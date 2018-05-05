Will These Videos Make the Finals in the GoPro Evolution Contest?

How to Win

Submit 1 to 2 minutes of your stunning, technical, just plain rad unedited raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win, with over $5,000 cash prizing up for grabs.



Judges will select their 10 favourite clips, and then the Pinkbike audience will vote on their favourites. The footage with the top 3 most votes will take home cash prizes. First prize of $3,000. Second gets $1500. Third wins $500.







Dates

April 4th, 2018 - Contest opened for entries

June 15th, 2018 - Entries closed

June 18th, 2018 - User voting

June 25th, 2018 - Winners announced



Location

Planet Earth



Judging Criteria

• Composition & framing

• Perspective & degree of difficulty of shooting

• Performance & style

• Overall beauty & lighting