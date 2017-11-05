VIDEOS

Wild Urban Downhill Racing in Taxco, Mexico - Video

Nov 5, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Course Preview With Fairclough, Pilgrim, and Silva




Rémy Métailler's Winning Run



Take a wild ride through the streets of Taxco, Mexico with the likes of Brendan Fairclough, Sam Pilgrim, and Adolf Silva. Next, watch the helmet cam footage from the winning run - after breaking his T6 vertabrae at the event last year, Rémy Métailler got his redemption this time around and took the win.

2 Comments

  • + 3
 glad to see remy get the win after his crash last year. I bet he needed a win after the visa bullshit with rampage. respect
  • + 3
 "sick horse!"

