William Robert Hopes This Video Will Help Him Earn an Entry to Rampage
May 8, 2018
by
Alan Perreard
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
William Robert - Road to Rampage
by
theforestcrew
Views: 1,027
Faves:
4
Comments: 0
Does William Robert deserve a wildcard entry for Redbull Rampage 2018 with this freeride video from the Black Hills of France?
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
JoeRSB
(42 mins ago)
"He's a good rider for sure, what do you think Bernard?"
"That's right Cam."
[Reply]
+ 3
JoeRSB
(40 mins ago)
He's a sick bloke, deserves a spot, should def enter as Bill Bob though
[Reply]
+ 2
scott-townes
(33 mins ago)
Eh, not enough shots of him hiking.
[Reply]
+ 3
Aneijodefamilia
(36 mins ago)
2 first names, perfect for branding, let him play....
[Reply]
+ 2
adrennan
(9 mins ago)
disqualified for awful taste in music
[Reply]
+ 1
BobbyMarino
(46 mins ago)
he deserves it 100% with this video
[Reply]
+ 1
crobiker482
(44 mins ago)
Yes!
[Reply]
