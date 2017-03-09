Will a 29er End Up On a World Cup DH Podium This Year? - Pinkbike Poll

The first World Cup DH race of 2017 is less than two months away, and athletes across the globe are training their bodies and tweaking their bikes in preparation for the season opener. In addition to the countless hours in the gym, a good portion of the off-season is spent experimenting with bike setup, and everything from suspension settings to frame geometry is scrutinized in order to create the fastest race machine possible. This year, there are more rumblings than ever that 29” wheeled DH bikes are on the horizon.



The concept of a 29er entering a World Cup DH race isn't exactly new – Mitch Ropelato showed up to the 2013 World Champs in Pietermaritzburg aboard a Specialized Enduro 29, and Trek and Intense both had 29er DH bike prototypes all the way back in 2010, so what makes this year any different? For one thing, the sheer number of teams that are rumored to be experimenting with bigger wheels. Prototype forks and tires from major manufacturers have been sent out for teams to try, and testing is in full swing as riders decide which wheel size makes the most sense for them.







Trek had this 29" prototype floating around all the way back in 2011. Trek had this 29" prototype floating around all the way back in 2011. Alutech's Sennes DH29 is the first production 29er to hit the market. Alutech's Sennes DH29 is the first production 29er to hit the market.