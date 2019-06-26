VIDEOS

Video: Wicked Fast Riding with Keegan Wright in Episode 5 of The Wright Line - 'Escape'

Jun 26, 2019
by Cycles Devinci  



Keegan’s singletrack odyssey and racing accolades continue in the South Pacific. Fresh off a sixth place finish in the Tasmanian Enduro World Series and a late night of celebration, Wright awakes in the forest. And he’s not alone as snakes and spiders spy his lines. This locale is as exotic and storied as it seems. Derby, Tasmania, which sits off of Australia’s southern coast, holds some wicked singletrack and history. The once rich mining town that nearly faded away is now a hub of incredible riding, hosting the first Australian EWS round in history. As Keegs explores these striking lands he finds their watered ends and a worthy vessel. Where will this take him next?












Rider: Keegan Wright Film & Photos: John Colthorpe

For those of you who missed them, here are Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3 & Episode 4.


MENTIONS: @outhouse / @cyclesdevinci / @UniorDevinciFactoryRacing


Must Read This Week
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
73579 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
62962 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
52680 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
45707 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
43149 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
41228 views
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
39371 views
First Ride: ARC8 Extra - A New 160mm 29er From a Small Swiss Brand
37353 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022908
Mobile Version of Website