UPDATE: Wiggle Enters Administration as Signa Sports United's Financial Troubles Continue

The online cycling retailer Wiggle has entered into administration following the continued financial turmoil at its parent company Signa Sports United.
The appointment of administrators for Wiggle Limited was announced today in The Gazzete
with Anthony John Wright and Alastair Rex Massey from FRP Advisory working as the company's administrators.
Following the administration notice, Wiggle has included this statement on its website
:
|Following the making of the Administration Order on 24 October 2023, the affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the appointed Joint Administrators Anthony John Wright and Alastair Rex Massey.
The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability.
All orders made with Wiggle will continue to be delivered as usual, and our standard terms and conditions still apply for item returns and warranty claims.—Wiggle
This latest development follows the news that Wiggle Limited's parent company Signa Sports United (SSU) is facing restructuring
after the termination of a 150 million euro equity commitment from an affiliate of its largest shareholder.
The recently launched North America bike division of SSU was shut down this month with Hap Seliga the CEO of Bike, North America stating: "Despite exceeding our top and bottom line FY23 goals handily, SIGNA Sports United North America’s bike division has been forced to cease all operations with less than a few days’ notice." SSU also filed for insolvency with its Tennis-Point GmbH and Internetstores GmbH subsidiaries.
While an administration notice has been made for Wiggle Limited as we have now found in the latest statement from the joint administrators featured in our update below, Chain Reaction Cycles is "expected to be placed into administration imminently."
Update:
After contacting Wiggle we received the following response from the newly appointed administrators.
WiggleCRC, the online sports retail group, is set to be put up for sale following the appointment of Joint Administrators.
Alastair Massey and Tony Wright of specialist business advisory firm FRP were appointed to Mapil Midco 1 Limited and Wiggle Limited on 25th October 2023. A group of subsidiary companies that form the remainder of WiggleCRC including Chain Reaction Cycles Limited, Chain Reaction Cycles Retail Limited and Hotlines Europe Limited are expected to be placed into administration imminently.
WiggleCRC was formed in 2017 following the merger of Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. It was later acquired by Signa Sports United in 2021 and now operates a stable of brands across the cycling, triathlon, running and outdoor adventure gear markets, including Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Vitus, Nukeproof, dhb and Hotlines.
WiggleCRC and its brands remain fully operational and will continue to trade. The business, which employs around 450 staff, has headquarters in Portsmouth, UK and operates a 320,000 sq ft warehouse facility in Bilston, Wolverhampton. All staff have been retained by the Joint Administrators at this stage.
The appointment of the Joint Administrators and sale process come after the company lost its financial support through its parent company Signa Sports United NV.
Tony Wright, Partner at FRP and Joint Administrator of WiggleCRC, said: “WiggleCRC is one of Europe’s best-known sports retailers and has built a committed customer following in the cycling community. The administration provides a crucial period of protection for WiggleCRC as we prepare to market the business for sale. The group has a quality stable of brands and a leading market position, so we expect there to be interest and encourage potential buyers to come forward.
“We’d like to reassure customers that all operations are running as normal, including the websites and online sales of Wiggle.com, ChainReactionCycles.com and hotlines-uk.com . Customer service support is live and can be contacted with any queries through the respective websites.”
– Signa Sports, 2023
As you say, there is surely value in brands like Nukeproof going forward.
Design of a fairly complicated product like a bike frame and control over manufacture is about the polar opposite of their business model and as you say there is at least a year of difficult trading to come.
If they split the group up I think Nukeproof have a good chance of being bought by a decent owner.
We shall see - In honesty I can see it not selling, getting dissolved and the scraps being bought for pence at auction before being ressurected without any debt.
much like this statement I have not found them reliable or bulletproof, and while the cartridge is cheap and easily replaceable the parts have been hard to get
On the other hand if Nukeproof brand dies, I will be proud owner of a sweet wheel with Nuclear logo on it that you can't buy anymnore
Can they be simply split in this manner, not sure.
I heard rumours raleigh uk were in trouble too (not the wider group)
My rep has been banging sales over for a few weeks
Could just be dead stock or are they chasing cashflow
The person who posted it incidentally loves oxford so may not be reliable
Ghost and lappier are not decent despite the latter having good riders
Friends still having lots of ‘Issues’ with HLC in the USA, how safe are they?
One things for sure, the bike companies that get through this will be in a strong position 12 months from now.
Probably they felt they couldn't survive without compromising their ethos
The industry is super competitive - even though they were the first to get it right they are now facing strong competition from Frog, Squish, Hoy and others. More and more big brands are figuring out kids bikes (basically inspired by isla bikes) e.g. Decathlon.
Isla are higher price point and a lot of people don't have a taste for in this current climate.
If they borrow a load of money now they probably won't be able to pay it back - so what's the point. Better to go out on your own terms, still in control.
Hard to sell a new bike when they are good enough to work through lots of different kids before being worn out.
I've had a similar experience with them. My kid is on a cnoc 20 which we bought for only a tenner more than we sold his cnoc 16 for.
It's a shame that wasn't sustainable longer term, but they can be proud of how they disrupted the market and the long term impact they made
I’m more bother about isla bikes than wiggle tbh.
Best kids bikes out there, nothing else like them really, my daughter is on her third now. Gutted to see them go.
"This boom will creat a bust"
"We are not making enough new riders to sustain this"
"When people exit cycling they will flood the market with really good used bikes and kill new bike sales"
"Many of the experienced cyclists are just moving up their new bike buying plans, and now won't need to buy for another 3 to 5 years"
We are seeing all of these things.
Stop and read that comment in the context of what is happening right now. Was it a great value?
Take a look at what administration means - they will continue to trade until a buyer is found or the company is ultimately dissolved if no buyer is found, it doesn't mean closing the doors.
You wont save things by buying stuff from them now, the companies need a buyer and will be up for sale soon.
Internet was always about competitive pricing, to be competitive you have to be large, that requires investors. Not many investors care about the actual business in that world, they care more about profit returns only.
My bikeshop owning friend said i quote "How did that happen? I mean its a massive business, I can imagine someone like me getting it wrong, but a business like that should not be."
So we can deduce from this that is not actually about serving the customer, its about returns.
The online bike shops rarely seem to seek investment to grow, the investors seek them as they see (or saw as the case may be) the bike industry as a potential growth sector and want to get involved, the owners then sell the companies and drive off into the sunset.
If you think this will send customers back to the LBC then I imagine you are very wrong, other online shops will pick up the custom, or CRC / Wiggle will be saved by someone as they were actually profitable business pre take-over.
Or maybe CRC is bought out and run like it used to be?
Or the the knock on to distributors losing money means they up prices or tighten credit terms.
One things for sure - your local shop won’t win one little bit.
Sell to bike shops the same way and we'll also be able to do these insane deals. The issue isn't bike shops being greedy, it isn't CRC being willing to lose money, it's the industry giving better deals and not enforcing those rules to everyone fairly. Took Sram over a decade to halt CRC shipping to NA. We can't sell to Europe without losing out contract, but they can sell to us? It was a load of horseshit.
CRC also abusing government subsidies and tax rates in ways that shops cannot compete with also did not help.
All in all, yeah I can't say I'm too sad about seeing them go under, they wanted the same fate for us.
As for them ‘wanting’ the LBS to go under, that would be bullshit.