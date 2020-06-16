Wiggle Confirms Data Breach on Customers' Accounts

Jun 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Wiggle has today confirmed it has been hit by a security breach that has led to fraudulent purchases on a number of its customers' accounts. The Portsmouth, UK based company is the largest UK online cycle retailer and also owns Chain Reaction Cycles and Bike 24.

As reported by road.cc, complaints about unusual transactions and data being changed have been dated back to June 12, including the below purchase of a Castelli skinsuit worth £237.50:


Cyclist magazine also reported on a customer who had a £75 purchase on his account that was due to be shipped to Russia. The customer was later unable to access his Wiggle account after his password was changed.

Wiggle CEO Ross Clemmow today confirmed that a breach had taken place and issued the following statement:

bigquotesData security is of the utmost importance to us. We’ve investigated the isolated incidents where accounts have been accessed, and we understand a small number of customers’ login details have been acquired outside of Wiggle’s systems and some have been used to gain access to Wiggle accounts and purchases made.

We have taken steps to identify these compromised accounts and we will be individually contacting these customers. All impacted customers will be refunded. To protect our customers, all accounts will require the re-entry of card details for the next purchase.

We are aware that where customers utilise the same password across multiple websites, fraudsters with access to some details can feasibly use these to try and gain access to genuine customer accounts. We recommend our customers change their password if they have any concerns. We would like to assure our customers we’re prioritising all enquiries related to this issue.Ross Clemmow, CEO

Cycling Industry News is reporting that Wiggle customers will now be required to re-enter their card details on future transactions. It is recommended that Wiggle customers change their passwords immediately, especially if they use the same password across multiple websites. Whether the data breach is exclusive to Wiggle or wider is currently unknown.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
134891 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
85775 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
70968 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
59448 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
47932 views
CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More
40603 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
38980 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
33469 views

9 Comments

  • 21 0
 How embarrassing to have your 'speed suit' purchase bounded all over the internet I'd deny it too, and I wouldn't be able to show my face around Tottenham for a while
  • 7 0
 He's trying to wiggle his way out of the skin suit
  • 3 0
 That sucks. (I mean having a business named “wiggle”). Sorry about the great spandex tragedy.
  • 4 0
 Wiggle sucks.
  • 1 0
 Never, EVER, let a site store your payment info. These days it's no longer a question of if, but when a site will have a breach.
  • 2 0
 He should get a complimentary skin suit for the inconvenience.
  • 3 0
 That would be a punishment. Way to kick a man when he's down.
  • 1 0
 Personally I think this is Castelli trying to increase sales of skin-suits. But thats just my 2c.
  • 1 0
 Could make a good use of www.spirent.com/go/cyberflooddba

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008392
Mobile Version of Website