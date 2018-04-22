New Wide Range Drivetrain, Manitou Dirt Jump Fork, and a Dirt Cheap DH Bike - Sea Otter 2018

Mongoose gives its Boot'r DH/Park machine a complete makeover for 2019. The fun begins with a 63-degree head angle, the new Boxxer RC fork and a Saint transmission. MSRP is around $2500 USD.
Mongoose Boot'r DH Shredder
e-thirteen chain guide and house-brand crankset.
Shimano Zee changer.
Schwalbe Magic Mary tires and and a RockShox Boxxer RC fork.
The shock is actuated between a forward extension of the swingarm and the upper rocker link,
ProTaper Cockpit Components
These bars are actually black. The Hayes Group dropped the Answer logo from its handlebars and stems, re-releasing the brand under the ProTaper monniker. Bars options are 31.8mm, 35mm and in a variety of heights and sweep-back angles, Widths are 810mm. Oh, and ProTaper bars are sold in carbon and aluminum.
ProTaper Stems in both DH and conventional designs, with Torx hardware and black anodizing.
ProTaper flat pedal.
Pins are reversible: one tall side and one short side.
Exodux Truck-Bed Rack System
The Exodux modular bike rack stows your bikes in similar fashion as a pad, but with locking security and without any contact between the bike and the truck (the rear tire sits on the bed).
Exodux racks can be configured for as many bikes as the width of your truck can handle.
The anodized knob operates an internal expander that holds the bikes from inside the steerer tube. Unlocking the key disengages the knob so it spins free.
The "key" is actually a tamper-proof screw device. The key is also used to secure the rack to the vehicle.
Exodux racks release from their mounts for stowage with a simple latch that also shares the same key.
The basic kit for a four-bike rack costs $749 USD, and a number of add-on utilities are offered to mount ladders, kayaks, or just about anything.
Father of the All-Mountain Bike
Robert Reisinger, founder and creator of Mountain Cycles and now head engineer for 6D helmets, poses with one of his creations.
What's New at SDG?
SDG's prototype Junior Pro component kit: The bar is 650mm wide, with smaller, 19mm diameter ID lock-on grips and a transistorized Slater saddle. MSRP to be determined.
SDG's JR Pro Slater pedal is only 90mm by 90mm, but the bearings and shaft are the same strength and quality as its full-sized flats.
SDG's new dropper post: Little information is available, except that it will be officially released this summer. The cable-actuated post's action is smooth and there is no perceptible play.
SDG Telllis dropper post
SDG Tellis saddle clamp detail.
Tellis Dropper remote lever.
Chillin' at TerraTrike.
Underground Bike Works
Recognize these mountain bike legends? That's John Parker, Yeti's founder, on the right, and Frank the Welder on the left. Parker has launched Underground Bike Works, starting with the Revival, a limited-edition aluminum hardtail (made in the USA) with a warbird-inspired paint scheme, over a brushed metal finish. Only 200 signed and numbered bikes will be produced.
Curved stays - a Parker signature.
Yellow highlights are masked over transparent black fade, then the frame is finished with a clear coat.
Titanium head badge.
Construction is beautifully done, with details tucked into every corner of the frame.
A more affordable import Revival is planned; this is the prototype.
New Manitou Circus Dirt Jump Fork
The Circus fork gets 34 millimeter stanchion tubes, a new hollow crown, the Dorado air spring and a 15mm axle - basically, and entirely new fork. Travel ranges from 80 to 140mm and MSRP is $750 USD. Oh, and it's for 26" wheels.
The bottom out control is self contained, so you never need to search for a spacer.
Manitou's adjustable volume spacers are juggled above or below the white piston to control bottom out.
Foes Racing Ridgeback
Founder Brent Foes has been true to aluminum construction - and its seems that public opinion has swing back in his favor. Meet the 29-inch-wheel Ridgeback. Travel is 140 millimeters and the geometry is up to date, with 76-degree seat and 66-degree head angles, a 17-inch reach and 17.125-inch chainstays.
Foes is a fan of single-pivot-swingarm suspension. The small link between the seat stay and rocker arm allows him to triangulate the swingarm into one rigid structure.
Giant and DVO Team Up
DVO Suspension is a co-sponsor of Team Giant and LIV racing, and the new bikes were out in force at Sea Otter. Giant must have been stoked about their new suspension, because their team bikes were on display out in front of their tent all weekend. Normally the team machines are tucked inside the tent.
Turn Signals
Using its built-in Bluetooth connectivity, the rider can signal left or right-hand turns using the handlebar-remote.
The straight-ahead function (facing down in the photo) causes the lights to flash together for safety.
Box Components' 11-speed 10 by 50 cassette
Box debuted a long-travel cage and a 10 by 50-tooth cassette.
The rear view of the cassette shows the driver spline and its steel, 50-tooth cog.
The Box 11-speed 10 by 50 cassette is also sold as a 10 by 46.
Box's Cassette body is not directly compatible with either Shimano or SRAM, but it uses the same spline tool.
Box Components's splined cassette is modified with a smaller internal thread and a step-down and the end of the body that accommodates the ten-tooth outer cog and one-piece freewheel. A number of hub makers have committed to offer the Box Cassette body, including DT Swiss.
Box will offer a seven-speed DH drivetrain. Here's a look at the derailleur...
...And this is the seven-speed shift lever to go with it.
Box Components - We can help you with that, we've got keenly priced all steel cog cassettes right around the corner, even dreamed a new freehub body standard while we were at it!
DT Swiss- Did someone say new hub standard?! Here, hold my Alpenhorn!
Everyone at SRAM - The hub standards, they're mutating beyond our control! My God what have we done?!
