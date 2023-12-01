Wiggle and CRC to Close International Web Shops as Sales Process 'Gathers Pace'

WiggleCRC has issued a statement announcing that its international e-commerce platforms will shut down "in the coming weeks". The news follows the termination of a 150 million euro equity commitment from an affiliate of parent company, Signa Sports United (SSU), an event that led to Wiggle entering administration on October 25th
.
Brexit and rising international air freight costs are cited as some of the economic factors that have led administrators to pull back from international markets - markets that make up only 15% of the business' revenue. A timeline is yet to be specified for the closure of the international Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles web shops, but we are told that outstanding sales, returns and warranty obligations will be fulfilled.
In more hopeful news, the statement does allude to a possible impending sale of the business. We have reached out for more information on this, but the WiggleCRC administrators have, understandably, declined to divulge specifics. The complete statement from WiggleCRC can be found below.
|The Joint Administrators of WiggleCRC are directing a shift in the group’s business model which will see it focus its efforts solely on the UK market. The announcement comes as a process to sell the business gathers pace amidst ongoing talks with multiple parties.
Alastair Massey and Tony Wright of specialist business advisory firm FRP were appointed to Mapil Midco 1 Limited and Wiggle Limited on 24 October 2023. Insolvency practitioners from FRP have also been appointed as Joint Administrators to Chain Reaction Cycles Limited, Chain Reaction Cycles Retail Limited and Hotlines Europe Limited.
To ensure that WiggleCRC is in the best possible position to build on its core strengths and market leading position, the decision has been taken to pivot the business model to solely focus on the UK domestic market which currently accounts for 85% of the group’s revenues. The international Wiggle and Chain Reaction web shops will therefore be closed over the coming weeks.
This part of the business has been impacted by a range of economic factors including rising international air freight costs and Brexit. The business is committed to honoring all outstanding sales, returns and warranty obligations for international customers through the usual processes.
Tony Wright, Partner at FRP and Joint Administrator of WiggleCRC, said: “The UK market is core to WiggleCRC’s proposition where it remains the market leader and is a powerful driver for the business’ profitability and current trading performance. This has been incredibly attractive to interested parties and we are progressing swiftly with the sale process.”—WiggleCRC
I when to a competitor to check, and they were charging about 20% of that to ship a similar frame from the UK to US.
With a bike frame, shipping still isn't cheap - but should not out-pace the frame price.
I bet to ship it uk would be £30-50, then the plane to the us and then the shipping in the us, doesn’t seem to unreasonable
They denied it was their fault and that I must have sent it in with the spacers missing and wouldn’t budge.
Needless to say it put me off buying a bike from them ever again, and I’d spent a solid $10,000+ on multiple bikes and parts from them over the years. And here I am posting publicly about it for others to see. All over a part that probably costs them $20.
No point and then what? Should I overpay or not buy such parts?
Maybe the hackers are in your system?