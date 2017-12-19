USER GENERATED

Wilderness Bill Clears First Hurdle in Congress

Dec 19, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
NODES Searching for Corridors of Flow
Photo by Sven Martin

A week ago I wrote that IMBA, the International Mountain Bicycling Association, had formally lodged testimony opposing H.R. 1349, a bill (in Congress) that would remove the blanket ban on bikes in Wilderness areas within the United States. IMBA's philosphical opposition wasn't entirely surprising--they have long insisted that outright opposing the ban on bikes is unproductive. IMBA's move to actually submit congressional testimony opposing the bill, well, that did surprise a lot of people since IMBA issued a press release more than a year ago, stating that they wouldn't interfere with the Sustainable Trail Coalition's (STC) effort to get this bill introduced and passed through Congress. If you are wondering what all this Wilderness talk is about, check out this primer.

When news of IMBA's testimony went public, feces hit the fan in many corners of the Internet. We are in the process of obtaining interview time with both STC and IMBA, whose representatives have been in the nation's capitol of late. In the meantime, it's worth noting two things:

First, The House Natural Resources Committee passed H.R. 1349 in a vote of 22 to 18. The bill must now move to the floor of the House of Representatives.

Second, the New England Mountain Bike Association and the San Diego Mountain Biking Association have both created a petition demanding that IMBA not lobby against mountain biking in Wilderness areas. I am making no assumptions about your position on the matter, but if you do feel bikes belong in Wilderness areas, then GO HERE TO SIGN THE PETITION.

Petition to IMBA
Screenshot of the petition in question

If you are content with IMBA's position, then, well, just keep on keeping on.

In the near future, we'll be bringing you interviews with leadership on both the IMBA and STC side of this particular coin. Stay tuned.

Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
79492 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64160 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
51161 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48215 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
48195 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
44225 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44178 views
Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41593 views

17 Comments

  • + 12
 What's funny is both sides think this is some sort of proxy debate. Establishment conservationists think bikes are the vanguard and that what follows is condos, monster trucks and NASCAR. Cyclists think wilderness study area expansion is coming to wipe out trails across the US (this is actually happening). Both sides are afraid of each other and don't believe the other side consists of reasonable conservationists.

Meanwhile the conservation infighting will only benefit the destruction of wilderness protection. Both sides need to sit down, talk, and give ground. Then present a unified front.

Also, looks like a session and press fit bb sucks.
  • + 4
 "Also, looks like a session and press fit bb sucks." --- seems legit.
  • + 1
 @Mtmw sorry you’re out. Besides looks like a session and press fit bb you forgot wheelsize to support your argument.
  • + 1
 "Meanwhile the conservation infighting will only benefit the destruction of wilderness protection. Both sides need to sit down, talk, and give ground. Then present a unified front."

This cannot be overstated. Hikers, equestrians, mountain bikers, hunters, fishers - all have to work together.
  • + 12
 Wilderness Bill, sounds like a cool dude... Clears first hurdle, yeah he's as athletic as I imagined he would be. In congress. Oh, that's got boring all of a sudden!!
  • + 5
 I saw Wilderness Bill in the 98' Olympics... Damn near won Bronze in the 400M Hurdle. Did it all in Buckskins with a rifle and double bit Axe on his shoulder. It got weird when he started skinning a raccoon at the Medal Ceremony...
  • + 1
 @Pisgah85: yeah, not the kinda guy who'd drink Coors light!!!!
  • + 3
 can we get a roundtable discussion similar to what was recently done for the new standards with STC and IMBA and other stake holders? I enjoy the podcast format and getting those two opposing views in a room together ought to be very entertaining and possibly informative.
  • + 1
 Headline should read "Wilderness Bill Bunnyhops First Log" or "Jumps First Gap." No?

Anyway, let's push onward to even more exploitation of natural resources and destruction of natural habitats in the name of human progress and entitlement (or in the case of POTUS, subhuman progress and entitlement).
  • + 1
 "Pigs get fed, hogs get slaughtered"

IMBA, I have been a long time member and just let my membership lapse because of this. Your days are numbered if you don't start listening to your base. It's not too late to reject the darkside.

Now STC gets my $. Bacon....Mmmmmmnnnnn
  • + 4
 Defecation hits the oscillation
  • + 2
 It's obvious that IMBA does not care whatsoever about the average mountain biker. They seem to only have their best interests at heart.
  • + 1
 i honestly cant tell what their interests are.
  • + 1
 Nice to see at least one mountain bike organization advocating for the interests of mountain bikers.
  • + 1
 Do you have to be a US resident to sign the petition?
  • + 2
 Since the petition doesn't actually carry any legal weight I say go for it!
  • + 1
 @Lankycrank: Done!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037946
Mobile Version of Website