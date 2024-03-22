Wiggle & Chain Reaction to Relaunch Under the Frasers Group

Wiggle and Chain Reaction will be relaunched under its new owners after the brands and IP were sold earlier this month.
After the purchase of Wiggle, Chain Reaction and its in-house brands
at the start of March for a reported price of under £10 million, Frasers Group have announced it will be relaunching the e-commerce sites at some point next week.
|Wiggle and Chain Reaction are well-established names among riders in the UK and across Europe and the acquisition of both brands is consistent with our ambition to become the no.1 Sporting Goods retailer in Europe.
It also brings with it the opportunity to work with respected partners through the highly admired, award-winning product lines that Wiggle and Chain Reaction had built. We are excited to explore partnerships with suppliers or distributors looking to expand their offering or an organisation looking to get a foothold in the market by leveraging some established names.— Russell Merry, Managing Director of Wheels for Frasers Group
One big question since the acquisition has been on the future of the in-house brands such as Nukeproof, Vitus and Ragley. In its press release announcing the e-commerce relaunch, Frasers Group said: "Alongside the e-commerce relaunch, which is due to take place next week, Frasers Group is looking to create commercial partnerships to enhance and expand these own-brand lines through development, sales, licensing, and international distribution opportunities."
We asked for further clarification on what this might mean for the brands and were told the Frasers Group is interested in further development for all of the acquired in-house brands and will be looking for commercial partners who could license the brands and keep producing new products.
