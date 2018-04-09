VIDEOS

French Freeride is Alive with William Robert - Video

Apr 9, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

William Robert, 24, is one of the rising stars of French freeride and he has one goal in mind, Red Bull Rampage.

With his disconcerting ease and commitment, we didn’t think twice about the casting for this one. This time there was no need to go to the other side of the world, but instead we chose a spot not so far from our office, in the South-East of France. It was kind of a homecoming, on a pioneering piece of terrain which was never actually explored to its fullest. Mour was the perfect place to let William express himself with his Furious. The topography of the land and the quality of the dirt at this spot allowed us to build jumps of consistent sizes in a short amount of time with the help of young local riders.

A fresh and committed vision that pushes the boundaries.

7 Comments

  • + 3
 Holy f**k this is my hometrail, awesome job guys ! First flip I see on the canyon gap !
  • + 1
 Where is it?
  • + 4
 Hey Redbull, we need BILLY BOB at Rampage!!!!
  • + 1
 I wanna go build some big hip jumps now!
  • + 1
 Metaillier content creation replacement for Commencal. Best of luck wiwi!
  • + 1
 Who needs French wine when there's the French line?
  • + 1
 I prefer drink wine that dirt ...

