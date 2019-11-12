Video: BC's Sunshine Coast At Its Finest With William Robert

Dark Light

Chromag Team rider William Robert approached us this summer about making a video with Damien Vergez from Fast Fokus. William is new to the Chromag roster this year and we jumped at the chance to showcase his riding. We’d heard about Damien from his win at Dirt Diaries during Crankworx Whistler in 2018 so it seemed like a perfect fit. They wanted to shoot on the Sunshine Coast of BC before heading to Crankworx and all the madness that goes along with it.Starting off in Gibsons, BC, they experienced that unique West Coast blend of fog and sun rays combined with super-fast and loamy trails. For these French mountain bikers, it was a dream come true.Next up was Coast Gravity Park with massive, perfectly sculpted lines and steep, loamy singletrack. They were blown away by the meticulous thought put into every berm, roller and jump.It was ‘magical’ and they will definitely be back.Rider: William RobertFilmer: Damien Vergez – www.fastfokus.com