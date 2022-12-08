Video: Why You're Not Sponsored - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 5

Dec 8, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 2 EPISODE 5


Be your own billboard. In this episode, Cathro breaks down sponsorship. What is it, how does it work, what brands might expect from you, and what you could expect from brands.




Huge thanks to the brands who have helped make How To Bike Season 2 happen.

Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Ohlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing




Cam Zink's advanced trail riding progression course.

Outside Learn offers courses and lessons from riders like Cam Zink and Joey Schusler for everything from basic trail skills to advanced jumps and drops. Learn more.


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos How To Bike How Tos Pinkbike Racing Continental Santa Cruz Bicycles Shimano Ben Cathro


19 Comments

  • 17 2
 Because I don't wanna be the 1000th mediocre bike rider who makes a youtube video about their boring and slow riding of flow trails
  • 2 0
 i was slow riding your mom last night
  • 13 0
 You should see my sticker collection. I am sponsored by a lot of companies.
  • 10 0
 I'm pretty sure I'm not sponsored because I don't race. Or have any marketing value.
  • 5 0
 I am sponsored by Amway. I'd like to talk to you about this great business opportunity . . . . .
  • 6 0
 Easy answer, just like any other rider in South of France, think you're fast, go to races, meet Bruni and Vergier at 15 yo, realize you're already 15 seconds behind them, go back home and write Pinkbike comments instead
  • 7 0
 after briefly seeking sponsorship a long long time ago...I also look back on that being the least fun I ever had mtn biking.
  • 2 0
 I was a sponsored skater, I liked it. It wasn't financially viable, but I sure had fun with it.
  • 2 1
 @RonSauce: for me, competing just drained me...and then I got so anxious about getting injured that it just got in my head at the start line every time.
  • 5 0
 I am sponsored by AutoPlay!
  • 4 0
 because you don't have a BMX background!
  • 4 2
 If every single video on Youtube was set to autoplay, every video will get 1 billion views!
  • 1 0
 I can announce that I have renewed my contract and I'll be part of the Paypal Credit Team for another 5 years.
  • 2 0
 Content is king, right?
  • 1 0
 Fake it until you make it!
  • 1 0
 Excellent Ted Talk!
  • 2 1
 i decline the many sponsorships i'm offered - that's why
  • 1 0
 I thought it's because I'm not that good.
  • 1 0
 I’m sponsored by my parents





