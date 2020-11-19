Video: More Wild, Greasy Drifting From the UK in 'Stokey-o Drift'

Here’s a dose of slick, slimy, sideways action to end the week. Frankly, just a day of chaos just after most of the leaves had fallen with a small Midlands crew and North West import, Robbo. It’s a lottery whether you’ll even get down the hill here, and you’ll want to be prepared to hit the floor and then clog the washing machine up with the amount of slime plastered on your riding kit. Understeer, oversteer and counter-steer fuelled by some top quality Staffordshire oatcakes. Hope you enjoy watching as much as we did in the trenches.Shot prior to UK lockdown adhering to social distancing (except when one sibling crashed into a fellow sibling).Video/Words - Caldwell Visuals