William Robert Hopes This Video Will Help Him Earn an Entry to Rampage

May 8, 2018
by Alan Perreard  
William Robert - Road to Rampage

by theforestcrew
Does William Robert deserve a wildcard entry for Redbull Rampage 2018 with this freeride video from the Black Hills of France?










7 Comments

  • + 6
 "He's a good rider for sure, what do you think Bernard?"

"That's right Cam."
  • + 3
 He's a sick bloke, deserves a spot, should def enter as Bill Bob though
  • + 2
 Eh, not enough shots of him hiking.
  • + 3
 2 first names, perfect for branding, let him play....
  • + 2
 disqualified for awful taste in music
  • + 1
 he deserves it 100% with this video
  • + 1
 Yes!

