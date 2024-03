Wiggle CRC Reported to be Bought by Frasers Group for Under £10 Million

Recent reports reveal that Wiggle CRC looks to have been sold to Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group following its fall into administration last year.As reported in The Times and Retail Gazette the bike retailer Wiggle CRC has been bought out of administration in a deal believed to have totalled under £10m for both the brand and its intellectual property.The deal will see the Frasers Group expand its growing influence on the cycling industry as it already owns Evans Cycles and ProBikeKit. The group also has retailer Sports Direct in its portfolio of brands.As first reported in The Sunday Times, Frasers Group was drawn to Wiggle CRC by its strong online and social media presence. Following the acquisition, 447 staff members may lose their jobs as the company will restructure under the new owners. Frasers Group is said to believe the purchase could help expand its sports business to become more upmarket.With the purchase including intellectual property, in-house brands such as Nukeproof, Ragley, Vitus and more will be sold to Fraser Group as part of the deal. It is not clear what the plans will be for these brands going forward.