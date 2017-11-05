Wild Urban Downhill Racing in Taxco, Mexico - Video

So stoked to take the win at the famous Taxco Urban Downhill. Thanks @altiusevents, my sponsors, and people around me for the support even during the tough times. So looking forward to ride more ! @cube.bikes.official @dvosuspension @ethirteencomponents @trpcycling @raceface604 @maxxistires @kmcchain @allmountainstyle @acros_components @htcomponents @flyracingusa @smithoptics @camelbak @whistleredu.
