Williams Racing Products Release New CentreHub Decoupling Spider

Sep 21, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
The CentreHub, installed on Shimano XT crankset.

The best thing about the bike industry is the people with a passion. For me, it’s about the riders creating solutions to the problems they come across while riding their own bike, experiencing it for themselves.

Mic Williams, of Williams Racing Products, is one of these industry figures. A BMX rider who came to mountain biking a little later than some, that clearly didn’t hold him back and he quickly progressed to racing World Cup DH for several seasons as a privateer. What it did mean, however, is that Mic saw some of the foibles of the modern mountain bike with a slightly detached objectivity. Soon after getting on a mountain bike, he was already designing parts for them. One of the first things he created was the CentreHub. In fact, when he finished his degree in 2017, he actually included the component as part of his engineering thesis.

Since starting WRP, Mic has started making anything from dropouts and linkages to skid plates, should you want to incorporate BMX style tricks into your downhill riding. WRP also, rather interestingly, makes custom stems. If you tell them your desired dimensions they’ll make it for you.

The device is meant for any type of bike, but will probably be best suited to the needs of downhill and enduro riders.

So, What Does it Do?

The device is essentially a slipper clutch but for your mountain bike. It swaps out with the spider on your cranks and helps decouple the drivetrain forces from your pedals. This will matter on some suspension designs more than others.

As the bike goes through its travel the rear center elongates and adds tension to the chain. Then, as we brake, where the suspension may squat a little, it can also pull on the chainring, and therefore our feet. A device on the cranks such as this is designed to remove the interference of the suspension forces on the drivetrain. Yes, your rear center will still grow but thanks to the one-way bearing in the crank, it will just rotate the chainring and without rotating the crank arms themselves.

This, of course, isn’t the only way to achieve this. You might have seen racers file down or remove one of their cassette sprockets. This “neutral gear” delivers a very similar result, however, it also runs the risk of you accidentally engaging that gear as you begin to pedal which could end rather badly.

But maybe the idea of a neutral gear is somewhat applicable here too as this device will let you change gear at any time without the need to be pedaling. This means that even when hard on the brakes or going into a turn and realising you're in the wrong gear you can easily change gear without having to move your feet. For people that ride janky, technical or undulating trails, a device like this could prove very useful.

A complete setup ready to bolt on and go. A SRAM direct mount spacer installed with a 104 BCD spider. DT Swiss lockout rings are also available for an ultra-clean look.

How Does it Work?

The WRP CenterHub is a completely modular design that is adaptable to most direct mount cranksets. If they have a removable spider then the chances are that the device will fit.

The device is made up of a spider, a one-way bearing and a crank adaptor. The interchangeable and adjustable spider is held in location via a patented pinch-bolt securing mechanism and is made from 6061-T6 aluminum. The replaceable direct mount adaptors vary to fit almost any crankset on the market. They are held in place by a patented blind-wedge system that uses a 3D printed titanium piece. The device weighs 309 grams. It also enables you to adjust your chainline as needed, so it will carry between bikes well.

The crank adaptor is 3D printed titanium and is the only piece you would need to replace if you swapped to a different crank setup.

Thanks to the one-way bearing, the CentreHub offers instant engagement and near zero rolling resistance. It also runs totally silent. In terms of durability, Mic explained that he's had a device on one of his bikes for nearly two years without any issue.


The simple device is easily serviceable and swapping out any needed parts should be very easy.

Pricing and Availability

Mic, by his own admission, doesn’t have his sights set on world domination. Instead, he is looking to do small runs, selling to similarly passionate riders, and keep all production in Australia. The consequence of this is that the device isn’t particularly cheap, admittedly, but that is so often the way with locally made specialty equipment.

Pre-orders are now open and the device will cost $1,199 AUD. WRP are aiming for an end of 2021 shipment of the first orders.

To keep tabs on WRP follow their instagram or sign up for any updates via their website.

54 Comments

  • 16 1
 How is this different to the O-Chain which is like half the price? (I totally didn't read the article yet, just came here to complain immediately)
  • 6 0
 It's not ochain, it's HXR easy shift. This press release is not very informative, but their site states that's just a crank freewheel and must be used with a locked rear hub, just like the intend rocksteady (which is an HXR ripoff for 2x the price).
  • 1 0
 Def buy the ochain instead
  • 1 0
 Anyway, most probably ochain is little better because all those crank freewheels use a derailleur cage co compensate for both upper and lower chain growth (chain is spinning all the time, so it is pulled from beneath and pushed onto the upper section, if the upper section needs to get longer, the lower section will compensate causing the derailleur cage to move). Now if you happen to have a derailleur with a clutch this movement is far from being free. So ochain has a slight advantage here, also you can use oval rings with ochain, but not on cranks with freewheel. On the other side ochain has a hole in engagement and those cranks do not.
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/review-hxr-easy-shift-crankset.html
  • 1 0
 No its quite different of an idea yet it adresses the same problem. The o-chain flexes as much as the chain grows via elastomers. Whilst this device seems to more or less put the freehub on your crank.
  • 6 0
 "Then, as we brake, where the suspension may squat a little, it can also pull on the chainring, and therefore our feet."

This would only happen if the suspension squatted, on the brakes, while not moving, right?

My understanding of this problem, that is being solved by devices like this, and people that say that high engagement hubs can adversely affect suspension performance, are not considering that you are actually moving when all this stuff happens, therefore it really only happens when you are basically doing drops at super low speed. I feel like I have seen an analysis of this where the person figured out that a large part of the affect on the suspension was due to all the inertia of the lower part of the chain wildly slapping around during a suspension event. That same analysis actually was able to look at when the suspension would be affected by the chain forces and if I recall it, the speeds required to have chain tension ever come into effect were around 5 mph, for the set up they were using.
  • 1 0
 If you look at slow-mo video the wheels frequently stop rotating or rotate very slowly when impacting square edge hits and drops.
  • 1 0
 @dthomp325: that would be interesting to see, I have never noticed that watching videos. If this does actually happen, then a way to decouple the top of the chain could have an effect on suspension performance. Of course this device does not seem to do that, unless it has a soft engagement, that this press release doesn't talk about, and instead refers to the instant engagement that this product features.

However, this doesn't make sense to me, because a wheel on a suspension bike, having to follow uneven ground must travel further to keep up with the main triangle of that bike. I understand that the wheel will be going slower and then faster than the rest of the bike as it goes through its travel, but not by much of a difference.
  • 4 0
 Damn they absolutely had my attention until I got to the price. There was an article recently with basically the same idea from some French company, with a way more decent price. But some people were saying there are some disadvantages here too. Love the general idea though.
  • 4 0
 I must be missing something... if the one-way bearing is oriented such that you can pedal (chainring cannot rotate CCW relative to the crank arm), how is it suddenly decoupling the chainring from the crank spindle when the rear center elongates?
  • 2 0
 I don't get that claim either, it seems to not change that at all.
  • 7 0
 That's USD$867 for you lazy folks.
  • 6 0
 Guess I'm not that passionate about biking after all. Sweet product though, Mic!
  • 4 0
 I dont get how this is supposed to decouple suspension feedback while braking. If it instantly engages when pedaling it wont make any difference as soon as the rear wheel is slowed down substantially or locked.
  • 3 0
 You beat me to it. He's basically just moving the freehub to the crank spindle. Unless there's some compliance added somewhere, this might actually make pedal kickback worse.
  • 6 1
 A spider, a one-way bearing and a crank adaptor.

For AUD$1199.

Um. Ok then.
  • 5 0
 What is a one-way bearing and why is it not used in the rear hub if it has instant engagement?
  • 5 0
 Sprag clutch, and it already is used in the onyx vesper hub.
  • 5 0
 This is basically what the Onyx, and new Box components hubs use (They use different types, but both can fall under the term/classification of "one way bearings").

And that is why they are both silent, and instant engagement.
  • 1 1
 @ocnlogan: "new" Box hub... it was one year ago.
  • 1 0
 @DatCurryGuy: That's pretty new.
  • 5 0
 How can this press release overlook the fact that it requires a locked out rear hub?
  • 2 0
 I feel like instead of testing how fast bikes that are designed to go downhill go uphill, pinkbike could actually do some testing to figure out whether pedal kickback actually exists.
  • 1 0
 I can honestly say in all my years of riding I can’t ever recall experiencing pedal kickback…..but then again with my weight it’s not a surprise.

So there’s the answer to pedal feed back. Don’t spend money on tech. Just get fat or big, or big and fat.
  • 1 0
 The only time I have ever felt kickback is while pedalling on very rough terrain. Can definitely feel it in that condition, since the freewheel is already engaged. In extreme situations, the kickback will be enough to slow down the cranks so much, that when the rear wheel goes into the backside of the bump that caused it, the freewheel will disengage and then smash into engagement a moment later. This product would not change this phenomenon at all however, it seems.
  • 3 0
 $867 for a fancy chainring or a complete xt drivetrain and cash leftover, the choice is yours.
  • 2 0
 I’m guessing this is geared toward a very specific group of riders. I just don’t know which one… cool idea, I just don’t want it to catch on and add unnecessary weight to my bike.
  • 2 0
 @gnarlysipes: The dentist who moonlights as a top 10 racer on the EWS.
  • 3 0
 Feel sorry for HXR who’ve been making the Easy Shift for ages.

Similar idea. Much cheaper.
  • 1 1
 Isn't this essentially just removing antisquat and pedal kickback? But the thing is most bikes are designed to use the chain tension to enable antisquat and more efficient pedalling. If no antisquat was desireable then we wouldn't have a need for such complex suspension systems, we'd just be rocking the suspension designs from 20 years ago. This is what is weird about mtb, designers try and develop something new to solve a problem, then a few years later another designer comes along to reverse it as they see the thing that solved the original problem to now be a problem itself. Soon everyone is gonna be rocking 26" wheels and steep head angles for superior agility because current bikes will apparently be 'pigs'.
  • 1 0
 One of the Racers at Snowshoe mentioned a certain component manufacturer was not happy with racers using the o-chain. But that’s because can’t figure out how to fit a battery into a chainring yet.
  • 4 1
 Since when has pedal kickback become such an issue?
  • 2 0
 apparently the O-Chain (does same thing, already available and is cheaper) has been showing up on quite a few World Cup DH'r's bikes - Loris Vergier has been running one. So that definitely says something.
  • 3 0
 Since the MTB community got it in their heads that more POE freehubs were beneficial!
  • 2 0
 @tcmtnbikr: more POE is fine, sprag clutches are fine. People are thinking suspension is being affected by chains and not considering that you are always moving forward away from engaging the hub, no matter what you POE is. The main factor of how chains affect suspension performance, is very likely, having a foot and half of steel chain, whipping around on the bottom side of the chainstays.
  • 1 0
 @rjmogul:

IIRC, Troy Brosnan is also running one.

And yeah, I think ever since Gwinns famous chainless run, people have been thinking a LOT more about how the chain impacts the suspension than they did before.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure Moir is running an O-chain in EWS as well
  • 3 0
 Should change the name to WKRP and move to Cincinnati
  • 1 0
 Would this fix the problem with a gear box system not be able to shift under pressure???? Maybe it has a different application?

Just my thoughts....
  • 1 0
 Sounds like an awesome design and mitigates some of the negative effects of other designs like the OChain. I'd like to see a video of it in action but wow $867 is insane.
  • 1 0
 so basically a front freewheel - which have been in use for observed trials bikes for well over a decade at a fraction of the cost.
  • 2 2
 It’s the same thing as a o chain but better. Way less drag and instant engagement. I’m amazed at some of the comments on this. Some of you need to do some research before commenting.
  • 2 0
 Why not just have a hub with slightly less engagement...
  • 1 0
 Shifting without pedaling is the most compelling feature yet it's buried deep in the article.
  • 2 0
 HXR easy shift, since 2015, 449 euro
  • 1 0
 I'd try it, esp. since I started running Onyx hubs, but the price is kinda high. Good work and well conceived.
  • 1 0
 Seems to be the same as O-Chain. I guess its a different patent?
  • 2 0
 No its quite different of an idea yet it adresses the same problem. The o-chain flexes as much as the chain grows via elastomers. Whilst this device seems to more or less put the freehub on your crank.
  • 1 0
 @ESKato: How would this do something similar to ochain if it has instant engagement?
  • 1 0
 £600 is a lot of money. Looks like a cool product though.
  • 1 0
 Nice to see positron making a comeback!
  • 1 0
 Make it Martini livery and I’ll think about it
  • 1 0
 Love the Meta tho.

Post a Comment



