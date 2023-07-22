Wil White Injured In Hit & Run On Motorcycle in California

Jul 22, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Wil White shared an terrifying incident on his Instagram earlier today, leaving him seriously injured as a result of a hit and run. The post shows his status in hospital, where he is waiting surgery. We are relieved that he is resting, doing well and we wish him all the healing vibes for his recovery!

I was leading a ride through a twisty section of road and came around the corner to a truck completely in my lane, driving towards me with no reaction of swerving or awareness from the driver. Just before head on impact I dove off the road into a driveway to try and get some braking done to scrub speed before I inevitably crashed into this boulder field.


photo



7 Comments
  • 7 0
 These accidents really suck. Drivers should be forced to participate once in a while as a vulnerable traffic participant to know how it feels to put your safety into the hands of someone in a car or truck that might be texting, drunk, or a combination. Hope they catch the guy or woman that forced him of the road and ran. Hope he recovers quickly and fully!
  • 2 5
 Motorcyclists doing dumb things: they themselves get injured (serves them right!)
Drivers doing dumb things: other people get hurt (unfair!).
Heal up soon brotha!
  • 5 0
 Wil is such a good dude. Hate to see this, but happy to see the MTB community back up a legendary rider. Heal up Wil, miss you here in Southern Utah bro! - Pierce
  • 4 0
 Heal up man !!

Drivers do not look for motorcyclists at all especially here in Vancouver it’s a real problem everywhere.

I hope they find this driver and punishment is handed out
  • 3 0
 Get well soon buddy! Hope they catch the scumbag in the truck.
  • 1 0
 damn, bro. good luck! we rode together in peru in 2013. u and ur folks seemed like good peeps.
  • 1 0
 Hope you heal up quickly & fully





