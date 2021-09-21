Williams Racing Products Release New CentreHub Decoupling Spider

The best thing about the bike industry is the people with a passion. For me, it’s about the riders creating solutions to the problems they come across while riding their own bike, experiencing it for themselves.
Mic Williams, of Williams Racing Products, is one of these industry figures. A BMX rider who came to mountain biking a little later than some, that clearly didn’t hold him back and he quickly progressed to racing World Cup DH for several seasons as a privateer. What it did mean, however, is that Mic saw some of the foibles of the modern mountain bike with a slightly detached objectivity. Soon after getting on a mountain bike, he was already designing parts for them. One of the first things he created was the CentreHub. In fact, when he finished his degree in 2017, he actually included the component as part of his engineering thesis.
Since starting WRP, Mic has started making anything from dropouts and linkages to skid plates, should you want to incorporate BMX style tricks into your downhill riding. WRP also, rather interestingly, makes custom stems. If you tell them your desired dimensions they’ll make it for you.So, What Does it Do?
The device is essentially a slipper clutch but for your mountain bike. It swaps out with the spider on your cranks and helps decouple the drivetrain forces from your pedals. This will matter on some suspension designs more than others.
As the bike goes through its travel the rear center elongates and adds tension to the chain. Then, as we brake, where the suspension may squat a little, it can also pull on the chainring, and therefore our feet. A device on the cranks such as this is designed to remove the interference of the suspension forces on the drivetrain. Yes, your rear center will still grow but thanks to the one-way bearing in the crank, it will just rotate the chainring and without rotating the crank arms themselves.
This, of course, isn’t the only way to achieve this. You might have seen racers file down or remove one of their cassette sprockets. This “neutral gear” delivers a very similar result, however, it also runs the risk of you accidentally engaging that gear as you begin to pedal which could end rather badly.
But maybe the idea of a neutral gear is somewhat applicable here too as this device will let you change gear at any time without the need to be pedaling. This means that even when hard on the brakes or going into a turn and realising you're in the wrong gear you can easily change gear without having to move your feet. For people that ride janky, technical or undulating trails, a device like this could prove very useful.How Does it Work?
The WRP CenterHub is a completely modular design that is adaptable to most direct mount cranksets. If they have a removable spider then the chances are that the device will fit.
The device is made up of a spider, a one-way bearing and a crank adaptor. The interchangeable and adjustable spider is held in location via a patented pinch-bolt securing mechanism and is made from 6061-T6 aluminum. The replaceable direct mount adaptors vary to fit almost any crankset on the market. They are held in place by a patented blind-wedge system that uses a 3D printed titanium piece. The device weighs 309 grams. It also enables you to adjust your chainline as needed, so it will carry between bikes well.
The crank adaptor is 3D printed titanium and is the only piece you would need to replace if you swapped to a different crank setup.
Thanks to the one-way bearing, the CentreHub offers instant engagement and near zero rolling resistance. It also runs totally silent. In terms of durability, Mic explained that he's had a device on one of his bikes for nearly two years without any issue.
The simple device is easily serviceable and swapping out any needed parts should be very easy.Pricing and Availability
Mic, by his own admission, doesn’t have his sights set on world domination. Instead, he is looking to do small runs, selling to similarly passionate riders, and keep all production in Australia. The consequence of this is that the device isn’t particularly cheap, admittedly, but that is so often the way with locally made specialty equipment.
Pre-orders are now open and the device will cost $1,199 AUD. WRP are aiming for an end of 2021
shipment of the first orders.
To keep tabs on WRP follow their instagram
or sign up for any updates via their website
.
This would only happen if the suspension squatted, on the brakes, while not moving, right?
My understanding of this problem, that is being solved by devices like this, and people that say that high engagement hubs can adversely affect suspension performance, are not considering that you are actually moving when all this stuff happens, therefore it really only happens when you are basically doing drops at super low speed. I feel like I have seen an analysis of this where the person figured out that a large part of the affect on the suspension was due to all the inertia of the lower part of the chain wildly slapping around during a suspension event. That same analysis actually was able to look at when the suspension would be affected by the chain forces and if I recall it, the speeds required to have chain tension ever come into effect were around 5 mph, for the set up they were using.
However, this doesn't make sense to me, because a wheel on a suspension bike, having to follow uneven ground must travel further to keep up with the main triangle of that bike. I understand that the wheel will be going slower and then faster than the rest of the bike as it goes through its travel, but not by much of a difference.
For AUD$1199.
Um. Ok then.
And that is why they are both silent, and instant engagement.
So there’s the answer to pedal feed back. Don’t spend money on tech. Just get fat or big, or big and fat.
Similar idea. Much cheaper.
IIRC, Troy Brosnan is also running one.
And yeah, I think ever since Gwinns famous chainless run, people have been thinking a LOT more about how the chain impacts the suspension than they did before.
Just my thoughts....
