Video: BC's Sunshine Coast At Its Finest With William Robert

Nov 13, 2019
by Chromag Bikes  


Chromag Team rider William Robert approached us this summer about making a video with Damien Vergez from Fast Fokus. William is new to the Chromag roster this year and we jumped at the chance to showcase his riding. We’d heard about Damien from his win at Dirt Diaries during Crankworx Whistler in 2018 so it seemed like a perfect fit. They wanted to shoot on the Sunshine Coast of BC before heading to Crankworx and all the madness that goes along with it.



Starting off in Gibsons, BC, they experienced that unique West Coast blend of fog and sun rays combined with super-fast and loamy trails. For these French mountain bikers, it was a dream come true.


Next up was Coast Gravity Park with massive, perfectly sculpted lines and steep, loamy singletrack. They were blown away by the meticulous thought put into every berm, roller and jump.
It was ‘magical’ and they will definitely be back.


Rider: William Robert
Filmer: Damien Vergez – www.fastfokus.com

  • 4 0
 Stumbled across William shooting at the old Rampage site in April earlier this year, I just went over to introduce myself and watch him hit some of his builds. We chatted for only a couple of minutes as I didn't want to waste his time while he was shooting but he didn't make me feel that way at all, Super chilled down to earth guy!
  • 2 0
 What's with all the videos of perfectly groomed runs these days. Missing the natural rugged janky stuff. It's like BMX on the hill now.
  • 3 0
 That's how you're supposed to do it folks.
  • 1 0
 fast & loose, he will go to rampage one day!
  • 1 0
 Sick riding! sick trails!
  • 1 0
 Woohoo so fasst !!!
  • 1 0
 That was way too short.
  • 1 0
 That was sick fair play!

