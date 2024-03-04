Wiggle CRC Reported to be Bought by Frasers Group for Under £10 Million

Mar 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Recent reports reveal that Wiggle CRC looks to have been sold to Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group following its fall into administration last year.

As reported in The Times and Retail Gazette the bike retailer Wiggle CRC has been bought out of administration in a deal believed to have totalled under £10m for both the brand and its intellectual property.

The deal will see the Frasers Group expand its growing influence on the cycling industry as it already owns Evans Cycles and ProBikeKit. The group also has retailer Sports Direct in its portfolio of brands.

As first reported in The Sunday Times, Frasers Group was drawn to Wiggle CRC by its strong online and social media presence. Following the acquisition, 447 staff members may lose their jobs as the company will restructure under the new owners. Frasers Group is said to believe the purchase could help expand its sports business to become more upmarket.

With the purchase including intellectual property, in-house brands such as Nukeproof, Ragley, Vitus and more will be sold to Fraser Group as part of the deal. It is not clear what the plans will be for these brands going forward.

39 Comments
  • 32 0
 Well then, fuck.
  • 5 0
 @Fix-the-Spade

Another company will be f*cked by greedy Mr Ashley ...
Shame as not meny good deals will be available in the UK bicycle market.
He already damaged Evans Cycles...

Confirmed by ex employee
  • 8 0
 Damn they must have been in truly ass financial situation for a liquidation of that size. This article from back in the heyday shows just how massive of a player they were: www.pinkbike.com/news/inside-chain-reaction-cycles-2016.html .

"On Monday morning they have more than 16,000 orders from the previous weekend to work through".

This was in back in 2016. I'd imagine 2020-2022 market was an absolute money printer. Did they scale too heavily and get burned when everything crashed down last year?
  • 21 7
 Or maybe they happend to operate from a country whose citizens voted for loosing access to a market of 400mln people? I myself remember buying there, now I buy from Germany or Spain.
  • 3 0
 @lkubica: I thought the german sites were always cheaper no? Till brexit I always bought from the germans, high end maguras for under 100 euros
  • 7 2
 @lkubica: Mostly it's to do with the poperty developer who owned them betting everything on a property boom post Covid, when that didn't happen they were toast. However, the thing my country did to itself isn't helping.
  • 1 0
 I heard Merlin cycles paid the web developers to deliberately build theworstwebsiteknowntoman.com and rebrand it as wiggle/CRC
  • 14 5
 Won't be buying anything from them then. I refuse to line the already bloated pockets of Tory doner Mike Ashley.
  • 5 0
 Sometimes the scope of the global economy really blows my mind.

$12-million will either get you a nice 5bd house in Vancouver, or what was not long ago the largest online bike retailer in the world, with 900 employees and a few bike brands thrown in.
  • 7 0
 Damn, only 10 million, for what they once were or are?

Gutted.
  • 5 0
 Signs only acquired them in 2021 and raised $645mil to do so - how the hell has that happened
  • 1 0
 @tomo12377: Signa as a whole owed something like 5 billion Euros when it collapsed. But CRC-Wiggle's been bleeding money for a while, when they were bought out $400million-ish was covering the company's debts.
  • 8 0
 Mike Trashley
  • 5 2
 They might have been nukeproof but it turns out they weren't private equity proof.
  • 3 1
 It's like damm. Maybe have an enforceable MAP policy in Europe might be a good thing. Oh wait, that's illegal.
  • 8 1
 Why on earth would they do that? The weird anti-competitive whining from US distributors and bike shops about price competition is possibly one of the causes of this company’s failure, as large numbers of people in New Zealand (where I live) and lots of similar countries stopped buying from CRC when they started region-locking Shimano parts on Shimano’s demands to keep the US industry happy.

For a supposedly free-market country the US is a real outlier in allowing price fixing.
  • 2 1
 @Patu: By whining you mean CRC selling parts below dealer cost to retail customers. That's a valid concern for shops and competition here in the US. They should have stopped selling in the US all together instead of region locking other countries. By price fixing you mean MSRP, huh that's weird, it's worked well in the US for years. Everyone on the same playing field, that's a crazy thought.

How does a company makes money racing to the bottom for pricing? Oh wait, they don't(Insert CRC/Wiggle).
  • 1 0
 @Patu: Every distributor in Europe wants exclusive rights to sell the brand in their respective countries, so the brands give them that exclusivity. However, retailers with internet reach and able to cover free shipping then affects every distributor in the world. it's not just American whining, it's everyone as soon as a big conglomerates like chainReaction starts crossing territories. There are plenty of brands in the US that control their pricing and make sure outsiders cannot interfere with MAP pricing outside of the bicycle industry.
  • 1 0
 Communist
  • 3 0
 Damn, that's some of my favourite bike brands down the shitter then.
  • 2 0
 I just hope that I'll be able to find replacement pins for my Nukeproof horizon pedals in the future .
  • 3 0
 sh*t
  • 2 0
 Wow! This is not good for the retail side of the bike industry!
  • 4 2
 It actually is great. Less bike shops losing sales to an overseas company selling parts at or below dealer cost. This is a perfect example of companies in Europe racing to the bottom for pricing. They can't enforce MAP by law so it's a free for all when it comes to pricing.
  • 4 0
 I don't know, for the UK at least there is plenty of competition. For the employees it's about as bad as it gets, I feel bad for them and it's a crap way for Nukeproof/Vitus to come to an end after their first resurrection.
  • 2 1
 @Fix-the-Spade:
It's a shame to lose Ragley too. I'm sure Brant is already working on something though.
  • 1 1
 @notthatfast: Brant left a long time back and started a menswear company (HebTroCo) which appears to be doing very well
  • 1 0
 @showmethemountains:
Oh, well good for him.
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: It is a bummer to see Nukeproof/Vitus go away. Those were legit bikes at a great price.
  • 2 0
 Can't wait for all of this leaderfox bikes to be rebranded Nukeproof!
  • 2 0
 tyne wear MTB derby
  • 2 0
 Saudi owners next?
  • 1 0
 Wow that is low! Wiggle must have had some serious financial issues
  • 1 0
 What about warranty claims? Will they finally be processed?
  • 2 0
 No
  • 1 0
 Wonder if the buyer was able to niggle on the price?
  • 1 0
 What’s upmarket?
  • 1 0
 Nothing much
  • 3 3
 Seems like a good deal







