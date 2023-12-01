Wiggle and CRC to Close International Web Shops as Sales Process 'Gathers Pace'

Dec 1, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

WiggleCRC has issued a statement announcing that its international e-commerce platforms will shut down "in the coming weeks". The news follows the termination of a 150 million euro equity commitment from an affiliate of parent company, Signa Sports United (SSU), an event that led to Wiggle entering administration on October 25th.

Brexit and rising international air freight costs are cited as some of the economic factors that have led administrators to pull back from international markets - markets that make up only 15% of the business' revenue. A timeline is yet to be specified for the closure of the international Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles web shops, but we are told that outstanding sales, returns and warranty obligations will be fulfilled.

In more hopeful news, the statement does allude to a possible impending sale of the business. We have reached out for more information on this, but the WiggleCRC administrators have, understandably, declined to divulge specifics. The complete statement from WiggleCRC can be found below.

bigquotesThe Joint Administrators of WiggleCRC are directing a shift in the group’s business model which will see it focus its efforts solely on the UK market. The announcement comes as a process to sell the business gathers pace amidst ongoing talks with multiple parties.

Alastair Massey and Tony Wright of specialist business advisory firm FRP were appointed to Mapil Midco 1 Limited and Wiggle Limited on 24 October 2023. Insolvency practitioners from FRP have also been appointed as Joint Administrators to Chain Reaction Cycles Limited, Chain Reaction Cycles Retail Limited and Hotlines Europe Limited.

To ensure that WiggleCRC is in the best possible position to build on its core strengths and market leading position, the decision has been taken to pivot the business model to solely focus on the UK domestic market which currently accounts for 85% of the group’s revenues. The international Wiggle and Chain Reaction web shops will therefore be closed over the coming weeks.

This part of the business has been impacted by a range of economic factors including rising international air freight costs and Brexit. The business is committed to honoring all outstanding sales, returns and warranty obligations for international customers through the usual processes.

Tony Wright, Partner at FRP and Joint Administrator of WiggleCRC, said: “The UK market is core to WiggleCRC’s proposition where it remains the market leader and is a powerful driver for the business’ profitability and current trading performance. This has been incredibly attractive to interested parties and we are progressing swiftly with the sale process.”WiggleCRC


Posted In:
Industry News Chain Reaction Cycles Wiggle


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
17 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
50892 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
45453 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
42218 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
36646 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
35461 views
First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock
33530 views
First Look: Last Bikes Glen and Coal - One Platform, Two Bikes
29961 views
It Looks Like 'Snow Biking' Could Earn a Rainbow Jersey & UCI Ranking Points in 2024
29296 views

33 Comments
  • 37 0
 Dear bike investors, please buy Nukeproof and make it into the proper international brand it deserves.
  • 2 0
 Also bike investors: please use semi decent paint on the bikes so it doesn’t get worn off on the first ride
  • 1 0
 Better no investor. Better a rich guy which just saves the company without wanting any money in the future from it. Otherwise the same thing will happen again.
  • 1 0
 You know that odds are it would just get turned into a big pile of turds if that happens right? That's what always happens and it sucks.
  • 7 0
 I know people have their opinions on em, but as a US consumer I've personally had nothing but good experiences shopping at CRC. I've gotten plenty of good deals, cheap but quality parts, and even my dj frame from em. Have also always been impressed with shipping speed across the pond too. Shame to see em go.
  • 1 0
 Had a small crack in the ISCG tab of my Giga. Emailed CRC, DHL came to pick it up, and had a completely new frame sitting on my doorstep in 2 weeks. Better warranty experience than any bike shop brand I’ve dealt with.
  • 4 0
 Can someone explain to me...I was going to order a Ragley frame from CRC. Freight for a FRAME was $259 to US. About $40 more than the frame.
I when to a competitor to check, and they were charging about 20% of that to ship a similar frame from the UK to US.
  • 1 0
 If you ID a freight forwarder that ships to the USA in the UK you could probably get it done cheaper. CRC's price might be with customs and finding a middleman for export. CRC's price seems right, the other price seems like it's missing the forwarder.
  • 1 0
 I was eyeing up the same frame, until I checked shipping. Seems a little unrealistic imho
  • 1 0
 I had something similar happen. Try to add a small part to the order (water bottle, headset, etc.) then I believe it changes the classification around shipping. Or, if that's what you have already, split it into two orders - one for the frame only, and the other for small parts. I can't recall which works better for the pocketbook.

With a bike frame, shipping still isn't cheap - but should not out-pace the frame price.
  • 3 0
 @mojojonah: how much do you think it should cost?

I bet to ship it uk would be £30-50, then the plane to the us and then the shipping in the us, doesn’t seem to unreasonable
  • 1 0
 HUZZAH!!!!
  • 1 0
 I ordered a ragley frame during peak covid in 2020 and shipping was $45.99. I wonder what happened
  • 4 0
 FYI: I broke my 21’ Nukeproof Mega AL 3 weeks ago and Chainreaction Warranty sent me a new upper stay right away. So hopefully they’ll continue to support previous international customers well in the future.
  • 2 1
 It broke a Mega chain stay and they had me ship the entire bike back and it was a month before I got it back again. They also didn’t install spacers on the fox roller bearing when they reassembled it which led to my swing link getting bent and the roller bearing housing getting mangled. All I asked was that they send me a new roller bearing assembly ($30) and I’d take care of bending the swing link back to straight.

They denied it was their fault and that I must have sent it in with the spacers missing and wouldn’t budge.

Needless to say it put me off buying a bike from them ever again, and I’d spent a solid $10,000+ on multiple bikes and parts from them over the years. And here I am posting publicly about it for others to see. All over a part that probably costs them $20.
  • 5 0
 This process started around April when they went to their new craptastic website.
  • 1 0
 the price sort feature didnt work for the longest time- bad for cheap asses like me
  • 1 0
 Oshit, then I have to buy a set of bearings for my Mega 290C while it's still available and will ship out of the UK.
No point and then what? Should I overpay or not buy such parts?
  • 2 0
 If you know the size of the bearings then you should be able to order from anywhere. Having said that I did proactively order an extra derailleur hanger for my reactor a few weeks ago just in case something like this happened.
  • 4 1
 There is nothing special about the bearings from CRC/Wiggle. Just buy them online more locally and you will probably get them cheaper.
  • 3 3
 Never had my CC info stolen until I used their sites. Happened twice across 3 years, both times after shopping with them. I think they had hackers inside their systems for years.
  • 1 0
 Wow that’s unlucky. I’ve shopped with them for over a decade and never had one of my countless CCs hacked. You sure it was their site? (Ie you only use the CC on their site?)
Maybe the hackers are in your system?
  • 1 0
 There are lots of good people associated with the Signa Brands. I hope they get it all sorted soon so they can continue to make rad bikes. Big love to my Nukeproof friends.
  • 1 0
 I got my Nukeproof Scout in August from the U.S. site. Love the bike, fingers crossed and all that good stuff hoping they stick around and re-enter the international market.
  • 1 0
 You going to make a post about Blackspire closing down & liquidating too?
  • 2 0
 RIP to a real one
  • 2 1
 Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle… do the Wiggle dance!
  • 2 1
 Where is that Nigel fella that defended Brexit?
  • 1 0
 On the telly (celebrity get me out of here)…ffs
  • 1 0
 In the Australian rainforest eating bugs!
  • 1 0
 Sadly, he isn't doing that forever.
  • 1 0
 What has Brexit to do with a investor, which only want's to take all money out and then shut down the company? A, nothing.
  • 1 0
 What will happen to Nukeproof?







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.030422
Mobile Version of Website