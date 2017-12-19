Wilderness Bill Clears First Hurdle in Congress

A week ago I wrote that IMBA, the International Mountain Bicycling Association, had formally lodged testimony opposing H.R. 1349
, a bill (in Congress) that would remove the blanket ban on bikes in Wilderness areas within the United States. IMBA's philosphical opposition wasn't entirely surprising--they have long insisted that outright opposing the ban on bikes is unproductive. IMBA's move to actually submit congressional testimony opposing the bill, well, that did
surprise a lot of people since IMBA issued a press release more than a year ago, stating that they wouldn't interfere with the Sustainable Trail Coalition's (STC) effort to get this bill introduced and passed through Congress. If you are wondering what all this Wilderness talk is about, check out this primer.When news of IMBA's testimony went public
, feces hit the fan in many corners of the Internet. We are in the process of obtaining interview time with both STC and IMBA, whose representatives have been in the nation's capitol of late. In the meantime, it's worth noting two things:
First, The House Natural Resources Committee passed H.R. 1349
in a vote of 22 to 18. The bill must now move to the floor of the House of Representatives.
Second, the New England Mountain Bike Association and the San Diego Mountain Biking Association have both created a petition demanding that IMBA not lobby against mountain biking in Wilderness areas. I am making no assumptions about your position on the matter, but if you do feel bikes belong in Wilderness areas, then GO HERE TO SIGN THE PETITION
Meanwhile the conservation infighting will only benefit the destruction of wilderness protection. Both sides need to sit down, talk, and give ground. Then present a unified front.
This cannot be overstated. Hikers, equestrians, mountain bikers, hunters, fishers - all have to work together.
Anyway, let's push onward to even more exploitation of natural resources and destruction of natural habitats in the name of human progress and entitlement (or in the case of POTUS, subhuman progress and entitlement).
IMBA, I have been a long time member and just let my membership lapse because of this. Your days are numbered if you don't start listening to your base. It's not too late to reject the darkside.
Now STC gets my $. Bacon....Mmmmmmnnnnn
