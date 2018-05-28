SPONSORED

Will These Videos Make the Finals in the GoPro Evolution Contest?

May 28, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
On June 15th, we close entries to Part I of the GoPro Evolution Contest and select 10 to go to the next round of user voting. Do you think these videos will make the cut? Think you can do better and be in the running for the $5,000 worth of prizing?


Down Puerto Vallarta by @remymetailler:


by remymetailler
Cali Streets by @asbiker:


by asbiker
Mr Black at Skyline Rotorua by @AustinNZ5:


by AustinNZ5
UCSC Trails by @mmatthews:


by mmatthews
Pila, Italy by @ippu:


by ippu
Do you think you can create a better video and take home the $5,000 in cash prizing from GoPro? You have until June 15th! Here are the details on how to enter:



GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 1: Capture
You. Your bike. Any line. Anywhere. Raw POV.

How to Win
Submit 1 to 2 minutes of your stunning, technical, just plain rad unedited raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win, with over $5,000 cash prizing up for grabs.

Judges will select their 10 favourite clips, and then the Pinkbike audience will vote on their favourites. The footage with the top 3 most votes will take home cash prizes. First prize of $3,000. Second gets $1500. Third wins $500.


Dates
April 4th, 2018 - Contest opened for entries
June 15th, 2018 - Entries closed
June 18th, 2018 - User voting
June 25th, 2018 - Winners announced

Location
Planet Earth

Judging Criteria
• Composition & framing
• Perspective & degree of difficulty of shooting
• Performance & style
• Overall beauty & lighting






