Wil White Injured In Hit & Run On Motorcycle in California

Wil White shared an terrifying incident on his Instagram earlier today, leaving him seriously injured as a result of a hit and run. The post shows his status in hospital, where he is waiting surgery. We are relieved that he is resting, doing well and we wish him all the healing vibes for his recovery!
|I was leading a ride through a twisty section of road and came around the corner to a truck completely in my lane, driving towards me with no reaction of swerving or awareness from the driver. Just before head on impact I dove off the road into a driveway to try and get some braking done to scrub speed before I inevitably crashed into this boulder field.—Wil White
Drivers doing dumb things: other people get hurt (unfair!).
Heal up soon brotha!
Drivers do not look for motorcyclists at all especially here in Vancouver it’s a real problem everywhere.
I hope they find this driver and punishment is handed out