A Wild Season and Golden Opportunities Ahead



With the FMB Diamond Series approaching fast we are looking forward to a wild season jam-packed with loads of slopestyle action. As in the past the FMBA will be awarding wildcards for FMB Diamond Series Events at a number of FMB Gold Events. The FMB Wildcards have been confirmed so it is time to get stoked for the best season yet!







Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza kicks off the FMB Diamond Series next week on April 2. However, even though the diamond contests are a focal point of the season, the FMB Gold Events will also play a big role for the FMB Diamond Series this year. The scores of the athletes at the diamond contests Crankworx Rotorua, Crankworx Les Gets, Crankworx Innsbruck, Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler and Red Bull District Ride will be totaled up with their best result at an FMB Gold Event to determine, who will become the FMB World Champion in 2017. So, the Gold Events will be essential to the athletes in order to secure the title at the end of the season.





The relevance of FMB Gold Events is increased even more due to the fact that the FMBA is awarding two FMB Wildcards and thus giving athletes access to the best slopestyle contests in the world. FMB Wildcards are awarded to the best-placed athletes at one of the below mentioned contests, who have not yet qualified for the following FMB Diamond Event; a golden opportunity for all athletes competing at FISE Montpellier (FRA), 26TRIX (Leogang, AUT), GlemmRide Bike Festival Saalbach (AUT), Colorado Freeride Festival (Winter Park, USA) and O’Marisquino (Vigo, ESP). Previous benefiters of this procedure last year were for example Ryan Nyquist (USA), Matt Jones (GBR), Emil Johansson (SWE) and Nico Scholze (GER). All four of them earned their tickets to FMB Diamond Events last year by performing well at FMB Gold Events. It will be exciting to see, who will be following in their footsteps this year.





Overview of FMB Wildcards 2017



1. Crankworx Les Gets (June 17): 2 FMB Wildcards at FISE Montpellier (May 26)

2. Crankworx Innsbruck (June 24): 2 FMB Wildcards at 26TRIX (Leogang, June 10)

3. Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler (August 20): 2 FMB Wildcards at Colorado Freeride Festival (Winter Park, July 29)

4. Red Bull District Ride (Nuremberg, September 2): 1 FMB Wildcard at GlemmRide Bike Festival Saalbach (July 8 ) & 1 FMB Wildcard at O’Marisquino (Vigo, August 13)





Keep your eyes peeled for further information about LIVE webcasts and calendar updates



And do not forget that all the action from the FMB Diamond Series is broadcasted LIVE



Red Bull TV is distributed digitally



