Wiggle Confirms Data Breach on Customers' Accounts

Data security is of the utmost importance to us. We’ve investigated the isolated incidents where accounts have been accessed, and we understand a small number of customers’ login details have been acquired outside of Wiggle’s systems and some have been used to gain access to Wiggle accounts and purchases made.



We have taken steps to identify these compromised accounts and we will be individually contacting these customers. All impacted customers will be refunded. To protect our customers, all accounts will require the re-entry of card details for the next purchase.



We are aware that where customers utilise the same password across multiple websites, fraudsters with access to some details can feasibly use these to try and gain access to genuine customer accounts. We recommend our customers change their password if they have any concerns. We would like to assure our customers we’re prioritising all enquiries related to this issue. — Ross Clemmow, CEO