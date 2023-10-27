UPDATE: Wiggle Enters Administration as Signa Sports United's Financial Troubles Continue

Oct 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

The online cycling retailer Wiggle has entered into administration following the continued financial turmoil at its parent company Signa Sports United.

The appointment of administrators for Wiggle Limited was announced today in The Gazzete with Anthony John Wright and Alastair Rex Massey from FRP Advisory working as the company's administrators.

Following the administration notice, Wiggle has included this statement on its website:

bigquotesFollowing the making of the Administration Order on 24 October 2023, the affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the appointed Joint Administrators Anthony John Wright and Alastair Rex Massey.

The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability.

All orders made with Wiggle will continue to be delivered as usual, and our standard terms and conditions still apply for item returns and warranty claims.Wiggle

This latest development follows the news that Wiggle Limited's parent company Signa Sports United (SSU) is facing restructuring after the termination of a 150 million euro equity commitment from an affiliate of its largest shareholder.

The recently launched North America bike division of SSU was shut down this month with Hap Seliga the CEO of Bike, North America stating: "Despite exceeding our top and bottom line FY23 goals handily, SIGNA Sports United North America’s bike division has been forced to cease all operations with less than a few days’ notice." SSU also filed for insolvency with its Tennis-Point GmbH and Internetstores GmbH subsidiaries.

While an administration notice has been made for Wiggle Limited as we have now found in the latest statement from the joint administrators featured in our update below, Chain Reaction Cycles is "expected to be placed into administration imminently."


Update:

After contacting Wiggle we received the following response from the newly appointed administrators.


WiggleCRC, the online sports retail group, is set to be put up for sale following the appointment of Joint Administrators.

Alastair Massey and Tony Wright of specialist business advisory firm FRP were appointed to Mapil Midco 1 Limited and Wiggle Limited on 25th October 2023. A group of subsidiary companies that form the remainder of WiggleCRC including Chain Reaction Cycles Limited, Chain Reaction Cycles Retail Limited and Hotlines Europe Limited are expected to be placed into administration imminently.

WiggleCRC was formed in 2017 following the merger of Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. It was later acquired by Signa Sports United in 2021 and now operates a stable of brands across the cycling, triathlon, running and outdoor adventure gear markets, including Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Vitus, Nukeproof, dhb and Hotlines.

WiggleCRC and its brands remain fully operational and will continue to trade. The business, which employs around 450 staff, has headquarters in Portsmouth, UK and operates a 320,000 sq ft warehouse facility in Bilston, Wolverhampton. All staff have been retained by the Joint Administrators at this stage.

The appointment of the Joint Administrators and sale process come after the company lost its financial support through its parent company Signa Sports United NV.

Tony Wright, Partner at FRP and Joint Administrator of WiggleCRC, said: “WiggleCRC is one of Europe’s best-known sports retailers and has built a committed customer following in the cycling community. The administration provides a crucial period of protection for WiggleCRC as we prepare to market the business for sale. The group has a quality stable of brands and a leading market position, so we expect there to be interest and encourage potential buyers to come forward.

“We’d like to reassure customers that all operations are running as normal, including the websites and online sales of Wiggle.com, ChainReactionCycles.com and hotlines-uk.com . Customer service support is live and can be contacted with any queries through the respective websites.”


Posted In:
Industry News Chain Reaction Cycles Wiggle


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,824 articles
Report
135 Comments
  • 146 9
 Interested to see how they Wiggle out this!
  • 18 12
 Too soon
  • 20 4
 The administrators are not known for giving a lot of wiggle room!
  • 91 3
 I just hope it doesn't cause a chain reaction
  • 25 10
 @danny-w: Don't bring Hope into this.
  • 4 10
flag ribsmtb (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 brilliant
  • 7 10
 If it don’t fit, wiggle it a bit
  • 20 2
 It's just a signa the times I'm afraid.
  • 9 4
 I suspected their would be some sort of Chain Reaction once the financial problems started.
  • 5 2
 @Bperd: Not soon enough
  • 1 4
 @Bperd: It could set off a chain reaction in the industry.
  • 8 2
 None of these companies are nuke proof.
  • 1 3
 @Tuna-Flapjack: oh, but they are indeed in the same boat.....
  • 89 3
 "my money don't wiggle wiggle, it folds Frown "
– Signa Sports, 2023
  • 31 0
 I really thought they were untouchable they have some many in house brands that make decent kit at good prices... DHB, FOHN, Ragley, Vitus, Nukeproof.. really hope they navigate a way out of this
  • 10 2
 They will need a buyer or new investor, anything else and it’s finished.

As you say, there is surely value in brands like Nukeproof going forward.
  • 11 3
 Vitus and Nukeproof have already been zombified once so why not...
  • 10 0
 Doesn't matter how good the company is if the owner borrowed a million billion dollars to buy it.
  • 4 69
flag nevertoofast (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 its all experimental re-brand garbage lol. Those brands are all trash
  • 19 7
 @nevertoofast: nukeproof and vitus are rebrand garbage?
  • 19 0
 @nevertoofast: I own stuff from all those brands and it’s actually top notch stuff - Fohn paddleboards and clothing are incredible - Ragley Trig is massively underrated steel gravel bike - NP components are all great never had an issue
  • 16 0
 CRC was incredible prior to the website "revamp". I have DHB gloves, Nukeproof jerseys, bars, pedals, seat clamps, stems. I bought a Vitus Mythique for my wife. All excellent value stuff.
  • 2 0
 @justanotherusername: I agree - I think there is value. The problem is that if you’re a buyer, you’re looking at another year of hell before things start to turn around. Your purchase price needs to reflect that you’re likely to bleed cash for at least that long.
  • 7 0
 Also Brand X droppers. Cheap, reliable and bulletproof with cheap easily replaceable cartridges.
  • 3 1
 @shredddr: I suppose it depends on how the group is sold - if its as a whole then I really think finding a buyer is going to be difficult, especially if high-street buyers like Mike Ashley are interested as they would see Nukeproof as a liability

Design of a fairly complicated product like a bike frame and control over manufacture is about the polar opposite of their business model and as you say there is at least a year of difficult trading to come.

If they split the group up I think Nukeproof have a good chance of being bought by a decent owner.

We shall see - In honesty I can see it not selling, getting dissolved and the scraps being bought for pence at auction before being ressurected without any debt.
  • 2 6
flag Mtbdialed (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 meh. I don't care. they didnt handle business well, and were also one of the biggest offenders in the Shimano grey market BS. of course Shimano is to blame too, but still....you made your bed, signa....
  • 2 0
 @tomo12377: agree- my last 4 bikes have been vitus (wife) / ragley (me) / vitus (son) / nukeproof (me), and the NP parts have been top notch. The Horizon wheelset is great value/performance as a stand-out.
  • 2 0
 @islandforlife: reliable and bulletproof with cheap easily replaceable cartridges.

much like this statement I have not found them reliable or bulletproof, and while the cartridge is cheap and easily replaceable the parts have been hard to get
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: the owner is the richest man in Austria, just tight with his investments (and was investigated for bribery). The funny thing is that even though Wiggle is massive in the cycling industry its just one of the cycling websites he owns and is worth less than 20% of his total worth.
  • 1 9
flag tacklingdummy (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Worldwide deep state inflation costs hitting lots of businesses.
  • 7 0
 @tacklingdummy: wtf is "deep state inflation"? Is it a sex thing?
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: would you say “bulletproof” or “nukeproof”?
  • 1 0
 @tomo12377: Ragley Trig? They should bring back the Ragley TD-1, that was a sick bike.
  • 28 1
 Chain reaction cycles and Wiggle used to be my go-to websites for years. CRC was always really competitive on price, everything was in stock and usually arrived within a few days of ordering, and they did free, 365 day returns. Then after Covid, they never seemed to fully recover. Their pricing is no longer competitive, never anything in stock, and the CRC website is now awful to use, with most of the filters gone, making it difficult to narrow down what you are looking for. I've been using Tweeks Cycles and Merlin for a few years now, much better pricing, availability and website.
  • 4 1
 Exactly mirrors my experience, except I'm not a fan of Merlin and use Tredz instead
  • 7 4
 Covid or Brexit ?
  • 4 0
 Yes, exactly the same experience. Whoever did the redesign of that site and ruined the search and filters probably has a lot to do with why this is happening. They made it so fucking difficult to shop it's insane!!
  • 1 0
 I went to check where the hell is my order, and notice that stem I ordered on SALE is 50 bucks more on BLACK FRIDAY Sale ahahahaha Big Grin So yeah, business practices are so so.

On the other hand if Nukeproof brand dies, I will be proud owner of a sweet wheel with Nuclear logo on it that you can't buy anymnore
  • 2 3
 @David9180: neither
  • 1 0
 @cypher74: Lizz Truss?
  • 19 1
 What's amazing to me is how a greedy "investor" can come in, purchase a successful business, ring out every penny for his gain, then request money for more gain, then claim bankruptcy and dissolve it and make it a memory and yet, still walk the streets without being pelted with rocks and garbage. That pratice happens a lot. I'm currently and likely going to go through this with my current employer and TBH, I wanna fill my wife's old handbag with rocks and garbage every time I see him. CRC was once a wonderful, competitive and stocked website. Someone dropped the ball and no one seemed to care.
  • 23 1
 Private equity literally ruins everything it touches with its slimy tendrils
  • 5 8
 @mkul7r4: Actually most situations are opposite. We only here about the masisvley public ones like this. Large portion of private equity exists in BtoB companies that may not be glamours, but the injetction of cash and agility greatly helps. Not saying this situation with Wiggle/CRC/Signa doesn't suck, but the blanket statement just isn't true.
  • 4 1
 @bman33: Yes and no. Fundamentally, a privately owned enterprise and PE typically have two very different purposes, and that purpose defines its tolerance for earnings below target. PE has limited bandwidth to tolerate volatility hence you see junior level analysts in PE's make poor strategic recommendations LIke many have said before, letting the CFO run your business will put you out of business.
  • 3 1
 @noplacelikeloam: I wasn't confusing private owned vs. PE. Again, not the overwhelming experience I have in my world or in several in my sphere. All depends on how the deals, investments, etc. are structured. Obviously plenty of negative results out there,but just as many success stories with PE out there.
  • 2 0
 @mkul7r4: in fairness so does VC and going public. Nobody wants a long-term "lifestyle" company anymore, because why make a few million when you can make 100's of M of billions?
  • 2 0
 @bman33: I've been involved in two companies that took PE and it was a very short timeframe before the focus was on juicing immediate returns, cutting costs and getting ready to flip to the next PE buyer. Nobody wanted to invest for the future because funds only last 4-6 years, so what's the point?
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Yeah, I'm from Kenosha Wisconsin. The former home of AMC. Not exactly a great example, but, one guy did that. Likely just to acquire Jeep and there is only one Frank Lloyd Wright style building left out of 40 or so factories buildings. My case, we were 5 locations, 40+ employees, $3.5m in sales one year ago. Now at 4 locations and 14 employees. He is letting 2 of those locations close, the 2 employees at each of those just stand around all day. Since he let all the sales staff go, we've lost more customers in 6 months than we have in our portfolio. We made products for Harley and Snap-On, we're in the plating business. They're gone. That was $45k a month in just our location and 50% of our yearly sales. Albout 6 months ago he changed HIS processes so instead of a 2 week turnaround, it's 2+ months. He ignored our urgency when they stop ordering material in a timely manner. He's owned us for 3 years and made his money back 4 fold. He doesn't seem like he wanted to follow through and he can always just write it off. There are plenty of examples in the bike world, most notably, Schwinn. They were in the top 3 in the 90's. Now, just gone. The Schwinn kids did that. They closed down Waterford bikes, so, no sign of Schwinn now except for the family estate in Lake Geneva.
  • 21 3
 Wiggle owns all the debt, CRC owns all the stock and premises. Business.
  • 13 1
 I’m not sure it’s all as simple as that - I believe they are owned and file accounts at companies house under an umbrella company.

Can they be simply split in this manner, not sure.
  • 38 1
 My experience when trying to buy something is that neither of them hold the stock.
  • 1 0
 Signa owned the lot.
  • 3 1
 Article updated - as I thought the whole crc / wiggle group is in administration, not just wiggle.
  • 9 0
 @justanotherusername: WiggleCRC is made up of a number of entities, only Wiggle Limited is officially in administration at the moment but the statement from the joint administrators details that the further subsidiaries of Chain Reaction Cycles Limited, Chain Reaction Cycles Retail Limited and Hotlines Europe Limited are expected to follow.
  • 2 1
 @edspratt: thanks for making that clear, I can’t imagine that announcement being more than a few hrs away.
  • 12 0
 This is why some companies make a point of saying "Rider owned" and rarely say owned by a massive faceless load of investment companies and venture capitalists who fancy making a fast buck.
  • 7 0
 Too bad they don't, it rolls off the tongue so well
  • 11 0
 I wonder how this will affect the Continental Nukeproof team.
  • 60 0
 Lets just say the Price Waterhouse enduro team could be a force to be reckoned with next season!
  • 5 0
 It's hard to believe that that the Nukeproof brand isn't strong enough for someone to find a buyer. I understand it has a small passionate workforce too so it's not got crazy overheads for someone to take on. Low hanging fruit for the right owner I recon.
  • 5 1
 The problem is everyone is hurting right now. NP would be a logical fit for Accell as they haven't got a really strong Enduro brand anymore, but would they want to be spending the money, even if it was cheap?
  • 3 0
 @HardtailHerold: Dont think it is this simple as they actually work for WiggleCRC, all their equipment and facilities and overheads are covered by them, as are marketing, sales, stock holding and orders. So even though NP is a small team, they rely on the WiggleCRC company for their success.
  • 3 0
 @HardtailHerold: Probably looking for a buyer for the whole lot though, before looking at selling off the individual parts, if that is even possible. Nukeproof is probably a pretty attractive prospect, 320,000 square feet of goodness knows what percentage obsolete stock, less so.
  • 2 0
 @HardtailHerold: Buyers will want to pick and choose after bankruptcy, if they buy the company out of administration they buy all it's debts as well. Wait until it's folded and you can potentially get the good bits (CRC name, Nukeproof etc) for pennies on the dollar. Sadly it's unlikely anyone will want the staff or the premises because that's how these things always go.
  • 2 0
 @benpinnick: Accell have both Ghost and Lapierre as Accell brands. Both brands have a enduro bikes in their range.
  • 2 1
 @Ozak42: Yes I am aware.
  • 1 0
 @benpinnick: hey dude good to see you on here

I heard rumours raleigh uk were in trouble too (not the wider group)

My rep has been banging sales over for a few weeks

Could just be dead stock or are they chasing cashflow

The person who posted it incidentally loves oxford so may not be reliable
  • 4 1
 @Ozak42: ben said a decent enduro brand

Ghost and lappier are not decent despite the latter having good riders
  • 1 0
 @chillescarpe: it's not simple unless you are an online only bike company. In that was the case you would not just be buying the Nukeproof name. There will be a tonne of existing bikes, parts plus the team. You already have the logistics, HR etc covered. This is what I am saying for the right buyer Nukeproof is an attractive buy. And sounds like CRC wiggle could do with the money.
  • 2 1
 @Lorieng: Hey bud! I had another company we do business with chasing me for a slightly overdue £90 the other day. I spend £100k a year with them min. I guess they need every penny; unfortunately for the lady on the phone we'd already paid it and their account system was just a few days out of date with payments so no extra £90 in the coffers for them!
  • 2 0
 @theboypanda: those much anticipated sponsors from outside the industry
  • 7 3
 Isla bikes also closed their doors today in the UK

Friends still having lots of ‘Issues’ with HLC in the USA, how safe are they?

One things for sure, the bike companies that get through this will be in a strong position 12 months from now.
  • 5 1
 Isla has said they are closing down not because of financial issues, but they are just don't want to be in the bike industry anymore.
  • 7 2
 @Ghaytnd: Ah interesting - but surely would have sold to new owners if financially viable to continue?
  • 8 0
 Isla bikes going is a real shame. Their bikes are really popular in the UK and they really had a big impact on how kids bikes were designed and marketed. They were so good at what they did, and I think that demonstrates the dire state the industry is in
  • 7 0
 @Ghaytnd: as I read it the business is currently solvent. It sounded like they didn't want to take on debt, or external funding to tide them through the current downturn. They are committing to providing spares and honoring warranties.

Probably they felt they couldn't survive without compromising their ethos
  • 2 0
 Frown Shame. We went through balance, 14/16/20/24 with Islabikes. Were absolutely excellent for my boy growing up and the second market was always buoyant. Fairly sure we didn't lose any money over 5 bikes.
  • 2 1
 Wow that's somehow bigger news. They make awesome bikes and really changed things for the better for kids. All the best to Isla and her team.
  • 3 0
 @elbandido77: I think you're spot on.

The industry is super competitive - even though they were the first to get it right they are now facing strong competition from Frog, Squish, Hoy and others. More and more big brands are figuring out kids bikes (basically inspired by isla bikes) e.g. Decathlon.

Isla are higher price point and a lot of people don't have a taste for in this current climate.

If they borrow a load of money now they probably won't be able to pay it back - so what's the point. Better to go out on your own terms, still in control.
  • 3 0
 @tom666: Also because they were so good you could sell them for 80%+ of what you bought them for - a lot of 'buyers' just bought 2nd hand in a way which I don't think is as prevalent for other bike sectors.
  • 3 1
 @johnny2shoes: I think you have just described the business model issue - a family member also bought a used Isla and then sold it on to a new owner once outgrown.

Hard to sell a new bike when they are good enough to work through lots of different kids before being worn out.
  • 2 0
 @johnny2shoes: yeah in a way it was more like a subscription business model. You paid a higher upfront cost to get in but once you were in it was cheap to stay there, just occassional spares

I've had a similar experience with them. My kid is on a cnoc 20 which we bought for only a tenner more than we sold his cnoc 16 for.

It's a shame that wasn't sustainable longer term, but they can be proud of how they disrupted the market and the long term impact they made
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: they're Quakers. Finding a buyer with shared ethics and values may be a bit of an obstacle!
  • 2 0
 Thats a shame. Always remember a good number of years ago I was out with a group pissing about on a rooty section on our DH bikes when two ladies on xc hard tails rode down it and made us all look rather pathetic. One of them was Isla Rowntree
  • 1 0
 Oh no.
I’m more bother about isla bikes than wiggle tbh.

Best kids bikes out there, nothing else like them really, my daughter is on her third now. Gutted to see them go.
  • 8 1
 Good riddance! CRC died years ago when Wiggle bought them and slowly destroyed a good bike shop.
  • 3 0
 What is kind of crazy to me, is how many "idiots in the pinkbike comments section" saw this coming 2 to 3 years ago. And yet it seems some of the biggest smartest bike companies did not. Or at least did not think it would happen to them.
"This boom will creat a bust"
"We are not making enough new riders to sustain this"
"When people exit cycling they will flood the market with really good used bikes and kill new bike sales"
"Many of the experienced cyclists are just moving up their new bike buying plans, and now won't need to buy for another 3 to 5 years"

We are seeing all of these things.
  • 2 0
 I can't believe they might disappear, I have spent a small fortune in CRC from going into the warehouse by a small door to ordering online. Literally thousands. But recently they have lost quite a bit of my spending, I can't login, their website wasn't working for months and they lost out on me spending quite a bit on a new bike. This is a sad day. Sounds like the who bike industry is have a bad time. Isla bike are great, both my kids learned on them.
  • 1 0
 CRC has had some great deals lately, I can see why. Might be more deals to be had as hey liquidate overstock. Hopefully Vitus/Nukeproof gets a new owner as I have owned one of each and really liked them. I got my NP 40% off from CRC this summer so it represents a great value.
  • 3 1
 "I got my NP 40% off from CRC this summer so it represents a great value"

Stop and read that comment in the context of what is happening right now. Was it a great value?
  • 2 0
 @mjscyclery: no one buys NP for less than 40% off.. so not sure what value you got Big Grin Sorry
  • 1 0
 Consumers are more price sensitive than ever and the used market / warehouses are flooded. Businesses need margin to stay afloat. Selling product at landed cost or as a loss leader to stay competitive isn’t sustainable no matter how big your company is.
  • 3 0
 Have they checked the spoke tension? Sometimes the problem is something as simple as that.
  • 1 0
 I really enjoy my Nukeproof products. They've only been nice and accommodating with any minor issues I've had. I was excited about the American outreach. I hope things get sorted out, and there are only negligible changes.
  • 5 3
 Wiggle short changed me a few times, so no tears here. Hope the staff find new opportunities.
  • 6 0
 I bought from them a couple of times and have had only good experiences - despite buying from Germany post brexit. I wish they can sort it out
  • 4 0
 @hardtailpunter: I'm interested why you would use CRC as a German. As a brit some of the German retailers I used pre Brexit were much cheaper with a better range of products than crc. Bike24, bikediscount etc.
  • 2 0
 @hardtailpunter: Yeah it's been interesting to see quite a few somewhat negative comments about Wiggle (and CRC) here, particularly about their more recent pricing and stock issues. Indeed for me too they've still been one of the absolutely best shopping options even after the Wiggle-CRC merger and post Brexit. Especially their in-house brands (dhb, Brand-X) have been hard to beat price/quality wise. Then again it may just say something about the local offering here that I'm comparing this to.
  • 5 0
 @ThatEbikeGuy: I heard good things about the nukeproof house brand parts, so I bought at Wiggle to get Nukeproof stem, saddle, bar and a few bits (and I wasn't disappointed). Also I think the Brand X dropper is great value for money, and that was the cheapest option to find one
  • 3 0
 @hardtailpunter: I do think the Brand X dropper is one of the most under rated posts on the market. About €100 for a beautiful m proof dropper
  • 1 0
 @hardtailpunter: in Europe Brand-X is sold as Tranz-X. They exist under a few other names as well, so I'm sure they'll stay on the market with one name or another
  • 1 0
 Tranz x is sold as many other brands,.including brand X and actually the tranz X ones are normally the later models often sold by more expensive brands.
  • 2 0
 Guess I should pick up a few spare derailleur hangers for the Reactor while they are still available, just in case.
  • 1 0
 is the reactor not got a UDH?
  • 1 0
 @jerseyjinx: Unfortunately not.
  • 1 0
 @tubby1536: bummer
  • 1 0
 Crap. That is a good point. I will order some spare Big Wig hangers. They are out of stock. Balls
  • 1 0
 I can see Wiggle website not doing well because it looks kinda scammy fake, but I don't see how Chain Reaction, Nukeproof, and Vitus are doing poorly.
  • 2 1
 Could buy something be a good idea, to support 450 and more workers involved in this sh*t?
  • 3 1
 Not how it works - the companies are done now, your money goes to the companies in administration, the only thing to save jobs will be a buyer.
  • 2 0
 @justanotherusername: Really? They still appear to be trading normally and sending out orders.
  • 3 1
 @TheBigOrange: Wiggle are in administration, the rest of the group will follow almost certainly.

Take a look at what administration means - they will continue to trade until a buyer is found or the company is ultimately dissolved if no buyer is found, it doesn't mean closing the doors.

You wont save things by buying stuff from them now, the companies need a buyer and will be up for sale soon.
  • 2 0
 It all started when CRC switched to that 8bit blue accent color.
  • 2 0
 Wiggle completely ruined CRC for international buyers
  • 3 0
 They didn't do a great job with it for UK buyers either TBH. Merger should never have happened.
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: It really seemed to go downhill after Signa bought them out. Changing the website to match wiggle etc..... it was just worse, plain and simple.
  • 1 0
 This leaves very little room to Wiggle.....
  • 1 0
 I guess Sam Hill will be looking for a new ride..
  • 1 0
 YAAAAAAAWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!
  • 1 0
 is nigel still posting away as if nothong happened?
  • 1 0
 I hope Ragley survives some how.
  • 1 2
 Hopefully there’s some Wiggle room on the company’s path moving forward.
  • 3 5
 The following has been an unpaid production from Greed
  • 1 3
 Underrated
Below threshold threads are hidden





