not, as the bike will ride how it rides regardless of whether it has 150mm or 154mm, but I'd be interested either way.
  • 12 0
 That Enduro was an outlier, and I think in that case the cause was the shock. The bike also measured slacker and lower than the geometry chart suggested because the shock wasn't reaching full extension for some reason. This is definitely not to say that every Specialized underdelivers on travel, or even every bike in that model. (In fact, according to Muldoon, the current Enduro over-delivers on travel (176 mm) - link below.) But I can only review the bike I had on test and that bike was underdelivering on travel.

I've also measured around twenty bikes now and the vast majority are close enough to be a non-issue. I just think it's interesting that travel numbers aren't exact and *occasionally* measure up a fair bit off.

www.mbr.co.uk/reviews/full-suspension-bikes/specialized-enduro-s-works-29-review#:~:text=with%20the%20suspension%2C%20as%20we%20measured%20its%20vertical%20wheel%20travel%20at%20176mm.
  • 1 0
 @seb-stott: I knew i remembered reading somewhere that the 2022 Levos measured less than the advertised 150mm travel, it was a review article from MBR.. they observed 139mm travel and "Specialized is looking into the discrepancy"

that being said, I own a 2022 Levo expert and love the bike, I don't think I'd benefit from an additional 10mm travel if their findings are true.

www.mbr.co.uk/reviews/electric-bikes/specialized-turbo-levo-pro-2021
  • 9 0
 It should be standard practice in a review to include actual measured travel, just like how the weight is typically recorded and included. It would be really interesting to see if there are bigger discrepancies in shorter travel or longer travel bikes.
  • 3 1
 Please include measured travel numbers with and without pedals.
  • 6 0
 I love the analytical articles from Seb, always super interesting and informative! Someone finally taking the time to look into the random things I think about
  • 9 2
 is this where we say something about riding a hardtail?
  • 12 0
 No
  • 9 1
 My hardtail has always handled rough really well. Just checked and it turns out I've had 15mm's of travel this whole time.
  • 4 0
 Seems that rigid may take the win in consistency here.
  • 1 0
 Having negative travel helps with traction.
  • 14 9
 I do not care for the attempted normalization of ebikes by including as supplemental graphics to articles that are not ebike specific. Boo!
  • 12 7
 Could be posted on a women magazine as well:
" Why your ride might have less travel than claimed"
  • 6 0
 Can I count the foreskin?
  • 14 3
 Why are some women bad at math?



Because they have been told that this is 8"

l------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------>l
  • 2 1
 @salespunk: disappointed i can only give one props.
  • 2 0
 Bikes with a rearward axle path should be measured as diagonal travel, I think - Fork travel isn't measured vertically, why should rear travel be?

This is a great write-up, interesting to think about how "travel" is kind of poorly defined. Vertical or diagonal? Straight point-to-point, or arc length? Do we assume the bike isn't pitching forward or back when the fork or shock is compressed independently?

Hardtail fork travel can be similarly misleading. Head angle, reach, chainstay length, etc. can all affect how much "real" travel you experience at the pedals vs. the bars.
  • 2 0
 Good point about how it's defined. Since wheel/axle path is almost always an arc or series of arcs, travel is usually defined as the sum of arc lengths, and then rounded off.
Not sure I follow you on the hard tail fork travel part though. I don't think anyone cares to define how much travel you feel at the pedals.
  • 1 1
 Why do the rearward axle paths get a special case? You're saying that those specifically should be measured straight-line point-to-point, like a fork, but then ask how to measure travel... You just stated the way you prefer.

That "travel at the pedals" (not calling it "real") you refer to applies to all suspension bikes, not just hardtails.
  • 1 0
 @justinfoil: I'm saying that regardless of axle path, if we're going to measure fork travel in line with how it actually compresses - not the net vertical component - rear travel should be measured similarly. I'm not saying that's necessarily better, but for consistency's sake it makes sense to me. Being that bikes tend to hit obstacles primarily while moving forward, I'd say a rearward path with the same vertical component has "more travel" than a more vertical path. Forward paths are a whole other discussion I guess.

I agree the travel at the pedals applies to all bikes - Hardtails might be kind of irrelevant to this discussion, I just find the various geometry effects interesting.
  • 3 0
 My world has been shattered knowing that bike companies aren't telling me the 100% truth. What's next, please don't tell me I can actually mix sram and Shimano chains/drivetrain parts!
  • 1 0
 Well, take a seat, because guess what... You can and it works well!. Just need to match speeds (duh), definitely match shifter with mech, and ideally match cassette with chain (maybe chainring, too).

For 12-speed, SLX shifter and Deore mech shifts an XO1 chain (way harder/longer wearing than a GX chain) across a GX cassette no worse than a GX mech, but it's way more stable (better b-pivot and stronger clutch) so it's better overall.
  • 1 0
 For about 20 years riders were really hung up on travel equating to capability. This was part of the equation, but in reality geometry was probably just as important to capability. I'm so thankful that the concepts around geometry are now becoming mainstream. Geo, tires, travel, in that order!
  • 1 1
 Travel is part of geo...
  • 4 0
 Soooo, is there a spreadsheet you've made of actual vs advertised travel of test bikes?
  • 1 0
 No, it's just to say things, not bringing things
  • 4 0
 "Downcountry" bike turned out to have 150mm travel instead of 130mm, I have been bamboozled.
  • 1 0
 A guy I know recently discovered that the shock on his new stumpy was about 8mm short on its stroke compared to another friends stumpy shock. He only discovered it after they did a bike swap to test different forks and noticed how completely different the rear felt.
  • 1 1
 My friend bought the Interbike Turner 5 spot a long time ago. Hounded Turner for it. He really liked it till his measured it and found it had less than 5” of travel. There was some back and forth with Turner, culminating in a very heated phone call while driving out to a bike shop in Haleiwa on a too wet to ride Friday afternoon. Was quite funny to listen to as a passenger. Turner didn’t want him to have the bike and he didn’t want to keep it, so it worked out well for both parties. To this day, it still comes up in the riding group and it’s been almost 20 years.
  • 1 0
 If they really liked it, why the hell does it matter if they didn't measure it at 5 inches? How far off was their measurement, anyway?

(Note I said "they didn't measure it at" and not "it didn't have")

How petty do you have to be to get rid of something you like because of intentional rounding up or just differing measurement techniques?
  • 1 0
 To be fair, I got pretty heated when it came to light that I had less than 5 in....uh....nevermind.
  • 1 0
 S4 stumpy Evo uses a 55mm stroke shock for "150mm" of travel. the stanchion on the float X is ~59mm long and I have consistently pushed the oring off it. Still doesn't hold a candle to the Enduro with "170mm"
  • 1 0
 This is a great argument for bring back Pinkbike's old (ish) Behind the Numbers series. Hopefully their corporate overlords allow it to be outside the paywall.
  • 1 0
 My bike is one of those that loses travel in the slack position, but if anything it almost feels like more because the increased progressivity makes it harder to bottom out.
  • 1 0
 This would be cool to see mentioned in field tests where they see how the travel compares to what the manufacture says it is.
  • 1 0
 Not unless they also check and account for all geometry measurements, especially including actual full shock stroke, in a consistent and accurate way.

Between manufacturing tolerances in both frames and especially shocks, pnuematic top-out & bottom out bumpers, and even differing leverage curves*, the numbers would be all over the place and fairly useless.

*(relatively higher ratio at the beginning would exaggerate not being topped out, while relatively higher at the end would exaggerate the bottom out bumper)
  • 1 0
 Travel matters less than intended purpose/geometry/suspension tune etc.

For example, Yeti SB150 rides like a burly enduro bike with “only” 150mm of rear travel.
  • 1 0
 This is all very fascinating, but what the people really want to know is why it’s been been three weeks without a new a PinkBike Podcast. Pinkers want to know!
  • 1 1
 Seems like possible lawsuit unless there is some fine print from a crafty lawyer in the bikes paperwork etc.
Would a 376 hp car marketed as 400hp pass muster?
  • 3 0
 Yes! it happens all the time. Evo FQ 400, makes like 390. hellcat 707 hp makes like 650 at the wheels. Every motorcycle snowmobile or quad ever sold dose not match the engine size. yamahas grizzly 600 was 588 cc for years or something like that. 400cc bikes with 372 of displacement, 125cc race dirtbikes having 128cc of displacement. its everywhere.
  • 1 0
 Yes, because every dynamometer is different. Just like every shock is different. As Seb mentioned (though I think he exaggerates the prevalence, or at least it varies between brands), not all shocks top-out all the way, especially modern very sensitive ones that will sag a bit even under the weight of a 30ish pound trail bike. And bottom out bumpers...

So, if you asked Specialized, they would say the Enduro has 170mm of travel if the shock moves X mm (62.5?). Because of pneumatic top-out and bottom out bumpers, as Seb pointed out, you might not measure that 170 mm on your bike, but you also won't measure that full X mm on your shock's travel.
  • 3 0
 @ridingofthebikes: 650 at the wheels almost sounds like it is making more than 707 at the crank.

And to add on they marketed the G35 as having a 3.5L engine, but it actually has 3.498! Those bastards lied to me.
  • 3 0
 A lawsuit? LOL
  • 1 0
 TBF quite a few cars don't exactly match the stated power numbers. That being said, it's not always a bad thing as often instead of having less they have a factory "bonus" (BMW B58 or VAG EA888 engines come to mind for example).

@ridingofthebikes In that hellcat example if the 650 it's at the wheels then of course it will be lower than claimed. Manufacturers don't use whp and for good reason.

To me whp isn't very informative as it depends so much on the drivetrain, gear ratios, final drive, wheel and tyre size, not to mention the specific dyno... Makes it completely irrelevant to evaluate the engine itself or compare between engines. Think of it this way: you build an engine, put it in a car and dyno it. Then you swap it to a completely different chassis. Has the engine's power changed? No. Yet whp is different. It's not like the whp number is any more "real world performance" than crank hp either. Real world performance is measured in seconds, not hp. But crank hp at least tells me the actual engine's capability regardless of chassis.

Capacities in production vehicles are almost always slightly below the rounded claimed numbers to make sure they will not jump to a higher insurance or tax group where local regulations base charges on engine size. And the rounding is for marketing, model names etc. 2.5l rolls off the tongue a bit better than 2.489l.
  • 1 0
 Check Husqvarna 610
  • 1 0
 Every single motorcycle ever marketed is like this. They are essentially categorized into classes. 250, 450, etc. They always round up or down. KTM and Husqvarna share an engine for the 690 and 701 Enduro but clearly they are marketed differently.
  • 2 0
 Oh no! Time to go buy a longer travel bike, just in case.
  • 2 0
 flex after bottom out should get you the rest of the way there.
  • 1 0
 new marketing term: "travel headroom"
  • 1 0
 If I'm measuring travel, it's arc length. That's how far the wheel moves.
  • 1 0
 Somebody please sort out that cable loop on the XTR brake!
  • 1 3
 I'm as sure of the length of my travel as I am the length of my dick.
  • 2 0
 Measuring by hand can lead to wild inaccuracies.
Below threshold threads are hidden

