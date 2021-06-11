Wil White Posts Update On Shattered Hand in Mexico

Most of you already know I had a bad crash down in Mexico from my stories, but I havent shared a post on it yet. Story below, but ended up shattering my hand and dislocating it from my wrist. On the mend now, got a long, slow recovery ahead. Thanks so so much to all of you who reached out after or helped at the event, the mtb community rules.



So basically I had showed up late to the long jump competition, our hotels were overbooked and we had to switch hotel rooms so we left to go do that. By the time we got back they were down to the final 2 riders on the long jump and going to give a 100 bucks to the winner. I saw the distance and decided I could clear it pretty easily and decided that I should probably take a warm up, just in case the lip was gonna buck me because it was short n steep, and it was windy so I wanted to feel it out. Everybody else was starting from the top of the hills so I figured if I started halfway and took 1 or 2 pedals I could feel it out. When I got to the lip I saw the line of paint on the ground and figured out I could probably make that at this speed so I preloaded, and as soon as I preloaded I realised that it was not great. Ended up going up over the bars and just enough lean from the wind to wipe out and right away knew I probably broke my wrist and hurt myself pretty bad.



Ended up with a series of really bumpy dirt road ambulance rides and hospitals without pain meds in Mexico and doctors telling me different diagnosis and wrong information and all this kind of crap. Left the hospital in an ambulance back to the event to get meds from the event doctor. Thought I was gonna get a shot of morphine when offered a shot but instead got a tequila shot in the ambulance...



Finally managed to get an early flight home get home to the states and find out that I need emergency surgery and that there's some small internal bleeding and it just doesn't look good. Finally got the surgery about 3 days after it happened and it's healing up the gonna be some complications from it but it should be good. My nerves were compressed for 3 days and I ripped all my muscles and tendons off the bones but they're healing!

