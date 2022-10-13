Wilier's Urta Hybrid is an Electric Downcountry Bike

Oct 13, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

When Fazua released their new Ride 60 motor system earlier this year it ushered in a new wave of lightweight eMTBs, the majority of them aimed at trail riders looking for a little extra boost. Wilier has taken a slightly different approach – the Italian company is targeting the downcountry demographic with their new Utra Hybrid. The Urta Hybrid is claimed to weigh in under 16 kg (35.2 lb), making it one of the lighter electrified options in this travel bracket.

The Urta Hybrid's carbon frame has 120mm of rear travel that's delivered via a flex stay suspension layout. According to Wilier, they based the bike on the Urta SLR, the bike that Simone Avondetto piloted to a win at this year's U23 XCO World Championships. The overall frame shape is similar, although the downtube has grown to accommodate the 430 Wh battery. It's also possible to add a 210 Wh range extender to get even more run time.
Urta Hybrid Details
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• 120mm travel
• Fazua Ride 60 motor
• 430 Wh battery
• Head angle: 66.7°
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: 7,000 - 12,500 Euro
wilier.com


As for the geometry, those numbers sit on the more conservative side of the XC / downcountry spectrum. With a 120 mm fork the bike has a 66.7-degree head angle, a 74 degree seat angle, and a reach of 458 mm for a size large.

There are four complete models, with prices ranging from 7,000 to 12,500 Euro. The two highest end versions receive Wilier's integrated bar / stem combo, which is 760mm wide and available with a 60, 75, or 90 mm stem length, once again reinforcing the XC nature of this bike.


Bonus points for not routing the cables through the headset.
The top tube display indicates the ride mode and the amount of battery remaining.



Personally, the concept of a motorized XC machine still leaves me scratching my head. I understand the push for lighter e-bikes, since not everyone wants to muscle around a 55-pound beast, but I can't say that I've ever been on a 120mm bike and thought, “I really wish this had a motor.”

Again, maybe that's just me, but given how light and capable modern short-travel bikes are it seems sort of strange to rush to electrify them. Is that additional complication really worth the hassle? Extra travel doesn't usually add that much weight, even when factoring in the additional heft of a beefier fork and wheels – I'm more intrigued by the concept of a sub-40 pound eMTB that's able to hold its own in rough terrain rather than a motorized marathon bike.

Who knows, though, there could be a contingent of retired XC racers who are looking to relive their glory days with a little less effort. If so, the Urta Hybrid could be the ticket.




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Downcountry Bikes Wilier Wilier Urta Slr


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
49172 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
43990 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
43140 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
40953 views
Poll: Who is the Greatest Downhill Racer of All Time?
39094 views
Opinion: What Are You Too Picky About?
36939 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
34648 views
Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post
33361 views

29 Comments

  • 20 0
 We really don't need xc ebikes xc bikes are fast enough uphill. Make a dh ebike and the bois will be happy.
  • 6 0
 *bumps fist*
  • 11 1
 Right... like has Trek's E-caliber really sold? I never see them and live in an E-Bike dense area. The motor largely makes weight irrelevant compared to regular bikes, so why not have a bit more travel and traction....The new Fuel-ExE seems to be the sweet spot.
  • 1 0
 There's quite a lot of them here in Bavaria...
  • 1 0
 I think this category is best summed up by the last paragraph, "Who knows"
  • 7 0
 Definitely deserves extra bonus points for the "not through the headset" cable routing.

Thank you.
  • 6 0
 Only way this thing isn't gonna get blasted in the comments is if Brage is riding it...
  • 3 0
 I am sure there is a fringe use case, but why would one want an e-bike which features XC-oriented suspension, geometry and components? The purpose of XC bike design is to balance certain comforts (body position, descending capacity, etc.) in favor of efficiency and fitness-mediated performance.

This bike erodes the fitness requirement that XC bikes are designed for (yes, I understand - some would argue that you can cover more miles in the same time, but to what end?) while offering none of the comfort and descending performance of a more trail-oriented design.
  • 1 2
 It's a ploy to get ever more mixed-use trails banned from bike traffic. Soon as these make their way to flowy midwest singletrack the hiking peeps will get their way.
  • 1 0
 Its because e-bikes are currently a giant money grab for the industry, so they are going to pump up out all iterations of e-bikes for people to snap up. Even with analog bikes, there is a whole bunch of technically unnecessary stuff that people ride with.
  • 7 0
 I don't understand why this exists.
  • 2 0
 same reason why e-gravel bikes exist?
  • 2 0
 Geo should suit the stability requirements at intended speed on intended terrain. Xc bikes are already snappy/twitchy at 12-20 mph on moderate terrain. This makes for a wondrous riding experience in those parameters given bike handing is sufficient. So with the extra power of the E-XC bike, either speed stays the same (pointless), terrain gets tamer (lame) or the stability suffers. Hmmmm
  • 1 0
 I've a specy creo sl and a road ebike totally make sense for me, 35nm little battery, make me push just to train and help me just a little. I don't need a 25kg mtb ebike, i want a light ebike for trails. Trail bike are now like enduro...150mm.. I think that xc ebike will be the next big thing.. with light engines like fazua . Tq... mahle...specy sl
  • 1 0
 In the past I had two road bike from Wilier and they were by far the best road bike I ever rode. Just to say I like give it a try... Even if I think sweet spot is 140/150 mm bikes... And I am not for ebike!
  • 1 0
 I was hope it would have through headset cable routing, so I could experience all of the things I hate about current MTB stupidity trends included ona single bicycle. Oh well I'm sure it's bound to happen soon.
  • 1 0
 Honda rno1 new geo ebike with showa forks and shock, intigrated mid mounted gearbox 1500w, 1000wh battery bafang motor.burn me..
  • 2 0
 Very not pleasant to the eye
  • 3 2
 so sick of e-bikes. I get it on big burly bikes, I get it on commuters. ebiking is a totally different sport.
  • 4 2
 then do not click on the articles. Sickness solved.
  • 2 4
 @kokofosho: It's not an article - it's advertising.
  • 2 4
 I'm probably in the minority here, but if e-bikes were allowed on my local trails something like this is exactly what I would want.

I have a 120/100mm travel xc/down country bike, which is perfect for my trails. For "rest days" or days where I want to do multiple loops or riding the 15-25 miles to a trail this seems perfect. Still light-ish so should be easier to jump and maniver. (and easier to put on the bike rack if I am not riding to the trail)

I totally understand that this won't fit the bill for some. But as a consumer having options is nice.
  • 1 0
 Serious question: Out of curiosity, why wouldn't you prefer to have something designed to be more like a 120-140mm trail bike? i.e. more supple/descending oriented suspension design, combined with a longer wheelbase (stability) and more comfortable, ergonomic and capable body position?

Even on taking-it-easy, "rest" days, this bike is going to increase your average speed dramatically - why carryover suspension and geometry design that is purpose built for lower speeds and designed to sacrifice capability for efficiency?
  • 1 1
 Wilier was so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
  • 2 1
 Gross
  • 1 0
 Cafe race bike.
  • 1 0
 Nah... cafe racers are cool
  • 1 0
 Hideous
  • 1 0
 delete it





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009235
Mobile Version of Website