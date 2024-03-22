Wiggle & Chain Reaction to Relaunch Under the Frasers Group

Mar 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Wiggle and Chain Reaction will be relaunched under its new owners after the brands and IP were sold earlier this month.

After the purchase of Wiggle, Chain Reaction and its in-house brands at the start of March for a reported price of under £10 million, Frasers Group have announced it will be relaunching the e-commerce sites at some point next week.

bigquotesWiggle and Chain Reaction are well-established names among riders in the UK and across Europe and the acquisition of both brands is consistent with our ambition to become the no.1 Sporting Goods retailer in Europe.

It also brings with it the opportunity to work with respected partners through the highly admired, award-winning product lines that Wiggle and Chain Reaction had built. We are excited to explore partnerships with suppliers or distributors looking to expand their offering or an organisation looking to get a foothold in the market by leveraging some established names. Russell Merry, Managing Director of Wheels for Frasers Group

One big question since the acquisition has been on the future of the in-house brands such as Nukeproof, Vitus and Ragley. In its press release announcing the e-commerce relaunch, Frasers Group said: "Alongside the e-commerce relaunch, which is due to take place next week, Frasers Group is looking to create commercial partnerships to enhance and expand these own-brand lines through development, sales, licensing, and international distribution opportunities."

We asked for further clarification on what this might mean for the brands and were told the Frasers Group is interested in further development for all of the acquired in-house brands and will be looking for commercial partners who could license the brands and keep producing new products.

11 Comments
  • 3 0
 So basically there looking for factories to manufacture NP and Vitus for them. Which begs the question why they don't just go back to factories that were been used before.
  • 3 0
 Beat me to it. Perhaps the new company already has bad blood from the past with those factories? At this point, they're just talking in circles and if those brands aren't made with the same molds and same skill set as they currently are made, they will be totally different brands
  • 2 0
 debt,
the factories didnt get paid, or paid in full.
So they move on to the next factory, that might be needing work, cause they expanded, and now things have slowed down.....
And on goes the cycleWink
  • 2 0
 @bman33: yep, I assume theres unpaid bills. So no moulds, jigs etc. So NP and Vitus are likely to turn into catalog frames with badges slapped on. So basically sports direct is making another muddy fox brand
  • 1 0
 Maybe because as others have said, the bills weren’t paid at the original factories but maybe because they won’t be using the Nukeproof etc designs at all and it will all be catalogue bikes with their brand on.

Interesting to see how this goes.
  • 2 0
 They're about to release a Schwinn Axum clone with a Ragley badge on it, aren't they? (Actually that's kinda optimistic, the design will be worse than what the Axum uses won't it.)
  • 5 1
 What genius way to push customers back to their LBS! Well done!
  • 1 0
 i bought my latest 2 bikes from bike shops but was 700km away, Hard to find a decent shop with proper brands with an underpaid mechanic that knows wtf he is doing.
  • 2 0
 Will the CRC website be less utterly horrific than it was before?
  • 2 0
 It'll be really slick, just like Evans........
  • 1 0
 It will literally be Evan’s website with a few stylistic changes, same stock, same pricing, same warehouse etc won’t it.







