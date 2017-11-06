VIDEOS

Wilderness with Yannick Granieri - Video

Nov 6, 2017
by Thibault Menu  
by thibaultmenu
Wilderness is a video regarding Yannick Granieri showing his passion for all various action sports. Michelin supports Yannick through his career as MTB Pro Rider and this clip was a really good opportunity to mix different sports with Michelin Tyres and Yannick with his toys!

Yannick enjoys doing different sports around his MTB Pro rider career, these extra activities contribute to preparing him for events and video projects with his current partners. Moreover, sharing these moments with friends out of competitions is something important for him in order to drain your mind of the competitions and pressure you can meet during the season.

It also puts you in conditions to push yourself by trying new tricks that have never been done before such as in Wilderness...

Director/Editor/Colorist : Thibault Menu
Produced by: ASI Media Events
Sound design: Lucas Bellomo / Thibault Menu
Additional athletes: Julien Dupont, Pauline Bechet Granieri, Jeremy Marechal, Thibault Figone, Lucas Padovani

Music:
Dark tension – Kyle Preston
American Hebrew instrumental – Davis Absolute
Witness – Oliver Michael
Groove on – Stefano Mastronardi

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Amazing vid and amazing life you're having Yannick! Super motivating. (Tailwhip to indie was sick)
  • + 1
 does he still compete at all? feel like i havent seen him in a major contest in a while

