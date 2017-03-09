USER GENERATED

Will a 29er End Up On a World Cup DH Podium This Year? - Pinkbike Poll

Mar 9, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
The first World Cup DH race of 2017 is less than two months away, and athletes across the globe are training their bodies and tweaking their bikes in preparation for the season opener. In addition to the countless hours in the gym, a good portion of the off-season is spent experimenting with bike setup, and everything from suspension settings to frame geometry is scrutinized in order to create the fastest race machine possible. This year, there are more rumblings than ever that 29” wheeled DH bikes are on the horizon.

The concept of a 29er entering a World Cup DH race isn't exactly new – Mitch Ropelato showed up to the 2013 World Champs in Pietermaritzburg aboard a Specialized Enduro 29, and Trek and Intense both had 29er DH bike prototypes all the way back in 2010, so what makes this year any different? For one thing, the sheer number of teams that are rumored to be experimenting with bigger wheels. Prototype forks and tires from major manufacturers have been sent out for teams to try, and testing is in full swing as riders decide which wheel size makes the most sense for them.


Trek had this 29
Trek had this 29" prototype floating around all the way back in 2011.
Alutech 29er DH bike
Alutech's Sennes DH29 is the first production 29er to hit the market.


Now, 29” wheels may not be the right choice for every track, but I can see them being an advantage on courses like Mont St. Anne, Fort William, and at World Champs in Cairns, Australia. Will rider height play a role in who goes down the big-wheeled path? A 29er would certainly look more proportional under someone like Greg Minnaar or Gee Atherton, but I wouldn't mind seeing what Danny Hart or Troy Brosnan could do with a DH 29er either.

Realistically, as soon as a 29er makes it onto a World Cup DH podium, even more teams will be scrambling to add a big wheeled option to their arsenal. However, unlike the extinction of new 26” wheeled bikes that happened when 27.5” wheels came into the picture, if a DH 29er does make it to production I see it as being a race-focused addition, rather than something marketed at all riders.


What do you think? Will this be the year? Cast your vote below.


Will a 29er End Up On the Podium at a DH World Cup or World Champs This Season?



