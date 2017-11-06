Wilderness with Yannick Granieri - Video







Wilderness is a video regarding Yannick Granieri showing his passion for all various action sports. Michelin supports Yannick through his career as MTB Pro Rider and this clip was a really good opportunity to mix different sports with Michelin Tyres and Yannick with his toys!











Yannick enjoys doing different sports around his MTB Pro rider career, these extra activities contribute to preparing him for events and video projects with his current partners. Moreover, sharing these moments with friends out of competitions is something important for him in order to drain your mind of the competitions and pressure you can meet during the season.













It also puts you in conditions to push yourself by trying new tricks that have never been done before such as in Wilderness...







