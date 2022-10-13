Wilier's Urta Hybrid is an Electric Downcountry Bike





The Urta Hybrid's carbon frame has 120mm of rear travel that's delivered via a flex stay suspension layout. According to Wilier, they based the bike on the Urta SLR, the bike that Simone Avondetto piloted to a win at this year's U23 XCO World Championships. The overall frame shape is similar, although the downtube has grown to accommodate the 430 Wh battery. It's also possible to add a 210 Wh range extender to get even more run time.

When Fazua released their new Ride 60 motor system earlier this year it ushered in a new wave of lightweight eMTBs, the majority of them aimed at trail riders looking for a little extra boost. Wilier has taken a slightly different approach – the Italian company is targeting the downcountry demographic with their new Utra Hybrid. The Urta Hybrid is claimed to weigh in under 16 kg (35.2 lb), making it one of the lighter electrified options in this travel bracket.The Urta Hybrid's carbon frame has 120mm of rear travel that's delivered via a flex stay suspension layout. According to Wilier, they based the bike on the Urta SLR, the bike that Simone Avondetto piloted to a win at this year's U23 XCO World Championships. The overall frame shape is similar, although the downtube has grown to accommodate the 430 Wh battery. It's also possible to add a 210 Wh range extender to get even more run time. Urta Hybrid Details

• Carbon frame

• Wheel size: 29"

• 120mm travel

• Fazua Ride 60 motor

• 430 Wh battery

• Head angle: 66.7°

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: 7,000 - 12,500 Euro

• wilier.com

Bonus points for not routing the cables through the headset. The top tube display indicates the ride mode and the amount of battery remaining.

As for the geometry, those numbers sit on the more conservative side of the XC / downcountry spectrum. With a 120 mm fork the bike has a 66.7-degree head angle, a 74 degree seat angle, and a reach of 458 mm for a size large.There are four complete models, with prices ranging from 7,000 to 12,500 Euro. The two highest end versions receive Wilier's integrated bar / stem combo, which is 760mm wide and available with a 60, 75, or 90 mm stem length, once again reinforcing the XC nature of this bike.Personally, the concept of a motorized XC machine still leaves me scratching my head. I understand the push for lighter e-bikes, since not everyone wants to muscle around a 55-pound beast, but I can't say that I've ever been on a 120mm bike and thought, “I really wish this had a motor.”Again, maybe that's just me, but given how light and capable modern short-travel bikes are it seems sort of strange to rush to electrify them. Is that additional complication really worth the hassle? Extra travel doesn't usually addmuch weight, even when factoring in the additional heft of a beefier fork and wheels – I'm more intrigued by the concept of a sub-40 pound eMTB that's able to hold its own in rough terrain rather than a motorized marathon bike.Who knows, though, there could be a contingent of retired XC racers who are looking to relive their glory days with a little less effort. If so, the Urta Hybrid could be the ticket.