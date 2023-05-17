Video: William Robert is Speed & Style in 'Le Voyageur Episode 2'

May 17, 2023
by Norco Bicycles  

Words: Norco
Rider: William Robert
Film by: Gregory Roux
Photography by: Adele Clavelin


Le Voyageur – Episode 2: SilverStar

Riding the lines that Matt MacDuff built, William shreds Vernon, BC’s SilverStar resort with speed & style.




Roaming and reveling in the planet’s best freeriding and BC’s most iconic spots with William Robert.

If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.

If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.

If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.

Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.

And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.

In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.

Over the next four weeks, we’ll be rolling out a series of videos featuring William Robert riding British Columbia’s most iconic locations!

Watch Episode 1 - The Mothership here.

William Robert riding SilverStar - Photography by Adele Clavelin.

William Robert riding SilverStar - Photography by Adele Clavelin.
William Robert rides SilverStar - Photography by Adele Clavelin

William Robert riding SilverStar - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William rides the Norco Shore Park

Special thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag

Episode 3 drops Wednesday, May 24.

Posted In:
Videos Norco William Robert


Must Read This Week
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
65680 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
52502 views
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
48632 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
46317 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
43734 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
40195 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
40127 views
Patent Round-Up: Fox's Self-Adjusting Suspension, Specialized's Cable-Routing Headset & Shimano's Slimline Brakes
36386 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044367
Mobile Version of Website