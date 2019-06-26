Video: Wicked Fast Riding with Keegan Wright in Episode 5 of The Wright Line - 'Escape'

Keegan’s singletrack odyssey and racing accolades continue in the South Pacific. Fresh off a sixth place finish in the Tasmanian Enduro World Series and a late night of celebration, Wright awakes in the forest. And he’s not alone as snakes and spiders spy his lines. This locale is as exotic and storied as it seems. Derby, Tasmania, which sits off of Australia’s southern coast, holds some wicked singletrack and history. The once rich mining town that nearly faded away is now a hub of incredible riding, hosting the first Australian EWS round in history. As Keegs explores these striking lands he finds their watered ends and a worthy vessel. Where will this take him next? Rider:
Keegan Wright Film & Photos:
John Colthorpe
For those of you who missed them, here are Episode 1
, Episode 2
, Episode 3
& Episode 4
.
MENTIONS: @outhouse
/ @cyclesdevinci
/ @UniorDevinciFactoryRacing
0 Comments
Post a Comment