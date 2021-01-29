Will Mountain Bikes Be Allowed in US Wilderness Areas Any Time Soon?

Jan 29, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Matt Thompson on the Continental Divide. Climbing the final ridge near the 13k foot summit of Grizzly Peak near Loveland Pass CO
Remote places have a special, raw beauty.

Since the start, mountain bikes have lived in a certain gray zone in terms of definition. They’re not motorized; they are mechanized in that they provide a mechanical advantage, and they are human-powered. Their ambiguity puts them in an awkward spot when it comes to wilderness access. Opponents of bikes in wilderness argue that their presence detracts from the raw, simple experience of being in the wilderness. Advocates argue that mountain bikers want to visit the wilderness for the same reasons anyone else does: for that same raw, simple experience that mountain bikers would supposedly disrupt. The debate is a long way from reaching a peaceful homeostasis.

Legislators in the United States recently heard arguments in favor of Senate Bill 1695, the Human Powered Travel in Wilderness Act, the most recent unsuccessful bill to remove the ban on mountain biking in wilderness areas and give local authorities the power to ban or allow bikes on case-by-case bases. An advocacy nonprofit called the Sustainable Trails Coalition backed S.B. 1695 and continues to work on finding cooperative solutions between mountain bikers and other user groups. Now, with the 116th Congress over and no action taken on S.B. 1695, the bill has been archived and we’re back in the waiting game.

How Did We Get Here?

For decades, those who want to protect the wilderness have struggled to define and redefine the Wilderness Act of 1964, which designated a set of protections to protect precious areas of land and encourage appreciation for those areas. The text, written before mountain biking was around, banned mechanized transport without bikes in mind. It specified what tools could be used for trail work — no chainsaws — and has protected the wildest places by minimizing human impact. In 1984, as mountain biking emerged and riders started to explore off road, the term ‘mechanized transport’ was clarified by the Forest Service under increasing pressure from traditional environmental groups like the Sierra Club and the Wilderness Society, and mountain bikes were deemed unwelcome.

The little things count too. Spring Trillium Washington State.
It's been shown that bikes have a negligible impact on trails and biodiversity. Still, if visitation to wilderness areas increases, it will be important for riders and hikers alike to understand the importance of respecting local flora and fauna.

Idaho and Montana

The issue has become hotter over the last decade as Idaho and Montana gave the biking community specific examples of what it looks like to have trails taken away.

Idaho’s Boulder and White Cloud mountain ranges were almost incorporated in 2014 into what would have been a peaceful land protection agreement. It was almost the solution mountain bikers and declared conservationists alike had hoped for. Then politics intervened.

The plan was to turn the area into a national monument. Unlike wilderness areas and national parks, national monuments each have their own management plan, potentially allowing bikes, and only require presidential approval, unlike wilderness designations, which need to go through Congress. Up until the monument was proposed in 2014, Republican Congressman Bill Simpson of Idaho had introduced a bill every single year for the past decade to try to make the White Clouds a wilderness area. None of his bills had gone anywhere. Then, as the monument plan started to look like reality, the Idaho legislators decided they would rather approve Simpson’s bill than accept an Obama-approved national monument. The bill sped through Congress in just two weeks, and with the creation of the Boulder-White Cloud Wilderness, the mountain bike trails disappeared.

Things become more frustrating for mountain bikers, too, when bikes are banned from not only wilderness trails but trails in areas that might one day become wilderness. Montana has lost more than 700 miles of trail in the last decade, largely to ‘recommended wilderness areas’ (RWAs), which are essentially wilderness areas in dress rehearsal as they await Congress' approval, which can take decades. Most recently, Montana’s Bitterroot Valley lost 110 miles of singletrack to the Sapphire and Blue Joint wilderness study areas in a series of court battles that hinged on administrative technicalities and inflamed tempers on both sides of the issue. While that particular area is permanently closed to bikes, the conflict brought bike access into the spotlight, and groups on both sides of the issue are braced for future battles.

Layers of time. There are fossil records in those cliffs of all that came before us. John Day Oregon.
The question: Does the presence of bicycles disrupt the quiet feeling of distance from civilization?

What's the update?

The biggest update is that there is no real update.

The nationwide debate continued to evolve in November when the US Forest Service and the Department of Interior voiced their support of S.B. 1695 in the bill’s first hearing since its introduction in May 2019 by Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah. S.B. 1695 was the most recent of several House and Senate bills to be considered. However, legislators never got around to voting on it before the congressional session ended.

It's likely that an equivalent bill will be introduced in the next Congress. Although bills do not carry over between congressional terms, legislators often reintroduce their own bills over and over until one lasts long enough to make it to the vote.

S.B. 1695 didn’t include any subtext that would weaken wilderness protections, and rather than bringing about a blanket permit as some fear, it tried to move the power to ban bikes from federal to local authorities. It was written in specific, narrow language to avoid opening doors that might harm wilderness areas in the future. If the bill had passed, it would be up to land managers to determine whether biking is appropriate in any given area. Given that research has overwhelmingly shown that mountain biking has a negligible impact on trails (less impact than horses), the more significant effects would be social. Wilderness trail users go to wild places for the feelings they evoke, and many hikers and equestrians argue that the presence of mountain bikers would disrupt that primitive sense of distance from human civilization.


What’s Next?

If user groups can compromise on a solution, it would have to be a solution that doesn’t catastrophize or turn a nuanced situation into an all-or-nothing fiasco. Such a solution might include allowing mountain bikes access to certain wilderness areas through a permitting system to keep the traffic sparse, designating a few specific bike-friendly trails through certain wilderness areas, and working with a diverse set of interest groups to preserve the remote feel of those spaces.

Many hope the next Congress will introduce a similar bill. Many hope it won't.

If such a bill passes, some opponents may find unexpected help. Including mountain bikers in discussions around wilderness trails would add a huge workforce of recreationalists who tend to enjoy trail work, so it would likely spell good things for the maintenance of remote trails. After all, mountain bikers want access for the same primary reason that hikers argue against mountain bike access: the privilege of experiencing unique landscapes. Hikers and equestrians argue against mountain bike access because they treasure those places. Mountain bikers, as it turns out, treasure them too.

Hoh River Olympic National Park Washington.
We all want to appreciate wild places. We just need to figure out how.


44 Comments

  • 37 3
 Not a chance with E-bikes receiving non-motorized status now (in most locations). Environmental groups will scream even louder about all bikes in wilderness, now that they have Ebikes to also complain about. This isn't a complaint about Ebikes, just stating how other user groups will make their argument.
  • 17 13
 eff'ing Emopeds
  • 23 3
 Spot on. I am indifferent about ebikes for the most part at this point. That said, they level of disdain to even 'regular' MTB's in western states specifically by other user groups cannot be overstated. Equestrians in particular (and by default orgs like Sierra Club) look for any and every reason to ban bikes. Emtb's aren't doing anyone any favors on the trail access front.

I will await my downvotes...
  • 4 0
 @bman33: there’s absolutely no chance bikes will be allowed into the Wilderness, especially without ANY support from IMBA. Also every cool outdoorsy person’s favorite brand: Patagonia recently had an article on their website about why bikes shouldn’t be allowed in wilderness, and it was written by grimy handshakes Mike Ferrintino. It’s probably obvious which two organizations I will no longer support.

www.patagonia.com/stories/why-wilderness-matters-more-than-you/story-90114.html
  • 2 0
 @bman33: Equestrians act like horses were part of the environment for millennia when they were only brought over by Europeans 500 years ago. If Europeans were riding mountain bikes 500 years ago they would’ve brought them instead!
  • 1 2
 @DizzyNinja: You guys dont acknowledge the fact that horses are part of Western Heritage. This isn't about horses vs. bikes like many bikers like to make it. this is about leaving the land wild...more access will not do what the wilderness act as originally set out to protect...you guessed it WILDERNESS.
  • 13 0
 Maybe this is just a relative velocity issue. Folks on horseback really don't move that fast. Hikers don't move that fast. Bikes don't go that fast uphill, but downhill they can go very fast. All it really takes is one yahoo causing problems bombing a trail in an unsafe manner to make a lot of people angry...and it would take about 10,000 positive interactions to erase that one negative interaction from hikers and horseback riders.

Maybe it just comes down to: Horse people tend to have money and get the rules they want. There's really no other way to explain how they could possibly be such an entitled group and not get in trouble.
  • 3 0
 I agree. I think if other user groups were to really put their finger on why they have a problem with MTB access, it's the speed differential between bikers and pedestrians/equestrians that scares them away from allowing us.

I think you also hit the nail on the head with regards to money. In theory, lobbying is free, but effective lobbying is expensive. User groups with the most money will eventually get the rules they want.
  • 11 1
 Its almost like a large, heterogeneous land covering millions of acres with varying habitats, resources, and history shouldn't be regulated by a single agency.
  • 3 0
 I always believed that if designated wilderness has access, that access should include human powered bikes with the caveat being the trails are ridden in / hand built and remain unalterable. Knowing that would never be the case is why I'd probably agree that wilderness should be left wild. That said, existing trails should not be decommissioned based on RWA's. If the trail was there before it should remain.

@MikeyMT hit it spot on - our current trails could use a little work. Maybe we start there.

Humans just f&%# everything up.
  • 4 1
 Thanks and I really like your approach. Nobody is talking about destroying your after work jump trail. WE're talking remote areas (for now), that like all of our towns (if you live in a MTB destination) will be overrun with people, vehicles, and trash if they are opened up. Critical migration paths have already been destroyed to a point where many species have little chance of long term survival.

Make the things we already have better, instead of just opening up more land to be poorly managed and inevitably destroyed.
  • 3 0
 If horses are allowed then bikes should be. Horses are shit dropping trail destruction machines with an annoying feature that is that they have their own brain and have a tendency to freak out. They just got grandfathered in and are supported by people with deep pockets. I'm an e-bike fan but really don't see them as viable for real wilderness anyway due to range limitations.
  • 1 0
 Open land is open land and should be regulated. That said most mountain bikes care about trails and the outdoors. Mtbs should be allowed on hiking trails unless posted hiking only and same bikes. Maybe on a state level we need more reps for bikes. Community's could be looking into trail centers for bikes only if hiking trails don't allow bikes. I think in covid times people have realized how good it is to get outside and we should embrace that and help make it better and more accessible.
  • 1 0
 The ppl that drive me bonkers the most are the Rwords that can’t all move to the same side of the trail when I’m passing them.. it’s usually the dad too, momma bear and cubs all go one side and beer belly dad that hikes with them once a year waddles to the other side and my 780mm bars are gonna hit something..
  • 1 0
 Interesting article and framing. I'm not sure I would cheer on Federal land grabs as a solution simply because just one person (the President) has to sign off on it, regardless of who happens to reside in office at the time, particularly during such polarized times. At the very least, it seems to be more ideal to pressure Congress to actually do their job for once and legislate. After all, from a Constitutional standpoint that is THEIR job - it is not the job of the executive branch. Perhaps their failure to actually legislate could be why they're currently enjoying a whopping 25% approval rating, but what do I know... Anyhow, I think we're better off, generally speaking, dealing with land access issues at a local, decentralized level. As far as the Idaho and Montana trails mentioned are concerned, the next logical step is for local MTB orgs to pressure their lawmakers to amend the law to open up Boulder - White Cloud to MTBs. Just my two cents.
  • 5 1
 Bike only trails. Hike only trails. Only way it's gonna work.
  • 3 0
 But then some hiker feels excluded and wants to see the world from our trails too. Happens often in areas I’ve lived, bikers make great trails, hikers start hiking them and bringing their dogs off leash to them, dog almost gets run over by mtn biker, dog owner complains and starts a petition to ban bikers from the trails they built
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: now they know how we feel!
  • 2 0
 Swamps weren't drained as promised by the clown and there's not a big enough lobbying advocacy group to overthrow the likes of the Sierra Club. It's all political BS!
  • 5 3
 Oh the irony of "public land" being paid for by the public but not being accessible to the public.
  • 1 1
 It's accessible. Just not without approval of the approval of the managing agency. Case in point, in the Sawtooth Wilderness and Boulder-White Cloud Wilderness areas trails are maintained by the Forest Service with volunteers and support of the community. No fee is charged for parking or permits for access. Just show up. Clean up after yourself. No fires (except in specified areas). No motorized vehicles inside the Wilderness. Just peace and quiet.
  • 3 1
 Its accessible and managed to ensure it remains enjoyable/useable for the public. This is not a conspiracy, this is the way the system works.
  • 3 1
 It's open to the public, you just can't do certain things there.
  • 9 12
 Humans don't need to go everywhere and I hope bikes DO NOT get access to wilderness, frankly I wish they'd limit the access more if anything.

Lets better manage the land we have access to already. I see trash out on the trails more than ever; humans have already proven we cannot be good stewards of what we have let alone what is left 'untainted'.

Legislators need to build bike specific zones to lower conflict - this has proven to work in so many places - be better stewards of the land we have access to and leave the tiny bit of wilderness we do have left to the animals that rely on it.
  • 5 1
 The more people appreciate wilderness the more likely they are to protect it, keeping it off limits will probably have the opposite effect.
  • 1 1
 @BornOnTwo: FWIW, IMBA has taken the same stance I describe above. I realize it's a hard sacrifice to make, but we simply do not need to go everywhere. And in mass humans continue to prove that as a whole we don't deserve the access. Leave something for the animals for gad sake. Nobody is talking about taking away your favorite in town jump trail - we're talking remote wilderness here. If you want any chance of it staying the way it currently is access needs to be limited.
  • 1 0
 @BornOnTwo: I agree, if you could somehow force everybody that goes into wilderness to appreciate it. It doesn’t take much looking around at popular trails to see that the more popular they get, the more trashed they get too.
  • 2 1
 No I don't think so.
  • 5 4
 The land of the free!
  • 2 4
 And still home of the brave, screw big government.
  • 2 0
 Minus ‘free’ it’s just ‘The land of the...’ everyone has their own verbiage they like to fill in and everyone’s version is wrong to someone else.
But hey, MTB and metal are still here so I’m happy. \m/
  • 2 0
 Yea wild that multiple view points are considered around what to do with the land that the public owns...I know America has been canceled thanks to Trump, but this is a complicated issue that needs to be resolved in different ways for different regions/states.
  • 2 0
 @mandalo: Yeah we should open up the free market to National Forest, National Parks, National Wildlife Refuge, National Conservation Areas, National Monuments, Wilderness Areas, National Historic Sites, Wild and Scenic Rivers, National Recreation Areas, National Seashores and Lakes, National Trails.....There should be a National Buyout! Screw big government. Granted some agencies were created to sell resources and management decisions don't always fall in line with my perspectives on conservation but I think what they have done is pretty alright.
  • 1 1
 @MikeyMT: "The Public" doesn't own the land, government agencies do
  • 3 1
 @mandalo: If the government didn't protect wilderness areas there wouldn't be wilderness areas to enjoy.
  • 1 0
 @denson-91: semantics
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: I think it is an important distinction. If you owned the land, we wouldn't have this conversation, you would just ride your bike there.
  • 1 1
 @denson-91: Fair enough. But to be clear, I wouldn't given the unneeded impact it causes Smile
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: I thought about what I said and I think if I want to be pedantic I should try to be correct:

If you owned the property jointly with others it makes sense to say that the group must all be in agreement on how the property is used, but I still think it makes the most sense to say, the land is owned by the government and not the citizens
  • 3 6
 With Biden sitting in the top spot anything could happen.
  • 2 13
 He could sign an executive order requiring Americans to pay for other riders to get into the woods. Wouldn't surprise me at this point.
  • 1 0
 That's an oversimplification. The inception of the Boulder-White Cloud Wilderness was introduced by US Congressman Mike Simpson a Republican. Conservatives for Conservation. Who would have thought? Maybe there is something more important than auctioning mineral rights.
